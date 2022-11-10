Restaurant header imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

Gaia's Garden Cafe

228 Reviews

$$

695 S 100 W

St George, UT 84770

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Breakfast Burrito
BYO Smoothie Bowl
Nachos

Breakfast

Chia Parfait

Chia Parfait

$8.00

Creamy almond based chia pudding, granola, bananas, blueberries, strawberries, cinnamon & your choice of 2 drizzles.

Sweet Waffle

Sweet Waffle

$11.00

Sweet waffle topped with 2 fruits, 1 topping, & 2 drizzles of your choice. *CONTAINS GLUTEN*

Savory Waffle

Savory Waffle

$11.00

Savory sun-dried tomato waffle, topped with bacon, fresh spinach, tofu scramble, & smothered in our house-made country gravy. *CONTAINS GLUTEN*

JustEgg Sandwich

JustEgg Sandwich

$11.00

JustEgg, avocado spread, tomato, spinach, smokehouse cheese, & bacon on a toasted ciabatta roll. *Bacon contains gluten*

Breakfast Burrito

Breakfast Burrito

$10.00

Grilled wrap stuffed with rosemary potatoes, tofu scramble, breakfast sausage, spinach, & smoked paprika aioli. *Sausage contains gluten*

Sharables

Nachos

Nachos

$12.00+

Heaping tray of tortilla chips, velvety cheeze, black beans, corn, red & green pepper, tomato, white onion, green onion, jalapeños, pico, & cilantro. Available in a half or full order.

Hummus Plate

Hummus Plate

$11.00+

Creamy house-made hummus, pita, cucumbers, carrots, stuffed grape leaves, & greek olives. Available in half or full order. (Gluten free available upon request)

Banana Boats

Banana Boats

$5.50

This fun platter of sliced bananas includes 1 extra fruit, 2 toppings & 2 drizzles of your choice. Add additional fruits, toppings & drizzles for $.50 each

Chips & Pico

$6.00

Blue corn tortilla chips served with an 8 oz. side of our house-made pico.

Toast & Sandwiches

The Classic Toast

The Classic Toast

$6.00+

Artisan sourdough topped with avocado, local organic micro-greens, olive oil, lemon juice, and chile lime seasoning. Sub 1 slice of GF bread for free, or 2 slices of GF bread for $1.00

The Godfather Toast

The Godfather Toast

$6.00+

Artisan sourdough topped with avocado, thinly sliced tomatoes, finely chopped red onion, basil, balsamic glaze, & olive oil. Sub 1 slice of GF bread for free, or sub 2 slices of GF bread for $1.00

The Buddha Toast

$8.00+

Artisan sourdough topped with avocado, curried chickpeas, radish, cilantro & house-made tahini dressing.

Roast Beef Sandwich

Roast Beef Sandwich

$11.00

Toasted ciabatta roll, seitan roast beef, smoke house cheese, thinly sliced onion, spinach, and horseradish mayo. Served with a side of slaw. *Roast beef contains gluten*

Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Creamy cheese melted between two slices of organic artisan sourdough bread & grilled to perfection. Gluten free upon request.

BLT

BLT

$10.00

Toasted organic artisan sourdough, avocado, bacon, micro-greens, horseradish mayo & tomato. *Bacon contains gluten*

Pumpkin PB Toast

$6.00+

Rice Bowls

Buddha Rice Bowl

Buddha Rice Bowl

$11.00

Seasoned brown rice on a bed of spinach. Topped with curried chickpeas, cucumber, radish, cilantro, & house-made tahini dressing. GLUTEN FREE

Mediterranean Rice Bowl

Mediterranean Rice Bowl

$11.00

Seasoned brown rice on a bed of spinach. Topped with seasoned white beans, cucumbers, tomatoes, greek olives, & house-made tahini dressing. GLUTEN FREE

Southwestern Rice Bowl

Southwestern Rice Bowl

$11.00

Seasoned brown rice on a bed of spinach. Topped with black beans, corn, red & green pepper, tomato, white onion, house-made pico, chopped red onions, & cilantro. GLUTEN FREE

Smoothie Bowls

The Crae

The Crae

$14.00

Named after one of our most loyal customers! Granola topped with organic raw acai base, blueberries, strawberries, bananas, more granola, coconut, almonds, hemp seeds chocolate chips & XXX-tra house made PB. *ALL SMOOTHIE BOWLS COME WITH GRANOLA ON THE BOTTOM* *OUR GRANOLA IS GF BY NATURE, BUT NOT CERTIFIED*

BYO Smoothie Bowl

BYO Smoothie Bowl

$13.00

Our raw organic acai base, topped with 3 fruits, 2 toppings, & 2 drizzles. *All smoothie bowls come with a granola base. Granola is nut free & naturally gluten free (not certified).*

