  • Atlanta
  • GAF-ATL LLC dba GoodAzzFood Truck - 3175 Oakdale Rd
GAF-ATL LLC dba GoodAzzFood Truck 3175 Oakdale Rd

No reviews yet

3175 Oakdale Rd

Hapeville, GA 30354

GAF Bowls

Fried Chicken Soul Bowl

$18.00

Boneless Fried Chicken Thigh Mac and Cheese Collard Greens

Ganja Bowl

$16.00

Grilled Jerk Chicken Rice Black Beans Topped with Pineapple Salsa

Julia Pesca Bowl

$20.00

Grilled 6 oz Salmon Filet Rice Chargrilled Broccoli Topped with Honey Ginger Sauce

Herbivore Bowl

$13.00

Char-grilled broccoli Peppers Onions Rice All tossed with Honey Ginger Sauce

GAF Sandwiches

GoodAzzBurgerz

$16.00

1/2lb Angus beef burger topped with lettuce tomatoes onions and BOOM sauce.

Fly Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Mean Green

$16.00

Loaded Fries

Gourmet Salmon Fries

$18.00

Seasoned fries topped with house boom sauce grilled salmon peppers onions.

Ganja Chicken Fries

$16.00

Seasoned fries topped with house boom sauce jerk chicken peppers and onions.

Sides

Mac and Cheese

$6.00

5 cheese blend of baked mac and cheese

Collard Greens

$6.00

Fresh Collard Greens (may contain turkey meat)

Fries

$4.00

Seasoned Fries

Brussel Sprouts

$6.00

Crispy brussel sprouts topped with parmesan cheese.

Desserts

Banana Pudding

$6.00

Southern Style Pudding with vanilla wafers bananas and meringue on top.

Sodas

20 oz Soda

Coke

$3.00

Coke Zero

$3.00

Pineapple

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

We are a mobile food truck offering restaurant quality food that is inclusive to all lifestyles- carnivores, vegetarians, vegans, and more.

Location

3175 Oakdale Rd, Hapeville, GA 30354

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

