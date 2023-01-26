Restaurant header imageView gallery

Galaxie

645 Reviews

$$

732 E Market St

Louisville, KY 40202

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Fries + Aioli (SM)
Galactic Combo
Cheese Steak Wakataka

Wakatakas - Our Signature Flatbread Tacos

Cheese Steak Wakataka

Cheese Steak Wakataka

$6.50

thinly sliced steak, caramelized onions, queso, harissa, banana peppers, feta, and parsley served on our signature flatbread.

Shrimp & Chorizo Wakataka

Shrimp & Chorizo Wakataka

$6.50

seared shrimp, housemade pork chorizio, aioli, avocado mousse, lettuce, pickled red onion, pico de gallo, and cilantro served on our signature flatbread.

Chipotle Chicken Wakataka

Chipotle Chicken Wakataka

$6.00

grilled chicken, arugula, aioli, pico de gallo, cilantro served on our signature flatbread.

Spinach Saag & Crispy Potato Wakataka

Spinach Saag & Crispy Potato Wakataka

$6.00

spinach, green curry, ginger, crispy potatoes, feta, served on our signature flatbread.

Fried Egg Wakataka

Fried Egg Wakataka

$6.00

sunny side egg, sweet potato, feta, harissa, cilantro served on our signature flatbread.

Galactic Combo

$14.00

pick two wakatakas + side of chips and salsa verde.

Sides & Shareables

Loaded Nachos (LG)

Loaded Nachos (LG)

$17.00

loaded nachos served with black beans, queso, salsa verde, avocado mousse, pico de gallo, jalapeño, pickled red onion, feta, and cilantro. Large version.

Loaded Nachos (SM)

Loaded Nachos (SM)

$10.00

loaded nachos served with black beans, queso, salsa verde, avocado mousse, pico de gallo, jalapeño, pickled red onion, feta, and cilantro. Small version.

Chips + Wakamóle

Chips + Wakamóle

$8.00

seasoned homemade chips served with our homemade guacamole.

Chips + Salsa Verde

Chips + Salsa Verde

$6.00

seasoned homemade chips served with our signature salsa verde.

Chips + Queso

Chips + Queso

$8.00

seasoned homemade chips served with our signature queso dip.

Vader Fries

$10.00

loaded fries with queso, banana peppers, feta, harissa, parsley. add chicken or steak for maximum flavor.

Cheese Fries

$8.00

our fresh, handmade fries smothered in queso

Vegan Nachos (LG)

Vegan Nachos (LG)

$17.00

housemade & spiced tortilla chips, salsa verde, pico de gallo, black beans, guacamole, jalapenos, pickled red onion, cilantro. all made from scratch!

Vegan Nachos (SM)

Vegan Nachos (SM)

$10.00

housemade & spiced tortilla chips, salsa verde, pico de gallo, black beans, guacamole, jalapenos, pickled red onion, cilantro. all made from scratch!

Fries + Aioli (LG)

Fries + Aioli (LG)

$7.00

a large portion of our house-made french fries with aioli

Fries + Aioli (SM)

Fries + Aioli (SM)

$4.00

a small portion of our house-made french fries with aioli

Lighter Fare

Black Bean Bowl

Black Bean Bowl

$8.00

a bed of seasoned black beans and arugula with sweet potato hash, harissa, feta cheese, pico de gallo, and cilantro - add grilled chicken, steak, or a fried egg for maximum flavor.

Avocado Chicken Salad

Avocado Chicken Salad

$12.00

grilled chicken, smashed avocado, romaine, arugula, tortilla strips, crispy potato, roasted red pepper, pico, chipotle dressing.

Avocado Toast

Avocado Toast

$8.00

smashed avocado with pico de gallo, arugula, and feta served on our toasted signature flatbread tortilla.

Desserts

Caramel Crunch Pie

Caramel Crunch Pie

$5.00

Georgia’s sweet potato cheesecake pie is a perfect combination of creaminess with a combination of spices with a hint of vanilla and lemon. Made locally by Georgia's Sweet Potato Pie Company.

Chocolate Crunch Pie

Chocolate Crunch Pie

$5.00

This mini spiced sweet potato pies are a perfect combination of pecans, walnuts, and brown sugar top with a chocolate glaze. This is a perfect dessert for the chocolate and nut lover in your life. Made locally by Georgia's Sweet Potato Pie Company.

Cheesecake

$5.00Out of stock

Extras

Side Regular Wakamole

$4.00

Sm. Side Guac (2oz)

$2.00

Side Queso

$4.00

2oz Side Salsa

$2.00

Big sd. salsa

$4.00

Side Chips

$2.00

GLX Bread Pc

$2.00

NA Beverages

Coca-Cola

$3.00

Diet Cola

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$2.00

Pineapple-Lime Soda

$3.00

Rosemary Honey Lemonade

$3.00

Red Bull

$5.00

Virgin Margarita

$9.00

Iced Tea Old Fashioned

$7.00

Hibiscus Daiquiri

$8.00

NKDLDY

$8.00

Miracle Merch

SantaRex Mug

$18.95

Double Rocks Glasses

$19.95

Santa Pants Mug

$14.95

Naughty Nice Shot Glasses

$16.95

Santa's Head Mug

$14.95

Holiday Egg Nog Mugs

$16.95

Christmas Carol Barrel

$14.95

Miracle Socks

$9.95

Other Miracle Glass

$10.00

Stickers

GLX Sticker Die Cut

GLX Sticker Die Cut

$3.00
GLX Sticker Round

GLX Sticker Round

$2.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markLive Music
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markHappy Hour
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markBuffet
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Light-filled watering hole serving globally inspired tacos, plus craft cocktails & beer.

Location

732 E Market St, Louisville, KY 40202

Directions

Gallery
Galaxie image
Galaxie image
Galaxie image
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Royals Hot Chicken - NULU
orange star4.5 • 910
736 E Market St Louisville, KY 40202
View restaurantnext
La Bodeguita de Mima
orange starNo Reviews
735 E. Market St. Louisville, KY 40202
View restaurantnext
bar Vetti - Louisville
orange star4.7 • 432
727 E market st Louisville, KY 40202
View restaurantnext
Lou Lou on Market - 812 East Market Street
orange starNo Reviews
812 East Market Street Louisville, KY 40206
View restaurantnext
Nouvelle
orange starNo Reviews
214 S Clay St Louisville, KY 40202
View restaurantnext
EMMY SQUARED - Nulu Marketplace: Louisville
orange starNo Reviews
825 E MARKET ST LOUISVILLE, KY 40206
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Louisville

Le Moo
orange star4.5 • 5,649
2300 Lexington Road Louisville, KY 40206
View restaurantnext
Wild Eggs - Dupont
orange star4.4 • 2,902
3985 Dutchmans Lane Louisville, KY 40207
View restaurantnext
Grassa Gramma
orange star4.6 • 2,882
2210 Holiday Manor Center Louisville, KY 40222
View restaurantnext
Hell or High Water
orange star4.5 • 2,785
112 West Washington St suite#2 Louisville, KY 40202
View restaurantnext
Wild Eggs - Westport Village
orange star4.6 • 2,506
1311 Herr Lane Louisville, KY 40222
View restaurantnext
VonSubs
orange star4.1 • 2,423
6006 Shepherdsville Road Louisville, KY 40228
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Louisville
Jeffersonville
review star
Avg 4.5 (25 restaurants)
New Albany
review star
Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)
Prospect
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Sellersburg
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Crestwood
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Corydon
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Simpsonville
review star
No reviews yet
Shelbyville
review star
Avg 4.8 (6 restaurants)
Radcliff
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston