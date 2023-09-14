Popular Items

Appetizers Take Out

NachosChicken

$14.15

A large platter of house-made chips, mozzarella and cheddar, black beans, olives, onions, tomatoes, cilantro, sour cream, salsa, and guacamole.

NachosBeef

$15.15

A large platter of house-made chips, mozzarella and cheddar, black beans, olives, onions, tomatoes, cilantro, sour cream, salsa, and guacamole.

NachosLobster

$16.15

A large platter of house-made chips, mozzarella and cheddar, black beans, olives, onions, tomatoes, cilantro, sour cream, salsa, and guacamole.

Wings

$16.15

One pound of wings with bleu cheese and celery. Choose Naked, Buffalo, BBQ, or Korean

Provolone Wedges

$10.15

Smoky hot provolone fried and served with spicy marinara

Fried Pickles

$10.15

Beer battered dill spears with Cajun dippin' sauce

Onion Rings

$10.15

Amber Ale battered onion rings with sweet onion ranch dip

6 Garlic Breadsticks

$5.15

Seasoned with parmesan and garlic butter

12 Garlic Breadsticks

$8.15

Seasoned with parmesan and garlic butter

6 Cheesy Breadsticks

$7.65

Loaded with melted mozzarella

12 Cheesy Breadsticks

$13.65

Loaded with melted mozzarella

Side Fries

$5.15

A generous serving of sidewinders. Choose S+P, Cajun, or Garlic parmesan

6 Garlic Breadsticks and 2L Soda

$7.65

Side Sweet Potato Fries

$6.15

Plenty of deep-fried sweet potato wedges, served with sweet cinnamon sour cream dip

Salads Take Out

G3 Mista salad

$9.15

Organic greens, crumbled Rogue Bleu cheese, Roma tomatoes, shredded carrots and sherry vinaigrette

Caesar Salad

$9.15

Romaine lettuce, parmesan, croutons and house made garlic and anchovy dressing

Beet & Avocado

$13.15

Roast golden beets, avocado, feta cheese, hazelnuts, organic greens and sherry vinaigrette

Italian Cobb

$14.15

Roma tomatoes, Rogue bleu cheese, avocado, bacon, grilled chicken, peppadews, caramelized onions, organic greens and your choice of Ranch, Bleu, Caesar, Sherry Vinaigrette

Steak Salad

$18.15

Choice flatiron steak, baby greens, caramelized onions, local mushrooms, peppadews, Roma tomatoes, Rogue Bleu cheese. Choice of dressing.

Pizzas Take Out

Amigo giant

$40.15

Black beans, cheddar, taco beef, onions, lettuce, black olives, tortilla chips

Amigo lg

$34.15

Black beans, cheddar, taco beef, onions, lettuce, black olives, tortilla chips

Amigo med

$29.15

Black beans, cheddar, taco beef, onions, lettuce, black olives, tortilla chips

Amigo small

$21.15

Black beans, cheddar, taco beef, onions, lettuce, black olives, tortilla chips

Build Your Own Giant

$24.00

MEATS - Pepperoni, Canadian bacon, bacon, salami, beef, Italian sausage, chicken. VEGGIES - Mushrooms, bell peppers, jalapenos, onions, pepperoncini, pineapple, peppadews, black olives, sliced tomatoes.

Build Your Own Large

$18.00

MEATS - Pepperoni, Canadian bacon, bacon, salami, beef, Italian sausage, chicken. VEGGIES - Mushrooms, bell peppers, jalapenos, onions, pepperoncini, pineapple, peppadews, black olives, sliced tomatoes.

Build your Own Medium

$15.00

MEATS - Pepperoni, Canadian bacon, bacon, salami, beef, Italian sausage, chicken. VEGGIES - Mushrooms, bell peppers, jalapenos, onions, pepperoncini, pineapple, peppadews, black olives, sliced tomatoes.

Build Your Own Small

$10.00

MEATS - Pepperoni, Canadian bacon, bacon, salami, beef, Italian sausage, chicken. VEGGIES - Mushrooms, bell peppers, jalapenos, onions, pepperoncini, pineapple, peppadews, black olives, sliced tomatoes.

