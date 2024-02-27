Gadi's Bakery
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Experience the irresistible world of homemade treats at our bakery. With a dedication to traditional Cuban baking, we passionately create delightful cakes, pastries, and desserts using premium ingredients. From our ovens to your table, savor the authentic flavors and timeless charm of our freshly baked creations. Discover the joy of homemade goodness that will leave you longing for more. Join us and delight in the magic of our homemade delights, crafted with love and expertise.
Location
7223 North Manhattan Avenue, Tampa, FL 33614
Gallery
Gadi's Bakery (Autentica Pasteleria Cubana) - 7223 N Manhattan Ave, Tampa
7223 North Manhattan Avenue Tampa, FL 33614
