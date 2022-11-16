Gabi James imageView gallery
French

Gabi James

1,083 Reviews

$$

1810 S Catalina Ave

Redondo Beach, CA 90277

Pequena

Gildas

$4.00

two anchovy, pepper, olive lollipops

Mixta Tunisien

$9.00

olives, orange zest, lemon, garlic

Pan Figue

$19.00

fresh fig, goat cheese, honey, grilled sourdough ciabatta

Anchovy Matrimonio

$15.00

brown & white anchovies, caperberry, shallot, chili, butter, grilled bread

Jamon Wrapped Local Dates

$13.00

medjools stuffed with gorgonzola & marcona almond, wrapped in crispy jamon

Potato Croquettes

$12.00

harissa aioli. +chorizo $2 +oxtail & aioli verde $3

Tortilla Española

$12.00

egg, onion, potato, sherry vinegar aioli

Roasted Mushrooms

$14.00

sunny side up egg, garlic, thyme, grilled bread

Morcilla a la Plancha

$13.00

grilled red onion, garlic

Blistered Shishito Peppers

$13.00

garlic, fish sauce, mojama flake

Brandade Gratin

$15.00

salt cod & potato purée, grilled bread

Harissa Honey Eggplant Fries

$12.00

panko crusted with sherry vinegar aioll

Tuna Tartare

$16.00

tuna, avocado, capers, tomato, onion, chili oil on garlic toast

Media

Citrus Quince Salad

$16.00

sweet gem lettuce, quince paste, marcona almond, manchego, lemon vinaigrette

South Bay Caesar

$16.00

sweet gem lettuce, grana padano, garlic-anchovy dressing

Village Kale Salad

$17.00

kale, butternut squash, apple, marcona almonds, toasted bread crumbs, grana padano, dijon vinaigrette

