Asian Fusion
Seafood
Steakhouses

Gabriella's Viet-Thai Grillhouse

1837 E Passyunk Avenue

Philadelphia, PA 19148

Coffee

Egg Coffee - Cà Phê Trứng

$6.00

slow dripped, sweet egg foam

Pandan Coffee - Sâm Dứa Bạc Xỉu

$6.00

green pandan, , condensed milk, Vietnamese coffee froth

White Coffee - Bạc Xỉu

$6.00

creamier and lighter version of Vietnamese coffee, with cà phê froth

Coconut Coffee - Cà Phê Dừa

$6.00

slow dripped Vietnamese coffee, coconut slush

Iced Milk Coffee - Cà Phê Sữa Đá

$6.00

slow dripped, condensed milk

Cà Phê Đen Đá - Iced Black Coffee

$5.00

slow dripped, no milk, no sugar

Tea & Juice

Orange Juice - Nước Cam

$5.00

Cranberry Juice

$5.00

Pineapple Juice - Nước Khóm

$5.00Out of stock

Iced Jasmine Tea

$2.00

individual glass

Hot Jasmine Tea Pot

$5.00

Hot Tea Pot for up to 4 people

San Pelegrino

$3.00

sparkling water

Soda

Pepsi

$4.00

Diet Pepsi

$4.00

Sierra Mist

$4.00

Ginger Ale

$4.00

Club Soda

$3.00

Tonic

$3.00

Cast Iron Skillet - Bánh Mì Chảo

Steak & Eggs - Bò Né

$18.00

filet mignon, cha lua (Vietnamese pork roll), eggs, tomatoes, pa tê, laughing cow swiss, toasted bánh mì for dipping

Xíu Mại - Meatballs

$15.00

pork & jicama meatballs, cha lua (Vietnamese pork roll), eggs, tomatoes, pa tê, laughing cow swiss, toasted bánh mì for dipping

Sardine - Cá Mòi

$14.00

sardine, cha lua (Vietnamese pork roll), eggs, tomatoes, pa tê, laughing cow swiss, toasted bánh mì for dipping

Saigon Sausage - Lạp Xưởng

$14.00

Saigon sausage, cha lua (Vietnamese pork roll), eggs, tomatoes, pa tê, laughing cow swiss, toasted bánh mì for dipping

Crab Cakes - Bánh Cua

$18.00Out of stock

lemongrass crab cakes, cha lua (Vietnamese pork roll), eggs, tomatoes, pa tê, laughing cow swiss, toasted bánh mì for dipping

Vietnamese Pork Roll - Chả Lụa

$14.00

cha lua (Vietnamese pork roll), eggs, tomatoes, pa tê, laughing cow swiss, toasted bánh mì for dipping

Waffles - Bánh Kẹp

Chicken & Waffles - Bánh Kẹp Gà Chiên Nước Mắm

$14.00

waffles, fish sauce fried chicken, coconut syrup

1 Coco Pandan Waffles - Bánh Kẹp Lá Dứa

$5.00

coconut, pandan, coconut syrup

2 Coco Pandan Waffles - Bánh Kẹp Lá Dứa

$10.00

coconut, pandan, coconut syrup

Rice Porridge - Cháo

Pork Porridge - Cháo Trứng Bắc Thảo

$14.00

pork, preserved egg, fried shallot, scallion

Blood Sausage Porridge - Cháo Dồi

$14.00

Catfish Porridge - Cháo Cá

$14.00

catfish, fried shallot, ginger, scallion

Mushroom Porridge - Cháo Nấm

$14.00

oyster mushroom, seafood mushroom, fried shallot, scallion

Add Ons

Fried Egg - Trứng Chiên

$3.00

Toasted Roll - Bánh Mì

$2.00

Pate - Pa Tê

$2.00

DESSERTS

Caramel Flan - Bánh Flan

$10.00

simple yet delicate, smooth flan, topped with flan rich caramel

Pumpkin Cheesecake

$10.00

real pumpkin and seasonal spices, garnished with crunchy praline (walnuts), baked on our all-butter shortbread cookie crust.

Creme Bruleé Cheesecake

$10.00

decadent, rich cream cheese center topped with a flavorful crisp of burnt caramel, on a deliciously golden graham cracker crust

Orange Crepe Cake

$10.00Out of stock

Strawberry Crepe Cake

$10.00Out of stock

Thin layers of crepes filled with strawberry cream between each layer

Banana Coconut Cake - Bánh Chuối Nướng

$10.00Out of stock

comforting baked banana cake, coconut cream batter

Caramel Tres Leches

$10.00Out of stock
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Gabriella's is an award winning Vietnamese joint that brings soulful Vietnamese street eats — banana leaf wrapped dumplings, open faced rice cakes, fish platters with rice papers to wrap, savory crepes, wok-charred filet mignon to name a few—to East Passyunk. We know that authenticity matters, and our flavors carry authenticity in each dish.

1837 E Passyunk Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19148

