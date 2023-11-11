Restaurant info

FROM OUR OVEN TO YOUR TABLE Welcome to our home of delectable homemade treats! At Gadi’s, we take immense pride in delivering handcrafted delights that are baked from scratch with love and expertise. From our oven to your table, we bring you the finest creations made with the utmost care. With a rich background of operating two bakeries in Cuba for a decade, we combine our passion for baking with traditional techniques to create exceptional flavors that will transport you back in time.