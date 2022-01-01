Asian Fusion
Seafood
Steakhouses
Gabriella's Viet-Thai Grillhouse
No reviews yet
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Gabriella's is an award winning Vietnamese joint that brings soulful Vietnamese street eats — banana leaf wrapped dumplings, open faced rice cakes, fish platters with rice papers to wrap, savory crepes, wok-charred filet mignon to name a few—to East Passyunk. We know that authenticity matters, and our flavors carry authenticity in each dish.
1837 E Passyunk Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19148
