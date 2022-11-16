Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bakeries

Gainz Cafe - New Braunfels

No reviews yet

1147 North Academy

New Braunfels, TX 78130

Popular Items

Protein Bowl (Pick-Your-Portions)
Pizza Hot Pocket Wrap
Buffalo Ranch Wrap

Holiday Dessert Orders

Pumpkin Pie

$42.00

Chocolate Silk Pie

$40.00

Italian Cream Cake

$60.00

Chocolate PB Cake

$60.00

Cupcakes

Our Gainz Bakery signature cupcakes are made with the same base recipe & macros. Mix-in flavors & toppings may change the macros slightly. The premium base ingredients include farm fresh eggs, butter, olive oil, sour cream, cream cheese, almond & coconut flour, vanilla extract, erythritol. (Mix-Ins & Ingredients change based on flavors) 22g Fat | 4g Trace Carbs | 6g Protein 250 Calories
Single. Cupcake

Single. Cupcake

$6.75

Eggs, butter, olive oil, sour cream, cream cheese, almond flour, coconut flour, vanilla extract, GB "Sugar" blend. **Mix-Ins & Ingredients change based on flavors** 20-30g Fat | 3-6g Net Carbs | 6-10g Protein 8-10g Total Carbs

1/2 Dozen Cupcakes

1/2 Dozen Cupcakes

$32.00

Eggs, butter, olive oil, sour cream, cream cheese, almond flour, coconut flour, vanilla extract, GB "Sugar" blend. **Mix-Ins & Ingredients change based on flavors** 20-30g Fat 3-6g Net Carbs 6-12g Protein 8-10g Total Carbs

Full Dozen Cupcakes

Full Dozen Cupcakes

$50.00

Eggs, butter, olive oil, sour cream, cream cheese, almond flour, coconut flour, vanilla extract, GB "Sugar" blend. **Mix-Ins & Ingredients change based on flavors** 20-30g Fat 3-6g Net Carbs 6-12g Protein 8-10g Total Carbs

Doughnuts

Single Doughnut

Single Doughnut

$4.50

Coconut flour, whey protein, eggs, "GB" sugar blend alternative, coconut milk. **Mix-ins vary by flavor & may contain nuts** 9-14g Fat 1-3g Carbs 6g Protein

1\2 Dozen Doughnuts

1\2 Dozen Doughnuts

$25.00

Coconut flour, whey protein, eggs, "GB" sugar blend alternative, coconut milk. **Mix-ins vary by flavor & may contain nuts** 9-14g Fat 1-3g Carbs 6g Protein

Full Dozen Doughnuts

Full Dozen Doughnuts

$40.00

Coconut flour, whey protein, eggs, "GB" sugar blend alternative, coconut milk. **Mix-ins vary by flavor & may contain nuts** 9-14g Fat 1-3g Carbs 6g Protein

Essentials

Cookies, Cakes & Pies

Cookies, Cakes & Pies

Macros Vary based on flavor

Buns & Bread

Buns & Bread

Signature cheddar chive bun. Eggs, cheddar cheese, sour cream, almond flour, chives, baking powder, salt, spices. 20g Fat 1g Carb 6g Protein

DF/ Vegan Desserts

Chocolate Chip Cookie(V)

$3.00

Ingredients: Flax seeds, coconut milk, coconut oil, almond flour, oats, enjoy life chocolate chips. 10g Fat 10g Carbs 4g Protein

Oatmeal Rasin Cookie (V)

$3.00

Old Fashion Oats | 0- calorie Walden Farms Maple Syrup | Coconut Sugar | Flax Seed | Coconut Oil | Sugar-Free Raisins | Spices 4g Fat 25g Carbs 6g Protein

Mini Brownies (V)

$8.00

1/2 Dozen per Box Sweet potatoes, almond butter, coconut sugar, 100% cocoa, & enjoy life chocolate chips. Per 2 minis: 2g fat 8g carbs 4g protein

Cinnamon Rolls (Dairy-free)

$9.50

2 Pack Almond flour | eggs | eyrithrlitol | almond milk | xanthan gum | yeast | cinnamon & spices 12g Fat 3g Carbs 6g Protein

Banana Bread (Paleo) (3 Slices)

$8.00

3 Slices per Box Paleo banana nut bread. Eggs, unsweetened apple sauce, almond flour, maple syrup, coconut flour, coconut milk, spices. Per Slice 2g Fat 8g Carbs 2g Protein

Paleo Pumpkin Bread (3 Slices)

$8.00

Vegan Lemon Loaf

Vegan Lemon Loaf

$8.00
Vegan Cupcake (Single)

Vegan Cupcake (Single)

$5.00

No animal products. Egg free, Soy free, Dairy free, Gluten free & Sugar free coconut and almond cupcake base with coconut cream frosting. 15g Fat 10g Carbs 6g Protein

