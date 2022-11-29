Restaurant header imageView gallery

Gabriella's

review star

No reviews yet

10155 E Via Linda RD Suite H-134

Scottsdale, AZ 85258

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Appetizers

Spinach and Artichoke Dip

$13.00

with grilled rustic bread. can sub with raw veggies

Creamy Burrata

$12.00

toasted crustini, tomato jam, basil oil

French Onion Soup

$6.50

topped with cheesy crustini

Seared Scallops

$21.00

sweet corn purée, chive oil, microgreens. gluten-friendly

Stuffed Tater Tots

$12.00

with chili aioli and sriracha ketchup

Pow Pow Shrimp

$15.00

Meatballs

$12.00

Impossible Sloppy Joe Sliders

$15.00

Meatleass Meatball

$12.00

Entree

Fish and Chips

$25.00

beer battered cod, caper remoulade, red cabbage slaw, french fries

Grilled Brined Pork Chop

$26.00

red wine demi, mashed potatoes, seasonal vegetables. gluten-friendly.

Grilled NY Steak

$36.00

wild mushroom, red wine demi, garlic mashed potatoes, vegetables

Herb Crusted Cauliflower

$19.00

carrot puree and sauteed spinach. gluten-friendly, vegan.

Herb Marinated Bistro Filet

$28.00

chimichurri, roasted vegetables, french fries. gluten-friendly

House Ground Chuck and Brisket Burger

$16.00

onion jam, bacon, smoked gouda

Red Wine Braised Short Ribs

$25.00

celeriac purée, leeks, broccolini. gluten-friendly.

Seared Salmon

$27.00

carrot purée, spinach, baby carrots, carrot skin puffs. gluten-friendly

Free range chicken

$25.00

Pasta

Linguini

$25.00

white wine butter sauce, sundried tomato, artichoke, spinach

Scallops + Risotto Pasta

$29.00

spring peas, heirloom tomatoes, goat cheese, preserved lemon

Short Rib + Pork Belly Mac

$26.00

gouda, parmesan, smoked cheddar

Butternut Squash Ravioli

$25.00

Pizza

Pizza Candied Bacon

$15.00

marinara, cheese blend, salami, fried egg

Pizza Margherita

$15.00

burrata cheese, heirloom tomato, basil oil

Pizza Short Rib

$16.00

onion jam, goat cheese, pickeled shallot

Pizza Wild Mushroom

$16.00

pecorino, preserved lemon, parmesan

Pepperoni Pizza

$15.00

Salad

Caesar Salad

$14.00

torn croutons, shaved parmesan, house caesar dressing

Chopped Wedge Salad

$14.00

romaine, bacon, tomato, chive oil, bleu cheese. gluten-friendly.

Cobb Salad

$15.00

tomato, cucumber, bacon, egg, bleu cheese, chicken, ranch dressing. gluten-friendly.

Field of Greens

$14.00

tart apples, california point reyes bleu cheese, candied walnuts, honey balsamic dressing. gluten-friendly.

Niçoise Salad

$19.00

salmon, fingerling potatoes, eggs, haricot verts, peppers, sherry vinaigrette. gluten-friendly.

French lentil & Poached Beet Sal

$14.00

Sides

Bread and Butter

$3.00

Cream of Corn

$6.50

Fingerling Potatoes

$5.50

French Fries

$5.50

Sautéed Spinach

$6.50

Seasonal Vegetables

$5.50

Side Salad - Caesar

$6.50

Side Salad - Mixed Greens

$6.50

Sandwiches

Short Rib Grilled Cheese

$16.00

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

House Ground Chuck & Brisket Burger

$16.00

Impossible House Burger

$16.00

Kids

KIDS Crustless PB&J

$6.50

KIDS Baked Creamy Pasta

$9.00

KIDS Burger Slider

$8.50

KIDS Cheesy Flatbread

$9.00

KIDS Crispy Chicken Fingers

$9.00

KIDS Grilled Cheese

$7.50

Dessert

Hazlenut Crunch Chocolate Cake

$9.00

NY Style Cheesecake

$9.00

Ice Cream Scoop

$3.00

Wellington

Beef Wellington

$50.00

Fried Chicken Friday

Fried Chicken Friday

$25.00

Restaurant Week

Wedge salad

Soup

Risotto

$44.00

Beef wellington

$55.00

Hazelnut cake

Cheesecake

Restaurant week salmon

$33.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Chef Anthony Barr's passion for perfectly prepared cuisine with innovative flavors is at the center of every dish at Gabriella's. Join us at our table. We look forward to connecting with you soon.

Website

Location

10155 E Via Linda RD Suite H-134, Scottsdale, AZ 85258

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Sushi Ko Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
9301 E SHEA BLVD Scottsdale, AZ 85260
View restaurantnext
Ling & Louie's Asian Bar and Grill - Scottsdale
orange star4.5 • 3,868
9397 E. Shea Blvd Scottsdale, AZ 85260
View restaurantnext
Ahipoki at 92nd St and Shea Blvd.
orange star4.6 • 801
9301 E Shea Blvd #105 Scottsdale, AZ 85260
View restaurantnext
Chompie's - Scottsdale
orange starNo Reviews
9301 East Shea Boulevard Scottsdale, AZ 85260
View restaurantnext
Crust Simply Italian Scottsdale - Mercado del Lago
orange starNo Reviews
8300 N Hayden Rd F101 Scottsdale, AZ 85258
View restaurantnext
Thai Chili 2 Go - - Scottsdale (The Edge) 8870 N 90th St.
orange starNo Reviews
8870 North 90th Street Scottsdale, AZ 85258
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Scottsdale

Lo-Lo's Chicken And Waffles - Scottsdale
orange star4.2 • 6,721
3133 N Scottsdale Rd Scottsdale, AZ 85257
View restaurantnext
Thai Chili 2 Go -- North Scottsdale
orange star4.6 • 4,448
16203 N Scottsdale Rd. Ste 105 Scottsdale, AZ 85254
View restaurantnext
Ling & Louie's Asian Bar and Grill - Scottsdale
orange star4.5 • 3,868
9397 E. Shea Blvd Scottsdale, AZ 85260
View restaurantnext
The Breakfast Joynt - 64th Street
orange star4.5 • 3,665
6245 E Bell Rd #112 Scottsdale, AZ 85254
View restaurantnext
Postino Highland
orange star4.7 • 3,157
4821 North Scottsdale Road Scottsdale, AZ 85251
View restaurantnext
Butterfield's Pancake House - Scottsdale
orange star4.6 • 2,904
7388 E Shea Blvd SCOTTSDALE, AZ 85260
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Scottsdale
Paradise Valley
review star
Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
Phoenix
review star
Avg 4.4 (302 restaurants)
Mesa
review star
Avg 4.1 (69 restaurants)
Tempe
review star
Avg 4.4 (95 restaurants)
Cave Creek
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Glendale
review star
Avg 4.4 (49 restaurants)
Gilbert
review star
Avg 4.3 (89 restaurants)
Chandler
review star
Avg 4.4 (72 restaurants)
Peoria
review star
Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston