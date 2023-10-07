Bakery

Cakes

Tarta San Marcos

$45.00

Fluffy three-layer cake filled with cream cheese frosting (vanilla & chocolate), topped with a special touch of toasted egg yolk and caramel.

Capuchino

$35.00Out of stock

Authentic Cuban cake made out of egg yolks and corn starch, soaked with light syrup and spices. Filled with cream and topped with Italian meringue. Autentica receta cubana hecha con yemas de huevo y maicena, mojado con almíbar ligera y especias. Relleno con trufa y cubierto con merengue italiano.

4 Leches

$30.00

It is soaked in a mixture of evaporated milk, condensed milk, heavy cream, and whole milk and topped with dulce de leche. Se empapa en una mezcla de leche evaporada, leche condensada, crema espesa y leche entera, y se cubre con una crema batida y dulce de leche.

Chocolate Party

$39.00
Tiramisu

$39.00Out of stock
Pina-Glace

$40.00Out of stock
Flan Cake

$30.00

Creamy texture and flavor balance. One layer of Flan and another of cake. Textura cremosa y balance de sabor. Una capa de Flan y otra de cake.

Slices

Flan Cake Slice

$4.00

Tarta San Marcos Slice

$5.50
Mini Capuchino

$3.20
Mini Chocolate Party

$4.80
Mini 3 Leches

$5.20

Tiramisu Slice

$5.10

Pastries

Cuban Pie

$16.00
Masareal - Cake Bar

$14.00Out of stock

Cake Bar filled with fruit paste – Masareal relleno de crema de fruta

Guava & Cheese Turnover

$2.30

Masareal (each)

$1.50
Pie Slice

$2.00

Cafe

Espresso Cubano (double)

$2.00

Cafe con leche

$3.00+

Deli

Salads

House Salad

$5.50

Lunch

Arroz amarillo a la cubana (Cuban Yellow Rice)

$13.00

Served with one side of your choice

Chuleta de cerdo

$14.95Out of stock

Served with two sides of your choice.

Hamburguesa

$13.00Out of stock

Served with two sides of your choice.

Carne asada

$16.00Out of stock

Served with two sides of your choice.

Vaca Frita

$13.00Out of stock

Served with two sides of your choice.

Ropa vieja

$13.00

Served with two sides of your choice.

Pechuga de Pollo (Grilled Chicken Breast)

$13.00
Meatballs

$14.50Out of stock
Pollo Frito al Pesto (Fried Chicken with Pesto)

$13.00
Picadillo de res (Ground Beef)

$14.50
Carne de Res con Papas (Stewed Beef)

$16.00

Sides

Mashed potatoes

$3.80Out of stock
White Rice

$3.00
Black Beans Soup

$4.50
Tostones (Fried Plantain)

$3.50Out of stock
Platanos maduros fritos (Fried sweet plantain)

$3.50
Papas Fritas (French Fries)

$2.50
Arroz congri

$4.50Out of stock

Sandwiches

Cuban Sandwich

$9.00

Beverages

Soda

Fountain Drink

$0.89+Out of stock
Pepsi Cola

$1.59
Coca Cola

$1.59
Sprite Lemon-Lime

$1.59
Jupina (Pineaple Soda)

$1.59
Malta India

$2.35

Water

Zephyrhills Water

$1.45

Sparkling Water

$1.95Out of stock