Beverages

Gainz Latte

$4.00

Espresso shot | Almond Milk | Ice | SF Flavor Syrup

Texas Pecan Drip Coffee

$3.00

Texas Pecan Dark Roast from Greune Coffee Haus

Frozen Blueberry Mint Lemonade

$6.00

Blueberries | Lemonade EAAS | Ice 0g Fat | 0g Protein | 10g Carbs

Frozen Strawberry Lemonade

$6.00

Blended frozen strawberries, ice, and Project AD Lemonade EAAs. 0P| 0F | 12C

Ross's Rush Hour Shake

$8.00

Cold brew coffee, vanilla protein, 100% cocoa, all-natural almond butter & 0-calorie caramel syrup. 34g protein | 5g trace carbs | 22g fat

Chocolate Peanut Butter Shake

$8.00

Unsweetened almond milk, vanilla whey protein, 100% cocoa, all-natural peanut butter blended with ice. 39g Protein | 5g net Carbs | 22g Fat

Blueberry Muffin Shake

$8.00

Unsweetened almond milk, sugar-free house-made blueberry syrup, all-natural almond butter, vanilla whey protein, blended with ice. 39g Protein | 5g net Carbs | 22g Fat

Strawberry Shortcake Shake

$8.00

Strawberries, unsweetened almond milk, vanilla whey protein, & all-natural almond butter. 39g Protein | 20g Carbs | 22g Fat

Chunky Monkey Shake

$8.00

Banana, almond milk, whey protein, 100% cocoa, peanut butter. 30 P | 50 C | 20 F

Kung Fu Panda Shake

$8.00

Strawberry, banana, almond milk, whey protein, Project AD Greens & Aminos 30P | 40C | 5F

Bottle Water

$1.50

Cup Charge

$0.25

Food

Protein Bowl (Pick-Your-Portions)

Protein Bowl (Pick-Your-Portions)

$11.00

Pick-Your-Flavor Pick-Your-Macros How to calculate calories? Multiply grams of fat by 9 Multiply grams of carbs by 4 Multiply grams of protein by 4 ADD them all up = Total Calories

Breakfast Sandwich

$6.00

2 eggs & Gainz Bakery signature cheddar herb biscuit. **Contains Dairy** 16g protein / 1 g trace carbs/ 30g fat 4g total carbs

Pizza Hot Pocket Wrap

Pizza Hot Pocket Wrap

$9.00

Tomato basil sauce | low-fat Mozzarella cheese | Grilled Chicken | GF wrap 30g Protein 38g Carbs 5g Fat

Buffalo Ranch Wrap

Buffalo Ranch Wrap

$9.00

Chicken | Buffalo | Cheese | Ranch | GF Wrap 28 Protein 35 Carbs 5 Fat

Cali BLT Burger

Cali BLT Burger

$14.00

100% chicken breast burger patty, house made and seasoned with flavor gang house seasoning. Topped with avocado, bacon, lettuce & tomato. A drizzle of low-calorie ranch & served on our signature (keto) cheddar chive buns. 32g Protein 3g Carbs 40g Fat

Aloha Burger

Aloha Burger

$14.00

100% chicken breast burger patty, house made and seasoned with flavor gang house seasoning. Topped sliced ham, melted cheese, lettuce & tomato. A drizzle of Sweet Papi sauce & served on our signature (keto) cheddar chive buns. 34g Protein 3g Carb 28g Fat

Adult Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$8.99

Tomato Basil Soup

$6.50

READY TO GO Meal Prep

Classic Protein Pancakes (Keto)

$7.00

Vanilla whey protein, eggs, cream cheese, almond flour, cinnamon. 14F | 28P | 3C

Bacon & Egg Sandwich (Keto)

$8.99Out of stock

2 fried eggs & toasted keto cheddar chive bun. 25g fat / 22g protein/ 2g carbs

Protein Oats (Basic Cinnamon "Sugar") (Balanced)

$7.00

GF Old fashion oats, almond milk, whey protein, cinnamon. 30P | 50C | 4F

Protein Oats "Brownie Batter" (Balanced)

$7.00

Old Fashion Oats, vanilla whey protein, almond milk, 100% cocoa, S/F choc chips. 30g protein / 35g Carbs/ 4g Fat

Chicken Sliders (Keto)

$9.99Out of stock

Fresh house ground chicken breast only patty. Served on a toasted cheddar bun & served with 1 diet hack sauce. 24g protein | 1g net carbs | 18g fat

Chicken & Cheese Quesadilla (Keto)

$7.00

Low carb tortillas stuffed with lean ground chicken, Mexican seasoning, cheddar cheese & Flavor Gang Bahaha sauce. 35g Protein | 6g Carbs | 20g Fat

Chicken Tempura (Balanced)

$7.00

30g Protein | 30g Carbs | 10g Fat Almond & herb breaded chicken, asian slaw, takeout sauce & yummy hibachi sauce, green onions, sesame seeds, cal rose rice & broccoli.

Chicken Tempura (Keto)

$7.00

30g Protein | 8g Carbs | 10g Fat Almond & herb breaded chicken, asian slaw, takeout sauce & yummy hibachi sauce, green onions, sesame seeds, cauliflower rice & broccoli.

