GAI Chicken & Rice
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 6:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 6:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
158 E 45th St, New York, NY 10017
Gallery