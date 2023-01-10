Gagan Palace

Restaurant header imageView gallery

Appetizers

VEG SAMOSA (2)

$5.50

Crispy turnovers stuffed with spiced potatoes and peas

MEAT SAMOSA (2)

$7.95

Crisp turnover stuffed with minced lamb

ALOO TIKKI CHAAT

$9.95

Small patties made with potatoes, coriander and ginger. Served with chickpeas.

VEGETABLE PAKORA

$5.50

Vegetables in lightly seasoned lentil flour batter and deep fried

MIX VEGETABLE PLATTER

$7.95

A combination of samosa, bhujia and aloo tikki

MIX NON VEG PLATTER

$10.95

Tandoori chicken, chicken tikka and lamb sheekh kabab

CHICKEN PAKORA

$9.50

Tender strips of mild spiced chicken dipped in lentil flour batter and deep fried

PANI PURI

$6.95

Fried puris with indian herbal spiced water

PANEER PAKORA

$8.95

Homemade Indian cheese square dipped in batter and fried to golden perfection

DAHI WADA

$5.95

Lentil donut served in yogurt

ALOO PAPRI CHAAT

$7.95

Small fried chips with potatoes, coriander, and ginger. Served with chickpeas.

CHILLI PAKORA

$6.95

Fresh fried chilli stuffed with potatoes and spices

FISH PAKORA

$9.95

Tender strips of mild spiced fish dipped in lentil flour batter and deep fried

SAMOSA CHAAT NON VEG

$10.95

Meat samosas mixed with mint and tamarin sauces. Served with chickpeas.

SAMOSA CHAAT VEG

$9.95

Samosas mixed with mint and tamarin sauces. Served with chickpeas.

South Indian

PLAIN DOSA

$8.95

Rice Pancake

TOMATO & ONION UTTAPUM

$10.95

Rice pancakes topped with chopped onions and tomatoes

MASALA UTTAPUM

$10.95

made with idli dosa batter with potato masala or multiple veg toppings

MADHU WADA (3)

$8.95

Ground lentil, deep fried to a crispy perfection

MASALA DOSA

$10.95

Filled with potatoes, peas and cashew nuts

VEGETABLE & CHEESE UTTAPUM

$10.95

Rice pancakes topped with vegetables and cheese

IDLY (3)

$8.95

Puffy steamed rice cake

Chicken Specials

CHICKEN SHAHI KORMA

$17.95

Boneless chicken cooked in a mild yogurt sauce with fresh coriander

BUTTER CHICKEN

$17.95

Chicken pieces roasted in clay oven tossed in mildly spiced creamy tomato sauce

KADHAI CHICKEN

$17.95

Chicken tenders cooked with fresh herbs, spices with green pepper and onion

CHICKEN KASHMIRI

$17.95

Chunks of chicken cooked in our special sauce with silvered almonds and cashew nuts

CHICKEN SAAG

$17.95

Boneless chicken tossed with fresh chopped spinach and spices

CHICKEN TIKKA MASALA

$17.95

Tender boneless pieces of chicken cooked in a hot and spicy tomato-based sauce flavored with Indian fresh herbs

CHICKEN CURRY

$17.95

Boneless chicken cooked in a curry sauce

CHICKEN CHETTINAD

$17.95

Chicken pieces cooked in a traditional south indian style. Includes fresh curry leaves, coconut, and freshly ground black pepper

CHILLI CHICKEN

$17.95

Fresh pieces of boneless chicken pan fried and sautéed in special sauce with onions and bell peppers

CHICKEN DO-PYAZZA

$17.95

Tender strips of chicken cooked with green bell peppers, tomatoes, and onions with a kiss of freshly ground spices

CHICKEN VINDALOO

$17.95

Boneless chicken cooked in curry sauce with potatoes and Indian spices

EGG CURRY

$17.95

Hard boiled eggs cooked in a curry sauce

Vegetarian Specials

CHANNA MASALA

$14.95

Delicious combination of chick peas, onions and tomatoes cooked in a rich sauce

KADHAI PANEER

$15.95

Fresh green peas simmered in tomato and onion gravy along with dices of homemade cottage cheese

NAVRATTAN KORMA

$15.95

The finest blend of nine select vegetables and cooked with nuts in a creamy sauce

PANEER TIKKA MASALA

$15.95

Cubes of homemade cheese cooked and marinated in a tomato sauce blended with cream and spices

PANEER BHURJI

$15.95

Homemade shredded cheese cooked with onions, bell pepper and mild spices

PALAK PANEER

$15.95

Homemade Indian cheese cubes cooked in Spinach with spices and herbs

CHILLI PANEER

$15.95

Fried homemade cheese with diced bell peppers, onions, and chili sauce

ALOO GOHBI

$15.95

Potatoes and cauliflower sautéed with ginger, tomatoes, and spices

CASHMERE PANEER

$15.95

Homemade cheese cooked in our special sauce with raisins, almonds, and cashew nuts

ALOO MUTTER

$15.95

Fresh green peas simmered in tomato and onion gravy along with dices of baby potatoes

MUSHROOM MUTTER

$15.95

Pieces of mushroom cooked with green peas.

