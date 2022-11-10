- Home
Gaia's Garden Cafe
228 Reviews
$$
695 S 100 W
St George, UT 84770
Popular Items
Breakfast
Chia Parfait
Creamy almond based chia pudding, granola, bananas, blueberries, strawberries, cinnamon & your choice of 2 drizzles.
Sweet Waffle
Sweet waffle topped with 2 fruits, 1 topping, & 2 drizzles of your choice. *CONTAINS GLUTEN*
Savory Waffle
Savory sun-dried tomato waffle, topped with bacon, fresh spinach, tofu scramble, & smothered in our house-made country gravy. *CONTAINS GLUTEN*
JustEgg Sandwich
JustEgg, avocado spread, tomato, spinach, smokehouse cheese, & bacon on a toasted ciabatta roll. *Bacon contains gluten*
Breakfast Burrito
Grilled wrap stuffed with rosemary potatoes, tofu scramble, breakfast sausage, spinach, & smoked paprika aioli. *Sausage contains gluten*
Sharables
Nachos
Heaping tray of tortilla chips, velvety cheeze, black beans, corn, red & green pepper, tomato, white onion, green onion, jalapeños, pico, & cilantro. Available in a half or full order.
Hummus Plate
Creamy house-made hummus, pita, cucumbers, carrots, stuffed grape leaves, & greek olives. Available in half or full order. (Gluten free available upon request)
Banana Boats
This fun platter of sliced bananas includes 1 extra fruit, 2 toppings & 2 drizzles of your choice. Add additional fruits, toppings & drizzles for $.50 each
Chips & Pico
Blue corn tortilla chips served with an 8 oz. side of our house-made pico.
Toast & Sandwiches
The Classic Toast
Artisan sourdough topped with avocado, local organic micro-greens, olive oil, lemon juice, and chile lime seasoning. Sub 1 slice of GF bread for free, or 2 slices of GF bread for $1.00
The Godfather Toast
Artisan sourdough topped with avocado, thinly sliced tomatoes, finely chopped red onion, basil, balsamic glaze, & olive oil. Sub 1 slice of GF bread for free, or sub 2 slices of GF bread for $1.00
The Buddha Toast
Artisan sourdough topped with avocado, curried chickpeas, radish, cilantro & house-made tahini dressing.
Roast Beef Sandwich
Toasted ciabatta roll, seitan roast beef, smoke house cheese, thinly sliced onion, spinach, and horseradish mayo. Served with a side of slaw. *Roast beef contains gluten*
Grilled Cheese
Creamy cheese melted between two slices of organic artisan sourdough bread & grilled to perfection. Gluten free upon request.
BLT
Toasted organic artisan sourdough, avocado, bacon, micro-greens, horseradish mayo & tomato. *Bacon contains gluten*
Pumpkin PB Toast
Rice Bowls
Buddha Rice Bowl
Seasoned brown rice on a bed of spinach. Topped with curried chickpeas, cucumber, radish, cilantro, & house-made tahini dressing. GLUTEN FREE
Mediterranean Rice Bowl
Seasoned brown rice on a bed of spinach. Topped with seasoned white beans, cucumbers, tomatoes, greek olives, & house-made tahini dressing. GLUTEN FREE
Southwestern Rice Bowl
Seasoned brown rice on a bed of spinach. Topped with black beans, corn, red & green pepper, tomato, white onion, house-made pico, chopped red onions, & cilantro. GLUTEN FREE
Smoothie Bowls
The Crae
Named after one of our most loyal customers! Granola topped with organic raw acai base, blueberries, strawberries, bananas, more granola, coconut, almonds, hemp seeds chocolate chips & XXX-tra house made PB. *ALL SMOOTHIE BOWLS COME WITH GRANOLA ON THE BOTTOM* *OUR GRANOLA IS GF BY NATURE, BUT NOT CERTIFIED*
BYO Smoothie Bowl
Our raw organic acai base, topped with 3 fruits, 2 toppings, & 2 drizzles. *All smoothie bowls come with a granola base. Granola is nut free & naturally gluten free (not certified).*
BYO Mini Smoothie Bowl
16 oz. mini size of our raw organic acai base served , topped with 2 fruits, 2 toppings, & 2 drizzles. *All smoothie bowls come with a granola base. Granola is nut free & naturally gluten free (not certified).*
Soup & Salad
Tomato Basil Soup
A simple tomato basil soup topped with tahini drizzle & fresh basil. Served with a slice of organic artisan sourdough bread. Substitute a grilled cheese for + 5. (GF available upon request)
Gaia's Greens Salad
Spring mix of greens, cucumbers, tomatoes, greek olives, red onion, radish, avocado, & hemp heart granola. Served with house vinaigrette or ranch.