BYO Mini Smoothie Bowl

$9.00

16 oz. mini size of our raw organic acai base served , topped with 2 fruits, 2 toppings, & 2 drizzles. *All smoothie bowls come with a granola base. Granola is nut free & naturally gluten free (not certified).*

Soup & Salad

Tomato Basil Soup

Tomato Basil Soup

$6.00+

A simple tomato basil soup topped with tahini drizzle & fresh basil. Served with a slice of organic artisan sourdough bread. Substitute a grilled cheese for + 5. (GF available upon request)

Gaia's Greens Salad

Gaia's Greens Salad

$10.00

Spring mix of greens, cucumbers, tomatoes, greek olives, red onion, radish, avocado, & hemp heart granola. Served with house vinaigrette or ranch.

Sides

Ranch

$2.00+
Cole Slaw

Cole Slaw

$3.00

Pico

$1.50+

Velvety Cheese

$2.50+

Hummus

$1.50+

Vinaigrette

$1.50

Baked Goods

Pumpkin Snickerdoodle Cookie

$3.00

Pumpkin Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.00Out of stock

Rosemary Maple Chai Scone

$4.00

Apple Strudle

$4.00

Vanilla Earl Grey Cake - Slice

$6.00Out of stock

Chocolate Zucchini Muffin

$4.00Out of stock

Banana Bread

$4.00

Coffee Cake

$4.00Out of stock

Brownies

$3.50Out of stock

Pumpkin Bundt

$6.50Out of stock

Orange Roll

$5.00

Zuccini Bunt

$6.00

Kids Menu

Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Peanut Butter Toast

$3.00

Artisan sourdough bread drizzled with our house made peanut butter.

Peanut Butter & Fruit Toast

$4.00

Artisan sourdough toast drizzled with our house made peanut butter and topped your choice of strawberries or bananas + one drizzle.

Chips & Nacho Cheese

$4.00

Blue corn tortilla chips served with a side of our nacho cheese.

Banana

$1.00

Veggies & Ranch

$4.00

Carrots & cucumbers served with a side of our homemade ranch.

Fall Drinks

Gaia’s Fall Drinks 2022! Drinks are one size only. Try our new fall flavors - pistachio, blackberry, maple, & pumpkin spice!

Pumpkin Spice Latte

$6.50+

Latte sweetened with house-made pumpkin spice syrup.

Pumpkin Spice Chai Tea Latte

$6.50+

Masala Chai sweetened with our house-made pumpkin spice & your choice of plant milk. Add a shot to make it dirty!

Spice Spice Baby

$6.50+

Masala Chai with house-made cinnamon dolce, a touch of pumpkin, & your choice of plant milk. Add a shot to make it dirty!

Salted Caramel Pecan Latte

$6.50+

Blissful salted caramel latte with a hint of pecan.

Goodnight, Moon

$6.50+

Soft chamomile tea, sweetened with lavender & cardamom, topped with your choice of plant milk.

Pumpkin Spice Matcha

$6.50+

Ceremonial grade matcha whisked with your choice of plant milk & sweetened with our house-made pumpkin spice syrup.

Blackberry Pistachio Matcha Latte

$6.50+

Ceremonial grade matcha whisked with your choice of plant milk & sweetened with organic blackberry & pistachio syrup.

House-Made Lemonades

House Made Lemonade

House Made Lemonade

$3.00+

Our house-made, classic lemonade

Lavender Lemonade

Lavender Lemonade

$3.50+

Our house lemonade mixed with our home-made lavender syrup

Matcha Lemonade

Matcha Lemonade

$3.50+

Our house-made fresh lemonade, mixed with matcha green tea

Pitaya Lemonade

Pitaya Lemonade

$3.50+

Our house-made fresh lemonade, topped with organic pitaya cubes

Kids Milk

$1.50

Coffee & Tea

Latte

$6.50+

Espresso + plant milk of your choice

Flavored Latte

$6.50+

Espresso + plant milk of your choice + your choice or organic syrup

Cold Brew

$4.00+

Mocha Latte

$6.50+

Espresso + Mocha + Plant milk of your choice

Cappuccino

$5.00+

Espresso + steamed plant milk of your choice + foam

Americano

$4.00+

Espresso + Water

Drip Coffee

$2.50+

Espresso Macchiato

$4.00+

Your choice of a single or double shot topped with foam

Espresso Shots

$1.50+

Matcha Latte

$6.25+

Our Ceremonial Matcha + Plant Milk of your choice

Chai Latte

$6.25+

Tali's Masala Chai is a fusion of organic Assam tea paired together with cardamom, cinnamon, ginger, and other spices + Plant milk of your choice

London Fog

$6.25+

Earl Grey + Organic Vanilla + Plant Milk of your choice

Ceremonial Matcha

$3.50

Experience the bright, balanced flavors of this freshly-produced ceremonial grade organic Japanese matcha, available as a 5 oz drink

Iced Tea

$3.00+

Teas marked as *CF* are caffeine-free.

Hot Tea

$4.00+

Steamer

$4.50+

Steamed plant milk of your choice with a flavor of your choice.

Housemade Hot Chocolate

$5.50+

Tea Latte

$6.25+

Your choice of tea + plant milk & sweetened with agave.

Signature Drinks

Amber Energy

$6.50+

Classic Latte with a warm combination of Cardamon and Caramel, topped with cinnamon

Amethyst Bliss

$6.50+

Tali's Masala Chai is a fusion of organic Assam tea paired together with cardamom, cinnamon, ginger, and other spices fused with organic lavender to form the perfect latte

Cancer Moon

$6.50+

Almond flavored latte - full of love, and topped with cinnamon

Eleven Eleven

$6.50+

Creamy Mocha latte with notes of Hazelnut..a wish come true

Fallen Angel

$6.50+

Chai tea latte made with a double shot of espresso and your choice of a syrup

Heaven Sent

$6.50+

A heavenly blend of ceremonial grade matcha and lavender a true blessing

Pisces Dream

$6.50+

A blend of ceremonial grade matcha, raspberry and vanilla...sweet like a Pisces

Saturn Rings

$6.50+

Mint Tea Latte married with Lavender and Vanilla

The Archer

$6.50+

Americano sweetened with Panela and topped with a splash of plant milk. Not your average Americano - inspired by Sagittarius

The Lovers

$6.50+

A perfect combination of ceremonial grade matcha, Vanilla with hints of Rose

The Magician

$6.50+

Bright Eyed Tea paired with Vanilla, Cardamon, and plant milk- this is our version of a golden milk latte

The Ram

$5.55

4 shots of espresso, lightly sweetened with our house made brown sugar maple syrup, and topped with a splash of oat milk. Inspired by high energy Aries

The Scorpion

$6.50+

A latte filled with passion, this beverage is created with Hazelnut and Vanilla

The Sun

$6.50+

Steamed milk, organic cardamon, and cinnamon Inspired by the bright energy of a Leo

Twin Flame

$6.50+

A mixture of our Ceremonial Grade Matcha and Chai tea- this latte is unforgettable

Venus Ruled

$6.50+

Classic Latte just as decadent as you'd expect: made with Coconut, Hazelnut, and a touch of Mocha

Bottled Beverages

Yerba Mate

$3.50

Stickers

Round

Round

$2.00
Piggy

Piggy

$3.00

Essence Nose Ring

$4.99

Chakra Strand

Single Chakra Strand

$120.00

Full Chakra Strand

$210.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markCurbside Pickup
check markContactless Payments
check markOnline Ordering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Southern Utah's Only Plant Based Cafe

Location

695 S 100 W, St George, UT 84770

Directions

Gallery
Gaia's Garden Cafe image
Gaia's Garden Cafe image
Gaia's Garden Cafe image

Similar restaurants in your area

The Crepe Station
orange starNo Reviews
520 W Telegraph St Ste 2 Washington, UT 84780
View restaurantnext
Xetava Gardens Cafe
orange star4.5 • 1,287
815 Coyote Gulch Ct Ivins, UT 84738
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in St George

Twisted Noodle Cafe
orange star4.4 • 2,137
20 N Main St Ste 108 St George, UT 84770
View restaurantnext
Riggatti’s Wood Fired Pizza - St. George
orange star4.3 • 1,025
974 W Sunset Blvd St St. George, UT 84770
View restaurantnext
Green Iguana Mexican Restaurant
orange star4.3 • 822
850 S Bluff St St. George, UT 84770
View restaurantnext
Guru's Sports Bar & Grill - St. George, UT
orange star4.2 • 548
1091 N Bluff St St. George, UT 84770
View restaurantnext
Nothing Bundt Cakes - 0345 - St. George, UT
orange star4.8 • 54
15 S River Rd St. George, UT 84790
View restaurantnext
Turmeric Fresh Indian Grill
orange star4.5 • 20
815 E St George Blvd St George, UT 84770
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near St George
Springdale
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Colorado City
review star
Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Cedar City
review star
Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)
North Las Vegas
review star
Avg 4.2 (24 restaurants)
Boulder City
review star
Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
Henderson
review star
Avg 4.3 (77 restaurants)
Las Vegas
review star
Avg 4.4 (466 restaurants)
Kingman
review star
Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)
Williams
review star
Avg 4 (11 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston