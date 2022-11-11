Gaia House Cafe
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Vegetarian Cafe with a Juice and Coffee Bar lounge. Come and enjoy!
1553 Plainfield Ave. NE., Grand Rapids, MI 49505
