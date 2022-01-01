Gair 41 Washington Street
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 3:00 am
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 3:00 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 3:00 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 3:00 am
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 3:00 am
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 3:00 am
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 3:00 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
41 Washington Street, Brooklyn, NY 11201
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Fresca Bowl & Poke Mahi - Adam St. Brooklyn
No Reviews
117 Adams Street Brooklyn, NY 11201
View restaurant