CanyonQ giant

$35.15

BBQ sauce, fajita chicken, mozzarella, red onion, bell peppers, cilantro

CanyonQ lg

$27.15

BBQ sauce, fajita chicken, mozzarella, red onion, bell peppers, cilantro

CanyonQ med

$22.15

BBQ sauce, fajita chicken, mozzarella, red onion, bell peppers, cilantro

CanyonQ small

$15.15

BBQ sauce, fajita chicken, mozzarella, red onion, bell peppers, cilantro

Carnivore giant

$40.15

Marinara, Canadian bacon, pepperoni, salami, beef, Italian sausage

Carnivore lg

$32.15

Marinara, Canadian bacon, pepperoni, salami, beef, Italian sausage

Carnivore med

$25.15

Marinara, Canadian bacon, pepperoni, salami, beef, Italian sausage

Carnivore small

$18.15

Marinara, Canadian bacon, pepperoni, salami, beef, Italian sausage

Firehouse giant

$36.15

Marinara sauce, pepperoni, Italian sausage, fresh mushrooms, black olives

Firehouse lg

$28.15

Marinara sauce, pepperoni, Italian sausage, fresh mushrooms, black olives

Firehouse med

$22.15

Marinara sauce, pepperoni, Italian sausage, fresh mushrooms, black olives

Firehouse small

$16.15

Marinara sauce, pepperoni, Italian sausage, fresh mushrooms, black olives

Hawaiian giant

$27.15

Marinara sauce, Canadian bacon, pineapple

Hawaiian lg

$21.15

Marinara sauce, Canadian bacon, pineapple

Hawaiian med

$19.15

Marinara sauce, Canadian bacon, pineapple

Hawaiian small

$13.15

Marinara sauce, Canadian bacon, pineapple

Hoggum giant

$38.15

Marinara sauce, Canadian bacon, Italian sausage, onion, fresh mushrooms, black olives, green pepper, pineapple

Hoggum lg

$32.15

Marinara sauce, Canadian bacon, Italian sausage, onion, fresh mushrooms, black olives, green pepper, pineapple

Hoggum med

$27.15

Marinara sauce, Canadian bacon, Italian sausage, onion, fresh mushrooms, black olives, green pepper, pineapple

Hoggum small

$19.15

Marinara sauce, Canadian bacon, Italian sausage, onion, fresh mushrooms, black olives, green pepper, pineapple

Lobster Medium Only

$28.15

Choose regular or cauliflower crust. Garlic cream, lobster, smoked bacon, mozzarella, Roma tomatoes, caramelized onions, arugula

Portabella Mushroom giant

$35.15

Garlic cream, mozzarella, caramelized onions, local portabella and button mushrooms

Portabella Mushroom lg

$27.15

Garlic cream, mozzarella, caramelized onions, local portabella and button mushrooms

Portabella Mushroom med

$22.15

Garlic cream, mozzarella, caramelized onions, local portabella and button mushrooms

Portabella Mushroom small

$15.15

Garlic cream, mozzarella, caramelized onions, local portabella and button mushrooms

Roman giant

$35.15

Pesto sauce, feta, mozzarella, red onions, kalamata olives, artichokes, pepperoncini, sun-dried tomatoes, fresh basil

Roman lg

$29.15

Pesto sauce, feta, mozzarella, red onions, kalamata olives, artichokes, pepperoncini, sun-dried tomatoes, fresh basil

Roman med

$24.15

Pesto sauce, feta, mozzarella, red onions, kalamata olives, artichokes, pepperoncini, sun-dried tomatoes, fresh basil

Roman small

$18.15

Pesto sauce, feta, mozzarella, red onions, kalamata olives, artichokes, pepperoncini, sun-dried tomatoes, fresh basil

Spicy Nichol giant

$27.15

Marinara sauce, pepperoni

Spicy Nichol lg

$21.15

Marinara sauce, pepperoni

Spicy Nichol med

$17.15

Marinara sauce, pepperoni

Spicy Nichol small

$12.15

Marinara sauce, pepperoni

The Works giant

$42.15

Marinara sauce, Canadian bacon, salami, beef, pepperoni, Italian sausage, onions, fresh mushrooms, black olives, green peppers, sliced tomatoes

