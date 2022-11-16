- Home
- Gabi James
Gabi James
1,083 Reviews
$$
1810 S Catalina Ave
Redondo Beach, CA 90277
Order Again
Pequena
Gildas
two anchovy, pepper, olive lollipops
Mixta Tunisien
olives, orange zest, lemon, garlic
Pan Figue
fresh fig, goat cheese, honey, grilled sourdough ciabatta
Anchovy Matrimonio
brown & white anchovies, caperberry, shallot, chili, butter, grilled bread
Jamon Wrapped Local Dates
medjools stuffed with gorgonzola & marcona almond, wrapped in crispy jamon
Potato Croquettes
harissa aioli. +chorizo $2 +oxtail & aioli verde $3
Tortilla Española
egg, onion, potato, sherry vinegar aioli
Roasted Mushrooms
sunny side up egg, garlic, thyme, grilled bread
Morcilla a la Plancha
grilled red onion, garlic
Blistered Shishito Peppers
garlic, fish sauce, mojama flake
Brandade Gratin
salt cod & potato purée, grilled bread
Harissa Honey Eggplant Fries
panko crusted with sherry vinegar aioll
Tuna Tartare
tuna, avocado, capers, tomato, onion, chili oil on garlic toast
Media
Citrus Quince Salad
sweet gem lettuce, quince paste, marcona almond, manchego, lemon vinaigrette
South Bay Caesar
sweet gem lettuce, grana padano, garlic-anchovy dressing
Village Kale Salad
kale, butternut squash, apple, marcona almonds, toasted bread crumbs, grana padano, dijon vinaigrette
Orchard Salad
fresh figs, jamon, shaved manchego, pear, little gem lettuce & dijon vinaigrette
Pan con Tomate
tomato, garlic, olive oil +manchego $5 +jamon or tuna conserva $7
Fermin Jamon Serrano
12 month cured spanish ham, olive oil
Gambas al Ajillo
shrimp, garlic butter, lemon, olive oil, grilled bread
Albondigas Chimayo
turkey meatballs, ancho chile cream sauce
Housemade Merguez
tunisian lamb sausage, mechouia
Charred Asparagus
grilled asparagus, romesco, marcona almonds, panko crusted egg
Glazed Pork Belly
date mostarda, gorgonzola, maple, thyme
Butchers Board
grilled ciabatta, manchego, mahon, jamon, salchichon, housemade jam
Crispy Calamari
pacific squid, lemon, harissa aioli
Lamb Ragu Rigatoni
lamb ragu with rigatoni
Grande
All Day Oxtail
trenne pasta sautéed to a crisp, cavalo nero, shaved grana padano
Pomegranate Lamb Chops
grilled radicchio & baby carrots
Pollo Romesco
1/2 chicken. romesco, charred scallion
Chorizo Burger
chorizo patty, pineapple chutney, arugula, manchego, brioche bun
Moorish Salmon
moorish seasoning, sherry vinegar farro slaw, butternut squash purée, lemon
Seafood Paella
shrimp, calamari & chorizo with spanish seasoned rice & squid ink aioli
Grilled Pulpo
marinated octopus, fennel & fingerling potato salad, lemon vinaigrette
Mojo Cerdo
bone-in panko crusted kurobuta pork chop, grilled lemon, mojo verde
Carne
Sauces
Al Lado
Crushed Fingerling Potatoes
with olive oil, parsley & sea salt
Sautéed Spinach
spinach with golden raisins, pine nuts & grana padano
Crispy Brussels Sprouts
garlic, shallots, sherry vinegar
Papas Fritas
thin cut French fries
Pan a la Parrilla
grilled rustic bread, olive oil, garlic, sea salt
Arugula Salad
lemon, olive oil, shaved grana padano
Kids Pasta Butter & Cheese
Kids Pasta with Chicken
Kids Grilled Cheese W/Fries
Postres
Cinnamon-Pear Bread Pudding
vanilla brioche bread pudding, cinnamon, pear, caramel & maldon salt
State Fair Churros
hot chocolate sauce, cinnamon sugar
Vanilla Ice Cream
1/2 Sheet Chocolate Bread Pudding (min 24 hours advance notice)
requires minimum 24 hours notice
