Gabriella's Old Time Pizza
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Veteran owned, family operated eatery specializing in flavorful food and great customer service! Voted Grant County's Greatest in: Italian food, Pizza, Sandwich, Family Dining, and Fine Dining.
Location
120 E Main St, Gas City, IN 46933
Gallery
Photos coming soon!