Gabby's Cafe
515 Wyoming Ave
Wyoming, OH 45215
Thanksgiving Meals
Take and Bake Lasagna
Chilled. Each pan, feeds 10-12 approx 9" x 13", comes with baking instructions
Family Size Tiramisu
Made in house, 8" x 8" size
Family Size Pumpkin Gooey Cake
Whole Maple Pecan Pie
Made with real maple syrup and a splash of bourbon.
Whole Peanut Butter Pie
Family Size Carrot Cake
Homemade carrot cake with cream cheese icing, topped with chopped walnuts and brown sugar, 8"x8" size
Whole Carrot Cake
Homemade carrot cake with cream cheese icing, topped with chopped walnuts and brown sugar, "9x13" size
Whole Key Lime Pie
Family Meals
Take and Bake Lasagna Feeds 3-4 People (Frozen)
Our famous DiStasi Lasagna in a family size. Serves 4. Pick up chilled to reheat at home.
Family Chicken Parmesan
Served over pasta with sauce, salad with dressing and garlic bread, serves 4
Family Eggplant Parmesan
Served over pasta with sauce, salad with dressing and garlic bread, serves 4
Family Spaghetti & Meatballs
Homemade meatballs with marinara, salad with dressing and garlic bread, serves 4
Family House
Family Caesar
Family Cran Pecan
Jar of Gabby's BBQ Sauce
Jar Of DiStasi Marinara Sauce
26 oz jar
Case Of Marinara Sauce
Full Pan Saratoga Chips with BBQ Sauce
Grab and Go Freezer
Take and Bake 16" Pizza
Take home a frozen Gabby's pizza. Bake at home in 425 degree oven for 10 minutes.
Frozen Home Made Soup, 16 ounces
Five Cheese Ravioli-Frozen
Lemon Blueberrycheesecake From Tickety-boo Treats
Chocolate Hazelnut Cheesecake From Tickety-boo Treats
Gluten-free, vegan, single-serving
Vanilla Cherry Amaretto Cheesecake From Tickety-boo Treats
Gluten-free, vegan, single-serving
Specials
Vegan Stuffed Shells
4 Jumbo stuffed shells with a spinach cashew and tofu "ricotta" filling, topped with DiStasi marinara. Served with garlic bread
BBQ Baby Back Ribs
Half slab, fall off the bone tender with Gabby's BBQ sauce, a side of french fries & slaw
Steak Hoagy Special
Salmon Burger
Handmade patty with fresh salmon, ginger & bok choy, topped with remoulade sauce. Served with your choice of french fries, Saratoga chips, or slaw
New York Strip Steak
12 oz Choice New York Strip Steak , grilled to your liking and served with mashed potatoes and vegetable medley.
Appetizers
Buffalo Wings
Eight chicken wings with mild, medium, hot or BBQ sauce, and a side of ranch or bleu cheese & celery
Meatballs in Marinara
A trio of meatballs with DiStasi Marinara, garlic bread
Saratoga Chips
House made thick cut potato chips with Gabby's BBQ sauce
Cauliflower Wings
Lightly battered cauliflower fried crispy and tossed with your choice of wing sauce, served with a side of vegan ranch.
Crispy Calamari
Served with a Diablo Sauce
10" Pizzas Regular
Dominic's Shrimp Pizza
Garlic cream sauce, spinach, grilled shrimp, feta cheese and our three cheese blend
Fire Grilled Vegetable Pizza
Eggplant, zucchini, sweet peppers, onions, asparagus, goat cheese, three cheese blend
Fresh Mozzarella, Tomato & Pesto Pizza
Basil pesto, tomatoes, and fresh mozzarella cheese
Gabby's Supreme Pizza
Italian sausage, pepperoni, onions, peppers, mushrooms, cheese and pizza sauce
Meatball Pizza
Homemade meatballs, onions, peppers, pizza sauce, mozzarella, provolone and Parmesan
Roasted Garlic Chicken Pizza
Chicken, mozzarella, provolone and garlic cream sauce
The Capone Pizza
Cappicola, salami, pepperoni, Italian sausage, olives, banana peppers, mozzarella, provolone and Parmesan cheese
Three Cheese Pizza
Mozzarella, provolone and Parmesan cheese with marinara sauce
16" Pizzas Large
Large 16" Three Cheese Pizza
Large 16" Supreme Pizza
Italian sausage, pepperoni, onions, peppers, mushrooms, cheese and pizza sauce
Large 16" Capone Pizza
Cappicola, salami, pepperoni, Italian sausage, olives, banana peppers, mozzarella, provolone and Parmesan cheese
Large 16" Dominic's Shrimp Pizza
Garlic cream sauce, spinach, grilled shrimp, feta cheese and our three cheese blend
Large 16" Fire Grilled Vegetable Pizza
Eggplant, zucchini, sweet peppers, onions, asparagus, goat cheese, three cheese blend
Large 16" Fresh Mozzarella & Pesto Pizza
Basil pesto, tomatoes, and fresh mozzarella cheese
Large 16" Meatball Pizza
Homemade meatballs, onions, peppers, pizza sauce, mozzarella, provolone and Parmesan
Large 16" Roasted Garlic Chicken Pizza
Chicken, mozzarella, provolone and garlic cream sauce
Frozen Take & Bake Cheese Pizza
Bake at 400 degrees for 10 minutes.
Frozen Take & Bake Pepperoni Pizza
Bake at 400 degrees for 10 minutes.
Entrees
Chicken Parmesan
Hand breaded chicken breast, baked and topped with marinara, mozzarella and Parmesan cheese, with a side of spaghetti
DiStasi Lasagna
Our famous family recipe. Layers of mild Italian Sausage, ricotta, mozzarella, noodles, and DiStasi marinara, with garlic bread
Eggplant Parmesan
Two slices of fried eggplant stuffed with marinara, kalamata olives, goat cheese, provolone and Parmesan, with a side of spaghetti and garlic bread
Fish & Chips
Beer battered cod fried golden brown and crisp, served with fries and vegetable slaw
Gabby's Famous Fish Dinner
Herb dusted, pan seared Basa, served with mashed potatoes and vegetable medley
Grilled Salmon Dinner
Grilled fresh salmon filet, served with mashed potatoes and vegetable medley
Spaghetti & Meatballs
Two homemade meatballs and DiStasi marinara sauce, with garlic bread
Burgers & Sandwiches
Angus Beef Burger
Served with lettuce, tomato and pickle
Chicken Breast Sandwich
Grilled, fried or blackened with lettuce, tomato and pickle
Classic Reuben Sandwich
Corned beef or roast turkey, with sauerkraut, Swiss cheese and 1000 island dressing on grilled marble rye
Gabby's Famous Fish Sandwich
Herb dusted, pan seared Basa, on marble rye bread, with lettuce, tomato, pickle and tartar sauce
Meatball Hoagie
Topped with marinara sauce and melted provolone on a toasted hoagie roll
Turkey Club Sandwich
Sliced turkey breast, bacon, lettuce and tomato on toasted white bread with a side of mayo
Veggie Burger
A vegan burger made in house with black beans, quinoa and toasted walnuts topped with lettuce, tomato and pickle
Homemade Soup & Fresh Salads
Soup du Jour Bowl
Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce, Parmesan cheese, croutons and creamy Caesar dressing
Cranberry Pecan Salad
Mixed greens, cranberries, pecans, tomatoes, and goat cheese, with balsamic vinaigrette
Gabby's House Salad
Mixed greens, tomatoes, red onion, banana peppers, green olive, mozzarella cheese and croutons
Side Caesar Salad
Side House Salad
Side Cranberry Pecan Salad
Plant Based/Vegan Options
Little Gabby's Menu
Desserts
Amaretto Brownie
Pumpkin Swirl Cheesecake
Baklava
German Chocolate Cake
Carrot Cake Slice
Homemade recipe with cream cheese icing, topped with brown sugar and chopped walnuts
Cheesecake on a Stick
Key Lime Pie Slice
Scratch made with graham cracker crust
Limoncello Mascarpone Layer Cake
Layers of lemon cake topped with a lemony mascarpone frosting and white chocolate shavings.
Tiramisu Slice
Madisono's Gelato
Sides
Gabby's Apparel
N/A Beverages
Canned Pop
Arnold Palmer
Coca Cola
Coffee
Coke Zero
Decaf Coffee
Diet Coke
Iced Tea
Juice
Lemonade
Milk
Chocolate Milk
Root Beer
San Pellegrino
Soda Flavoring
Soda Water
Sprite
Sweet Tea
Hot Tea
Cold Brew
IZZE Grapefruit Bottle
Wine
House Red Wine Glass
Poppy Pinot Noir Glass
Michael Fritz Cabernet Sauvignon
Pinot Noir Bottle
LAN Rioja Crianza Tempranillo
Cabernet Bottle
Malbec Bottle
Petite Petit Bottle
Nero d'Avola Bottle
Chianti Bottle
Barbera D'Alba Bottle
Large wine bottle
Montepulciano D'Abbruzzo
Sensei Pinot Grigio
Hi Def Riesling
Boardtrack Racer Chardonnay
Ant Moore Sauvignon Blanc
Chiola Rose Glass
Prosecco Split
Prescription Chardonnay Bottle
Rose Bottle
Sensei Pinot Grigio Bottle
High Def Riesling Bottle
Ant Moore Sauvignon Blanc Bottle
BEER
50 West Doome Pedal Wheat Ale
Blue Moon
Breckenridge Vanilla Porter
Bud Light
Budweiser
Christian Moerlein OTR
Clausthaler Non-Alcoholic
Coors Light
Corona
Fat Tire Amber Ale
Guinness
Heineken
Kentucky Bouron Barrel Ale
Left Hand Milk Stout Nitro
Leinenkugel Summer Shandy
Mango White Claw
Michelob Ultra
Miller Lite
Original Sin Black Widow Cider
Oskar Blues Dale's Pale Ale
Pacifico
Rhinegiest Cheetah Lager
Rhinegiest Truth
Rhinegiest Wowie
Ale with pineapple and passionfruit
Sam Smith Organic Cider
Samuel Adams Boston Lager
Yuengling Light
|Sunday
|3:30 pm - 6:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
515 Wyoming Ave, Wyoming, OH 45215