1/2 Sheet Cinnamon-Pear Bread Pudding (min 24 hours advance notice)
1/2 Sheet Vanilla Bread Pudding (min 24 hours advance notice)
requires minimum 24 hours notice
Full Sheet Chocolate Bread Pudding (min 24 hours advance notice)
requires minimum 24 hours notice
Full Sheet Cinnamon-Pear Bread Pudding (min 24 hours advance notice)
Full Sheet Vanilla Bread Pudding (min 24 hours advance notice)
requires minimum 24 hours notice
Specials & Family Meals
BYO Family Meal
Couch Potato
Roasted Mushrooms Village Kale Salad Pan con Tomate with Manchego Sautéed Spinach French Fries Churros
Cluck Indoors
Crunchy Market Veggies Whole Chicken Romesco Roasted Potatoes Crispy Brussels Sprouts 2 Seasonal Bread Puddings
Netflix & Grill
Arugula Salad 2 Skirt Steaks 1 Filet Mignon French Fries 2 Seasonal Bread Puddings
Paella Pajama Party
Citrus Quince Salad Fermin Jamon Serrano Pan a la Parrilla Seafood Paella 1 State Fair Churro 1 Seasonal Bread Pudding
Forking Cabin Fever
Caesar Salad Whole Chicken Romesco 24 ounce Bone-In Ribeye Large Sautéed Spinach Roasted Potatoes 1 Churro 2 Seasonal Bread Puddings
Special Tortilla
egg, potato, onion, bacon, pork belly & harissa aioli
Lamb Ragu Rigatoni
lamb ragu with rigatoni
Liquor
Well Bourbon Ancient Age
Blantons
Caol Ila
Col Taylor Barrel Proof Brbn
Col Taylor Small Batch Brbn
Elmer T. Lee
George T Stagg
Hancock Reserve Bourbon
Hibiki Harmony
Larue Weller
Masahiro
Old Fitzgerald 9 Yr
Parker Curacao
R6 Bourbon
Sazerac 18
Toki
Weller Special Reserve
Weller 12
Well Scotch Grants
Highland 18
Johnny Walker Blk
McCallan 12
McCarthy's
Jack Ryan Irish 12yr
Jameson
Well Rye
Dad's Hat Rye
Handy Rye
Pinhook Rye
Very Olde St Nick Rye
Wilderness Trail Rye
Well Vodka Platinum 7
Amass Impeachment
Ketel
Ocean
Wheatley
Well Rum Don Q
Abuelo 12
Koloa Spiced
Myers Dark
Zaya
Fidencio
Del Amigo (well)
Well Gin
Airem
Alkkemist
Amass Gin
Arizona Commerce
cardamom, coriander, cinnamon, lime zest (42.5% abv)
Aviation Gin
lavender, sweet grain & citrus (42.% abv)
Barr Hill
raw honey, pine blossom, faint straw, dried fir (45% abv)
BCN
Bond Street
juniper, cucumber & lemon (40% abv)
The Botanist
anise, lemon, orange peel & summer flower (46% abv)
Calyx
collab w/Rajat Parr (James Beard Award Winner) coriander, elderflower, ginger, grapefruit, mint (47.5% abv)
Cutlers
elderflower, jasmine, cardamom, citrus (46% abv)
Deaths Door
Dry Town
colorado sage, orange, lime, ginger, lemongrass (46% abv)
Four Pillars Navy
Four Pillars Olive
Freeland
cucumber, grapefruit, mint, star anise (45% abv)
Gin Mare
citrus zest, olive, thyme & zesty coriander (42.7% abv)
Gray Whale
lime, mint, fir tree & almond (43% abv)
Hayman's London Dry
crisp citrus & subtle spice (47% abv)
Hayman's Old Tom
crisp & sweet citrus (41.4% abv)
Krobar
lavender, black pepper, orange & fennel. distilled from grapes (45% abv)
Malfy Arancia
blood orange, juniper & coriander (41% abv)
Malfy Limon
sicilian lemon, juniper & coriander (41% abv)
Malfy Rosa
pink grapefruit, juniper & coriander (41% abv)
McKenzie
creamy citrus & pine. distilled from grapes (45.5% abv)
Nordes
saffron, almond, coriander, lemon & orange (55% abv)
Opihr
Rabbit Hole Bespoke
Rives Gin
Roku Gin
Room 101
Shelter Gin
sage, coriander, pine. distilled from corn (40% abv)
Well Tequila
ArteNOM Blanco
ArteNOM Reposado
ArteNOM Anejo
Nosotros Blanco
Nosotros Reposado
Azunia Anejo
Herradura Suprema
Strawberry Tequila
Calvados Magloire
Park VS
Villa de Varda Grappa
5 Farms Irish Cream
