Gagan Palace
33 S White Horse Pike
Stratford, NJ 08084
Appetizers
VEG SAMOSA (2)
Crispy turnovers stuffed with spiced potatoes and peas
MEAT SAMOSA (2)
Crisp turnover stuffed with minced lamb
ALOO TIKKI CHAAT
Small patties made with potatoes, coriander and ginger. Served with chickpeas.
VEGETABLE PAKORA
Vegetables in lightly seasoned lentil flour batter and deep fried
MIX VEGETABLE PLATTER
A combination of samosa, bhujia and aloo tikki
MIX NON VEG PLATTER
Tandoori chicken, chicken tikka and lamb sheekh kabab
CHICKEN PAKORA
Tender strips of mild spiced chicken dipped in lentil flour batter and deep fried
PANI PURI
Fried puris with indian herbal spiced water
PANEER PAKORA
Homemade Indian cheese square dipped in batter and fried to golden perfection
DAHI WADA
Lentil donut served in yogurt
ALOO PAPRI CHAAT
Small fried chips with potatoes, coriander, and ginger. Served with chickpeas.
CHILLI PAKORA
Fresh fried chilli stuffed with potatoes and spices
FISH PAKORA
Tender strips of mild spiced fish dipped in lentil flour batter and deep fried
SAMOSA CHAAT NON VEG
Meat samosas mixed with mint and tamarin sauces. Served with chickpeas.
SAMOSA CHAAT VEG
Samosas mixed with mint and tamarin sauces. Served with chickpeas.
South Indian
PLAIN DOSA
Rice Pancake
TOMATO & ONION UTTAPUM
Rice pancakes topped with chopped onions and tomatoes
MASALA UTTAPUM
made with idli dosa batter with potato masala or multiple veg toppings
MADHU WADA (3)
Ground lentil, deep fried to a crispy perfection
MASALA DOSA
Filled with potatoes, peas and cashew nuts
VEGETABLE & CHEESE UTTAPUM
Rice pancakes topped with vegetables and cheese
IDLY (3)
Puffy steamed rice cake
Chicken Specials
CHICKEN SHAHI KORMA
Boneless chicken cooked in a mild yogurt sauce with fresh coriander
BUTTER CHICKEN
Chicken pieces roasted in clay oven tossed in mildly spiced creamy tomato sauce
KADHAI CHICKEN
Chicken tenders cooked with fresh herbs, spices with green pepper and onion
CHICKEN KASHMIRI
Chunks of chicken cooked in our special sauce with silvered almonds and cashew nuts
CHICKEN SAAG
Boneless chicken tossed with fresh chopped spinach and spices
CHICKEN TIKKA MASALA
Tender boneless pieces of chicken cooked in a hot and spicy tomato-based sauce flavored with Indian fresh herbs
CHICKEN CURRY
Boneless chicken cooked in a curry sauce
CHICKEN CHETTINAD
Chicken pieces cooked in a traditional south indian style. Includes fresh curry leaves, coconut, and freshly ground black pepper
CHILLI CHICKEN
Fresh pieces of boneless chicken pan fried and sautéed in special sauce with onions and bell peppers
CHICKEN DO-PYAZZA
Tender strips of chicken cooked with green bell peppers, tomatoes, and onions with a kiss of freshly ground spices
CHICKEN VINDALOO
Boneless chicken cooked in curry sauce with potatoes and Indian spices
EGG CURRY
Hard boiled eggs cooked in a curry sauce
Vegetarian Specials
CHANNA MASALA
Delicious combination of chick peas, onions and tomatoes cooked in a rich sauce
KADHAI PANEER
Fresh green peas simmered in tomato and onion gravy along with dices of homemade cottage cheese
NAVRATTAN KORMA
The finest blend of nine select vegetables and cooked with nuts in a creamy sauce
PANEER TIKKA MASALA
Cubes of homemade cheese cooked and marinated in a tomato sauce blended with cream and spices
PANEER BHURJI
Homemade shredded cheese cooked with onions, bell pepper and mild spices
PALAK PANEER
Homemade Indian cheese cubes cooked in Spinach with spices and herbs
CHILLI PANEER
Fried homemade cheese with diced bell peppers, onions, and chili sauce
ALOO GOHBI
Potatoes and cauliflower sautéed with ginger, tomatoes, and spices
CASHMERE PANEER
Homemade cheese cooked in our special sauce with raisins, almonds, and cashew nuts
ALOO MUTTER
Fresh green peas simmered in tomato and onion gravy along with dices of baby potatoes
MUSHROOM MUTTER
Pieces of mushroom cooked with green peas.
