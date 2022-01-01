Restaurant header imageView gallery

GAI Chicken & Rice

review star

No reviews yet

158 E 45th St

New York, NY 10017

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

CHICKEN OVER RICE

CRISPY FRIED CHICKEN BOWL

CRISPY FRIED CHICKEN BOWL

$12.95

(GAI-TODD) Crispy boneless chicken thigh with ginger rice, lettuce, tomato, cucumber & a side of Sweet chili sauce

SPICY FRIED CHICKEN BOWL

SPICY FRIED CHICKEN BOWL

$12.95

(GAI-ZAAB) Crispy boneless chicken thigh with ginger rice, lettuce, tomato, cucumber & a side of our Spicy green sauce

STEAMED DARK MEAT BOWL

STEAMED DARK MEAT BOWL

$12.95

(KHAO-MAN-GAI) Traditional steamed boneless chicken thighs with ginger rice, lettuce, tomato, cucumber & a side of our Ginger chili sauce

CHICKEN SALAD BOWL

CHICKEN SALAD BOWL

$12.95

Mixed Green Lettuce, Topped with corn, cucumber, grape tomato, With your choice of chicken & choice of dressing

ROASTED CHICKEN BOWL

ROASTED CHICKEN BOWL

$12.95

Thai style Roasted Boneless Chicken thighs, served w/ Ginger Rice, Lettuce, Tomato, Cucumber & a side of our Spicy Red chili Sauce

MUSHROOM BOWL

MUSHROOM BOWL

$11.95

Mixed greens topped with Roasted Mushroom, cherry tomato, Corn, fresh cucumbers & ginger rice served with spicy green sauce

STEAMED WHITE MEAT BOWL

STEAMED WHITE MEAT BOWL

$12.95

(KHAO-MAN-GAI) #Skinless #Chicken Breast Traditional steamed boneless chicken with ginger rice, lettuce, tomato, cucumber & a side of our Ginger chili sauce

CHICKEN + FRIES

CHILI LIME WINGs (3pcs) & FRIES

CHILI LIME WINGs (3pcs) & FRIES

$12.95

(PEEK-GAI) 3 Crispy Whole wings tossed in chili-lime roasted rice powder served w/ a side of fries ** COOKED TO ORDER 7-8mns **

STICKY WINGs (3pcs) & FRIES

STICKY WINGs (3pcs) & FRIES

$12.95

3PCS Jumbo whole wings tossed in our homemade sticky sauce, garnished with chili garlic crunch. Served with a side of fries & Spicy Mayo ** COOKED TO ORDER 5-6mns **

SPICY FRIED CHICKEN (6oz) + FRIES

$11.95

(GAI-TODD) Spicy Crispy boneless chicken thigh served with a side of fries & spicy mayo

ROASTED CHICKEN (6oz) & FRIES

ROASTED CHICKEN (6oz) & FRIES

$11.95

Boneless Roasted chicken thigh served w/ a side of fries & spicy mayo

FRIED CHICKEN (6oz) & FRIES

FRIED CHICKEN (6oz) & FRIES

$11.95

(GAI-TODD) Crispy boneless chicken thigh served with a side of fries & spicy mayo

CLASSIC TENDERS + FRIES

CLASSIC TENDERS + FRIES

$11.95+

3 PCS Jumbo Chicken breast tenders served with a side of fries & spicy mayo ** COOKED TO ORDER 5-6mns **

STICKY TENDERS + FRIES

STICKY TENDERS + FRIES

$11.95+

3PCS Jumbo Chicken breast tenders tossed in our homemade sticky sauce served with a side of fries & spicy mayo ** COOKED TO ORDER 5-6mns **

CHICKEN TENDERS / WINGS

CLASSIC TENDERS

CLASSIC TENDERS

$9.45+

4 - 6 PCS Jumbo Chicken breast tenders served w/ a side of spicy mayo

STICKY TENDERS

STICKY TENDERS

$9.45+

Choice of 4 - 6 pcs Jumbo Chicken breast tenders tossed in our house made sticky sauce topped with Garlic chili crunch

CHILI LIME WINGS (4PCS)

CHILI LIME WINGS (4PCS)

$12.95

(PEEK-GAI) 4 Crispy jumbo Whole wings tossed in chili-lime roasted rice powder. *** COOKED TO ORDER: 8mns wait ***

STICKY WINGs (4PCS)

STICKY WINGs (4PCS)

$12.95

4PCS Jumbo whole wings tossed in our homemade sticky sauce topped with garlic chili crunch. *** COOKED TO ORDER: 8mns wait ***

WINGS / TENDERS + RICE

Ginger rice topped with 3pcs chicken tenders served with a side sauce of your choice.

CHILI LIME WING (2 PCS) + RICE

$12.95

Ginger rice topped with 2pcs jumbo whole wings dusted w/ chili lime powder served w/ lettuce, tomato, cucumber & a side sauce of your choice.