BHINDI MASALA

$15.95

Fresh baby okra sauteed with onions, peppers, tomato, and spices

VEG GOAN CURRY

$15.95

Mixed vegetables cooked in a traditional style

BHAIGAN BHARTHA

$15.95

Baked eggplant simmered with Indian spices

DAL MAKHANI

$13.95

Lentils cooked in light butter with fresh onions, garlic, and tomatoes

YELLOW DAL TARKA

$13.95

Yellow lentils with onions, tomatoes, and spices

CHANNA SAAG

$15.95

Chickpeas cooked in a creamy spinach sauce seasoned with freshly ground spices

ALOO SAAG

$15.95

Potatoes cooked in a creamy spinach sauce seasoned with freshly ground spices

PANEER SAAG

$15.95

Cottage cheese cooked in a creamy spinach sauce seasoned with freshly ground spices

VEG JAL-FRAZ

$15.95

Fresh garden vegetables marinated in ginger and garlic and cooked with natural herbs

MALAI KOFTA

$15.95

Homemade cheese dumplings stuffed with vegetables, dried fruits and cooked in a mild creamy sauce

CHOLE BUTARA

$15.95

Two pieces of fried puri served with a rich sauce with chick peas

VEG MANCHURIAN

$15.95

Indo-Chinese dish made of fried veggie balls in a sweet and spicy sauce

PAKORA KADHI

$15.95

Fried vegetable pakoras in a spiced yogurt sauce

PANEER MAKHANI

$15.95

Homemade cheese cubes cooked in a tomato sauce

METHI MALAI MUTTER

$15.95

Methi leaves with green peas in a sweet, rich and creamy curry

Tandoor Se

LAMB SEEKH KABAB

$19.95

Minced lamb marinated in spices and herbs, broiled to perfection

TANDOORI SHRIMP

$21.95

Jumbo shrimp marinated in herb mixture and delicately broiled in clay oven

GAGAN SPECIAL TANDOOR

$23.95

Mixed grill assortment of the tandoori specialties

CHICKEN TIKKA (DRY)

$18.95

Boneless, succulent breast of white meat chicken marinated in our special recipe and cooked in a clay oven

CHICKEN KABAB

$18.95

Finely minced white chicken marinated in a galaxy of spices, molded on skewers and char broiled

CHICKEN MALAI KABAB

$18.95

Tender boneless chicken marinated in yogurt fresh, garlic, and ground spices. Carefully grilled in a clay oven.

FISH TIKKA

$21.95

Cubes of fish marinated in yogurt and aromatic Indian spices

PANEER TIKKA

$15.95

Homemade cheese marinated in yogurt and aromatic Indian spices created in a clay oven

LAMB TIKKA

$19.95

Cubes of lamb flavored with a touch of garlic and boiled to perfection

CHICKEN HARYALI TIKKA

$18.95

Boneless grill chicken marinated in mints, coriander and cooked to perfection

CHICKEN CHEESE KABAB

$18.95

Finely minced white chicken infused with cheese and marinated in a spices molded on skewers and char broiled

TANDOORI MIX GRILL

$27.95

Mixed grill assortment of the tandoori specialties. Served with naan.

TANDOORI CHICKEN

$19.95

Marinated chicken cooked in a clay oven

Accompaniments

PAPADUM (3)

$1.95

Thin and crisp wafers made of lentil flour flavored with delicious spices

MANGO CHUTNEY

$2.50

MIXED PICKLE

$2.95

GARDEN SALAD

$4.95

YOGURT

$2.50

RAITA

$2.50

Yogurt mixed with sliced cucumbers and carrots

Breads

NAAN

$2.95

Bread cooked inside a clay oven

ROTI

$2.95

Whole wheat bread cooked instead a clay oven

GOBHI KULCHA

$4.95

Thin whole wheat bread infused with cauliflower

GOBHI PARATHA

$4.95

METHI PARATHA

$4.95

Thin whole wheat bread infused indian herbs

PLAIN PARATHA

$3.95

Thin plain whole wheat bread

FRIED PURI (2)

$3.95

Soft and fluffy deep fried bread

LACHA PARATHA

$3.95

Multi layered whole wheat bread

GAGAN TIKKA PARATHA

$5.50

Whole wheat flour bread stuffed with shredded chicken cooked in a clay oven

KEEMA NAAN

$5.95

White bread stuffed with spiced minced lamb

CHILLI NAAN

$3.95

White bread stuffed with spiced minced lamb

GARLIC NAAN

$3.95

ONION KULCHA

$3.95

Traditional white bread baked in a clay oven. Topping with garlic.

BULLET NAAN

$4.95

Traditional white bread baked in a clay oven. Topping with garlic and chilies.