Absinthe Leopold
Amaretto
Atxa Pacharan
Elderflower Liq
Chartreuse Green
Cointreau
Creme De Cassis
Grand Marnier
Grand Marnier 100
Haymans Sloe Gin
Licor 43
Luxardo Apricot
Luxardo Maraschino
Sambuca
St George Coffee
Amaretto Tosolini
Amaro Montenegro
Amaro Nonino
Amaro Ramazzotti
Amaro Tosolini
Aperol
Averna
Dubonnet
Campari
China China
Cynar
Fernet Branca
Genepy Des Alpes
Gran Classico
Grand Marnier
Italicus Rosolio
Suze
Zucca
Allesio Bianco
Allesio Chinato
Atxa Pacharan
Cocchi di Torino
Harrington Chinato
Lacuesta
Mata Tinto
Padro
Vermina Red
Vermina White
NA Bev
East Imperial Burma Tonic
lemongrass, manao lime, high quinine, citric acid
East Imperial Grapefruit Tonic
pomelo, ruby red grapefruit
East Imperial Yuzu Tonic
mandarin & meyer lemon hybrid
Fentiman's Tonic
Fever Tree Aromatic Tonic
pink. cardamom, pimento berry & ginger
Fever Tree Indian Tonic
clean & fresh, soft citrus & aromatics
Fever Tree Lemon Tonic
sicilian lemons from volcanic soil, bright & crisp
Fever Tree Mediterranean Tonic
thyme, fresh citrus & rosemary
Llanllyr Tonic
super clean, spring water, subtle lemon & orange
Q Elderflower Tonic
slightly sweet, floral, subtle citrus
Q Light Tonic
low calorie, botanicals, citrus & spring water
Q Tonic
cinchona bark, agave nectar, extra carbonation
Fever Tree Grapefruit Soda
Coke
Diet Coke
Sprite
Ginger Ale
Ginger Beer
Shirley Temple
Soda Water
Lemonade
Iced Tea
Arnold Palmer
Cranberry
Pineapple
OJ
Grapefruit Juice
Mocktail
Coke Refill
Diet Refill
Sprite Refill
Lemonade Refill
Ginger Ale Refill
Cranberry Refill
Specialty Cocktails
Gabi James Gin & Tonic
london dry gin, la guita manzanilla sherry, east imperial grapefruit tonic
Beach Cruiser Gin & Tonic
malfy gin, italicus rosolio, fever tree elderflower tonic
Summer in Provence Gin & Tonic
Sun Also Rises Gin & Tonic
the botanist gin, aperol, grapefruit bitters, fever tree mediterranean tonic
Pablo's Favorite Gin & Tonic
Red Sangria
Rosé Sangria
Butterfly Effect
butterfly pea flower infused vodka, vanilla syrup, lemon, egg white
Sloe Your Roll
vodka, campari, sloe gin, raspberry, lemon
Jalapeno Business
vodka, lemon, cilantro, organic pineapple, jalapeno
A Good Melon
fresh housemade watermelon juice, basil, tequila, scrappy’s firewater bitters, lime, agave
Oaxacan on Sunshine
Funky Cold Molina
bourbon, oloroso sherry syrup, lemon, egg white, jerry thomas bitters
Blaine & Andie
Spanish Negroni
gin mare, yzaguirre rojo, la guita manzanilla sherry
Rye'n Renaults
Cocktail of the Week: Gilda Radner
gin, tart cherry, simple, egg white, lemon
Mocktail
Jalapeno Business Jell-O Shot
Watermelon Jello-Shot
Mango Jello Shot
Beer
Swift cider
dry hopped fresh honey crisp apple with pineapple . portland, or. 6.2% abv
Trademark Lager
light & crisp with lime & salt. san diego. 4.7% abv
Craftsman 'Heavenly' Hefeweizen
malted wheat, clove & banana. pasadena. 5.0% abv
Burnin Daylight 'Narblonde'
tropical, refreshing & smooth. lomita. 5% abv
Smog City Ipa
caramelized brioche, mild hops, dry finish. glendale. 6.3% abv
Burnin Daylight 'Sirens' DIPA
bright, crisp hops. torrance. 8% abv
Smogtoberfest
roasty chocolate & coffee. el segundo. 6.5% abv
Scholb 'Contemplation' Porter
Faction 'Anomaly' Coffee Milk Stout Nitro
creamy malt & caramel with subtle hops. torrance. 3.6% abv
Cascade 'Mayan Bourbonic' Sour
sour porter with dates, cocoa, cayenne & cinnamon. portland, or. 11.3% abv
Cascade Manhattan Btl
Cascade Noyaux Btl
Cascade Peach Btl
