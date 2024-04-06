Gabe's Bar & Kitchen
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|9:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|9:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Family owned neighborhood bar and kitchen with great food, exciting patio and a private party room.
Location
991 Lexington Pkwy N, St. Paul, MN 55103
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Slice Brothers Pizza - St Paul- Frogtown
No Reviews
641 University Ave W St. Paul, MN 55104
View restaurant
Roseville - St. Paul Bagelry Roseville
No Reviews
1702 Lexington Ave N Roseville, MN 55113
View restaurant
2 Scoops Ice Cream Eatery - 921 Selby Avenue
No Reviews
921 Selby Avenue Saint Paul, MN 55104
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in St. Paul
Costa Vida - Apple Valley - Apple Valley
4.5 • 3,255
15678 Pilot knob Rd Apple Valley, MN 55124
View restaurant
The Naughty Greek University - 2400 University Ave W
4.6 • 2,211
2400 University Ave W St. Paul, MN 55114
View restaurant