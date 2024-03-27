G's Pizzeria - Oxford 925 North Lapeer Road
925 North Lapeer Road
Oxford, MI 48371
Main Menu
Shareables
- House-Made Dipping Sauces
- Chicken Wings$15.00
Tossed in your favorite sauce and served with either house-made ranch or blue cheese dressing
- Fried Pickles$10.50
Tangy pickles dipped in a flavorful batter and fried to crispy perfection. Served with house-made chipotle ranch
- Gluten Free Mozzarella Spears$12.50
G's pizzeria favorite. Our famous and must-have breadsticks! Topped with garlic butter, Parmesan cheese, and served with your choice of pizza sauce or ranch dressing
- Gluten Free Spears$11.50
G's pizzeria favorite. Our famous and must-have breadsticks! Topped with garlic butter, Parmesan cheese, and served with your choice of pizza sauce or ranch dressing
- Macho Nacho (Beef)$19.50
This one is meant for sharing! Fresh cooked tortilla chips and taco beef, refried beans, queso cheese, house-made pico de gallo, lettuce, jalapeños, and served with sour cream
- Macho Nacho (Chicken)$19.50
- Mozzarella Spears$9.50
G's pizzeria favorite. Our famous and must-have breadsticks! Topped with garlic butter, Parmesan cheese, and served with your choice of pizza sauce or ranch dressing
- Mozzarella Sticks$9.50
Sticks of mozzarella cheese coated in seasoned Italian breadcrumbs, then deep-fried until golden brown. Served with our house-made marinara sauce
- Original Spears$8.50
G's pizzeria favorite. Our famous and must-have breadsticks! Topped with garlic butter, Parmesan cheese, and served with your choice of pizza sauce or ranch dressing
- Pretzel Knots & Queso Cheese$12.00
Bavarian-style pretzel knots, freshly cooked and salted, served with white queso cheese dip!
- Signature Meatballs$15.00
G's Pizzeria favorite. Our house-made, hand-rolled, zesty meatballs covered in marinara and finished with Parmesan cheese, served with seasoned Italian-style bread
- Stuffed Pizza Sticks$10.50
Two of our classic pepperoni and cheese pizza sticks cooked to golden perfection, served with house-made pizza sauce
- Trio Dip Platter$13.50
G's Pizzeria favorite. Our house-made spinach artichoke dip, queso cheese, and fire-roasted salsa served with freshly cooked tortilla chips
Fresh Salads
- Southwest Chicken$14.00
Gluten-sensitive. Shredded lettuce, Cheddar cheese, sweet corn and black beans, house-made pico de gallo, fire braised chicken, topped with corn tortilla strips. Served with house-made chipotle ranch
- Michigan Chicken Apple$14.00
Gluten-sensitive. Romaine lettuce, candied walnuts, fire-braised chicken, feta cheese, craisins, and slices of granny smith apples. Served with raspberry vinaigrette