The Works lg

$36.15

Marinara sauce, Canadian bacon, salami, beef, pepperoni, Italian sausage, onions, fresh mushrooms, black olives, green peppers, sliced tomatoes

The Works med

$30.15

Marinara sauce, Canadian bacon, salami, beef, pepperoni, Italian sausage, onions, fresh mushrooms, black olives, green peppers, sliced tomatoes

The Works small

$22.15

Marinara sauce, Canadian bacon, salami, beef, pepperoni, Italian sausage, onions, fresh mushrooms, black olives, green peppers, sliced tomatoes

Burgers & More Take Out

G3 Classic Burger

$14.15

On a potato bun with garlic aioli, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, cheddar and pickles. Choose Angus beef, Chicken thigh, Impossible patty, or Crispy Chicken. Fries, sweet potato fries, Caesar or Mista

Rancher Burger

$16.15

Our G3 classic with pepperjack, avocado and fried jalapenos. Choose Angus beef, Chicken thigh, Impossible patty, or Crispy Chicken. Fries, sweet potato fries, Caesar or Mista

Bacon Bleu Burger

$16.15

Potato bun with lettuce, tomato, sauteed mushrooms and caramelized onions. Choose Angus beef, Chicken thigh, Impossible patty or Crispy Chicken. Fries, sweet potato fries, Caesar or Mista

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$15.16

Garlic aioli, sour cream, lettuce, tomato, local mushrooms, swiss cheese. Choose Angus beef, Chicken thigh, Impossible patty or Crispy Chicken

Pioneer Burger

$16.15

BBQ, garlic aioli, hickory bacon, fried onion, cheddar, and tomatoes

Crispy Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$15.15

Grilled potato bun with Rogue bleu cheese, dill pickles, lettuce and tomato. Choose fries, sweet potato fries, Caesar or Mista

Morning Joe

$14.15

Grilled sourdough, fried eggs, Canadian bacon, hickory bacon, cheddar, pepperjack, and tomatoes

BLT

$14.15

Sourdough loaded with with Cheddar, Swiss, bacon, lettuce, tomato, and garlic aioli. Choose fries, sweet potato fries Caesar, or Mista

Chicken Tenders

$15.65

Half a pound of breaded chicken tenders and seasoned fries. Choose Ranch, BBQ, buffalo or bleu

Steak and Fries

$20.15

6oz grilled choice flatiron steak served with beer battered fries. Choose Rogue Bleu butter or Garlic Steak butter.

Rueben

$16.15

Das German Tradition, stacked with corned beef, swiss, kraut, 1000 island on caraway seed rye bread

Kids Take Out

Kid Burger+Fries

$8.15

Kid size burger with cheddar. Served with French fries

Kid Chix Strips+Fries

$8.15

Kid size chicken strips with French fries.

Kid Cheese Pizza

$8.15

We will not honor any substitutions or changes to the kids pizza. For more options, please 'build you own' small pizza.

Kid Grilled Cheese+Fries

$8.15

Kid Nacho

$8.15

Side Sauces Take Out

$Side Ranch

$1.15

$Side Onion Ranch

$1.15

$Side Caesar

$1.15

$Side Sherry Vin

$1.15

$Side Bleu

$1.15

$Side BBQ

$1.15

$Side Buffalo

$1.15

$Side Salsa

$1.15

$Side Sour Cream

$1.15

$Side Marinara

$1.15

$Side Korean

$1.15

$Side Garlic Aioli

$1.15

$Side Cajun

$1.15

$Sliced Roma Tomatoes

$2.15

$Side 1000 Island

$1.15

N/A Beverages Take Out

2 LITER COKE

$4.00

2 LITER DIET COKE

$4.00

2 LITER SPRITE

$4.00

2 LITER ORANGE FANTA

$4.00

2 LITER ROOTBEER BARQ'S

$4.00

Dessert Take Out

Smore Pizza Small

$10.15

Smore Pizza Med.

$14.15

Smore Pizza Large

$18.15

Smore Pizza Giant

$23.15