Orchard Salad

$19.00

fresh figs, jamon, shaved manchego, pear, little gem lettuce & dijon vinaigrette

Pan con Tomate

$12.00

tomato, garlic, olive oil +manchego $5 +jamon or tuna conserva $7

Fermin Jamon Serrano

$16.00

12 month cured spanish ham, olive oil

Gambas al Ajillo

$18.00

shrimp, garlic butter, lemon, olive oil, grilled bread

Albondigas Chimayo

$15.00

turkey meatballs, ancho chile cream sauce

Housemade Merguez

$17.00

tunisian lamb sausage, mechouia

Charred Asparagus

$16.00

grilled asparagus, romesco, marcona almonds, panko crusted egg

Glazed Pork Belly

$19.00

date mostarda, gorgonzola, maple, thyme

Butchers Board

$20.00

grilled ciabatta, manchego, mahon, jamon, salchichon, housemade jam

Crispy Calamari

$16.00

pacific squid, lemon, harissa aioli

Lamb Ragu Rigatoni

$24.00

lamb ragu with rigatoni

Grande

All Day Oxtail

$26.00

trenne pasta sautéed to a crisp, cavalo nero, shaved grana padano

Pomegranate Lamb Chops

$39.00

grilled radicchio & baby carrots

Pollo Romesco

$30.00

1/2 chicken. romesco, charred scallion

Chorizo Burger

$18.00

chorizo patty, pineapple chutney, arugula, manchego, brioche bun

Moorish Salmon

$33.00

moorish seasoning, sherry vinegar farro slaw, butternut squash purée, lemon

Seafood Paella

$40.00

shrimp, calamari & chorizo with spanish seasoned rice & squid ink aioli

Grilled Pulpo

$36.00

marinated octopus, fennel & fingerling potato salad, lemon vinaigrette

Mojo Cerdo

$32.00

bone-in panko crusted kurobuta pork chop, grilled lemon, mojo verde

Carne

Skirt Steak

$34.00

herb marinated, arugula salad, lemon vinaigrette, grana padano

Filet Mignon

$37.00

10 oz filet, arugula salad, lemon vinaigrette, grana padano

Ribeye

$90.00

24oz bone-in ribeye, pommes purée, spinach

Sauces

Mojo Verde

$4.00

Harissa Aioli

$4.00

Horseradish Cream

$4.00

Peppercorn Sauce

$7.00

Sherry Vinegar Aioli

$4.00

Al Lado

Crushed Fingerling Potatoes

$8.00

with olive oil, parsley & sea salt

Sautéed Spinach

$9.00

spinach with golden raisins, pine nuts & grana padano

Crispy Brussels Sprouts

$10.00

garlic, shallots, sherry vinegar

Papas Fritas

$9.00

thin cut French fries

Pan a la Parrilla

$5.00

grilled rustic bread, olive oil, garlic, sea salt

Arugula Salad

$10.00

lemon, olive oil, shaved grana padano

Kids Pasta Butter & Cheese

$12.00

Kids Pasta with Chicken

$16.00

Kids Grilled Cheese W/Fries

$13.00

Postres

Cinnamon-Pear Bread Pudding

$12.00

vanilla brioche bread pudding, cinnamon, pear, caramel & maldon salt

State Fair Churros

$12.00

hot chocolate sauce, cinnamon sugar

Vanilla Ice Cream

$6.00

1/2 Sheet Chocolate Bread Pudding (min 24 hours advance notice)

$53.00

requires minimum 24 hours notice

1/2 Sheet Cinnamon-Pear Bread Pudding (min 24 hours advance notice)

$53.00

1/2 Sheet Vanilla Bread Pudding (min 24 hours advance notice)

$50.00

requires minimum 24 hours notice

Full Sheet Chocolate Bread Pudding (min 24 hours advance notice)

$95.00

requires minimum 24 hours notice

Full Sheet Cinnamon-Pear Bread Pudding (min 24 hours advance notice)

$95.00

Full Sheet Vanilla Bread Pudding (min 24 hours advance notice)

$90.00

requires minimum 24 hours notice

Specials & Family Meals

BYO Family Meal

$135.00

Couch Potato

$75.00

Roasted Mushrooms Village Kale Salad Pan con Tomate with Manchego Sautéed Spinach French Fries Churros

Cluck Indoors

$110.00

Crunchy Market Veggies Whole Chicken Romesco Roasted Potatoes Crispy Brussels Sprouts 2 Seasonal Bread Puddings

Netflix & Grill

$135.00

Arugula Salad 2 Skirt Steaks 1 Filet Mignon French Fries 2 Seasonal Bread Puddings

Paella Pajama Party

$95.00

Citrus Quince Salad Fermin Jamon Serrano Pan a la Parrilla Seafood Paella 1 State Fair Churro 1 Seasonal Bread Pudding

Forking Cabin Fever

$215.00

Caesar Salad Whole Chicken Romesco 24 ounce Bone-In Ribeye Large Sautéed Spinach Roasted Potatoes 1 Churro 2 Seasonal Bread Puddings

Special Tortilla

$15.00

egg, potato, onion, bacon, pork belly & harissa aioli

Lamb Ragu Rigatoni

$24.00

lamb ragu with rigatoni

Liquor

Well Bourbon Ancient Age

$8.00

Blantons

$20.00

Caol Ila

$15.00

Col Taylor Barrel Proof Brbn

$25.00

Col Taylor Small Batch Brbn

$15.00

Elmer T. Lee

$30.00

George T Stagg

$30.00

Hancock Reserve Bourbon

$25.00

Hibiki Harmony

$18.00

Larue Weller

$50.00

Masahiro

$25.00

Old Fitzgerald 9 Yr

$30.00

Parker Curacao

$30.00

R6 Bourbon

$11.00

Sazerac 18

$30.00

Toki

$10.00

Weller Special Reserve

$17.00

Weller 12

$18.00

Well Scotch Grants

$8.00

Highland 18

$22.00

Johnny Walker Blk

$10.00

McCallan 12

$20.00

McCarthy's

$13.00

Jack Ryan Irish 12yr

$15.00

Jameson

$9.00

Well Rye

$8.00

Dad's Hat Rye

$10.00

Handy Rye

$40.00

Pinhook Rye

$11.00

Very Olde St Nick Rye

$25.00

Wilderness Trail Rye

$12.00

Well Vodka Platinum 7

$8.00

Amass Impeachment

$11.00

Ketel

$11.00

Ocean

$12.00

Wheatley

$10.00

Well Rum Don Q

$8.00

Abuelo 12

$12.00

Koloa Spiced

$10.00

Myers Dark

$9.00

Zaya

$12.00

Fidencio

$12.00

Del Amigo (well)

$10.00Out of stock

Well Gin

$8.00

Airem

$10.00

Alkkemist

$11.00

Amass Gin

$10.00

Arizona Commerce

$9.00

cardamom, coriander, cinnamon, lime zest (42.5% abv)

Aviation Gin

$10.00Out of stock

lavender, sweet grain & citrus (42.% abv)

Barr Hill

$11.00

raw honey, pine blossom, faint straw, dried fir (45% abv)

BCN

$10.00

Bond Street

$10.00

juniper, cucumber & lemon (40% abv)

The Botanist

$10.00

anise, lemon, orange peel & summer flower (46% abv)

Calyx

$12.00

collab w/Rajat Parr (James Beard Award Winner) coriander, elderflower, ginger, grapefruit, mint (47.5% abv)

Cutlers

$9.00

elderflower, jasmine, cardamom, citrus (46% abv)

Deaths Door

$10.00

Dry Town

$10.00

colorado sage, orange, lime, ginger, lemongrass (46% abv)

Four Pillars Navy

$11.00

Four Pillars Olive

$10.00

Freeland

$10.00

cucumber, grapefruit, mint, star anise (45% abv)

Gin Mare

$11.00

citrus zest, olive, thyme & zesty coriander (42.7% abv)

Gray Whale

$12.00

lime, mint, fir tree & almond (43% abv)

Hayman's London Dry

$10.00

crisp citrus & subtle spice (47% abv)

Hayman's Old Tom

$9.00

crisp & sweet citrus (41.4% abv)

Krobar

$10.00

lavender, black pepper, orange & fennel. distilled from grapes (45% abv)

Malfy Arancia

$11.00

blood orange, juniper & coriander (41% abv)

Malfy Limon

$11.00

sicilian lemon, juniper & coriander (41% abv)

Malfy Rosa

$11.00

pink grapefruit, juniper & coriander (41% abv)

McKenzie

$11.00

creamy citrus & pine. distilled from grapes (45.5% abv)

Nordes

$11.00

saffron, almond, coriander, lemon & orange (55% abv)

Opihr

$10.00

Rabbit Hole Bespoke

$10.00

Rives Gin

$9.00

Roku Gin

$12.00

Room 101

$10.00

Shelter Gin

$11.00

sage, coriander, pine. distilled from corn (40% abv)