STICKY WING (2 PCS) + RICE

$12.95

Ginger rice topped with 2pcs jumbo whole wings tossed in our sticky sauce served with lettuce, tomato, cucumber & a side sauce of your choice.

CLASSIC TENDER (3 PCS ) + RICE

$12.95

Ginger rice topped with 3pcs chicken tenders served with lettuce, tomato, cucumber & a side sauce of your choice.

STICKY TENDER (3 PCS ) + RICE

$12.95

Ginger rice topped with 3pcs chicken tenders tossed in our stick sauce served withlettuce, tomato, cucumber & a side sauce of your choice.

FRIES

REGULAR FRIES

REGULAR FRIES

$5.00

Crispy crunchy French fries

TRUFFLE PARM FRIES

TRUFFLE PARM FRIES

$7.00

Crispy crunchy fries tossed in white truffle oil, topped with Parmesan cheese

ZAAB FRIES

ZAAB FRIES

$7.00

Crispy crunchy fries tossed in our homemade chili lime powder served with a side of spicy mayo

DRINKS

THAI ICED TEA

THAI ICED TEA

$3.95

Made with black Thai tea leaves , cream, sweetened with cane sugar . Delicious and refreshing.

HIBISCUS ICED TEA 🌺

HIBISCUS ICED TEA 🌺

$3.95
Water bottle

Water bottle

$1.25
Coke

Coke

$1.95
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$1.95

SIDES PROTEINS

EXTRA ROASTED CHICKEN

EXTRA ROASTED CHICKEN

$5.50

Thai style Roasted Boneless Chicken thighs, served w/ a side of spicy red sauce

EXTRA FRIED CHICKEN

EXTRA FRIED CHICKEN

$5.50

Hand breaded crispy chicken thighs served with a side off Sweet chili sauce

EXTRA SPICY CHICKEN

EXTRA SPICY CHICKEN

$5.50

Crispy boneless chicken thighs topped with garlic chili crunch served w/ a side of spicy green sauce

EXTRA DARK MEAT

EXTRA DARK MEAT

$5.50

Steamed chicken thighs served with a side of Ginger chili sauce

EXTRA WHITE MEAT

EXTRA WHITE MEAT

$5.50

Steamed marinated chicken breast

EXTRA GINGER RICE

EXTRA GINGER RICE

$3.25
EXTRA SOUP

EXTRA SOUP

$2.25

Daikon Soup

EXTRA SIDE OF MUSHROOM

$3.50

SAUCES

SPICY MAYO

SPICY MAYO

$1.00
EXTRA SPICY GREEN SAUCE

EXTRA SPICY GREEN SAUCE

$1.25
EXTRA GINGER CHILI

EXTRA GINGER CHILI

$1.25
EXTRA SWEET CHILI

EXTRA SWEET CHILI

$1.25

EXTRA SPICY RED SAUCE

$1.25

EXTRA STICKY SAUCE

$1.25
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 6:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 6:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

158 E 45th St, New York, NY 10017

Directions

Gallery
Gai Chicken & Rice image
Banner pic
BG pic
Gai Chicken & Rice image

Similar restaurants in your area

7th Street Burger - Midtown East
orange starNo Reviews
304 East 49th Street New York, NY 10017
View restaurantnext
Poulette Rotisserie Chicken Midtown East
orange starNo Reviews
304 E 49th St New York, NY 10017
View restaurantnext
Pickler & Co - 216 East 45th St.
orange starNo Reviews
216 East 45th St. New York, NY 10017
View restaurantnext
Sushi & Co ( Midtown East)
orange starNo Reviews
459 Lexington Avenue New York, NY 10017
View restaurantnext
Blue Park Kitchen - -- Midtown
orange starNo Reviews
666 3rd ave Manhattan, NY 10017
View restaurantnext
Le Botaniste - 666 3rd Ave
orange star4.5 • 320
666 3rd Ave New York, NY 10017
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in New York

Smith & Wollensky-Wollensky's Grill
orange star4.4 • 11,550
797 3rd Ave New York, NY 10022
View restaurantnext
Fig & Olive - Fifth Avenue
orange star4.6 • 10,777
10 E 52nd St New York, NY 10022
View restaurantnext
Ess-A-Bagel - 3rd Ave
orange star4.4 • 10,140
831 3rd Ave New York, NY 10022
View restaurantnext
Her Name is Han
orange star4.6 • 9,242
17 E 31st St New York, NY 10016
View restaurantnext
Ruby's - Murray Hill
orange star4.6 • 6,106
442 3rd Ave New York, NY 10016
View restaurantnext
1005-nonono
orange star4.4 • 2,991
118 Madison Ave New York, NY 10016
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near New York
Midtown West
review star
Avg 4.2 (128 restaurants)
Hell's Kitchen
review star
Avg 4.2 (25 restaurants)
Alphabet City
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Washington Heights
review star
Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)
Lower East Side
review star
Avg 4.3 (56 restaurants)
NoHo
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Upper West Side
review star
Avg 4.3 (62 restaurants)
Upper East Side
review star
Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)
Kips Bay
review star
Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston