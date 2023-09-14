G3 restaurant inc 325 Main St
325 Main st
Aumsville, OR 97325
Appetizers Take Out
NachosChicken
A large platter of house-made chips, mozzarella and cheddar, black beans, olives, onions, tomatoes, cilantro, sour cream, salsa, and guacamole.
NachosBeef
A large platter of house-made chips, mozzarella and cheddar, black beans, olives, onions, tomatoes, cilantro, sour cream, salsa, and guacamole.
NachosLobster
A large platter of house-made chips, mozzarella and cheddar, black beans, olives, onions, tomatoes, cilantro, sour cream, salsa, and guacamole.
Wings
One pound of wings with bleu cheese and celery. Choose Naked, Buffalo, BBQ, or Korean
Provolone Wedges
Smoky hot provolone fried and served with spicy marinara
Fried Pickles
Beer battered dill spears with Cajun dippin' sauce
Onion Rings
Amber Ale battered onion rings with sweet onion ranch dip
6 Garlic Breadsticks
Seasoned with parmesan and garlic butter
12 Garlic Breadsticks
Seasoned with parmesan and garlic butter
6 Cheesy Breadsticks
Loaded with melted mozzarella
12 Cheesy Breadsticks
Loaded with melted mozzarella
Side Fries
A generous serving of sidewinders. Choose S+P, Cajun, or Garlic parmesan
6 Garlic Breadsticks and 2L Soda
Side Sweet Potato Fries
Plenty of deep-fried sweet potato wedges, served with sweet cinnamon sour cream dip
Salads Take Out
G3 Mista salad
Organic greens, crumbled Rogue Bleu cheese, Roma tomatoes, shredded carrots and sherry vinaigrette
Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce, parmesan, croutons and house made garlic and anchovy dressing
Beet & Avocado
Roast golden beets, avocado, feta cheese, hazelnuts, organic greens and sherry vinaigrette
Italian Cobb
Roma tomatoes, Rogue bleu cheese, avocado, bacon, grilled chicken, peppadews, caramelized onions, organic greens and your choice of Ranch, Bleu, Caesar, Sherry Vinaigrette
Steak Salad
Choice flatiron steak, baby greens, caramelized onions, local mushrooms, peppadews, Roma tomatoes, Rogue Bleu cheese. Choice of dressing.
Pizzas Take Out
Amigo giant
Black beans, cheddar, taco beef, onions, lettuce, black olives, tortilla chips
Amigo lg
Black beans, cheddar, taco beef, onions, lettuce, black olives, tortilla chips
Amigo med
Black beans, cheddar, taco beef, onions, lettuce, black olives, tortilla chips
Amigo small
Black beans, cheddar, taco beef, onions, lettuce, black olives, tortilla chips
Build Your Own Giant
MEATS - Pepperoni, Canadian bacon, bacon, salami, beef, Italian sausage, chicken. VEGGIES - Mushrooms, bell peppers, jalapenos, onions, pepperoncini, pineapple, peppadews, black olives, sliced tomatoes.
Build Your Own Large
MEATS - Pepperoni, Canadian bacon, bacon, salami, beef, Italian sausage, chicken. VEGGIES - Mushrooms, bell peppers, jalapenos, onions, pepperoncini, pineapple, peppadews, black olives, sliced tomatoes.
Build your Own Medium
MEATS - Pepperoni, Canadian bacon, bacon, salami, beef, Italian sausage, chicken. VEGGIES - Mushrooms, bell peppers, jalapenos, onions, pepperoncini, pineapple, peppadews, black olives, sliced tomatoes.
Build Your Own Small
MEATS - Pepperoni, Canadian bacon, bacon, salami, beef, Italian sausage, chicken. VEGGIES - Mushrooms, bell peppers, jalapenos, onions, pepperoncini, pineapple, peppadews, black olives, sliced tomatoes.
CanyonQ giant
BBQ sauce, fajita chicken, mozzarella, red onion, bell peppers, cilantro
CanyonQ lg
BBQ sauce, fajita chicken, mozzarella, red onion, bell peppers, cilantro
CanyonQ med
BBQ sauce, fajita chicken, mozzarella, red onion, bell peppers, cilantro
CanyonQ small
BBQ sauce, fajita chicken, mozzarella, red onion, bell peppers, cilantro
Carnivore giant
Marinara, Canadian bacon, pepperoni, salami, beef, Italian sausage
Carnivore lg
Marinara, Canadian bacon, pepperoni, salami, beef, Italian sausage
Carnivore med
Marinara, Canadian bacon, pepperoni, salami, beef, Italian sausage
Carnivore small
Marinara, Canadian bacon, pepperoni, salami, beef, Italian sausage
Firehouse giant
Marinara sauce, pepperoni, Italian sausage, fresh mushrooms, black olives
Firehouse lg
Marinara sauce, pepperoni, Italian sausage, fresh mushrooms, black olives
Firehouse med
Marinara sauce, pepperoni, Italian sausage, fresh mushrooms, black olives
Firehouse small
Marinara sauce, pepperoni, Italian sausage, fresh mushrooms, black olives
Hawaiian giant
Marinara sauce, Canadian bacon, pineapple
Hawaiian lg
Marinara sauce, Canadian bacon, pineapple
Hawaiian med
Marinara sauce, Canadian bacon, pineapple
Hawaiian small
Marinara sauce, Canadian bacon, pineapple
Hoggum giant
Marinara sauce, Canadian bacon, Italian sausage, onion, fresh mushrooms, black olives, green pepper, pineapple
Hoggum lg
Marinara sauce, Canadian bacon, Italian sausage, onion, fresh mushrooms, black olives, green pepper, pineapple
Hoggum med
Marinara sauce, Canadian bacon, Italian sausage, onion, fresh mushrooms, black olives, green pepper, pineapple
Hoggum small
Marinara sauce, Canadian bacon, Italian sausage, onion, fresh mushrooms, black olives, green pepper, pineapple
Lobster Medium Only
Choose regular or cauliflower crust. Garlic cream, lobster, smoked bacon, mozzarella, Roma tomatoes, caramelized onions, arugula
Portabella Mushroom giant
Garlic cream, mozzarella, caramelized onions, local portabella and button mushrooms
Portabella Mushroom lg
Garlic cream, mozzarella, caramelized onions, local portabella and button mushrooms
Portabella Mushroom med
Garlic cream, mozzarella, caramelized onions, local portabella and button mushrooms
Portabella Mushroom small
Garlic cream, mozzarella, caramelized onions, local portabella and button mushrooms
Roman giant
Pesto sauce, feta, mozzarella, red onions, kalamata olives, artichokes, pepperoncini, sun-dried tomatoes, fresh basil
Roman lg
Pesto sauce, feta, mozzarella, red onions, kalamata olives, artichokes, pepperoncini, sun-dried tomatoes, fresh basil
Roman med
Pesto sauce, feta, mozzarella, red onions, kalamata olives, artichokes, pepperoncini, sun-dried tomatoes, fresh basil
Roman small
Pesto sauce, feta, mozzarella, red onions, kalamata olives, artichokes, pepperoncini, sun-dried tomatoes, fresh basil
Spicy Nichol giant
Marinara sauce, pepperoni
Spicy Nichol lg
Marinara sauce, pepperoni
Spicy Nichol med
Marinara sauce, pepperoni
Spicy Nichol small
Marinara sauce, pepperoni
The Works giant
Marinara sauce, Canadian bacon, salami, beef, pepperoni, Italian sausage, onions, fresh mushrooms, black olives, green peppers, sliced tomatoes
The Works lg
Marinara sauce, Canadian bacon, salami, beef, pepperoni, Italian sausage, onions, fresh mushrooms, black olives, green peppers, sliced tomatoes
The Works med
Marinara sauce, Canadian bacon, salami, beef, pepperoni, Italian sausage, onions, fresh mushrooms, black olives, green peppers, sliced tomatoes
The Works small
Marinara sauce, Canadian bacon, salami, beef, pepperoni, Italian sausage, onions, fresh mushrooms, black olives, green peppers, sliced tomatoes
Burgers & More Take Out
G3 Classic Burger
On a potato bun with garlic aioli, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, cheddar and pickles. Choose Angus beef, Chicken thigh, Impossible patty, or Crispy Chicken. Fries, sweet potato fries, Caesar or Mista
Rancher Burger
Our G3 classic with pepperjack, avocado and fried jalapenos. Choose Angus beef, Chicken thigh, Impossible patty, or Crispy Chicken. Fries, sweet potato fries, Caesar or Mista
Bacon Bleu Burger
Potato bun with lettuce, tomato, sauteed mushrooms and caramelized onions. Choose Angus beef, Chicken thigh, Impossible patty or Crispy Chicken. Fries, sweet potato fries, Caesar or Mista
Mushroom Swiss Burger
Garlic aioli, sour cream, lettuce, tomato, local mushrooms, swiss cheese. Choose Angus beef, Chicken thigh, Impossible patty or Crispy Chicken
Pioneer Burger
BBQ, garlic aioli, hickory bacon, fried onion, cheddar, and tomatoes
Crispy Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
Grilled potato bun with Rogue bleu cheese, dill pickles, lettuce and tomato. Choose fries, sweet potato fries, Caesar or Mista
Morning Joe
Grilled sourdough, fried eggs, Canadian bacon, hickory bacon, cheddar, pepperjack, and tomatoes
BLT
Sourdough loaded with with Cheddar, Swiss, bacon, lettuce, tomato, and garlic aioli. Choose fries, sweet potato fries Caesar, or Mista
Chicken Tenders
Half a pound of breaded chicken tenders and seasoned fries. Choose Ranch, BBQ, buffalo or bleu
Steak and Fries
6oz grilled choice flatiron steak served with beer battered fries. Choose Rogue Bleu butter or Garlic Steak butter.
Rueben
Das German Tradition, stacked with corned beef, swiss, kraut, 1000 island on caraway seed rye bread
Kids Take Out
Kid Burger+Fries
Kid size burger with cheddar. Served with French fries
Kid Chix Strips+Fries
Kid size chicken strips with French fries.
Kid Cheese Pizza
We will not honor any substitutions or changes to the kids pizza. For more options, please 'build you own' small pizza.
Kid Grilled Cheese+Fries
Kid Nacho
Side Sauces Take Out
N/A Beverages Take Out
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