Well Tequila

$8.00

ArteNOM Blanco

$14.00Out of stock

ArteNOM Reposado

$15.00

ArteNOM Anejo

$16.00

Nosotros Blanco

$10.00

Nosotros Reposado

$12.00

Azunia Anejo

$14.00

Herradura Suprema

$80.00

Strawberry Tequila

$9.00

Calvados Magloire

$10.00

Park VS

$12.00

Villa de Varda Grappa

$10.00

5 Farms Irish Cream

$9.00

Absinthe Leopold

$17.00

Amaretto

$9.00

Atxa Pacharan

$10.00

Elderflower Liq

$10.00

Chartreuse Green

$12.00

Cointreau

$10.00

Creme De Cassis

$9.00

Grand Marnier

$12.00

Grand Marnier 100

$20.00

Haymans Sloe Gin

$10.00

Licor 43

$9.00

Luxardo Apricot

$9.00

Luxardo Maraschino

$11.00

Sambuca

$10.00

St George Coffee

$9.00

Amaretto Tosolini

$10.00

Amaro Montenegro

$10.00

Amaro Nonino

$12.00

Amaro Ramazzotti

$10.00

Amaro Tosolini

$12.00

Aperol

$9.00

Averna

$10.00Out of stock

Dubonnet

$9.00

Campari

$9.00

China China

$9.00

Cynar

$9.00

Fernet Branca

$10.00

Genepy Des Alpes

$10.00

Gran Classico

$9.00

Grand Marnier

$12.00

Italicus Rosolio

$12.00

Suze

$9.00

Zucca

$10.00

Allesio Bianco

$10.00

Allesio Chinato

$10.00

Atxa Pacharan

$10.00

Cocchi di Torino

$11.00

Harrington Chinato

$12.00

Lacuesta

$11.00

Mata Tinto

$10.00

Padro

$12.00

Vermina Red

$10.00

Vermina White

$10.00

NA Bev

East Imperial Burma Tonic

$5.00

lemongrass, manao lime, high quinine, citric acid

East Imperial Grapefruit Tonic

$5.00

pomelo, ruby red grapefruit

East Imperial Yuzu Tonic

$5.00

mandarin & meyer lemon hybrid

Fentiman's Tonic

$5.00

Fever Tree Aromatic Tonic

$4.00

pink. cardamom, pimento berry & ginger

Fever Tree Indian Tonic

$5.00

clean & fresh, soft citrus & aromatics

Fever Tree Lemon Tonic

$5.00

sicilian lemons from volcanic soil, bright & crisp

Fever Tree Mediterranean Tonic

$5.00

thyme, fresh citrus & rosemary

Llanllyr Tonic

$6.00

super clean, spring water, subtle lemon & orange

Q Elderflower Tonic

$5.00

slightly sweet, floral, subtle citrus

Q Light Tonic

$5.00

low calorie, botanicals, citrus & spring water

Q Tonic

$5.00

cinchona bark, agave nectar, extra carbonation

Fever Tree Grapefruit Soda

$4.00

Coke

$4.00

Diet Coke

$4.00

Sprite

$4.00

Ginger Ale

$4.00

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Shirley Temple

$4.00

Soda Water

Lemonade

$4.00

Iced Tea

$4.00

Arnold Palmer

$4.00

Cranberry

$4.00

Pineapple

$5.00

OJ

$4.00

Grapefruit Juice

$4.00

Mocktail

$6.00

Coke Refill

Diet Refill

Sprite Refill

Lemonade Refill

Ginger Ale Refill

Cranberry Refill

Specialty Cocktails

Gabi James Gin & Tonic

$12.00

london dry gin, la guita manzanilla sherry, east imperial grapefruit tonic

Beach Cruiser Gin & Tonic

$14.00

malfy gin, italicus rosolio, fever tree elderflower tonic

Summer in Provence Gin & Tonic

$14.00

Sun Also Rises Gin & Tonic

$14.00

the botanist gin, aperol, grapefruit bitters, fever tree mediterranean tonic

Pablo's Favorite Gin & Tonic

$14.00

Red Sangria

$11.00

Rosé Sangria

$11.00

Butterfly Effect

$13.00

butterfly pea flower infused vodka, vanilla syrup, lemon, egg white

Sloe Your Roll

$13.00

vodka, campari, sloe gin, raspberry, lemon

Jalapeno Business

$13.00

vodka, lemon, cilantro, organic pineapple, jalapeno

A Good Melon

$13.00

fresh housemade watermelon juice, basil, tequila, scrappy’s firewater bitters, lime, agave

Oaxacan on Sunshine

$13.00

Funky Cold Molina

$13.00

bourbon, oloroso sherry syrup, lemon, egg white, jerry thomas bitters

Blaine & Andie

$14.00

Spanish Negroni

$14.00

gin mare, yzaguirre rojo, la guita manzanilla sherry

Rye'n Renaults

$14.00

Cocktail of the Week: Gilda Radner

$14.00

gin, tart cherry, simple, egg white, lemon

Mocktail

$6.00

Jalapeno Business Jell-O Shot

$3.00

Watermelon Jello-Shot

$3.00

Mango Jello Shot

$3.00Out of stock

Beer

Swift cider

$9.00Out of stock

dry hopped fresh honey crisp apple with pineapple . portland, or. 6.2% abv

Trademark Lager

$8.00

light & crisp with lime & salt. san diego. 4.7% abv

Craftsman 'Heavenly' Hefeweizen

$9.00

malted wheat, clove & banana. pasadena. 5.0% abv

Burnin Daylight 'Narblonde'