Can Lager
Can IPA
Wine
2008 Champagne 'Cristal'
candied citrus, yellow fruit, Williams pear, pollen & toasted almond. (champagne, fr) 100 pts James Suckling
NV Brut Cava 'Segura Viudas'
green apple, white plum & brioche. (penedès, sp)
NV Rosé Cava 'Segura Viudas'
fresh cherry, berry & citrus. (penedès, sp)
2016 Brut Cava 'Avinyo'
apples, oranges, peach, ripe pear, brioche & pink grapefruit. (penedes, sp)
NV Brut Champagne 'Jean Diot'
peach, apple, pear & jasmine (vinay, fr)
NV Sparkling Rosé 'Momenpop'
jasmine, strawberry & raspberry. (napa)
NV Rosé Champagne 'Jean Diot'
strawberry, raspberry & blueberry. (vinay, fr)
2018 Gabi James White
malvasia bianca. honeysuckle, orange blossom, star fruit, bright peach & minerality. (ballard canyon)
2021 Txakolina 'Bidaia'
lemon, lime, white flowers, ripe tropical fruit, minerality & crisp acidity. (basque country - país vasco, sp)
2021 Sancerre 'La Reine Blanche'
Sauvignon Blanc. flintstone, citrus, white peach and linden flowers (sancerre, fr)
2020 Sauvignon Blanc 'Luuma'
seashell, lime zest, pear & apple. (mendocino county)
2020 Albariño 'Rosalia'
lemon, pink lady apple & thyme. (rias baixas, sp)
2020 Albariño 'Vionta'
mango, kiwi, peach, lemon, melon, green apple & pinneapple. (rias baixas, sp)
2020 Garnacha Blanca 'Vinos del Viento'
lime, lemon, peppery rocket, jasmine & cantaloupe. (somontano, sp)
2018 White Rhône 'Leitmotif'
lime pith, lemon zest, white peach and guava. (santa barbara)
2016 Bourgogne Blanc 'Du Grappin'
chardonnay. green apple, citrus oil, chalky limestone & jasmine. (burgundy, fr)
2017 Savigny-Les-Beaunes 'Le Grappin'
chardonnay. grapefruit, pineapple, pear & white flower with lushness & silex on the back end. (burgundy, france)
2019 1er Cru Chablis 'Dmn Nathalie et Gilles Fevre-Vaulorent'
chardonnay, green apple, honeydew melon, meyer lemon & oyster shell. (chablis, burgundy, fr)
2018 Riesling 'Tatomer'
peach, lime zest, mandarin orange, jasmine, & bright minerality. (santa lucia highlands)
2019 Chenin Blanc-Semillon Blend 'Sandlands'
papaya, peach, pear & white flowers. (california)
2020 Godello 'Gabo do Xil'
apricot, peach, fresh fennel & salty white balsamic. (galicia, sp)
2020 Chardonnay 'Acero by Marimar'
green apple, lemon zest, jasmine & nutmeg. (russian river)
2019 Chardonnay 'Joy Fantastic'
crushed seashell, baked lemon, slate & sage. (santa rita hills)
2017 Chardonnay 'Williams Selyem'
spiced pear apple, white flower & a hint of spearmint. (sonoma)
2018 Chardonnay 'Arnot Roberts'
jasmine, lemon meringue & freshly baked pastries. (sonoma)
2021 White Blend 'Trilogia - Tercero'
orange rind, stone, lemon & tropical fruit. (santa barbara co)
2016 Grenache Blanc 'Tercero'
green plum, lemon curd & brioche. (santa barbara co)
2020 Trousseau Gris 'Jolie Laide'
wild pomelo, summer melon, stone fruit, white tea & sweet earth. (fannucchi wood road, russian river)
2021 Rosé 'Juan Gil'
raspberry, blood orange, peach & pink peppercorn. (jumilla, sp)
2018 Rosé 'L'Aventure'
strawberry, lemon & bruléed grapefruit. (paso robles)
2018 Rosé 'A Tribute to Grace'
cassis, wild rose, raw almond & pink grapefruit. (santa barbara highlands)
2021 Rosé 'Larner'
rosé of syrah. cassis, wild rose, almond blossom & pink grapefruit. (ballard canyon)
2021 Orange Malvasia 'Hidden Society'
skin contact malvasia. lychee, white nectarine, unripe peach, white flower & bright acidity. (solano county)
3 Pack Mix
a surprise pack of 3 of our delicious wines!