Mediterranean Chicken (Balanced)

$7.00

30g Protein | 30g Carbs | 4g Fat Grilled chicken, mediterranean inspired dairy-free tzatziki sauce, cucumber to bell pepper chutney. Served with cal rose rice & green veggies.

Mediterranean Chicken (Keto)

$7.00

30g Protein | 8g Carbs | 4g Fat Grilled chicken, mediterranean inspired dairy-free tzatziki sauce, cucumber to bell pepper chutney. Served with cauliflower rice & green veggies.

Texas "Burger" Bowl (Balanced)

$7.00

30g Protein | 30g Carbs | 8g Fat Ground chicken, house-made "burger" sauce, cheddar cheese & diced jalapeños. Served with cal rose rice & green veggies.

Texas "Burger" Bowl (Keto)

$7.00

30g Protein | 8g Carbs | 8g Fat Ground chicken, house-made "burger" sauce, cheddar cheese & diced jalapeños. Served with cauliflower rice & green veggies.

Simple Meals & Grocery Essentials (Copy)

6 Simple Fit Meals

6 Simple Fit Meals

$54.00+

Grilled Chicken Breast (per pound)

$19.99

All-Natural Peanut Butter (12oz)

$14.00

All-Natural Almond Butter (12oz)

$16.00

Happy Gut

$15.00

Diet Hack Sauces

Flavor Gang 3 Sauce Combo

$36.00

Sauces to be chosen upon arrival. You may request sauces below in the request box, however, due to demand may not be able to fulfill request

6 Sauces

$72.00

Sauces to be chosen upon arrival. You may request sauces below in the request box, however, due to demand may not be able to fulfill request

10 Sauces

$100.00

Sauces to be chosen upon arrival. You may request sauces below in the request box, however, due to demand may not be able to fulfill request

The Flavor Don SMV

$15.00

Sweet Papi

$15.00

Take-Out

$15.00

Smokin Papi Sauce

$15.00

Nerdy Sanchez

$15.00

Yummy Sauce

$15.00

Ranch

$15.00

Mutant Sauce

$15.00

Chipotle Aioli Sauce

$15.00

BOGz

Brownie Batter BOGz

$24.99

Birthday Cake BOGz

$24.99

Peaches-N-Cream BOGz

$24.99

Grammy's Candy BOGz

$24.99

Plain Jane BOGz

$19.99

Crackberry BOGz

$24.99

TFG Other

Texas Pecan Coffee (1lb Bag)

$17.99

Mexican Seasoning

Mexican Seasoning

$7.00

Flavor House Seasoning

$7.00Out of stock

TX BBQ Seasoning

TX BBQ Seasoning

$7.00

Intek

InTek Vanilla Whey Protein

$86.99

Project AD

Professor Nutz PB

$16.99

Professor Nutz (4 Pack)

$50.00

Fiber+ Swiss Chocolate

$40.00

Fiber+ Mango Crush

$40.00

Ravenous

$50.00

Matador

$50.00

Bull Doze

$45.00

Ashwaganda

$35.99

Estro-Pro

$60.00

Multi-Vitamin (Vitamin+)

$29.99

Heart+

$69.99

Calming Cocoa

$39.99

Nitr-OX

$49.99

Project Ad Greens

$31.99

Sweat Stix (24)

$40.00

Aminotaur (EAAs)

$49.99

Liver Plus

$29.99

Shaker Cup

$5.00

Bergamot

$49.99

Curcumin

$59.99

Tuduca

$42.99

Like A Pro

EAAs & BCAAs

$50.00

Pre-Workout

$60.00

Fish Oil

Fish Oil

$39.99

Glycotrix

$74.99

Complete Health

$135.00

Burn Away

Burn Away

$70.00

Other

DELTA8 Drops

$59.99

DELTA8 Gummies

$79.99

DELTA8 Muscle Cream

$59.99

Ross Athletes

Meal Prep Essentials Bulk Package

$100.00

Courtney 2 Meals Per Day

$22.00

Chad Steak Meal

$12.00

Elaina Athletes

Coaching With Elaina (Monthly)

$250.00

Meal Prep Essentials Bulk Package

$100.00

Jeremy K

$12.00

Alyssa

$10.00

Jeremy Soto

$500.00

Brandon (7)

$77.00

Ray Athletes

Coaching With Ray (Monthly)

$250.00

Meal Prep Essentials Bulk Package

$100.00

Lucas (3 Meals Per Day)

$38.00

General Athletes

Tier 1 Package

$1,500.00

Teir 2 Package

$2,000.00

Custom Clients

Linh (21 custom meals)

$250.00
All hours

Call for Open Hours

Restaurant info

Diet & Allergy friendly cafe & bakery, specializing in the most convenient way to use food as medicine. Invest in yourself, by eliminating toxic processed foods, artificial preservatives and flavors without ever sacrificing taste!

Website

Location

1147 North Academy, New Braunfels, TX 78130

Directions

Gallery
Gainz Cafe image
Gainz Cafe image
Gainz Cafe image