$9.00

tropical, refreshing & smooth. lomita. 5% abv

Smog City Ipa

$9.00

caramelized brioche, mild hops, dry finish. glendale. 6.3% abv

Burnin Daylight 'Sirens' DIPA

$10.00

bright, crisp hops. torrance. 8% abv

Smogtoberfest

$9.00

roasty chocolate & coffee. el segundo. 6.5% abv

Scholb 'Contemplation' Porter

$9.00

Faction 'Anomaly' Coffee Milk Stout Nitro

$9.00

creamy malt & caramel with subtle hops. torrance. 3.6% abv

Cascade 'Mayan Bourbonic' Sour

$12.00

sour porter with dates, cocoa, cayenne & cinnamon. portland, or. 11.3% abv

Cascade Manhattan Btl

$30.00

Cascade Noyaux Btl

$30.00

Cascade Peach Btl

$30.00

Can Lager

$8.00

Can IPA

$8.00

Wine

2008 Champagne 'Cristal'

$650.00

candied citrus, yellow fruit, Williams pear, pollen & toasted almond. (champagne, fr) 100 pts James Suckling

NV Brut Cava 'Segura Viudas'

$50.00

green apple, white plum & brioche. (penedès, sp)

NV Rosé Cava 'Segura Viudas'

$50.00

fresh cherry, berry & citrus. (penedès, sp)

2016 Brut Cava 'Avinyo'

$55.00

apples, oranges, peach, ripe pear, brioche & pink grapefruit. (penedes, sp)

NV Brut Champagne 'Jean Diot'

$98.00

peach, apple, pear & jasmine (vinay, fr)

NV Sparkling Rosé 'Momenpop'

$40.00

jasmine, strawberry & raspberry. (napa)

NV Rosé Champagne 'Jean Diot'

$150.00

strawberry, raspberry & blueberry. (vinay, fr)

2018 Gabi James White

$45.00Out of stock

malvasia bianca. honeysuckle, orange blossom, star fruit, bright peach & minerality. (ballard canyon)

2021 Txakolina 'Bidaia'

$54.00

lemon, lime, white flowers, ripe tropical fruit, minerality & crisp acidity. (basque country - país vasco, sp)

2021 Sancerre 'La Reine Blanche'

$75.00

Sauvignon Blanc. flintstone, citrus, white peach and linden flowers (sancerre, fr)

2020 Sauvignon Blanc 'Luuma'

$55.00

seashell, lime zest, pear & apple. (mendocino county)

2020 Albariño 'Rosalia'

$45.00

lemon, pink lady apple & thyme. (rias baixas, sp)

2020 Albariño 'Vionta'

$60.00

mango, kiwi, peach, lemon, melon, green apple & pinneapple. (rias baixas, sp)

2020 Garnacha Blanca 'Vinos del Viento'

$42.00

lime, lemon, peppery rocket, jasmine & cantaloupe. (somontano, sp)

2018 White Rhône 'Leitmotif'

$50.00

lime pith, lemon zest, white peach and guava. (santa barbara)

2016 Bourgogne Blanc 'Du Grappin'

$75.00

chardonnay. green apple, citrus oil, chalky limestone & jasmine. (burgundy, fr)

2017 Savigny-Les-Beaunes 'Le Grappin'

$180.00

chardonnay. grapefruit, pineapple, pear & white flower with lushness & silex on the back end. (burgundy, france)

2019 1er Cru Chablis 'Dmn Nathalie et Gilles Fevre-Vaulorent'

$150.00

chardonnay, green apple, honeydew melon, meyer lemon & oyster shell. (chablis, burgundy, fr)

2018 Riesling 'Tatomer'

$50.00

peach, lime zest, mandarin orange, jasmine, & bright minerality. (santa lucia highlands)

