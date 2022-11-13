  • Home
A map showing the location of Galata Bistro Mediterranean Grill 827 santa cruz ave

Galata Bistro Mediterranean Grill 827 santa cruz ave

827 santa cruz ave

menlo park, CA 94025

Popular Items

Chicken Kebab
Chicken Shish Wrap
Gyro Wrap

Small Plates

Triple Dip

$18.00

Hummus, tzatziki & kalamatiano served with sliced cucumber and Pita bread.

Cold Sampler Plate

$20.00

Hummus, baba ghanoush, dolma, tzatziki, Kalamatiano, melitzanosalata.

Hot Sampler Plate

$22.00

Warm dolmas, sigara boregi, spanakopita, tiropita & falafel

Hummus

$9.00

Pureed garbanzo bean, tahini, olive oil dipping

Baba Ghanoush

$10.00

Grilled smoked eggplant with tahini, yogurt, garlic & olive oil.

Tzatziki

$9.00

Cucumber & garlic yogurt dip with dry mint

Kalamatiano

$10.00

Savory kalamata olive dipping

Dolma

$10.00

stuffed grape leaves

Melitzanosalata

$10.00

Roasted eggplant, roasted pepper, parsley, red onion & olive oil

Four Cheese Tiropita

$14.00

Oven baked puff pastry stuffed with feta, goat, parmesan and mozzarella cheese

Spanakopita

$14.00

Oven baked puff pastry stuffed with feta cheese & sautéed spinach.

Sigara Boregi

$12.00

Stuffed crispy phyllo dough with feta cheese

Falafel Appetizer

$10.00

Fried garbanzo bean patties with tahini sauce

Grilled Octopus

$18.00

Marinated grilled tender octopus with olive oil, lemon juice and oregano

Soup & Salads

Red Lentil Soup

$7.00

Greek Salad

$13.00

Crispy romaine lettuce, w/ cucumber, tomato, red onion, kalamata olives, feta cheese & House dressing

Roasted Beet Salad

$13.00

Spinach, roasted beets, goat cheese, tomato, onion, almond, dates & house dressing

Galata House Salad

$13.00

Arugula, romaine lettuce, spinach, w dried cranberries, toasted walnut, tomato, Red onion, feta cheese and house dressing

Pomegranate Salad

$13.00

Wild arugula, pomegranate, orange, red onion, toasted walnut, feta cheese w/ Pomegranate & lemon juice dressing

Warm Goat Cheese Salad

$14.00

Arugula, walnuts, cranberry, red onions, tomato, fried goat cheese and house dressing

Honey Crispy Chicken Salad

$16.00

Romaine lettuce w/ honey mustard dressing, tomato, corn, toasted almond & Crispy Chicken

Kebabs

Combo Kebab

$29.00

Grilled lamb, ribeye, chicken kebab, lamb chop & kofte

Chicken Kebab

$20.00

Charbroiled marinated chicken kebab

Lamb Kebab

$29.00

Charbroiled marinated lamb kebab

Ribeye Kebab

$29.00

Charbroiled marinated ribeye kebab

Galata Kebab

$22.00

Mild spicy ground beef and lamb kebab

Kofte Plate

$19.00

Grilled ground beef & lamb patties

Pirzola (Lamb Chops)

$43.00

Charbroiled marinated tender lamb chops

Pistachio Kebab

$23.00

Entrees

Gyro plate

$19.00

Lamb& beef Greek gyro topped w/ red onion, tomato served w/ tzatziki sauce

Lamb Shank

$32.00

Braised lamb shank in au jus served with rice and salad

Musakka

$22.00

Layers of sliced eggplant, potato w/ ground beef & béchamel sauce.

Grilled Salmon

$28.00

Seasoned grilled salmon served with rice, salad & hummus.

Prawns Kebab

$28.00

Seasoned grilled jumbo prawns served with rice, salad & humm

Veggie Musakka

$18.00

Layers of potato, eggplant, bell peppers and zucchini topped with bechamel

Imam Bayildi

$18.00

Roasted eggplant stuffed with bell peppers, onion, pine nuts topped with tomato sauce served with rice and salad

Falafel Plate

$17.00

Fried garbanzo bean patties served with rice, salad, hummus and tahini sauce

Manti

$17.00

Homemade dumplings stuffed with ground beef served over garlic yogurt topped with spiced butter and dry mint

Pomegranate Kebab

$24.00

Seafood Kebab

$28.00

Wraps

Salmon Wrap

$16.00

Grilled salmon with spread of hummus and tahini sauce

Gyro Wrap

$15.00

Greek beef and lamb gyro with tzatziki sauce

Kofte Wrap

$15.00

Ground lamb and beef patties with tzatziki sauce

Combo Wrap

$16.00

chicken, lamb and rib eye kebab with tahini sauce

Chicken Shish Wrap

$15.00

Grilled Chicken kebabs in lavash bread with tahini sauce

Lamb Shish Wrap

$16.00

Grilled lamb kebabs in lavash bread with tahini sauce

Ribeye Wrap

$16.00

Grilled ribeye kebabs wrapped in lavash bread with tahini sauce

Veggie Wrap

$14.00

Hummus, baba ghanoush, dolma, grilled eggplant, wrapped in lavash bread

Falafel Wrap

$15.00

Fried garbanzo bean petties with hummus, tahini sauce

Sides

Fries

$6.00

Sautéed Spinach

$6.00

Garlic Feta Fries

$7.00

Grilled Vegetables

$6.00

Side Rice

$6.00

Side Pita

$2.00

Kids Menu

Kids Lamb Kebab

$14.00

Kids Ribeye Kebab

$14.00

Kids Gyro

$10.00

Kids Penne Butter

$10.00

Kids Penne Tomato Sauce

$10.00

Kids Ravioli Butter

$10.00

Kids Ravioli Tomato Sauce

$10.00

Kids Chicken Tenders

$10.00

Kids Cheese Pizza

$12.00

A la Carte

Side Chicken Kebab

$6.00

Side Lamb Kebab

$10.00

Side Ribeye Kebab

$10.00

Side Salmon

$12.00

Side Prawns

$12.00

Side Gyro

$8.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

827 santa cruz ave, menlo park, CA 94025

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Map