2016 Red Blend 'Gabi James'
graciano & mourvèdre blend. dark fruit, violet & minerality. (california)
2019 Carbonic Zinfandel 'Lune Pop'
2021 Pinot Noir - Pinot Gris 'Scar Of The Sea'
dry flowers, blood orange, light & perfumed with island inspiration
2020 Pinot Noir ' Folk Machine'
forest floor, juniper, bramble, rose & cherry. (van duzer, or)
2019 Estate Pinot Noir 'Patricia Green'
cocoa, cumin, cassis & berry. (willamette valley, or)
2019 Pinot Noir 'Ceritas-Cuvee Annabelle'
lavender, rose jam, crushed rock & cardamon. (Sonoma)
2018 BLAUFRÄNKISCH 'TRAIL MARKER'
raspberry puree, crushed pink peppercorn & spice box. (lodi)
2019 Claret 'Le Clairet'
cherry, plum & berry. (green valley)
2017 Priorat 'Cruor'
plum, blackberry, black currant, oaky spice & slate. (priorat, sp)
2019 Mencia 'Joaquin Rebollado'
raspberry, blueberry & Middle Eastern spices. (valdeorras, sp)
Rioja 'Abel Mendoza'
2017 Maury Sec 'Serg & Nic'
black fruit, licorice, crushed rock &smoke. (roussillon, fr)
2017 Garnacha 'Vinos del Viento La Hermita De Santa Barbara'
red berries, thyme, lavender & mediterranean spices. (campo de borja, sp)
2018 Cabernet Franc 'Harrington'
dusty herb, wet stone, plum, violet & tobacco. (san benito county)
2018 CARIGNANE - MATARO 'SANDLANDS'
ripened peach, plum, orange rind & chalky acid. (contra costa)
2019 Caino Tinto 'Monte Pio'
red fruit, violet, baking spice & minerality. (rias baixas, sp)
2016 Rioja 'Jarrate-Abel Mendoza'
tempranillo. plum, vanilla, black current, nutmeg, tobacco & forest floor. (rioja)
2021 Trousseau Noir Blend "Jolie Laide
mineral-driven, tart pomegranate, raspberry, palo santo & tobacco. (russian river)
2021 Red Blend 'Ca'n Verdura'
wild red berries, citrus, fresh herbs & exotic spices. (mallorca, sp)
2018 Sagrantino 'Harrington'
river stone, red currant & underripe strawberry. (san benito)
2017 Garnacha 'Alto Moncayo'
cherries, plums, licorice, molasses & cinnamon. (campo de borja, sp)
2016 Nebbiolo 'Harrington'
spice, orange peel & dried black cherry. (paso robles)
2019 Rhône Blend 'Sandlands'
black cherry, apricot & black tea. (contra costa)
2014 Mourvedre 'Tercero'
tobacco wrapper, woody smoke, menthol, dried berries & bbq. (santa barbara)
2012 Cahors 'La Tour du Cayrou'
strawberry, bramble, licorice & smokey barbecue. (cahors, fr)
2020 Cabernet Sauvignon 'Doris'
ipe berry, baking spice & tobacco. (sonoma)
2018 CABERNET SAUVIGNON 'ASHES & DIAMONDS'
ripe cherry, plum, mocha &violet. (red hill vineyard, oak knoll)
2019 CABERNET SAUVIGNON 'GAIL'
bay leaf, blackberry, santa rosa plum & eucalyptus. (sonoma)
2020 Bordeaux 'Les Cailloux'
2019 Chateauneuf-du-Pape 'Grand Veneurs-Le Miocène'
blackberry, raspberry, pepper, leather & herbes de provence. (chateaupneuf-du-pape, fr)
2017 Syrah 'Leitmotif'
black peppercorn, crushed gravel, dark fruit, spice & lively acidity. (slide hill. edna valley)
2019 GSM 'Land of Saints'
raspberry, tart cherry, smoke & oak. (santa barbara)
2008 Champagne 'Cristal'
candied citrus, yellow fruit, Williams pear, pollen & toasted almond. (champagne, fr) 100 pts James Suckling
2016 Pinot Noir 'Williams Selyem - Calegari'
dark red fruits with citrus & wood spices along with bergamot & black tea. (sonoma coast)
2018 Pinot Noir 'Ceritas-Annabelle'
crushed cherries, bright berries & balanced acidity. (sonoma coast)
2016 Beaune 1er Cru 'Le Grappin - Boucherottes'
dark cherry, blackberry & boysenberry with earthy, violet undertones. (burgundy, fr)
2017 Red Blend 'L'Aventure - Estate Cuvée'
