- Home
- /
- Perryville
- /
- Galatis Ristorante - 124 N Main St
Galatis Ristorante 124 N Main St
No reviews yet
124 N Main St
Perryville, MO 63775
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Dinner
Appetizers
Dinners
- Spaghetti$12.99
Served with two meatballs, topped with our delicious homemade sauce and parmesan cheese.
- Homemade Lasagna$12.99
Layers of wide noodles filled with Italian cheeses and our homemade meat sauce.
- Cannelloni$12.99
Rolled pasta filled with a special blend of beef, pork and seasonings simmered in our delicious salsa pomodoro sauce and topped with mozzarella and parmesan cheeses.
- Tortellini$12.99
Superb shell shaped pasta stuffed with a delicious meat filling and topped with your choice of our homemade tomato sauce or rich, creamy Alfredo sauce.
- Toasted Ravioli$12.99
(10) plump, pillows, stuffed with a delicious filling of beef, pork and cheeses, deep fried to a golden brown and served with our homemade salsa pomodoro for dipping.
- Fettucine Alfredo$12.99
A generous serving of fettuccine pasta smothered in our homemade rich, creamy Alfredo sauce.
- Mamma's Pasta Trio$14.99
A delicious medley of pasta consisting of Lasagna, Creamy Fettucine & Tortellini topped with our homemade salsa pomodoro sauce.
- Chicken Parmigiana$14.99
A tender chicken breast breaded & baked in our special sauce, topped with Italian Cheeses & served with your choice of fettucine or spaghetti.
- Chicken Primavera$14.99
Strips of marinated chicken breast, sauteed mushrooms, broccoli florets & carrots served on a bed of Fettucine Alfredo.
- Seafood Cannelloni$16.50
Rolled pasta filled with a special blend of shrimp, scallops & lobster simmered in our delicious salsa pomodoro sauce and topped with mozzarella and parmesan cheeses.
- 5 Cheese Penne$12.99
- Seafood Ravioli$15.99
Plump, pillow pasta filled with a combination of shrimp, scallops & lobster served with our creamy, Alfredo sauce.
- Cheese Tortellini$12.99
Superb shell shaped pasta stuffed with a four cheese blend and topped with your choice of our homemade tomato sauce or rich, creamy Alfredo sauce.
Sandwiches
- Italian Roast Beef$9.99
Tender, juice slices of roast beef, piled high and topped with provel cheese on crisp Italian bread.
- Sal's Favorite$10.90
Our Italian Roast Beef sandwich topped with sauteed fresh green peppers and onions, topped with provel cheese.
- Chicken Parmigiana$9.99
Tender chicken breast fillet backed in our homemade sauce & topped with mozzarella & parmesan cheeses.
- Italian Submarine$9.99
Lean ham and salami, covered with provel cheese and topped with lettuce, tomato and drizzled with our balsamic vinaigrette dressing. Served on an Italian Hoagie.
- Panino Vegetale$9.99
Sauteed green peppers, onions and mushrooms topped with provel cheese, lettuce, tomato and drizzled with balsamic vinaigrette dressing.
- Meatball Sandwich$9.99
Meatball smothered in our homemade salsa pomodoro sauce and topped with melted provel cheese, served on an Italian Hoagie.
Salads
- House Salad$6.00
House Salad
- Garden Salad$6.00
Garden Salad
- Grilled Chicken Salad$12.50
Lettuce, carrots, red onion, tomato, cheddar cheese, croutons and grilled chicken. Served with your choice of dressing.
- Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad$12.50
Strips of marinated grilled chicken breast on a bed of lettuce, topped with croutons, shredded parmesan cheeses and served with Caesar dressing.
- Chef Salad$12.50
Lettuce, tomato, carrots, onion, cheddar cheese, croutons. Served with your choice of ham or salami and dressing.
- Antipasto Salad$12.50
Italian Chef Salad with crisp lettuce, ham, salami, provel cheese, artichoke hearts, red onion, black olives, pepperoncini, tomatoes and served with Balsamic Vinaigrette.
Soup
Pizza - BYO
10" Pizzas
- 10" Deluxe$14.99
Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Green Pepper, Mushrooms & Red Onion.
- 10" Super Deluxe$14.99
Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Green Pepper, Red Onion, Mushrooms, Ham, Bacon.
- 10" Meat Special$14.99
Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Ham, Bacon.
- 10" Hawaiian$14.99
Ham & Pineapple
- 10" Mediterranea$14.99
Grilled chicken, bacon & buffalo sauce on a bed of ranch dressing.
- 10" Diavola$14.99
Spinach, tomato, grilled chicken & garlic.
- 10" Bistecca Speciale$14.99
Marinated beef strips, green peppers, red onion & mushrooms on a bed of rich, creamy Alfredo sauce.
- 10" Bellissimo Tramonto$14.99
Grilled chicken & bacon on a bed of garlic ranch sauce.
- 10" Montagna Bella$14.99
Spinach, Mushroom, Artichoke hearts & Tomato.
- 10" Paese$14.99
Fresh tomato, oregano & olive oil on a bed of mozzarella cheese.
- 10" Roma$14.99
Mozzarella, cheddar & provel cheeses.
- 10" Agrigento$14.99
Spinach, mushrooms & provel cheese.
- 10" Quattro$14.99
Ham, Artichoke hearts & mushrooms.
- 10" Speciality Half & Half$14.99
12" Pizzas
- 12" Deluxe$17.99
Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Green Pepper, Mushrooms & Red Onion.
- 12" Super Deluxe$17.99
Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Green Pepper, Red Onion, Mushrooms, Ham, Bacon.
- 12" Meat Special$17.99
Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Ham & Bacon
- 12" Hawaiian$17.99
Ham & Pineapple
- 12" Mediterranea$17.99
Grilled chicken, bacon & buffalo sauce on a bed of ranch dressing
- 12" Diavola$17.99
Spinach, tomato, grilled chicken & garlic.
- 12" Bistecca Speciale$17.99
Marinated beef strips, green peppers, red onion & mushrooms on a bed of rich, creamy Alfredo sauce.
- 12" Bellissimo Tramonto$17.99
Grilled chicken & bacon on a bed of garlic ranch sauce.
- 12" Montagna Bella$17.99
Spinach, Mushroom, Artichoke hearts & Tomato.
- 12" Paese$17.99
Fresh tomato, oregano & olive oil on a bed of mozzarella cheese.
- 12" Roma$17.99
Mozzarella, cheddar & provel cheeses.
- 12" Agrigento$17.99
Spinach, mushrooms & provel cheese.
- 12" Quattro$17.99
Ham, Artichoke hearts & mushrooms.
- 12" Speciality Half & Half$17.99
14" Pizzas
- 14" Deluxe$20.99
Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Green Pepper, Mushrooms & Red Onion.
- 14" Super Deluxe$20.99
Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Green Pepper, Red Onion, Mushrooms, Ham, Bacon.
- 14" Meat Special$20.99
Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Ham & Bacon
- 14" Hawaiian$20.99
Ham & Pineapple
- 14" Mediterranea$20.99
Grilled chicken, bacon & buffalo sauce on a bed of ranch dressing
- 14" Diavola$20.99
Spinach, tomato, grilled chicken & garlic.
- 14" Bistecca Speciale$20.99
Marinated beef strips, green peppers, red onion & mushrooms on a bed of rich, creamy Alfredo sauce.
- 14" Bellissimo Tramonto$20.99
Grilled chicken & bacon on a bed of garlic ranch sauce.
- 14" Montagna Bella$20.99
Spinach, Mushroom, Artichoke hearts & Tomato.
- 14" Paese$20.99
Fresh tomato, oregano & olive oil on a bed of mozzarella cheese.
- 14" Roma$20.99
Mozzarella, cheddar & provel cheeses.
- 14" Agrigento$20.99
Spinach, mushrooms & provel cheese.
- 14" Quattro$20.99
Ham, Artichoke hearts & mushrooms.
- 14" Speciality Half & Half$20.99
16" Pizzas
- 16" Deluxe$24.99
Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Green Pepper, Mushrooms & Red Onion.
- 16" Super Deluxe$24.99
Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Green Pepper, Red Onion, Mushrooms, Ham, Bacon.
- 16" Meat Special$24.99
Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Ham & Bacon
- 16" Hawaiian$24.99
Ham & Pineapple
- 16" Mediterranea$24.99
Grilled chicken, bacon & buffalo sauce on a bed of ranch dressing.
- 16" Diavola$24.99
Spinach, tomato, grilled chicken & garlic.
- 16" Bistecca Speciale$24.99
Marinated beef strips, green peppers, red onion & mushrooms on a bed of rich, creamy Alfredo sauce.
- 16" Bellissimo Tramonto$24.99
Grilled chicken & bacon on a bed of garlic ranch sauce.
- 16" Montagna Bella$24.99
Spinach, Mushroom, Artichoke hearts & Tomato.
- 16" Paese$24.99
Fresh tomato, oregano & olive oil on a bed of mozzarella cheese.
- 16" Roma$24.99
Mozzarella, cheddar & provel cheeses.
- 16" Agrigento$24.99
Spinach, mushrooms & provel cheese.
- 16" Quattro$24.99
Ham, Artichoke hearts & mushrooms.
- 16" Specialty Half & Half$24.99
18" Pizzas
- 18" Deluxe$27.99
Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Green Pepper, Mushrooms & Red Onion.
- 18" Super Deluxe$27.99
Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Green Pepper, Red Onion, Mushrooms, Ham, Bacon.
- 18" Meat Special$27.99
Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Ham & Bacon
- 18" Hawaiian$27.99
Ham & Pineapple
- 18" Mediterranea$27.99
Grilled chicken, bacon & buffalo sauce on a bed of ranch dressing.
- 18" Diavola$27.99
Spinach, tomato, grilled chicken & garlic.
- 18" Bistecca Speciale$27.99
Marinated beef strips, green peppers, red onion & mushrooms on a bed of rich, creamy Alfredo sauce.
- 18" Bellissimo Tramonto$27.99
Grilled chicken & bacon on a bed of garlic ranch sauce.
- 18" Montagna Bella$27.99
Spinach, Mushroom, Artichoke hearts & Tomato.
- 18" Paese$27.99
Fresh tomato, oregano & olive oil on a bed of mozzarella cheese.
- 18" Roma$27.99
Mozzarella, cheddar & provel cheeses.
- 18" Agrigento$27.99
Spinach, mushrooms & provel cheese.
- 18" Quattro$27.99
Ham, Artichoke hearts & mushrooms.
- 18" Specialty Half & Half$27.99
Calzoni
Desserts
Kids
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|9:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|9:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
124 N Main St, Perryville, MO 63775