Gabriella's Italian Steakhouse

447 NEW JERSEY 35

RED BANK, NJ 07701

Order Again

Popular Items

Chicken Alla Parmigiana
Spicy Rigatoni
Skirt Steak

Raw & Chilled

Half Tower

$95.00

East Coast Oyster

$3.50

West Coast Oyster

$4.75Out of stock

Tuna Tartare

$21.00

Avocado, citrus dressing

Alaskan King Crab

$95.00

Shrimp Cocktail (PP)

$5.00

U-12 shrimp, cocktail sauce, lemon

Prime Beef Carpaccio

$42.00

Caviar Flight

$180.00

Caviar Bump

$20.00

Lobster Cocktail

$42.00

Crab Cocktail

$42.00

Let's Start With

Popovers

$2.00

Garlic Bread

$12.00

Truffle Ricotta

$26.00

Meatballs

$16.00

Veal, pork, beef, whipped ricotta

Firecracker Shrimp

$24.00

Crab Cake

$24.00

Jumbo lump crab, calabrian aioli, charred tomato, arugula

Shrimp Arabiatta

$24.00

Seared Octopus

$28.00

Carrot romesco, citrus, caper berry

Caesar Salad

$16.00

Romaine, parmesan, crostini homemade dressing

Gabriella Salad

$15.00

Tomatoes, cucumbers, olives, onions, mixed greens, white balsamic

Avocado Salad

$19.00

Cherry tomatoes, cucumber, avocado, corn, red wine vinaigrette

Millionaire's Wedge

$20.00

Iceberg, maple glazed bacon, bleu cheese, crispy shallots, creamy sesame dressing

Salumi E Formaggi

$36.00+

Chef's selection of artisinal salumi & formaggi Served with fig spread, honey comb, marcona almonds, olive tapenade, crostini

Roasted Bone Marrow

$24.00

Pasta

Cacio e Pepe

$26.00

Bucatini, cracked black pepper, pecorino romano

Spicy Rigatoni

$28.00

Spicy vodka sauce, calabrian chili, onion soubise

Truffle Lumache

$32.00

Porcini mushrooms, fennel sausage, mascarpone, black Summer truffle

Rigatoni Bolognese

$30.00

Veal, pork, beef, mascarpone, whipped ricotta

Mains

Lamb Chops

$42.00

Cippolini onion, tarragon honey mustard

Skirt Steak

$39.00

Scallops

$48.00

Pancetta, creamed corn, pesto

Double Cut Pork Chop

$40.00

Vinegar peppers, fingerling potatoes, pork jus

Chicken Alla Parmigiana

$30.00

Branzino

$39.00

Citrus salsa verde, fire roasted vegetables

Veal Chop Alla Parmigiana

$58.00

16 oz bone in, butterflied pounded thin, pomodoro, grana padano, fresh mozzarella

Sides

Slab Bacon

$14.00

Grilled thick cut smoked bacon, salsa verde

Brussel Sprouts

$14.00

Mac & Cheese

$14.00

Organic Mushrooms

$14.00

Creamed Spinach

$14.00

Hand Cut Fries

$14.00

Onion Rings

$14.00

Creamed Corn

$14.00

Grilled Asparagus

$14.00

Pecorino, olive oil

Garlic Mashed Potatoes

$14.00

Broccolini

$14.00

Side Pasta

$12.00

Dessert

Gelato/Sorbet

$11.00

Gelato/Sorbet (1 Scoop)

$3.50

Dessert Platter

$80.00+

Flourless Chocolate Brownie

$14.00

Key Lime Pie

$15.00

Carrot Cake

$14.00

NY Style Cheesecake

$13.00

Zeppelins

$16.00

Liquid Sunshine

$16.00

Kid's Menu

Chicken Parm (KIDS)

$15.00

over spaghetti marinara

Chicken Fingers & Fries (KIDS)

$15.00

Mac and Cheese (KIDS)

$12.00

Spaghetti and Meatballs (KIDS)

$15.00

Skirt Steak (KIDS)

$20.00

Fries

Pasta (KIDS)

$12.00

Fresh Pasta & Sauces

Fresh Rigatoni 1 Pound

$8.00

Quart Marinara Sauce

$10.00

Quart Vodka Sauce

$10.00

Quart Spicy Vodka Sauce

$12.00

Quart Bolognese Sauce

$15.00

4 Sauces Combo

$40.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Gabriella's Italian Steakhouse is a modern and unique dining experience featuring premium steaks, fresh raw bar, and classic Italian dishes. We use the finest ingredients and provide a great atmosphere.

447 NEW JERSEY 35, RED BANK, NJ 07701

Gabriella's Italian Steakhouse image
Gabriella's Italian Steakhouse image
Gabriella's Italian Steakhouse image

