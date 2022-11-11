Restaurant header imageView gallery
Italian
Burgers
Pizza

Gabby's Cafe

515 Wyoming Ave

Wyoming, OH 45215

Popular Items

Angus Beef Burger
Three Cheese Pizza
Large 16" Three Cheese Pizza

Thanksgiving Meals

Take and Bake Lasagna

$65.00

Chilled. Each pan, feeds 10-12 approx 9" x 13", comes with baking instructions

Family Size Tiramisu

$22.00

Made in house, 8" x 8" size

Family Size Pumpkin Gooey Cake

$45.00

Whole Maple Pecan Pie

$22.00

Made with real maple syrup and a splash of bourbon.

Whole Peanut Butter Pie

$22.00

Family Size Carrot Cake

$24.00

Homemade carrot cake with cream cheese icing, topped with chopped walnuts and brown sugar, 8"x8" size

Whole Carrot Cake

$45.00Out of stock

Homemade carrot cake with cream cheese icing, topped with chopped walnuts and brown sugar, "9x13" size

Whole Key Lime Pie

$36.00

Family Meals

Chicken, mozzarella, provolone and garlic cream sauce

Family Chicken Parmesan

$65.00

Served over pasta with sauce, salad with dressing and garlic bread, serves 4

Family Eggplant Parmesan

$65.00

Served over pasta with sauce, salad with dressing and garlic bread, serves 4

Family Spaghetti & Meatballs

$55.00

Homemade meatballs with marinara, salad with dressing and garlic bread, serves 4

Family House

$20.00

Family Caesar

$20.00

Family Cran Pecan

$22.00

Jar of Gabby's BBQ Sauce

$6.00

Jar Of DiStasi Marinara Sauce

$7.00

26 oz jar

Case Of Marinara Sauce

$72.00

Full Pan Saratoga Chips with BBQ Sauce

$20.00

Take and Bake 16" Pizza

$20.00

Take home a frozen Gabby's pizza. Bake at home in 425 degree oven for 10 minutes.

Frozen Home Made Soup, 16 ounces

$7.50

Five Cheese Ravioli-Frozen

$10.00

Lemon Blueberrycheesecake From Tickety-boo Treats

$5.00

Chocolate Hazelnut Cheesecake From Tickety-boo Treats

$5.00

Gluten-free, vegan, single-serving

Vanilla Cherry Amaretto Cheesecake From Tickety-boo Treats

$5.00

Gluten-free, vegan, single-serving

Vegan Stuffed Shells

$14.00

4 Jumbo stuffed shells with a spinach cashew and tofu "ricotta" filling, topped with DiStasi marinara. Served with garlic bread

BBQ Baby Back Ribs

$23.00

Half slab, fall off the bone tender with Gabby's BBQ sauce, a side of french fries & slaw

Steak Hoagy Special

$10.00

Salmon Burger

$14.00

Handmade patty with fresh salmon, ginger & bok choy, topped with remoulade sauce. Served with your choice of french fries, Saratoga chips, or slaw

New York Strip Steak

$23.00

12 oz Choice New York Strip Steak , grilled to your liking and served with mashed potatoes and vegetable medley.

Black Bean

Buffalo Wings

$13.00

Eight chicken wings with mild, medium, hot or BBQ sauce, and a side of ranch or bleu cheese & celery

Meatballs in Marinara

$12.00

A trio of meatballs with DiStasi Marinara, garlic bread

Saratoga Chips

$7.00

House made thick cut potato chips with Gabby's BBQ sauce

Cauliflower Wings

$11.00

Lightly battered cauliflower fried crispy and tossed with your choice of wing sauce, served with a side of vegan ranch.

Crispy Calamari

$12.00

Served with a Diablo Sauce

Dominic's Shrimp Pizza

$13.00

Garlic cream sauce, spinach, grilled shrimp, feta cheese and our three cheese blend

Fire Grilled Vegetable Pizza

$13.00

Eggplant, zucchini, sweet peppers, onions, asparagus, goat cheese, three cheese blend

Fresh Mozzarella, Tomato & Pesto Pizza

$12.00

Basil pesto, tomatoes, and fresh mozzarella cheese

Gabby's Supreme Pizza

$13.00

Italian sausage, pepperoni, onions, peppers, mushrooms, cheese and pizza sauce

Meatball Pizza

$13.00

Homemade meatballs, onions, peppers, pizza sauce, mozzarella, provolone and Parmesan

Roasted Garlic Chicken Pizza

$13.00

Chicken, mozzarella, provolone and garlic cream sauce

The Capone Pizza

$13.00

Cappicola, salami, pepperoni, Italian sausage, olives, banana peppers, mozzarella, provolone and Parmesan cheese

Three Cheese Pizza

$12.00

Mozzarella, provolone and Parmesan cheese with marinara sauce

Large 16" Three Cheese Pizza

$20.00

Large 16" Supreme Pizza

$21.00

Italian sausage, pepperoni, onions, peppers, mushrooms, cheese and pizza sauce

Large 16" Capone Pizza

$21.00

Cappicola, salami, pepperoni, Italian sausage, olives, banana peppers, mozzarella, provolone and Parmesan cheese

Large 16" Dominic's Shrimp Pizza

$23.00

Garlic cream sauce, spinach, grilled shrimp, feta cheese and our three cheese blend

Large 16" Fire Grilled Vegetable Pizza

$20.00

Eggplant, zucchini, sweet peppers, onions, asparagus, goat cheese, three cheese blend

Large 16" Fresh Mozzarella & Pesto Pizza

$20.00

Basil pesto, tomatoes, and fresh mozzarella cheese

Large 16" Meatball Pizza

$20.00

Homemade meatballs, onions, peppers, pizza sauce, mozzarella, provolone and Parmesan

Large 16" Roasted Garlic Chicken Pizza

$20.00

Chicken, mozzarella, provolone and garlic cream sauce

Frozen Take & Bake Cheese Pizza

$20.00

Bake at 400 degrees for 10 minutes.

Frozen Take & Bake Pepperoni Pizza

$22.00

Bake at 400 degrees for 10 minutes.

Chicken Parmesan

$18.00

Hand breaded chicken breast, baked and topped with marinara, mozzarella and Parmesan cheese, with a side of spaghetti

DiStasi Lasagna

$16.00

Our famous family recipe. Layers of mild Italian Sausage, ricotta, mozzarella, noodles, and DiStasi marinara, with garlic bread

Eggplant Parmesan

$18.00

Two slices of fried eggplant stuffed with marinara, kalamata olives, goat cheese, provolone and Parmesan, with a side of spaghetti and garlic bread

Fish & Chips

$16.00

Beer battered cod fried golden brown and crisp, served with fries and vegetable slaw

Gabby's Famous Fish Dinner

$18.00

Herb dusted, pan seared Basa, served with mashed potatoes and vegetable medley

Grilled Salmon Dinner

$20.00

Grilled fresh salmon filet, served with mashed potatoes and vegetable medley

Spaghetti & Meatballs

$16.00

Two homemade meatballs and DiStasi marinara sauce, with garlic bread

Angus Beef Burger

$13.00

Served with lettuce, tomato and pickle

Chicken Breast Sandwich

$14.00

Grilled, fried or blackened with lettuce, tomato and pickle

Classic Reuben Sandwich

$13.00

Corned beef or roast turkey, with sauerkraut, Swiss cheese and 1000 island dressing on grilled marble rye

Gabby's Famous Fish Sandwich

$14.00

Herb dusted, pan seared Basa, on marble rye bread, with lettuce, tomato, pickle and tartar sauce

Meatball Hoagie

$14.00

Topped with marinara sauce and melted provolone on a toasted hoagie roll

Turkey Club Sandwich

$13.00

Sliced turkey breast, bacon, lettuce and tomato on toasted white bread with a side of mayo

Veggie Burger

$13.00

A vegan burger made in house with black beans, quinoa and toasted walnuts topped with lettuce, tomato and pickle

Soup du Jour Bowl

$6.00

Caesar Salad

$11.00

Romaine lettuce, Parmesan cheese, croutons and creamy Caesar dressing

Cranberry Pecan Salad

$12.00

Mixed greens, cranberries, pecans, tomatoes, and goat cheese, with balsamic vinaigrette

Gabby's House Salad

$11.00

Mixed greens, tomatoes, red onion, banana peppers, green olive, mozzarella cheese and croutons

Side Caesar Salad

$5.00

Side House Salad

$5.00

Side Cranberry Pecan Salad

$6.00

Kid's Pizza

$6.00

Kid's Spaghetti

$6.00

Kid's Hamburger

$6.00

Kid’s Cheeseburger

$6.00

Kid’s Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Kid’s Chicken Fingers

$6.00

Kid’s Mac & Cheese

$6.00

Amaretto Brownie

$7.00

Pumpkin Swirl Cheesecake

$6.00

Baklava

$6.00

German Chocolate Cake

$6.00

Carrot Cake Slice

$6.00

Homemade recipe with cream cheese icing, topped with brown sugar and chopped walnuts

Cheesecake on a Stick

$6.00

Key Lime Pie Slice

$6.00

Scratch made with graham cracker crust

Limoncello Mascarpone Layer Cake

$6.00

Layers of lemon cake topped with a lemony mascarpone frosting and white chocolate shavings.

Tiramisu Slice

$6.00

Madisono's Gelato

$6.50

French Fries

$3.00

Meatball

$2.00

Mashed Potatoes

$3.00

Side Saratoga Chips

$3.00

Vegetable Medley

$3.00

Vegetable Slaw

$2.00

Side Of Ranch

$0.50

Garlic Bread

$2.00

Beanies

$18.00

Zip Up Hoodies

$40.00

2XL Zip Ups

$42.00

Women's T's

$20.00

Women's Tanks

$18.00

Men's T's

$20.00

Unisex T's

$20.00

Unisex 2XL/3XL

$22.00

Gabby's Hat

$19.50

Canned Pop

$1.85

Arnold Palmer

$2.50

Coca Cola

$2.50

Coffee

$2.25

Coke Zero

$2.50

Decaf Coffee

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Iced Tea

$2.25

Juice

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Milk

$2.50

Chocolate Milk

$3.00

Root Beer

$2.50

San Pellegrino

$3.50

Soda Flavoring

$0.30

Soda Water

$2.00

Sprite

$2.50

Sweet Tea

$2.25

Hot Tea

$2.00

Cold Brew

$3.00

IZZE Grapefruit Bottle

$3.50

House Red Wine Glass

$8.00

Poppy Pinot Noir Glass

$8.00Out of stock

Michael Fritz Cabernet Sauvignon

$8.00

Pinot Noir Bottle

$18.00Out of stock

LAN Rioja Crianza Tempranillo

$18.00

Cabernet Bottle

$18.00

Malbec Bottle

$17.00

Petite Petit Bottle

$17.00

Nero d'Avola Bottle

$18.00

Chianti Bottle

$22.00

Barbera D'Alba Bottle

$20.00

Large wine bottle

$10.00

Montepulciano D'Abbruzzo

$18.00

Sensei Pinot Grigio

$8.00

Hi Def Riesling

$8.00

Boardtrack Racer Chardonnay

$8.00

Ant Moore Sauvignon Blanc

$8.00

Chiola Rose Glass

$8.00

Prosecco Split

$8.00

Prescription Chardonnay Bottle

$22.00

Rose Bottle

$18.00

Sensei Pinot Grigio Bottle

$18.00

High Def Riesling Bottle

$17.00

Ant Moore Sauvignon Blanc Bottle

$18.00

50 West Doome Pedal Wheat Ale

$4.00

Blue Moon

$3.00

Breckenridge Vanilla Porter

$4.00

Bud Light

$2.50

Budweiser

$2.50

Christian Moerlein OTR

$3.00

Clausthaler Non-Alcoholic

$3.00

Coors Light

$2.50

Corona

$2.50

Fat Tire Amber Ale

$3.00

Guinness

$5.00

Heineken

$3.50

Kentucky Bouron Barrel Ale

$7.50

Left Hand Milk Stout Nitro

$5.00

Leinenkugel Summer Shandy

$3.00

Mango White Claw

$3.00

Michelob Ultra

$2.50

Miller Lite

$2.50

Original Sin Black Widow Cider

$5.00

Oskar Blues Dale's Pale Ale

$3.00

Pacifico

$3.00

Rhinegiest Cheetah Lager

$3.00

Rhinegiest Truth

$4.00

Rhinegiest Wowie

$4.00

Ale with pineapple and passionfruit

Sam Smith Organic Cider

$6.50

Samuel Adams Boston Lager

$3.00

Yuengling Light

$2.00
Sunday 3:30 pm - 6:00 pm
Monday 11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday 11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday 11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday 11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday 11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday 11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

515 Wyoming Ave, Wyoming, OH 45215

Directions

