Burgers
Asian Fusion
American

GABUTTO BURGER

432 Reviews

$$

2502 Randall Rd

Elgin, IL 60123

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Frittos (Fries)
Gabutto Burger
Classic Burger

Burgers

Gabutto Burger

$10.95

Original Gabuttø Burger with Demi-glace(Beef Stock & Red Wine base) Sauce! [comes with Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, Onions]

Teriyaki Burger

$10.95

The King of Japanese style Burgers! [comes with Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, Onions]

Classic Burger

$10.95

Wanna Stick with Regular Burger? [comes with Mayo, Ketchup, Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, Pickles]

Teriyaki Chicken

$10.95

Grilled Teriyaki Chicken Breast on a Bun! [comes with Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, Onions]

Thai Curry Chicken

$10.95

Thai Style Coconut Red Curry with Crispy Chicken! *sauce already contains onions [comes with Mayo, Lettuce, Onions]

Carbonara Chicken

$10.95

Crispy Chicken with Carbonara(Creamy Italian Sauce with Bacon, Mushroom, Onions)! *sauce already contains bacon, mushrooms & onions. [comes with Mayo, Lettuce, Onions]

BBQ Pork Rice

$10.95

Asian Style BBQ Pork on Rice Buns! [comes with Mayo, Cabbage]

Spamusubi

$10.95

Spam, Egg, Teriyaki, Rice, Seaweed...Perfect Combination We Created!

Gabutto Tofu

$10.95

Crispy Tofu with Gabutto Sauce(contains beef stock, milk/egg)! [comes with Mayo, Cabbage]

Teriyaki Tofu

$10.95

Crispy Organic Tofu with Teriyaki Sauce! *contains milk/egg [comes with Mayo, Cabbage]

Grilled Tofu Rice

$10.95

Grilled Organic Tofu with Teriyaki Sauce! [comes with Vegan Mayo, Cabbage]

Premium Burgers

Shrimp

$17.95

100% Shrimp Patty Made from White and Black Tiger Shrimps! [comes with Worcester Mayo, Cabbage, Tar-Tar]

Crabby

$19.95

Whole Soft-Shell Crab with Special Ponzu Sauce! [comes with Ponzu, Cabbage, Tar-Tar]

Ramen

TONKOTSU

$17.95

Rich and Creamy Pork Base Soup. Last Order: 7:30pm on weekdays and 8:30pm on Fri & Sat.

SHOYU

$17.95

Clear, Brown Soup flavored with Soy Sauce. Last Order: 7:30pm on weekdays and 8:30pm on Fri & Sat.

MISO

$17.95

Thick, Brown Soup flavored with Fermented Soybean Paste (Vegetarian). Last Order: 7:30pm on weekdays and 8:30pm on Fri & Sat.

Appetizers

Frittos (Fries)

$3.95+

Flavor yourself from 8 kinds of fry seasonings! (Fry Seasoning, Garlic Butter, Spicy Garlic available for now)

Carbonara Frittos

$6.95

FRITTOS with Carbonara(Creamy Italian Sauce with Bacon, Mushrooms, Onions)! *sauce already contains bacon, mushrooms & onions

Sidewinders

$6.95

Twisted Potato Wedges for Potato Lover's!

Cheese Curds

$6.95

White Cheddar Cheese Curds. Have them with Spicy or Wasabi Mayo! (Add from condiments)

TAKOYAKI (Octopus Bites)

$7.95

Ball-shaped appetizer made of a wheat flour-based batter and filled with diced octopus. 6 pcs

Fried Calamari

$7.95

Japanese style fried calamari. Calamari always works with beer!

Fried Pickles

$5.95

Don't want frittos? No prob! We have fried crispy sliced pickles for less carb option.

Edamame

$5.95Out of stock

Wings

$8.95

PariPari(Crispy), KaraKara(Spicy), Teriyaki, Carbonara(+1.5), Thai Curry(+1.5)

Side of Carbonara

$1.50

Creamy Italian Sauce with Bacon, Mushroom, Onions! (4oz) *sauce already contains bacon, mushrooms & onions

Side of Thai Curry

$1.50

Thai style red curry with coconut milk.(4oz) *sauce already contains onions

Salads

Dinner Salads

$9.95

Side Salad with Seaweed

$5.95

Recommended with our house special dressing!

Soups

Creamy Corn Soup

$5.95+

Creamy soup with chunky bits of corn. *contains chicken stock, milk.

Desserts

Mochi Ice Cream

$2.50

Drinks

Japanese Drink

CALPICO: Yogurt flavored non-carbonated drink. 16.9 oz RAMUNE: Japanese carbonated soft drink.

Bottled Water

$1.95

Freestyle Soda

$2.95

Kids Juice

$2.00

Kids Milk

$2.00

Kids Soda

$2.00

Kids

Kids Combo

$8.95

Others

Pocky

$3.50

Chocolate covered biscuit sticks

Condiments

Please limit 2 sauces per person.

Spicy Mayo

Wasabi Mayo

Ketchup

Ranch Dressing

$1.00

Side of Carbonara

$1.50

Side of Curry

$1.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 8:45 pm
Monday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 8:45 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 8:45 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 8:45 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 8:45 pm
Friday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 8:45 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 8:45 pm
Restaurant info

Enjoy Burgers with Japanese Twists!

Website

Location

2502 Randall Rd, Elgin, IL 60123

Directions