crème de cassis, crushed violets, lead pencil, chocolate & minerality. (paso robles)
2017 Zinfandel 'Williams Selyem'
boysenberry, blueberry, plum & exotic spice. (sonoma)
2018 Zinfandel 'Williams Selyem'
blackberry, boysenberry, anise, vanilla & woody bramble. (sonoma)
2009 Gran Reserva Ribera del Duero 'Arzuaga'
ripe berry compote with cacao & burnt caramel. (ribera del duero, sp)
2015 Rioja 'Aro by Muga'
ripe wild berries, violets & graphite with cinnamon, pepper & firm tannins. (rioja, sp)
2016 Cabernet Sauvignon 'Ceritas - Peter Martin Ray'
sage, menthol, blackberry, olive tapenade, game & licorice. (santa cruz mountains)
2016 Cabernet Sauvignon 'Dominus'
pure, pristine notes of blueberry, blackberry, charcoal, cold fireplace & smoking tobacco. (napa) 100 pts Robert Parker’s Wine Advocate
2008 Cabernet Sauvignon 'Scarecrow'
crushed dark cherries, evolving into darker notes of cocoa, vanilla, warm toasty oak & velvety tannins. (napa)
2019 Bordeaux Blend 'Quintessa'
flower, forest, fruit, and earth notes harmonize with fine-grained tannin and vibrant acidity. (rutherford - napa)
Casatelnau Sauternes
Broadbent Colheita 1999
Broadbent 10yr Boal
Ben Ryé Passito
Hidalgo Fino
sea salt, Brazil nut, chamomile, & stone
La Cigarrera Manzanilla
apple, sea air & loquat
Cesar Florido Amontillado
raisin, bitter lemon & freshly chopped walnut
Gobernador Oloroso
salted creme brûlée, hazelnut
Maestro Sierra Oloroso
caramel, mocha, dried herbs & seville orange
Moscatel Dorado 'Cesar Florido'
jasmine, bergamot, lime peel, white pepper & toasted nuts
Alvear 1927 PX
figs, toffee, caramel, molasses & coffee
1971 PX
toffee, vanilla, caramel & date
Classic Cocktails
Aperol Spritz
aperol, cava
Aviation Cocktail
gin, maraschino liqueur, crème violette, lemon
Boulevardier
bourbon, campari, sweet vermouth
Carajillo
espresso & spanish orange liqueur shaken until frothy
Cosmo
vodka, cranberry, lime
Daiquiri
rum, lime, simple
Dark & Stormy
rum, ginger beer, lime
Espresso Martini
vodka, espresso, kahlua
French 75
gin, lime, simple, cava
Gimlet Gin
gin & lime
Gimlet Vodka
vodka & lime
Hot Toddy
Irish Coffee
Kir Royal
cava & blackberry liqueur
Last Word
gin. green Chartreuse. maraschino liqueur. lime
Lemon Drop
vodka, lemon, sugar
Long Island Iced Tea
all the booze, lemon, coke
Mai Tai
light & dark rum, lime, pineapple, orgeat
Manhattan
bourbon or rye, sweet vermouth & orange bitters
Margarita
tequila, lime, agave
Martinez
gin, sweet vermouth, maraschino liqueur, Angostura bitters
Mint Julep
bourbon, simple. lime. mint
Mojito
rum, lime, simple, soda water
Moscow Mule
vodka, lime, simple, ginger beer
Negroni
gin, campari, sweet vermouth
Old Fashioned
whiskey, sugar cube, angostura bitters
Paloma
tequila, grapefruit soda
Paper Plane
bourbon, Aperol, Amaro, lemon
Pimm's Cup
pimms, lemon, ginger ale
Pisco Sour
pisco, lime, egg white & simple
Ramos Fizz
gin, orange blossom water, egg white, half-and-half, lemon juice, lime, simple, seltzer
Sazerac
rye whiskey, peychauds, sugar cube, angostura & peychauds bitters, absinthe rinse
Sidecar
cognac, orange liqueur, lemon
Tom Collins
rye whiskey, cognac, sweet vermouth, Bénédictine, bitters
Vesper
gin, vodka, lillet
White Russian
vodka, Kailua, heavy cream
20th Century
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|4:45 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:45 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:45 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|4:45 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
1810 S Catalina Ave, Redondo Beach, CA 90277