BHINDI MASALA
Fresh baby okra sauteed with onions, peppers, tomato, and spices
VEG GOAN CURRY
Mixed vegetables cooked in a traditional style
BHAIGAN BHARTHA
Baked eggplant simmered with Indian spices
DAL MAKHANI
Lentils cooked in light butter with fresh onions, garlic, and tomatoes
YELLOW DAL TARKA
Yellow lentils with onions, tomatoes, and spices
CHANNA SAAG
Chickpeas cooked in a creamy spinach sauce seasoned with freshly ground spices
ALOO SAAG
Potatoes cooked in a creamy spinach sauce seasoned with freshly ground spices
PANEER SAAG
Cottage cheese cooked in a creamy spinach sauce seasoned with freshly ground spices
VEG JAL-FRAZ
Fresh garden vegetables marinated in ginger and garlic and cooked with natural herbs
MALAI KOFTA
Homemade cheese dumplings stuffed with vegetables, dried fruits and cooked in a mild creamy sauce
CHOLE BUTARA
Two pieces of fried puri served with a rich sauce with chick peas
VEG MANCHURIAN
Indo-Chinese dish made of fried veggie balls in a sweet and spicy sauce
PAKORA KADHI
Fried vegetable pakoras in a spiced yogurt sauce
PANEER MAKHANI
Homemade cheese cubes cooked in a tomato sauce
METHI MALAI MUTTER
Methi leaves with green peas in a sweet, rich and creamy curry
Tandoor Se
LAMB SEEKH KABAB
Minced lamb marinated in spices and herbs, broiled to perfection
TANDOORI SHRIMP
Jumbo shrimp marinated in herb mixture and delicately broiled in clay oven
GAGAN SPECIAL TANDOOR
Mixed grill assortment of the tandoori specialties
CHICKEN TIKKA (DRY)
Boneless, succulent breast of white meat chicken marinated in our special recipe and cooked in a clay oven
CHICKEN KABAB
Finely minced white chicken marinated in a galaxy of spices, molded on skewers and char broiled
CHICKEN MALAI KABAB
Tender boneless chicken marinated in yogurt fresh, garlic, and ground spices. Carefully grilled in a clay oven.
FISH TIKKA
Cubes of fish marinated in yogurt and aromatic Indian spices
PANEER TIKKA
Homemade cheese marinated in yogurt and aromatic Indian spices created in a clay oven
LAMB TIKKA
Cubes of lamb flavored with a touch of garlic and boiled to perfection
CHICKEN HARYALI TIKKA
Boneless grill chicken marinated in mints, coriander and cooked to perfection
CHICKEN CHEESE KABAB
Finely minced white chicken infused with cheese and marinated in a spices molded on skewers and char broiled
TANDOORI MIX GRILL
Mixed grill assortment of the tandoori specialties. Served with naan.
TANDOORI CHICKEN
Marinated chicken cooked in a clay oven
Accompaniments
Breads
NAAN
Bread cooked inside a clay oven
ROTI
Whole wheat bread cooked instead a clay oven
GOBHI KULCHA
Thin whole wheat bread infused with cauliflower
GOBHI PARATHA
METHI PARATHA
Thin whole wheat bread infused indian herbs
PLAIN PARATHA
Thin plain whole wheat bread
FRIED PURI (2)
Soft and fluffy deep fried bread
LACHA PARATHA
Multi layered whole wheat bread
GAGAN TIKKA PARATHA
Whole wheat flour bread stuffed with shredded chicken cooked in a clay oven
KEEMA NAAN
White bread stuffed with spiced minced lamb
CHILLI NAAN
White bread stuffed with spiced minced lamb
GARLIC NAAN
ONION KULCHA
Traditional white bread baked in a clay oven. Topping with garlic.
BULLET NAAN
Traditional white bread baked in a clay oven. Topping with garlic and chilies.
Special Paratha
CHAPPATI (2)
Indian flatbread made on a stove
Shrimp / Fish Specials
FISH CURRY
Fish prepared a curry sauce
FISH GOAN CURRY
Fish served with a traditional vegetable sauce
FISH JAL-FRAZI
Fresh fish sauteed in a wok with ginger, onions, tomatoes, and spices
FISH NARGASI
Fish prepared in a spiced coconut sauce
FISH VINDALOO
Fish cooked in a tangy spiced tomato sauce with potatoes
SHRIMP CURRY
Large fresh shrimp prepared a spiced sauce
SHRIMP GOAN CURRY
Shrimp simmered in a special coconut sauce
SHRIMP JAL-FRAZI
Fresh shrimp sauteed in a wok with ginger, onions, tomatoes, and spices
SHRIMP NARGASI
Large fresh shrimp prepared a spiced sauce
SHRIMP VINDALOO
Juicy shrimp cooked in a tangy spiced tomato sauce with potatoes
SHRIMP KORMA
Shrimp prepared in a coconut cream sauce with vegetables
FISH KORMA
Fish prepared in a coconut cream sauce with vegetables
Dessert
Lamb / Goal Specials
GOAT CHILLI MASALA
Finely chopped goat pieces cooked with a touch of vegetables in an authentic Indian spicy herbal sauce
GOAT CURRY
Goat cooked in a curry sauce with spices
GOAT TIKKA MASALA
Tender goat pieces of goat roasted in our clay oven then simmered in a tomato and cream sauce
GOAT VINDALOO
Highly spiced goat with potatoes is cooked in a curry sauce
LAMB CHILLI MASALA
Finely chopped lamb pieces cooked with a touch of vegetables in an authentic Indian spicy herbal sauce
LAMB CURRY
Lamb cooked in a curry sauce with spices
LAMB DO-PYAZZA
Tender juicy lamb pieces cooked with Indian spices, onions, and ginger
LAMB KEEMA MUTTER
Finely minced lamb cooked with peas, onions, and garnished with grated eggs
LAMB PASANDA
Cooked with mild cream sauce garnished with almonds and cashews
LAMB SAAG
Lamb cooking in yogurt sauce with spinach
LAMB TIKKA MASALA
Tender lamb pieces of lamb roasted in our clay oven then simmered in a tomato and cream sauce
LAMB VINDALOO
Highly spiced lamb with potatoes is cooked in a tangy sauce
LAMB KORMA
Rice Specials
VEGETABLE BRIYANI
Basmati rice and fresh vegetables flavored with saffron, nuts and raisins
GOAT BIRYANI
Succulent pieces of goat (with bone) cooked in basmati rice over a low fire with Indian herbs and served with rice
SHRIMP BIRYANI
Shrimp cooked with rice on a low fire with Indian herbs and served with raita
GAGAN SPECIAL BRIYANI
Long grain basmati rice cooked with succulent pieces of chicken, lamb and shrimp and blended with exotic Indian herbs
EGG BIRYANI
Basmati rice cooked with hard boiled eggs and spices
PANIR TIKKA BRIYANI
Basmati rice cooked with homemade cheese marinated in yogurt and spices
HYDERAVADI BIRYANI
Basmati rice cooked with vegetable or chicken along with onions, yogurt and nuts
SHAHI CHICKEN BIRYANI
Long grained basmati rice cooked with succulent pieces of chicken and blended with spices
LAMB BRIYANI
Succulent pieces of lamb cooked in basmati rice over a low fire with Indian herbs
EXTRA RICE
JEERA RICE
Basmati rice cooked with cumin seeds and other spices
Soups & Salads
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
33 S White Horse Pike, Stratford, NJ 08084