2019 Chenin Blanc-Semillon Blend 'Sandlands'

$65.00

papaya, peach, pear & white flowers. (california)

2020 Godello 'Gabo do Xil'

$48.00

apricot, peach, fresh fennel & salty white balsamic. (galicia, sp)

2020 Chardonnay 'Acero by Marimar'

$58.00

green apple, lemon zest, jasmine & nutmeg. (russian river)

2019 Chardonnay 'Joy Fantastic'

$115.00

crushed seashell, baked lemon, slate & sage. (santa rita hills)

2017 Chardonnay 'Williams Selyem'

$225.00

spiced pear apple, white flower & a hint of spearmint. (sonoma)

2018 Chardonnay 'Arnot Roberts'

$80.00

jasmine, lemon meringue & freshly baked pastries. (sonoma)

2021 White Blend 'Trilogia - Tercero'

$40.00

orange rind, stone, lemon & tropical fruit. (santa barbara co)

2016 Grenache Blanc 'Tercero'

$50.00

green plum, lemon curd & brioche. (santa barbara co)

2020 Trousseau Gris 'Jolie Laide'

$75.00

wild pomelo, summer melon, stone fruit, white tea & sweet earth. (fannucchi wood road, russian river)

2021 Rosé 'Juan Gil'

$45.00

raspberry, blood orange, peach & pink peppercorn. (jumilla, sp)

2018 Rosé 'L'Aventure'

$80.00

strawberry, lemon & bruléed grapefruit. (paso robles)

2018 Rosé 'A Tribute to Grace'

$55.00

cassis, wild rose, raw almond & pink grapefruit. (santa barbara highlands)

2021 Rosé 'Larner'

$58.00

rosé of syrah. cassis, wild rose, almond blossom & pink grapefruit. (ballard canyon)

2021 Orange Malvasia 'Hidden Society'

$68.00

skin contact malvasia. lychee, white nectarine, unripe peach, white flower & bright acidity. (solano county)

3 Pack Mix

$50.00

a surprise pack of 3 of our delicious wines!

2016 Red Blend 'Gabi James'

$48.00

graciano & mourvèdre blend. dark fruit, violet & minerality. (california)

2019 Carbonic Zinfandel 'Lune Pop'

$52.00

2021 Pinot Noir - Pinot Gris 'Scar Of The Sea'

$65.00

dry flowers, blood orange, light & perfumed with island inspiration

2020 Pinot Noir ' Folk Machine'

$58.00

forest floor, juniper, bramble, rose & cherry. (van duzer, or)

2019 Estate Pinot Noir 'Patricia Green'

$90.00

cocoa, cumin, cassis & berry. (willamette valley, or)

2019 Pinot Noir 'Ceritas-Cuvee Annabelle'

$200.00

lavender, rose jam, crushed rock & cardamon. (Sonoma)

2018 BLAUFRÄNKISCH 'TRAIL MARKER'

$55.00

raspberry puree, crushed pink peppercorn & spice box. (lodi)

2019 Claret 'Le Clairet'

$45.00

cherry, plum & berry. (green valley)

2017 Priorat 'Cruor'

$85.00

plum, blackberry, black currant, oaky spice & slate. (priorat, sp)

2019 Mencia 'Joaquin Rebollado'

$60.00

raspberry, blueberry & Middle Eastern spices. (valdeorras, sp)

Rioja 'Abel Mendoza'

$76.00

2017 Maury Sec 'Serg & Nic'

$50.00

black fruit, licorice, crushed rock &smoke. (roussillon, fr)

2017 Garnacha 'Vinos del Viento La Hermita De Santa Barbara'

$52.00

red berries, thyme, lavender & mediterranean spices. (campo de borja, sp)

2018 Cabernet Franc 'Harrington'

$50.00

dusty herb, wet stone, plum, violet & tobacco. (san benito county)

2018 CARIGNANE - MATARO 'SANDLANDS'

$80.00

ripened peach, plum, orange rind & chalky acid. (contra costa)

2019 Caino Tinto 'Monte Pio'

$70.00

red fruit, violet, baking spice & minerality. (rias baixas, sp)

2016 Rioja 'Jarrate-Abel Mendoza'

$80.00

tempranillo. plum, vanilla, black current, nutmeg, tobacco & forest floor. (rioja)

2021 Trousseau Noir Blend "Jolie Laide

$95.00

mineral-driven, tart pomegranate, raspberry, palo santo & tobacco. (russian river)

2021 Red Blend 'Ca'n Verdura'

$72.00

wild red berries, citrus, fresh herbs & exotic spices. (mallorca, sp)

2018 Sagrantino 'Harrington'

$50.00

river stone, red currant & underripe strawberry. (san benito)

2017 Garnacha 'Alto Moncayo'

$115.00

cherries, plums, licorice, molasses & cinnamon. (campo de borja, sp)

2016 Nebbiolo 'Harrington'

$65.00

spice, orange peel & dried black cherry. (paso robles)

2019 Rhône Blend 'Sandlands'

$80.00

black cherry, apricot & black tea. (contra costa)

2014 Mourvedre 'Tercero'

$60.00

tobacco wrapper, woody smoke, menthol, dried berries & bbq. (santa barbara)

2012 Cahors 'La Tour du Cayrou'

$56.00

strawberry, bramble, licorice & smokey barbecue. (cahors, fr)

2020 Cabernet Sauvignon 'Doris'

$58.00

ipe berry, baking spice & tobacco. (sonoma)

2018 CABERNET SAUVIGNON 'ASHES & DIAMONDS'

$230.00

ripe cherry, plum, mocha &violet. (red hill vineyard, oak knoll)

2019 CABERNET SAUVIGNON 'GAIL'

$120.00

bay leaf, blackberry, santa rosa plum & eucalyptus. (sonoma)

2020 Bordeaux 'Les Cailloux'

$58.00

2019 Chateauneuf-du-Pape 'Grand Veneurs-Le Miocène'

$175.00

blackberry, raspberry, pepper, leather & herbes de provence. (chateaupneuf-du-pape, fr)

2017 Syrah 'Leitmotif'

$80.00

black peppercorn, crushed gravel, dark fruit, spice & lively acidity. (slide hill. edna valley)

2019 GSM 'Land of Saints'

$60.00

raspberry, tart cherry, smoke & oak. (santa barbara)

2008 Champagne 'Cristal'

$650.00

candied citrus, yellow fruit, Williams pear, pollen & toasted almond. (champagne, fr) 100 pts James Suckling

2016 Pinot Noir 'Williams Selyem - Calegari'

$250.00

dark red fruits with citrus & wood spices along with bergamot & black tea. (sonoma coast)

2018 Pinot Noir 'Ceritas-Annabelle'

$220.00

crushed cherries, bright berries & balanced acidity. (sonoma coast)

2016 Beaune 1er Cru 'Le Grappin - Boucherottes'

$250.00

dark cherry, blackberry & boysenberry with earthy, violet undertones. (burgundy, fr)

2017 Red Blend 'L'Aventure - Estate Cuvée'

$320.00

crème de cassis, crushed violets, lead pencil, chocolate & minerality. (paso robles)

2017 Zinfandel 'Williams Selyem'

$280.00

boysenberry, blueberry, plum & exotic spice. (sonoma)

2018 Zinfandel 'Williams Selyem'

$260.00

blackberry, boysenberry, anise, vanilla & woody bramble. (sonoma)

2009 Gran Reserva Ribera del Duero 'Arzuaga'

$285.00Out of stock

ripe berry compote with cacao & burnt caramel. (ribera del duero, sp)

2015 Rioja 'Aro by Muga'

$600.00

ripe wild berries, violets & graphite with cinnamon, pepper & firm tannins. (rioja, sp)

2016 Cabernet Sauvignon 'Ceritas - Peter Martin Ray'

$250.00

sage, menthol, blackberry, olive tapenade, game & licorice. (santa cruz mountains)

2016 Cabernet Sauvignon 'Dominus'

$600.00

pure, pristine notes of blueberry, blackberry, charcoal, cold fireplace & smoking tobacco. (napa) 100 pts Robert Parker’s Wine Advocate

2008 Cabernet Sauvignon 'Scarecrow'

$800.00

crushed dark cherries, evolving into darker notes of cocoa, vanilla, warm toasty oak & velvety tannins. (napa)

2019 Bordeaux Blend 'Quintessa'

$550.00

flower, forest, fruit, and earth notes harmonize with fine-grained tannin and vibrant acidity. (rutherford - napa)

Casatelnau Sauternes

$10.00

Broadbent Colheita 1999

$12.00

Broadbent 10yr Boal

$11.00

Ben Ryé Passito

$12.00Out of stock

Hidalgo Fino

$10.00

sea salt, Brazil nut, chamomile, & stone

La Cigarrera Manzanilla

$12.00

apple, sea air & loquat

Cesar Florido Amontillado

$13.00

raisin, bitter lemon & freshly chopped walnut

Gobernador Oloroso

$13.00

salted creme brûlée, hazelnut

Maestro Sierra Oloroso

$12.00

caramel, mocha, dried herbs & seville orange

Moscatel Dorado 'Cesar Florido'

$12.00

jasmine, bergamot, lime peel, white pepper & toasted nuts

Alvear 1927 PX

$14.00

figs, toffee, caramel, molasses & coffee

1971 PX

$14.00

toffee, vanilla, caramel & date

Classic Cocktails

Aperol Spritz

$13.00

aperol, cava

Aviation Cocktail

$13.00

gin, maraschino liqueur, crème violette, lemon

Boulevardier

$12.00

bourbon, campari, sweet vermouth

Carajillo

$12.00

espresso & spanish orange liqueur shaken until frothy

Cosmo

$12.00

vodka, cranberry, lime

Daiquiri

$12.00

rum, lime, simple

Dark & Stormy

$12.00

rum, ginger beer, lime

Espresso Martini

$14.00

vodka, espresso, kahlua

French 75

$12.00

gin, lime, simple, cava

Gimlet Gin

$12.00

gin & lime

Gimlet Vodka

$12.00

vodka & lime

Hot Toddy

$12.00

Irish Coffee

$12.00

Kir Royal

$12.00

cava & blackberry liqueur

Last Word

$14.00

gin. green Chartreuse. maraschino liqueur. lime

Lemon Drop

$12.00

vodka, lemon, sugar

Long Island Iced Tea

$14.00

all the booze, lemon, coke

Mai Tai

$12.00

light & dark rum, lime, pineapple, orgeat

Manhattan

$12.00

bourbon or rye, sweet vermouth & orange bitters

Margarita

$12.00

tequila, lime, agave

Martinez

$12.00

gin, sweet vermouth, maraschino liqueur, Angostura bitters

Mint Julep

$12.00

bourbon, simple. lime. mint

Mojito

$12.00

rum, lime, simple, soda water

Moscow Mule

$12.00

vodka, lime, simple, ginger beer

Negroni

$12.00

gin, campari, sweet vermouth

Old Fashioned

$12.00

whiskey, sugar cube, angostura bitters

Paloma

$10.00

tequila, grapefruit soda

Paper Plane

$14.00

bourbon, Aperol, Amaro, lemon

Pimm's Cup

$12.00

pimms, lemon, ginger ale

Pisco Sour

$14.00

pisco, lime, egg white & simple

Ramos Fizz

$14.00

gin, orange blossom water, egg white, half-and-half, lemon juice, lime, simple, seltzer

Sazerac

$12.00

rye whiskey, peychauds, sugar cube, angostura & peychauds bitters, absinthe rinse

Sidecar

$12.00

cognac, orange liqueur, lemon

Tom Collins

$9.00

rye whiskey, cognac, sweet vermouth, Bénédictine, bitters

Vesper

$14.00

gin, vodka, lillet

White Russian

$10.00

vodka, Kailua, heavy cream

20th Century

$13.00
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:45 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:45 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:45 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:45 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

1810 S Catalina Ave, Redondo Beach, CA 90277

Directions