Special Paratha

$3.95

CHAPPATI (2)

$2.95

Indian flatbread made on a stove

Shrimp / Fish Specials

FISH CURRY

$21.95

Fish prepared a curry sauce

FISH GOAN CURRY

$21.95

Fish served with a traditional vegetable sauce

FISH JAL-FRAZI

$21.95

Fresh fish sauteed in a wok with ginger, onions, tomatoes, and spices

FISH NARGASI

$21.95

Fish prepared in a spiced coconut sauce

FISH VINDALOO

$21.95

Fish cooked in a tangy spiced tomato sauce with potatoes

SHRIMP CURRY

$21.95

Large fresh shrimp prepared a spiced sauce

SHRIMP GOAN CURRY

$21.95

Shrimp simmered in a special coconut sauce

SHRIMP JAL-FRAZI

$21.95

Fresh shrimp sauteed in a wok with ginger, onions, tomatoes, and spices

SHRIMP NARGASI

$21.95

Large fresh shrimp prepared a spiced sauce

SHRIMP VINDALOO

$21.95

Juicy shrimp cooked in a tangy spiced tomato sauce with potatoes

SHRIMP KORMA

$21.95

Shrimp prepared in a coconut cream sauce with vegetables

FISH KORMA

$21.95

Fish prepared in a coconut cream sauce with vegetables

Dessert

GULAB JAMUN (3)

$3.95

Fried dough balls mixed with syrup

KHEER (RICE PUDDING)

$3.95

RASMALAI

$4.50

Cottage cheese patties soaked in thickened, sweet milk

ICE CREAM

$3.50

Vanilla, Chocolate, Pista, Malai, Mango

Lamb / Goal Specials

GOAT CHILLI MASALA

$19.95

Finely chopped goat pieces cooked with a touch of vegetables in an authentic Indian spicy herbal sauce

GOAT CURRY

$19.95

Goat cooked in a curry sauce with spices

GOAT TIKKA MASALA

$19.95

Tender goat pieces of goat roasted in our clay oven then simmered in a tomato and cream sauce

GOAT VINDALOO

$19.95

Highly spiced goat with potatoes is cooked in a curry sauce

LAMB CHILLI MASALA

$19.95

Finely chopped lamb pieces cooked with a touch of vegetables in an authentic Indian spicy herbal sauce

LAMB CURRY

$19.95

Lamb cooked in a curry sauce with spices

LAMB DO-PYAZZA

$19.95

Tender juicy lamb pieces cooked with Indian spices, onions, and ginger

LAMB KEEMA MUTTER

$19.95

Finely minced lamb cooked with peas, onions, and garnished with grated eggs

LAMB PASANDA

$19.95

Cooked with mild cream sauce garnished with almonds and cashews

LAMB SAAG

$19.95

Lamb cooking in yogurt sauce with spinach

LAMB TIKKA MASALA

$19.95

Tender lamb pieces of lamb roasted in our clay oven then simmered in a tomato and cream sauce

LAMB VINDALOO

$19.95

Highly spiced lamb with potatoes is cooked in a tangy sauce

LAMB KORMA

$19.95

Rice Specials

VEGETABLE BRIYANI

$13.95

Basmati rice and fresh vegetables flavored with saffron, nuts and raisins

GOAT BIRYANI

$17.95

Succulent pieces of goat (with bone) cooked in basmati rice over a low fire with Indian herbs and served with rice

SHRIMP BIRYANI

$19.95

Shrimp cooked with rice on a low fire with Indian herbs and served with raita

GAGAN SPECIAL BRIYANI

$19.95

Long grain basmati rice cooked with succulent pieces of chicken, lamb and shrimp and blended with exotic Indian herbs

EGG BIRYANI

$16.95

Basmati rice cooked with hard boiled eggs and spices

PANIR TIKKA BRIYANI

$16.95

Basmati rice cooked with homemade cheese marinated in yogurt and spices

HYDERAVADI BIRYANI

$16.95

Basmati rice cooked with vegetable or chicken along with onions, yogurt and nuts

SHAHI CHICKEN BIRYANI

$17.95

Long grained basmati rice cooked with succulent pieces of chicken and blended with spices

LAMB BRIYANI

$17.95

Succulent pieces of lamb cooked in basmati rice over a low fire with Indian herbs

EXTRA RICE

$4.95

JEERA RICE

$8.95

Basmati rice cooked with cumin seeds and other spices

Soups & Salads

MULLIGATAWNY SOUP

$4.50

COCONUT SOUP

$3.95

SAMBHAR

$4.50

MURG BADAMI SOUP

$5.50

TOMATO SOUP

$3.95

Drinks

SWEET LASSI

$4.95

Yogurt shake mixed with sugar

MANGO MILKSHAKE

$4.95

MANGO LASSI

$4.95

Yogurt and mango shake

SALT LASSI

$4.95

Yogurt shake mixed with cumin and salt

ROSE MILK

$4.95

NIMBU PANI

$3.50

Freshly squeezed lemon, salt, and sugar

SODA

$1.95

TEA

$3.95

MANGO LASSI JUG

$16.95
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

33 S White Horse Pike, Stratford, NJ 08084

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

