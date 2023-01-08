Restaurant header imageView gallery

G's Street Food

review star

No reviews yet

1531 THIRD ST

NAPA, CA 94559

Order Again

Popular Items

Brisket Sandwich
Chili Cheese
California Frank

Bites and Sides

Chips and Dips

$8.00

Corn Tortilla Chips with Salsa Verde, Salsa Roja, and Mango Pico de Gallo Add Guacamole +$2

Empanada (2)

$11.00

Chicken or Beef Empanada topped with Sour Cream and Chipotle Aioli

Wings

$13.00

Choice of House BBQ / Orange Buffalo / Teriyaki With Ranch Dip

Dirty Fries

$8.00

Jojo Potatoes with Chili oil , Nacho Cheese, Chipotle Aioli, Parsley TOPPINGS : Bacon +$2 / Chili +$4/ Pulled Chicken +$5 / Brisket +$9 / Garlic +$2 / Mango Pico de Gallo +$2 / Guacamole +$2

Chili Bowl

$7.00

Topped with Sour Cream, Cheese, Green Onions. Served with Bread

Soup Of The Day

$8.00Out of stock

Jo Jos

$5.50

Greens

House Salad

$12.00

Mix Greens, Cherry Tomato, Pickled Red Onion, Cucumber, Green Apple , Parmesan Cheese Avocado with Basil Lime Dressing.

Grilled Veggies Salad

$14.00Out of stock

Mix Greens, Cucumber, Grilled Zucchini , Eggplant , Bell Pepper , Asparagus, Pickled Red Onion, Feta Cheese, with house Balsamic Vinaigrette Dressing.

Tacos/Burritos

All Burritos/Tacos (3) served with Chips and Salsa Roja

Mega Burrito

$14.00

Flour Tortilla, Elote Spanish Rice, Black Beans, Lettuce, Cheese, Sour Cream, Chipotle Aioli, Guacamole

Street Tacos

$10.00

Corn Tortilla, Purple Radish, Cilantro, Cheese, Onion

Between Bread

All Sandwiches served with French Fries / Substitute House or Caesar Salad +$2

Greek Burger

$16.00

Lamb Patty, Feta Cheese, Tomato , Onion, Roasted Bell Pepper, Tzatziki, Lettuce, Cucumber

G's Burger

$15.00

Beef Patty, Tomato , Onion, Lettuce, Cheddar, Pickles and House Burger Sauce

Brisket Sandwich

$16.00

Smoked Brisket, Pickled Red Onion, Cheddar Cheese, Pepita BBQ Sauce

Meatball Sub

$14.00

House Made Beef Meatballs , House Marinara, Parmesan Cheese, Parsley on Hoagie Roll.

Grilled Cheese Panini

$9.00

Cheddar on Texas Toast Bun

Portobella Mushroom Panini

$14.00

Marinated Portobello Mushroom, Avocado, Feta Cheese, Tomato, Arugula, Grilled Onion, House Roasted Garlic Pesto Aioli on Texas Toast Buns.

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

House Made Fried Chicken, Chipotle Aioli, Coleslaw , Pickles , Tomato, Cheddar Cheese, Brioche Bun

Franks

All Franks served with French Fries

Chili Cheese

$9.00

House Chili, Mix Cheese, Chopped Scallions, Pickled Jalapeños.

Classic Frank

$8.00

House Relish, Ketchup , Garlic Aioli, Mustard.

California Frank

$10.00

Turkey Bacon Wrapped , Avocado, Sliced Tomato, Cheddar Cheese, House Relish and Garlic Aioli.

Bowls/Soups

Meatball Spaghetti Bowl

$14.00

House Beef Meatballs , Spaghetti, House Marinara Sauce , Parmesan Cheese , Parsley, Garlic Bread

Fajita Burrito Bowl

$15.00

Mix Cheese, Lettuce, Onion, Bell Pepper, Sour Cream, Guacamole, Elote Spanish Rice and Black Beans

Teriyaki Rice Bowl

$15.00

White Rice, Seasonal Veggies, Scallions, Grilled Pineapple, Spring Roll

Soup of the Day

$10.00Out of stock

Dessert

Chocolate Chip Ice Cream

$6.00Out of stock

Strawberry Ice Cream

$6.00Out of stock

Mocktails

Coco Loco Mocktail

$8.00Out of stock

Coconut, Pineapple, Banana, Lemon,

Lychee Mojito Mocktail

$7.00

Lime, Lychee, Mint, Ginger, Lemongrass

Mangonada Mocktail

$7.00

Agave, Chamoy, Lime, Pineapple, Mango, Mandarin, House Grenadine

Mud Slide (Frozen) Mocktail

$8.00Out of stock

Chocolate, Cherry, Blueberry, Oat Milk, Soy Milk

Cucumber Jalapeno Margarita Mocktail

$8.00

Jalapeno, Cucumber, Lemongrass, Ginger

Pina Colada (Frozen) Mocktail

$8.00Out of stock

Passion Mango Margarita Mocktail

$8.00Out of stock

Strawberry Daiquri (Frozen) Mocktail

$8.00Out of stock

Pomegranate Hibiscus Lemonade

$4.00

Horchata

$4.00

Cucumber Coconut Kale Lemonade

$5.00

Coffee

Filtered Coffee

$3.50

Latte

$4.50

Cappuccino

$4.50

Espresso

$3.50

Pumpkin Spice Latte W/ Papaya Whipped Cream

$7.50Out of stock

Coconut Affogato (Iced)

$8.00Out of stock
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

1531 THIRD ST, NAPA, CA 94559

Directions

