FOOD

Starters

Edamame

$6.95

Boiled & Salted

Gyoza

$9.50

Pork dumplings

Shishito Peppers

$9.50

Blistered & salted

Mixed Greens

$6.95

Greens & tofu, tossed in our house made wasabi vinaigrette

Japanese Cucumber

$5.95Out of stock

Cucumber, furikake, scallions & our house made avocado vinaigrette

Karaage

$10.50

Marinated chicken thigh, lightly fried, served with our house made sambal mayo

Pork Bun

$8.95

Steamed hirata buns with braised pork belly, sweet soy, sambal mayo & pickled veggies

Tofu Bun

$8.95

Steamed hirata buns with tofu, sweet soy, sambal mayo & pickled veggies

Chicken Bun

$8.95

Steamed hirata buns with chicken chashu, sweet soy, sambal mayo & pickled veggies

Combo Bun

$8.00

Ramen

Tonkotsu

$18.95

Pork broth, noodles, pork chashu, kikurage mushrooms, bamboo shoots, scallions

Chicken Shoyu

$16.95

Chicken broth, shoyu, noodles, chicken chashu, soft boiled egg, sliced onion, bamboo shoots, scallions, ginger oil

Sakana Shoyu

$19.95

Chicken broth, shoyu, noodles, shrimp, sliced onion, bamboo shoots, nori, scallions, ginger oil, fish oil

Vegetable Shoyu

$15.95Out of stock

Vegetable broth, shoyu, noodles, cabbage, bean sprouts, sliced onion, corn, scallion, nori

Miso

$16.95

Chicken broth, red miso, noodles, pork chashu, bean sprouts, cabbage, bamboo shoots, red miso butter, scallions

Noodles & Broth

$6.00

Kaedama

$3.00

Extra Noodles

Extra Broth

$3.00

Rices

Steamed Rice

$4.00

Salmon Fried Rice

$17.95

Salmon, cabbage, corn, diced onion, scallion, tobiko, shoyu

Pork Fried Rice

$15.95

Pork, diced onion, shiitake, corn, cabbage, scallion, shoyu

Chicken Fried Rice

$15.95

Chicken, fried egg, shiitake, diced onion, corn, cabbage, scallions, shoyu

Vegetable Fried Rice

$13.95

Bean sprouts, cabbage, corn, shiitake, diced onion, scallion, shoyu

Extras

SIDE Sambal Mayo

$0.50

SIDE Sweet Soy

$0.50

SIDE Onion

$1.95

Side Spicy

$1.00

Side Nori

$1.95

Side Soft Boiled Egg

$2.50

Side Black Garlic

$1.50

Side Bean Sprouts

$1.95

Side Cabbage

$1.95

Side Corn

$1.95

Side Bamboo Shoots

$1.95

Side Miso Butter

$1.95

Side Pork Chashu

$3.95

Side Chicken Chashu

$1.95

Side Pork Belly

$3.95

Side Tofu

$3.95

Side Shiitake

$1.95

Side Salmon Topper

$5.95

Side Diced Salmon

$5.95

Side Shrimp

$5.95

Side Veggie

$1.95

Side Miso Mushrooms

$3.95

Side Sambal Chili

$0.50

Side Fried Egg

$1.95

Side Pickled Ginger

$1.50

Side Tamari

$1.50

Dessert

Ice cream with a chewy shell

Strawberry Mochi

$3.75Out of stock

Green Tea Matcha Mochi

$3.75Out of stock

Vegan Lychee Mochi

$3.75

Specials

Chef Sando

$5.00Out of stock

BEER

DRAFT

Sapporo

$6.00

Asahi

$10.00

Old Aggie

$7.00

Old Aggie Happy Hour

$4.00

BTL/CAN

High Noon Peach

$9.00

High Noon Pineapple

$9.00

Kirin 22oz

$10.00Out of stock

KONA Big Wave

$6.00

Lefthand Milk Stout

$6.00

Micholab Ultra

$5.00

New Belgium Honey Tripple

$9.00

New Belgium Juicy Hazy

$8.00

Upslope Japanese Lager

$6.00

Fat Tire

$9.00

Hitachino: Classic IPA

$9.00

Hitachino: Red Rice Ale

$9.00

WINE/SAKE/CHAMP

GLASS

Bushido (DRAFT)

$10.00

Gekkikan (glass)

