Gables Café & Cakery

2071 Merrick Rd

Merrick, NY 11566

Thanksgiving Pre-Order

All pies are made from scratch right down to our crust. The Apple and blueberry pies have decorative leaf and turkey crust cutouts for the top for a more festive look which will be a perfect addition to your Thanksgiving table.
9" Apple Pie

9" Apple Pie

$32.00

Homemade flaky buttery crust filled with granny smith and Fuji apples to balance the sweet and tart taste. Made with leaf and Turkey crust cutouts

9" Apple Pie (organic filling)

9" Apple Pie (organic filling)

$35.00

Homemade flaky buttery crust filled with granny smith and Fuji organic apples to balance the sweet and tart taste.

9" Pumpkin Pie (organic filling)

9" Pumpkin Pie (organic filling)

$35.00

Homemade flaky buttery crust filled with organic pumpkin and spices you'll sure to love!

9" Maple Pecan Pie

9" Maple Pecan Pie

$32.00Out of stock

Homemade flaky buttery crust filled with our delicious pecan filling made with organic maple syrup (no corn syrup).

Pre-Order Small Goods

4" Pumpkin sugar cookie

4" Pumpkin sugar cookie

$5.00Out of stock

Delicious pumpkin shaped sugar cookie Non-GMO

1 dz Pumpkin cake pops

1 dz Pumpkin cake pops

$35.00

Our award winning cake pops shaped as pumpkins the kids and adults will love! Colors may vary but we are sure you will love them!

Turkey Cupcakes

Turkey Cupcakes

$23.00+

These cute little turkeys everyone will enjoy! Comes in vanilla and/or chocolate cake topped with our delicious buttercream, chocolate turkey and candy eyes.

Elf on the self cookie set

Elf on the self cookie set

$12.00Out of stock

Deadline to order is Nov. 15th When ordering please specify the date you want to pick up. Order pickup available after Nov. 20th.

Pre- Order Thanksgiving Cakes

Pumpkin cakes

Pumpkin cakes

$70.00

These 2 cute pumpkin cakes will be the highlight and talk at your Thanksgiving table and they are delicious too! 7-8 servings each

Pumpkin patch cake

Pumpkin patch cake

$40.00

6" cake Serves about 8

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
***We are still under construction but taking pre-orders for Thanksgiving. *** We will be opening in November. A Café where you can relax and enjoy some coffee and delicious desserts.

2071 Merrick Rd, Merrick, NY 11566

Directions

