Restaurant header imageView gallery

Sweet Blendz

review star

No reviews yet

4900 S. University Dr.

#100

Davie, FL 33328

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Pokes

Original Shoyu

$11.95

Spicy Poke

$11.95

Spicy Gochujang

$11.95

Veggie Poke

$8.95

Avocado

$1.50

Mango

$0.50

Kimchi

$1.00

Tempura Flakes

$1.00

Emitation Crab

$1.00

Extra Topping

$1.00

Extra Protein

$3.00

Bowls

Amazon R

$8.95

SuperHero R

$9.95

Dragon R

$9.95

Mango R

$9.95

SuperGreen R

$9.95

BlueMajik R

$9.95

Amazon L

$11.95

SuperHero L

$12.95

Dragon L

$12.95

Mango L

$12.95

SuperGreen L

$12.95

BlueMajik L

$12.95

Peanut Butter

$0.99

Almon Butter

$0.99

Nutella

$0.99

Extra Topping

$1.00

Smoothie

Acai triple berries

$7.95

Dragon power berry

$7.95

Super green power

$7.95

Blue Majik

$7.95

Muscle fuel

$7.95

Bee stinger

$7.95

Chocolate Protein

$2.00

Vanilla Protein

$2.00

Chocolate Vegan

$2.00

Vanilla Vegan

$2.00

Extra Topping

$1.00

Bottled

Vitamin water

$2.95

Honest Tea

$3.50

Water

$1.59

Tiger seed drink

$6.00

Fountain

Soda

$2.50

Kombucha

$7.00

Lemonade CBD Agave

$8.00

International

Pear crush

$2.50

Grape sac sac

$2.50

Japanese tea

$3.50

Japanese soda

$3.00

Bowls

Market Fresh

$9.95

Fiesta

$9.95

Protein

$3.00

Egg

$1.50

Avocado

$1.50

Mango

$0.50

Extra Topping

$1.00

Toast

Avocado toast

$6.95

Power morning toast

$6.95

Egg

$1.50

Extra Topping

$1.00

Juices

Orange

$5.00

Watermelon

$7.95

Pineapple

$7.95

Grapefruit

$7.95

Grapefruit pineapple

$7.95

Go green

$8.00

Roots

$9.00

Miami

$9.00

Extra Topping

$1.00

Cookies

Chocolate Chip

$5.00

Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip

$5.00

Coconut Chocolate Chip

$5.00

Sunflower Raisin

$5.00

Chill Out

$5.00

Coffee

Espresso

$2.00

Cappuccino

$3.50

Caffè Americano

$2.50

Cortadito

$3.65
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

4900 S. University Dr., #100, Davie, FL 33328

Directions

Gallery
Sweet Blendz image
Sweet Blendz image

Similar restaurants in your area

Sir Walter Coffee-Raleigh
orange star4.5 • 840
145 E Davie St Raleigh, NC 27601
View restaurantnext
Ritual - 2028 Warwick Avenue
orange starNo Reviews
2028 Warwick Avenue Warwick, RI 02889
View restaurantnext
KRAK BOBA - NORWALK
orange starNo Reviews
11005 Firestone Boulevard Norwalk, CA 90650
View restaurantnext
Fishbones Bar & Grille
orange starNo Reviews
12 Circuit Ave Ext PO Box 2220 Oak Bluffs, MA 02557
View restaurantnext
Grove City Brewing & Winery
orange star4.0 • 161
3946 Broadway Grove City, OH 43123
View restaurantnext
High Street Provisions
orange starNo Reviews
3401 Walnut Street Philadelphia, PA 19104
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Davie

Rebel Wine Bar - 3520 NE 12th Ave
orange starNo Reviews
3520 NE 12th Ave Oakland Park, FL 33334
View restaurantnext
Shooters Waterfront - Fort Lauderdale
orange star4.2 • 11,630
3033 NE 32nd Avenue Fort Lauderdale, FL 33308
View restaurantnext
Chima Steakhouse
orange star4.5 • 8,034
2400 E Las Olas Blvd. Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301
View restaurantnext
Rosie's Bar & Grill
orange star4.5 • 4,159
2449 Wilton Dr Wilton Manors, FL 33305
View restaurantnext
Vicky Bakery - Davie
orange star4.4 • 2,506
2889 S UNIVERSITY DR DAVIE, FL 33314
View restaurantnext
Tarantella Ristorante
orange star4.5 • 2,273
1755 Bell Tower Ln Weston, FL 33326
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Davie
Dania
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Pompano Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (111 restaurants)
Hollywood
review star
Avg 4.3 (101 restaurants)
Hallandale
review star
Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)
Deerfield Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)
Opa Locka
review star
Avg 4 (9 restaurants)
Boca Raton
review star
Avg 4.4 (126 restaurants)
Hialeah
review star
Avg 4.1 (50 restaurants)
Delray Beach
review star
Avg 4.3 (61 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston