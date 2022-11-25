A map showing the location of Gaia Bistro 36 Beach Road - Suite 1View gallery

Gaia Bistro 36 Beach Road - Suite 1

No reviews yet

36 Beach Road - Suite 2

Monmouth Beach, NJ 07750

Aperitivo

Burrata & Fire Roasted Sweet Peppers

$18.00

Pesce Crudo

$18.00Out of stock

Crispy Calamari

$16.00Out of stock

Charcuterie Board

Out of stock

Escargot Bourgogne

$22.00

Kip & Crab Sigaars

$16.00Out of stock

Apulian Meatball

$18.00

Chevre Stuffed Dates

$16.00

Bread

Insalata e Zuppa

Shopska Salad

$13.95

Caesar Salad

$13.95

Farmhouse Salad

$13.95

Scarola e Fagoli

$16.00Out of stock

Steak Tenderloin Salad

$23.95

Fresh Pasta

Penne Vodka

$24.95

Beef & Pork Bolognese

$24.95

Pasta Putanesca

$24.95

Fettuccini Alfredo

$24.95

Tagliatelle & Meatballs

$24.95

Chef Specials

Lobster Thermidor

$58.00Out of stock

Chicken Calabrese

$38.00

Cowboy Steak

$120.00

Tuscan Veal Chop

$76.00

Gaia Surf & Turf

$68.00

Lobster & Crab Tagliolini

$48.00

Fresh Tuna

$56.00

Swordfish

$56.00

Sea Bass Almondine

$56.00

Dolce

Roselina's Profiterole

$18.00Out of stock

The Libum

$13.95

Roman Brulee

$18.00Out of stock

Bananas Foster

$18.00Out of stock

Pot de Creme

$13.95

Chocolate Temptation Cake

$13.95

Bevande

Iced Morrocan Mint Tea

$4.00Out of stock

Iced Chamomile Lemon Tea

$4.00Out of stock

Fountain Soda

$4.00

Bottled Flat Water

$9.00

Bottled Sparkling Water

$9.00

Espresso / Cappuccino

$4.50

Sides

Broccoli Garlic Oil

$6.00

Steamed Veg of the Day

$6.00

Mushroom Risotto

$11.00

Saffron Risotto

$11.00

Fried Polenta

$6.00

Alfredo Side

$8.00

Rocco's Meatball

$3.00

Carrots

$6.00

Pizza and Calzones

Whole Neapolitan

$17.95

Grandma Pie

$24.95

Sicilian

$24.95

Chicken Dishes

Chicken Francese

$26.88

Chicken Piccata

$26.88

Chicken Parmesan

$26.88

Chicken Marsala

$26.88

Chicken Milanese

$26.88

Chicken Elba

$26.88

Chicken Putanessca

$26.88

Chicken Sorrentino

$26.88

Chicken Tuscano

$26.88

Chicken Saltimbocca

$26.88

House Specialties

Seared Halibut

$43.91

Whole Grilled Branzino

$43.91

Petite Filet

$43.91

6 oz. Filet Mignon

Pork Chop

$43.91
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

36 Beach Road - Suite 2, Monmouth Beach, NJ 07750

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

