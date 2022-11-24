Restaurant header imageView gallery

Galactic Pizza

review star

No reviews yet

339 Sardis RD

Asheville, NC 28806

LG BYO Pizza
MD BYO Pizza
12pc. Wings

Appetizers

Veggie Space Balls

$11.00

Meat Space Balls

$12.00

Mozzarella Sticks

$10.00

Cheesy Bread

$10.50

Cauliflower Bites

$11.00

Garlic Bread

$9.00

Morelli app special

$9.00Out of stock

Blunt Pretzel

$9.00

Salads

Garden Salad

$11.00

Caesar Salad

$12.00

Antipasta

$14.00

Spinach Salad

$11.50

Side Salad

$5.50

Side Caesar Salad

$6.00

Side Antipasta

$7.00

Side Spinach Salad

$5.75

Wings

6pc. Wings

$9.00

12pc. Wings

$15.00

30pc. Wings

$30.00

Sandwiches

Italian

$11.50

Pesto Chicken Ciabatta

$13.00

Meatball Sandwich

$14.00

Galactic Bahn Mi Sndwch

$12.00

Caprese Sandwich Ciabatta

$11.00

Sandwich Special

$9.50Out of stock

Meatball Al La Cart

$8.00

Specialty Pizzas

14" 1/2 & 1/2

$16.00

14" Asheville Vegan

$22.00

14" Cheese

$15.00

14" Flippin’ Morelli

$24.00

14" Galactic Bahn Mi

$20.00

14" Hot Hawaiian

$20.00

14" Italian Combo

$21.00

14" MB SPEC

$22.00

14" Meat Monster

$23.00

14" Mediterranean

$20.00

14" Pepperoni

$16.50

14" Pesto Artichoke

$20.00

14" Pesto Chicken

$22.00

14" Space Cowboy

$20.00

14" Supreme

$20.00

14" Taco Pizza

$19.00Out of stock

14" Tha veggie Delux

$20.00

THE ABSHIRE 14"

Out of stock

16" Italian Combo

$23.00

16" Mediterranean

$22.00

16" Space Cowboy

$22.00

16" 1/2 & 1/2

$18.00

16" Asheville Vegan

$24.00

16" Cheese

$17.00

16" Flippin' Morelli

$26.00

16" Galactic Banh Mi

$22.00

16" Hot Hawaiian Pizza

$22.00

16" MB SPEC

$24.00

16" Meat Monster Pizza

$25.00

16" Pepperoni

$19.00

16" Pesto Artichoke

$22.00

16" Pesto Chicken Pizza

$24.00

16" Supreme

$22.00

16" Taco Pizza

$21.00

16" Tha Veggie Delux

$22.00

THE ABSHIRE 16"

$26.00Out of stock

BYO Pizzas

MD BYO Pizza

$15.00

LG BYO Pizza

$17.00

Sides

Side of Marinara

$0.75

Extra Ranch

$0.75

Extra Blue Cheese

$0.75

Side Pesto Sauce

$0.75

Side Honey Balsamic dressing

$0.75

Side Caesar dressing

$0.75

Med Dough Ball

$4.00

Large Dough Ball

$5.00

Side Celery

$0.75

Side Of Hot sauce

$0.75

Side Of Medium sauce

$0.75

Side Of Mild sauce

$0.75

Side Of Sweet Thai Chili sauce

$0.75

Side Of BBQ

$0.75

Side Of Anchovies

$3.50

Meatballs Al La Cart

$8.00

BRUNCH

PESTO CHICKEN SANDWICH

$13.00

ITALIAN SANDWICH

$12.00

MEDITERRANEAN WRAP

$13.00

GREEK TOTCHOS

$13.00

BAHN MI TOTCHOS

$13.00

Side TOTS

$3.00

Desserts

Cosmic Brownie

$5.00Out of stock

Sticky Bread

$5.00Out of stock

Worthy Cookies

$3.50

T-SHIRTS

Tshirt

$20.00

Beanie

$25.00

2 Liter

Coke 2 Liter

$3.00

Diet Coke 2 Liter

$3.00

Barqs Root Beer 2 Liter

$3.00

Sprite 2 Liter

$3.00

Cherry Coke 2 Liter

$3.00

20oz bottles

Sprite 20 Oz

$2.00

Coke 20 Oz

$2.00

Diet Coke 20 Oz

$2.00

Barks Root Beer

$2.00

Lemonade

$2.00Out of stock

Cherry Coke 20oz

$2.00Out of stock

Devil's Foot

$5.50

Coke Bottle

$2.00

ORANGE FANTE

$3.00

Devils Fooit Cherry Limeade

$5.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 8:45 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday12:00 pm - 8:45 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 8:45 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 8:45 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 8:45 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 8:45 pm
We make our pizza with fresh house made dough and sauce. We also have tasty salads, sandwiches, wings, space balls, and more.

339 Sardis RD, Asheville, NC 28806

Galactic Pizza image
Galactic Pizza image

