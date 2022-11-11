Restaurant header imageView gallery

Gaia House Cafe

1553 Plainfield Ave. NE.

Grand Rapids, MI 49505

Popular Items

Veggie Stash
Jim White
EPT

STARTERS

Mediterranean Plate

$10.00

Hummus, Cauliflower Tabbouleh, sliced cucumber, toasted bread points, and corn chips

Japanese Miso Soup

$5.00

Mushroom, scallion, tofu

Miso Ceaser Salad

$10.00

Mixed greens, tomato, crispy bread, kalamata olives, red onion, parmesan cheese, and lemon miso dressing

Chips and Salsa

$6.00

ENTREE

Pesto Cheese Omelette

$12.00

Cashew kale pesto, Monterey Jack Cheese, side of toast and salsa.

EPT

$10.00

Two eggs your way, Potatoes your way, toast your way

Paul Collins Cuban

$14.00

Black beans, brown rice, mixed greens, tomato, scallions, sour cream, and topped with house made tomatillo salsa. Choice of tortilla.

Jim White

$14.00

Black beans, brown rice, scrambled eggs, mixed greens, tomato, scallions, fresh avocado, Gaia salsa. Choice of tortilla

Mex Brex

$12.00

Black beans, scrambled eggs, mixed greens, tomato, cheese, scallions, sour cream, and Gaia salsa. Choice of tortilla

Mean Green Buritto

$14.00

Flour tortilla stuffed with black beans, brown rice, mixed greens, and tomato. Topped with tomatillo, cheese, tomato, scallions, and sour cream.

Veggie Stash

$14.00

Assorted steamed veggies, redskin potato or brown rice, garlic, ginger and tamari. Topped with cheese, scallions, and sour cream.

Cornbread French Toast

$11.00

With whipped butter and Michigan maple syrup

Tempeh Ruben

$14.00

Balsamic glazed portobello mushroom, mixed greens, buttered onions, parmesan cheese, avocado and miso dressing on house made beet bread. Served with corn tortilla chips and house chutney.

Stuffed Tortilla

$12.00

Hummus, cauliflower tabouli, mixed greens, cucumber, tomato, red onion, feta cheese and miso sauce wrapped in a flour tortilla. Served with corn tortilla chips and Gaia salsa.

Grilled Cheese Tortilla

$12.00

Michigan monterey cheese, feta, tomato, red onion, spinach, house chimichurri, avocado

Specialty French Toast

$12.00

Specialty Sammy

$12.00

SIDES

Potatoes Your Way

$5.00

Plain, Ricks, honey harissa, mediterranean

Egg

$2.00

Toast

$2.00

Seasoned Tempeh/Tofu

$4.00

Steamed Veggies

$4.00

Wilted Seasoned Greens

$4.00

Tortilla

$2.00

Corn Bread

$3.00

Corn Tortilla Chips

$2.00

Black Beans

$3.00

Brown Rice

$2.00

Avocado

$2.00

Dressing/Sauce

$0.50

Fresh Fruit Cup

$3.00

Hummus, Cauliflower Tabbouleh, mixed greens, tomato, cucumber, red onion, feta cheese, and miso dressing, wrapped in a flour tortilla

Bag Of Chips

$1.00

GRAB N GO

Cauliflower Tabbouleh

$4.00

Hummus

$4.00

Loaf of Corn Bread

$7.00

Gaia Cookie

$4.00

Vegan Gaia Cookie

$3.00

BEVERAGES

Fresh Coffee

$2.50

Iced Coffee

$2.50

Chai

$5.00
Tea

Tea

$3.00

All of our teas are from Golden Hour Farm, a local farm in Jenison, MI. *All Herbal Tea's Morning: Nettle-Peppermint-Violet-Oats Afternoon: Tulsi-Anise Hyssop Fennel-Catnip-Chamomile Evening: Lemonbalm-Scullcap-Lavender-Oats Immune Boon Chai: Changa- Turkey Tail Tulsi-Ashwagandha-Elderberry Gingrer-Nigella-AJI Amarillo-Fennel-Spicebush Full Moon June: Nettle-Tulsi-Oats-Violet Holy Basil

Iced Tea

$3.00
Popeye Power Juice

Popeye Power Juice

$8.00

Get in your greens for the day with popeye power! Ingredients: Spinach, Ginger, Apple, Carrots

Citrus Survivor Juice

Citrus Survivor Juice

$8.00

Help digestion with a punch of citrus Ingredients: Orange, Grapefruit, Lemon, Carrot, Tumeric

Berry Lemonade Juice

Berry Lemonade Juice

$8.00

Sweet and refreshing berry lemonade that packs a lemony punch! Ingredients: Lemon, Strawberry, Apple, Blueberry, Raspberry

Jalep-eñ-yo Business

$8.00

Our take on a virgin bloody marry, it's got a punch. Ingredients: Tomato, Red Pepper, Celery, Broccoli Stalk, Garlic, Jalapeño

Up & At Em

$8.00

Ingredients: Celery, cucumber and lemon

Apple Ginger Snap

$8.00

Ingredients: Apple, Ginger, Cinnamon

Mammas Melons

$8.00Out of stock

Ingredients: Watermelon, Strawberry, Cucumber, Mint

Hot Shot

$4.00

Ingredients: Lemon, Cyanne, Ginger

Celery Juice

Celery Juice

$5.00

Help your digestion with our fresh-pressed celery juice! Ingredients: Celery

Fresh Squeezed Orange Juice

$5.00

Just oranges

Fresh Squeezed Lemonade

$5.00

Lemon and Michigan honey

BYO (Build Your Own)

$5.00

Build You Own -Pick two fresh fruits and veggies as your base -Add in additional goodies!

Green Goddess Smoothie

Green Goddess Smoothie

$8.00

Ingredients: Apple, Spinach, Mango, Pineapple, Banana, Avacado, Broccoli Stalk

Mango Pineapple Smoothie

Mango Pineapple Smoothie

$8.00

A little sip of paradise Ingredients: Orange Juice, Avacado, Mango, Pineapple, Strawberry

Mixed Berry Smoothie

Mixed Berry Smoothie

$8.00

Ingredients: Apple, Lemon, Banana, Strawberry, Raspberry, Blueberry

Funky Monkey Protein Smoothie

$8.00

Chocolatey way to get some extra protein in, perfect for whoever has a sweet tooth! Ingredients: Chocolate Protein Powder, PB2, Bananas, Oat Milk

Orange Crush

$8.00

Ingredients: Orange, Peach, Carrot, Banana

Juicee Special

$8.00

Kombucha

$5.00

Kidsmilk

$1.00

Steamer

$4.00

Sage Apple Cider

$5.00

Pumpkin Juicee

$8.00

Gaia Tees

XSmall

XSmall

$25.00
Small

Small

$25.00
Medium

Medium

$25.00
Large

Large

$25.00
XLarge

XLarge

$25.00Out of stock
2XLarge

2XLarge

$25.00Out of stock

Gaia Juicee Tees

XSmall

XSmall

$25.00
Small

Small

$25.00Out of stock
Medium

Medium

$25.00
Large

Large

$25.00Out of stock
XLarge

XLarge

$25.00Out of stock

Gaia Sweatshirt Green

The model is wearing a medium.
Small

Small

$30.00Out of stock
Medium

Medium

$30.00Out of stock
Large

Large

$30.00Out of stock
XLarge

XLarge

$30.00Out of stock

Gaia Totes

Tote

Tote

$10.00Out of stock

Gaia Girl Mason Jar Cups

Jar

Jar

$5.00

Gaia Mugs

Red

Red

$30.00
Tan

Tan

$30.00

Gaia Espresso Cups

Espresso Cups

Espresso Cups

$15.00

Art

Paige

Isaac Sculptures

$24.00

Isaac Full Body Sculp

$75.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info

Vegetarian Cafe with a Juice and Coffee Bar lounge. Come and enjoy!

Location

1553 Plainfield Ave. NE., Grand Rapids, MI 49505

Directions

Gallery
Gaia House Cafe image
Gaia House Cafe image
Gaia House Cafe image

