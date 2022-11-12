Restaurant header imageView gallery

Galaxie Restaurant

3060 ST. CLAUDE AVENUE

NEW ORLEANS, LA 70117

Order Again

Popular Items

Fish Taco
Barbacoa Taco
Shrimp Taco

SNACKS

Chips and Salsa Verde

$5.00

Fresh-fried local corn tortilla chips with salsa verde.

Chips and Salsa Verde Large

$10.00

Fresh-fried local corn tortilla chips with salsa verde.

Guacamole and Chips

$11.00

Ripe avocados, lime, salt with fresh fried corn tortilla chips.

Grilled Queso

$8.00

Chihuahua cheese grilled on the plancha, crisp on the outside, gooey on the inside, with salsa verde. Comes with 3 stone ground corn tortillas.

Smoked Ribs

$12.00

Mezcal and habanero vinegar glazed.

Smoked Quarter Chicken

$7.00

Oaxacan Spiced Bar Nuts

$3.00

Peanuts, roasted chili powder, roasted chilies.

Soft Serve

$4.00

Two seasonal flavors

Cookie

$2.00Out of stock

5" Double chocolate chip cookie with sea salt

Paleta

$3.00

Two seasonal flavors

Local Lettuces Salad Special

$8.00Out of stock

Chicken Salad Torta Special

$14.00

TACOS

Al Pastor Taco

$5.00

Spit-roasted adobo pork shoulder, pineapple, cilantro, salsas verde & rojo

Barbacoa Taco

$4.00

House-smoked Angus beef brisket with crema and pickled red onions on a stone-ground corn tortilla.

Fish Taco

$4.00

Beer-battered and fried Gulf drum served with coleslaw, onion, sliced serrano peppers, radish, cilantro, lime mayo.

Fried Oyster Taco

$6.00

Masa fried Gulf oysters with fermented chile sauce, pickle mayo and cilantro.

Shrimp Taco

$4.00

Grilled Gulf shrimp with smoked sweet potato, poblano mayo, and pepitas

Veggie Taco

$3.00

Grilled shiitake mushroom, avocado, black beans, local microgreens, radish, cilantro and onion.

QUESADILLAS

Al Pastor Quesadilla

$11.00

Spit-roasted adobo pork shoulder, Chihuahua, pineapple, cilantro, salsas verde & rojo on a stone ground corn tortilla.

Chicken Quesadilla

$10.00

Smoked Spring Mtn. chicken, Chihuahua, cilantro, grilled onions, salsa verde on a stone ground corn tortilla.

Cheese Quesadilla

$6.00

Chihuahua, salsa verde on a stone ground corn tortilla.

Veggie Quesadilla

$10.00

Grilled shiitake mushrooms, black beans, local microgreens, radish, cilantro and onion on a stone ground corn tortilla.

Barbacoa Quesadilla

$10.00

House-smoked Angus beef brisket, Chihuahua cheese and pickled onions on a stone ground corn tortilla.

SIDES

Braised Radishes & Satsuma Butter

$5.00

Oaxacan Black Beans (Vegetarian)

$3.00

Oaxacan Black Beans with Al Pastor Pork

$5.00

Fresh Tortillas

$3.00

Fresh-fried Tortilla Chips

$2.00

Quart Oaxacan Black Beans

$6.00

Quart Oaxacan Black Beans with Al Pastor Pork

$10.00

Pickles

$3.00

Popcorn Rice

$3.00

T-SHIRTS

Black Large

$25.00

Black Medium

$25.00

Black Small

$25.00

Black XL

$25.00

Black XXL

$25.00

Purple Large

$25.00

Purple Medium

$25.00

Purple Small

$25.00

Purple XL

$25.00

Purple XXL

$25.00

White Large

$25.00

White Medium

$25.00

White Small

$25.00

White XL

$25.00

White XXL

$25.00

BY THE POUND

Al Pastor Pork 1lb

$23.00

Fresh Masa 1lb

$5.00

Barbacoa 1lb

$30.00

COCKTAILS

RANCH WATER w ORANGE BITTERS

$7.00

FROZEN

Frozen Margarita 12oz

$7.00

Frozen Margarita 16oz

$10.00

Half Gallon Frozen Margarita

$32.00

Frozen Satsuma Daiquiri 12oz

$9.00

Frozen Satsuma Daiquiri 16oz

$13.00

Half Gallon Frozen Satsuma Daiguiri

$40.00

BEER

Modelo Can 16oz

$5.00

Tecate Can 12oz

$4.00

Victoria Vienna Lager

$5.00

WINE

Aupa Pipeno Red Bottle

$0.28

Brand Weisburgunder 1L

$28.00

Ercole Rosato 1L

$28.00Out of stock

LA Casa Vieja

$50.00

NON-ALCOHOLIC

MEXICAN COKE

$3.00

MINERAGUA

$3.00

SQUIRT 12OZ CAN

$3.00

JARRITOS

$3.00

FANTA ORANGE

$3.00Out of stock

HIBISCUS AGUA FRESCA

$3.00

SEASONAL AGUA FRESCA

$4.00

MOCKTAIL

$4.00