Baked Goods
Pumpkin Snickerdoodle Cookie
Pumpkin Chocolate Chip Cookie
Rosemary Maple Chai Scone
Apple Strudle
Vanilla Earl Grey Cake - Slice
Chocolate Zucchini Muffin
Banana Bread
Coffee Cake
Brownies
Pumpkin Bundt
Orange Roll
Zuccini Bunt
Kids Menu
Grilled Cheese
Peanut Butter Toast
Artisan sourdough bread drizzled with our house made peanut butter.
Peanut Butter & Fruit Toast
Artisan sourdough toast drizzled with our house made peanut butter and topped your choice of strawberries or bananas + one drizzle.
Chips & Nacho Cheese
Blue corn tortilla chips served with a side of our nacho cheese.
Banana
Veggies & Ranch
Carrots & cucumbers served with a side of our homemade ranch.
Fall Drinks
Pumpkin Spice Latte
Latte sweetened with house-made pumpkin spice syrup.
Pumpkin Spice Chai Tea Latte
Masala Chai sweetened with our house-made pumpkin spice & your choice of plant milk. Add a shot to make it dirty!
Spice Spice Baby
Masala Chai with house-made cinnamon dolce, a touch of pumpkin, & your choice of plant milk. Add a shot to make it dirty!
Salted Caramel Pecan Latte
Blissful salted caramel latte with a hint of pecan.
Goodnight, Moon
Soft chamomile tea, sweetened with lavender & cardamom, topped with your choice of plant milk.
Pumpkin Spice Matcha
Ceremonial grade matcha whisked with your choice of plant milk & sweetened with our house-made pumpkin spice syrup.
Blackberry Pistachio Matcha Latte
Ceremonial grade matcha whisked with your choice of plant milk & sweetened with organic blackberry & pistachio syrup.
House-Made Lemonades
House Made Lemonade
Our house-made, classic lemonade
Lavender Lemonade
Our house lemonade mixed with our home-made lavender syrup
Matcha Lemonade
Our house-made fresh lemonade, mixed with matcha green tea
Pitaya Lemonade
Our house-made fresh lemonade, topped with organic pitaya cubes
Kids Milk
Coffee & Tea
Latte
Espresso + plant milk of your choice
Flavored Latte
Espresso + plant milk of your choice + your choice or organic syrup
Cold Brew
Mocha Latte
Espresso + Mocha + Plant milk of your choice
Cappuccino
Espresso + steamed plant milk of your choice + foam
Americano
Espresso + Water
Drip Coffee
Espresso Macchiato
Your choice of a single or double shot topped with foam
Espresso Shots
Matcha Latte
Our Ceremonial Matcha + Plant Milk of your choice
Chai Latte
Tali's Masala Chai is a fusion of organic Assam tea paired together with cardamom, cinnamon, ginger, and other spices + Plant milk of your choice
London Fog
Earl Grey + Organic Vanilla + Plant Milk of your choice
Ceremonial Matcha
Experience the bright, balanced flavors of this freshly-produced ceremonial grade organic Japanese matcha, available as a 5 oz drink
Iced Tea
Teas marked as *CF* are caffeine-free.
Hot Tea
Steamer
Steamed plant milk of your choice with a flavor of your choice.
Housemade Hot Chocolate
Tea Latte
Your choice of tea + plant milk & sweetened with agave.
Signature Drinks
Amber Energy
Classic Latte with a warm combination of Cardamon and Caramel, topped with cinnamon
Amethyst Bliss
Tali's Masala Chai is a fusion of organic Assam tea paired together with cardamom, cinnamon, ginger, and other spices fused with organic lavender to form the perfect latte
Cancer Moon
Almond flavored latte - full of love, and topped with cinnamon
Eleven Eleven
Creamy Mocha latte with notes of Hazelnut..a wish come true
Fallen Angel
Chai tea latte made with a double shot of espresso and your choice of a syrup
Heaven Sent
A heavenly blend of ceremonial grade matcha and lavender a true blessing
Pisces Dream
A blend of ceremonial grade matcha, raspberry and vanilla...sweet like a Pisces
Saturn Rings
Mint Tea Latte married with Lavender and Vanilla
The Archer
Americano sweetened with Panela and topped with a splash of plant milk. Not your average Americano - inspired by Sagittarius
The Lovers
A perfect combination of ceremonial grade matcha, Vanilla with hints of Rose
The Magician
Bright Eyed Tea paired with Vanilla, Cardamon, and plant milk- this is our version of a golden milk latte
The Ram
4 shots of espresso, lightly sweetened with our house made brown sugar maple syrup, and topped with a splash of oat milk. Inspired by high energy Aries
The Scorpion
A latte filled with passion, this beverage is created with Hazelnut and Vanilla
The Sun
Steamed milk, organic cardamon, and cinnamon Inspired by the bright energy of a Leo
Twin Flame
A mixture of our Ceremonial Grade Matcha and Chai tea- this latte is unforgettable
Venus Ruled
Classic Latte just as decadent as you'd expect: made with Coconut, Hazelnut, and a touch of Mocha
Bottled Beverages
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Southern Utah's Only Plant Based Cafe
695 S 100 W, St George, UT 84770