$9.00

Kung Fu Girl, Riesling (glass)

$8.00

Momokawa Junmai Ginjo Silver (glass)

$8.00

Mondavi Private Select, Cabernet (glass)

$8.00

Prophecy, Pinot Noir (glass)

$8.00

Sake Bomb

$7.00

Sonoma-Cutrer Vineyards, Chardonnay (glass)

$13.00

Chateau Souverain (glass)

$11.00

Kim Crawford (glass)

$12.00

BOTTLE

Gekkikan

$24.00

Gekkikan Haiku Tokube Junmai

$30.00

Hakusturu Sayuri Nigori

$22.00

Jumai Ginjo Gensu Joy

$36.00

Momokawa Junmai Ginjo Diamond

$30.00

Momokawa Junmai Ginjo Silver

$20.00

Prophecy, Pinot Noir

$28.00

Kung Fu Girl, Riesling

$26.00

Mondavi Private Select, Cabernet

$26.00

Lacrema, Pinot Noir

$68.00Out of stock

Coppola, Claret

$58.00Out of stock

Louis Martini, Cabernet Souvignon

$38.00

7 Deadly Zins, Zinfadel

$32.00

Sonoma-Cutrer Vinyards, Chardonnay

$45.00

Chateau Souverain, Sauvignon Blanc

$38.00

Prophecy Chardonnay

$42.00

Ferrari Carrano, Sauvignon Blanc

$32.00

La Perlina, Moscato (half bottle)

$15.00

J Roget Brut (split bottle)

$10.00

Mumm Napa, Brut Prestige

$58.00

Moet Imperial, Brut

$98.00

LIQUOR

Cocktails

Summer Cosmo

$12.00

Rising Sun Margarita

$12.00

Mt. Fuji (Japanese Long Island)

$12.00

Lychee Hi-Chew

$12.00

Yuzu Melon

$13.00

Classic Cocktails

Amaretto Sour

$12.00

Americano

$12.00

Aperol Spritz

$12.00

Appletini

$12.00

Bamboo

$12.00

Bay Breeze

$12.00

Bee's Knees

$12.00

Berry Drop

$12.00

Blood and Sand

$12.00

Bloody Mary

$12.00

Boulevardier

$12.00

Brandy Alexander

$12.00

Buttery Nipple

$12.00

Chocolate Cake

$12.00

Corpse Reviver #2

$14.00

Cosmo

$12.00

Cuban Mojito

$12.00

Daiquri

$12.00

Dark N Stormy

$12.00

French 75

$12.00

Fuji Sunrise

$12.00

Gaku Tea

$13.00

Gakutini

$14.00

Gimlet

$12.00

Gin Fizz

$12.00

Gin-Tendo

$12.00

Good-zilla

$12.00

Grasshopper

$12.00

Greyhound

$12.00

HotToddy

$12.00

Hurricane

$12.00

Irish Car Bomb

$12.00

Jamaican 10 Speed

$12.00

Japanese sex

$12.00

Kamikazee

$12.00

Lemon Drop

$12.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$12.00

Manhattan

$13.00

Margarita

$12.00

Martini

$13.00

Melon Ball

$12.00

Mint Julep

$12.00

Mojito

$12.00

Mule

$12.00

Negroni

$13.00

Nuts N Berries

$12.00

Nutty Irishman

$12.00

Oatmeal Cookie

$12.00

Old Cuba

$12.00

Old Fashioned

$13.00

Paloma

$12.00

Piano Man

$12.00

Pina Colada

$12.00

Purple Hooter

$12.00

Rob Roy

$12.00

Rockey Mountain Highball

$13.00

Roppongi Gold

$12.00

Saketini

$12.00

Sazerac

$14.00

Scooby Snack

$12.00

Screwdriver

$12.00

Seabreeze

$12.00

Sex on the Beach

$12.00

Sidecar

$12.00

Southside

$12.00

Tequila Sunrise

$12.00

Tokyo Mash Up

$12.00

Tom Collins

$12.00

Whiskey Sour

$13.00

White Russian

$12.00

Yokozuna

$14.00

VODKA

Elevation

$7.00

Stoli

$9.00

Titos

$9.00

Ketel One

$9.00

Belvedere

$11.00

Chopin

$11.00

Absolut

$9.00

Absolut Citron

$9.00

Grey Goose

$12.00

Stoli Elit

$22.00

Harken Lychee

$8.00

GIN

Absolut Roku Gin

$11.00

Bar Hill Honey

$11.00

Bombay

$9.00

Bombay Sapphire

$10.00

Hendricks

$11.00

MHS Gin

$7.00

Plymouth

$10.00

Tanqueray

$10.00

TEQUILA

Casamigos Blanco

$11.00

Cazadores

$10.00

Don Julio 1942

$32.00

Don Julio Blanco

$18.00

Don Julio Reposado

$12.00

Herradura Anejo

$11.00

Herradura Blanco

$9.00

Herradura Reposado

$9.00

Monte Alban

$7.00

Patron Anejo

$15.00

Patron Blanco

$12.00

Patron Reposado

$12.00

RUM

Malibu

$9.00

Pusser's

$12.00

Pyrat

$11.00

Captain Morgan

$9.00

Gosslings Black Seal

$9.00

Bacardi

$7.00

Appleton

$11.00

JAPANESE WHISKY

Akashi Blended

$13.00

Akashi Ume Plum

$10.00

Akashi White Oak

$14.00

Mars-Iwai White

$10.00

Suntory Toki

$12.00

WHISKEY/BOURBON

Woodfood Reserve

$12.00

Bulliet

$9.00

Jameson

$9.00

Crown Royal

$9.00

Maker's Mark

$13.00

Jim Beam

$7.00

Angel's Envy

$13.00

Knob Creek

$13.00

Jack Daniel's

$7.00

SCOTCH

Chivas 12

$10.00

Dalmore 12 YR

$18.00

Dewars White Label

$9.00

Glenfiddich 12 Yr

$16.00

Glenlivet 12 YR

$14.00

Glenmorangie 10 YR

$12.00

Johnny Walker Black

$12.00

Johnny Walker Red

$7.00

Laphroiag 10 YR

$14.00

Monkey Shoulder

$14.00

CORDIALS

ANGOSTURA BITTERS

$7.00

ANGOSTURA ORANGE BITTERS

$7.00

Aperol Apertivo

$9.00

Baileys

$9.00

Campari

$9.00

Chambord

$9.00

Cointreau

$10.00

Disaronno

$12.00

DISARONNO AMARETTO

$9.00

DOMAIN DE CANTON GINGER

$9.00

Fernet

$11.00

FRANGELICO

$9.00

Gran Mariner

$12.00

Hazelnut Liquer

$9.00

Jagermeister

$10.00

Kahlua

$7.00

LEJAY CASSIS

$10.00

Melon Liquor

$9.00

Peach Schnapps

$7.00

ST GERMAIN ELDERFLOWER

$9.00

Triple Sec

$9.00

Vermouth - Dry

$5.00

Vermouth - Sweet

$4.00

Rumpleminz

$7.00

COGNAC/BRANDY

Hennesey

$13.00

COURVOISIER

$10.00

JAGERMEISTER

$10.00

WELLS

VODKA- Elevate

$7.00

GIN- Denver Dry

$7.00

SCOTCH- Johnnie Walker Red

$7.00

RUM- Bacardi

$7.00

TEQUILA- Herradura Silver

$7.00

BOURBON- Jim Beam

$7.00

N/A BEV

NA BEVERAGES

Fiji

$6.00

Cranberry Juice

$4.00

Ginger Beer

$6.00

Grapefruit Juice

$4.00

Hot Tea

$3.50

Lemonade

$4.00

Orange Juice

$4.00

Pineapple Juice

$4.00

Red Bull (REGULAR)

$5.00

Red Bull (SF)

$5.00

San Pelligrino

$6.00

Tonic

$4.00

Arnold Palmer

$4.00

Club Soda(gun)

Shirley Temple

$4.00

Roy Rogers

$4.00

Mugs Rootbeer

$4.00

Dr. Pepper

$4.00

Pepsi

$4.00

Diet Pepsi

$4.00

Starry

$4.00

Brisk (Unsweetened)

$4.00

Mt. Dew

$4.00

MERCH

Apparel

T-Shirt

$18.00

Long Sleeved

$23.00

Hoodie

$45.00

Beanie

$15.00

Baseball Hat

$24.00

Glassware

Mug

$12.00

Shot Glass

$5.00

Staff Pricing

Staff T-Shirt

$12.00

Staff Baseball Hat

$16.00

Staff Hoodie

$26.00

Staff Long Sleeved

$13.00