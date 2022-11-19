Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Bars & Lounges
Dessert & Ice Cream

Gale Street Inn

No reviews yet

4914 N. Milwaukee

Chicago, IL 60630

Popular Items

Full Rack
Half Rack
Half Rack & Fried Shrimp

Want Points On Today's Order - Click Box Below

Gale Street INN Sider Rewards

Please add this item to your cart and enter your e-mail in the Special Instructions box to receive points for today's order.

Tonight's Specials

Half Rack & Jambalaya

$37.00

Cajun rice, shrimp, chicken, smoked andouille sausage. Extra sauce on the side.

Jambalaya

$28.00

Cajun rice, shrimp, chicken, smoked andouille sausage.

Starters

Crab Cakes

$17.00

Arugula salad, avocado, lemon butter.

Bacon and Cheese Potato Skins

$10.00

Scallions, sour cream (GF Available) 6 pcs.

Jack's Mom's Meatballs

$13.00

Seasoned veal, beef, pork, cheesy herb polenta, tomato basil sauce.

Grilled Calamari

$16.00

Feta, peppers, balsamic reduction.

Soups & Salads

Greek Salad

$12.00

Kalamata olives, feta, cucumber, tomato with red wine vinaigrette.

Small House Salad

$5.50

Mixed greens with carrots. Served with whole grain bread and honey butter. (GF)

Large House Mixed Greens

$11.00

Mixed greens with carrots. Served with whole grain bread and honey butter. (GF)

Cup Chicken Tomatillo Soup

$4.50

Liquid heaven with jalapeno, celery, onion, cilantro, and roasted garlic.

Bowl Chicken Tomatillo Soup

$7.50

Liquid heaven with jalapeno, celery, onion, cilantro, and roasted garlic.

French Onion Soup

$8.00

Extra Salad Dressing

$0.50

Burgers & Sandwiches

Served with Fries and a side of horseradish coleslaw. Add a cup of soup or a small mixed salad $4.

Gale Street Griddle Burger *

$16.00

Two four ounce patties, caramelized onions, real American cheese and fancy sauce on a sesame seed bun. Served with fries. Add smoked bacon $2.

Gale Street Single Griddle Burger *

$13.00

One four ounce patty, caramelized onions, real American cheese and fancy sauce on a sesame seed bun. Served with fries. Add smoked bacon $2.

* FOOD WARNING

These items are cooked to order. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness.

Ribs & Favorites

Full Rack

$35.00

Award winning 1.75 pound baby back ribs with original BBQ sauce. Extra sauce on the side. (GF Available)

Half Rack

$22.00

Award winning 1.75 pound baby back ribs with original BBQ sauce. Extra sauce on the side. (GF Available)

Half Rack & Fried Shrimp

$34.00

3 Shrimp, butterflied & panko crusted in house, fried to a golden brown, lemon, cocktail sauce. Your choice of side dish. Extra sauce on the side.

Half Rack & Crab Legs

$75.00

Over half a pound of split and steamed legs, lemon, drawn butter. Choice of side dish. (GF Available)

Grilled Salmon

$28.00

Grilled Atlantic Salmon over dirty rice. Lemon burblanc on the side.

Blackened Salmon

$28.00

Atlantic Salmon seared in cajun spices over dirty rice. Warm butter and lemon on the side.

Parmesan Crusted Whitefish

$27.00

With roasted potatoes and chef's vegetables.

8oz Prime Filet Mignon *

$48.00

8oz USDA Prime cut, charbroiled and prepared to your liking. Your choice of side dish. (GF Available)

Roast Half Chicken

$22.00

Chicken au jus, savory bread stuffing, and vegetable.

Linguini & Meatballs

$21.00

Jack's mom's meatballs and red sauce, with fresh basil and parmesan.

Braised Short Ribs *

$31.00

Slow cooked over pappardelle noodles and chef's vegetables.

Alaskan King Crab Legs

$95.00

Over a pound of split and steamed legs, lemon, drawn butter. Choice of side dish. (GF Available)

Just Ribs

$30.00

Just a whole rack of ribs with extra sauce on the side. (GF)

* FOOD WARNING

These items are cooked to order. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness.

Sides

Chef's Vegetables

$5.00

What's in the house is what's on your plate.

Sauteed Spinach

$5.00

Sautéed in olive oil and garlic.

Baked Potato

$5.00

Butter and sour cream on the side. (GF)

French Fries

$5.00

Hot fried, served crisp.

Potatoes Au Gratin

$5.00

Tillamook Cheddar and Monterey Jack (GF)

Dirty Rice

$5.00

Italian sausage, cajun spice, with sauteed chicken livers.

Loaf of Bread

$2.00

Served with two honey butters.

Desserts

Carrot Cake

$8.00

﻿Cream cheese icing.

Chocolate Cake

$8.00

Four layer fudge cake.

Vanilla Brioche Bread Pudding

$8.00

Vanilla brioche bread pudding with caramel sauce.

Extras

Bleu Cheese Crumbles

$1.50

Side of Honey Butter

$0.85

Gale Street Honey Butter (16oz)

$6.00

Side of BBQ Sauce

$0.95

16oz BBQ Sauce

$7.00

32oz BBQ Sauce

$10.00

Extra Salad Dressing

$0.50

FOOD WARNING

* FOOD WARNING

These items are cooked to order. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness.

Entrees

Tray of Our Famous Baby Back Ribs 6 Racks

$170.00

Cut in 3 bone sections. (24 pieces) (GF) Please note: additional ribs $29 per rack.

Half Tray of Roasted Whole Chicken

$55.00Out of stock

20 pcs bone-in.

Tray of Roasted Whole Chicken

$90.00Out of stock

40 pcs bone-in.

Sides, Soup & Salads

Small Tray of Au Gratin Potatoes

$16.00

Tillamook Cheddar and Monterey Jack (GF)

Small Tray of Dirty Rice

$16.00

Italian sausage, cajun spice, with sauteed chicken livers.

32oz Chicken Tomatillo Soup

$14.00

Liquid heaven with jalapeno, celery, onion, cilantro, and roasted garlic.

Small Tray of House Salad

$16.00

Mixed greens with carrots. Served with whole grain bread and honey butter. (GF)

Sauce, Dressings

32oz BBQ Sauce

$10.00

Loaf of Bread

$2.00

Served with two honey butters.

Gale Street Honey Butter (16oz)

$6.00
All hours
Sunday3:30 pm - 8:30 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Restaurant info

Classic American Tavern with two dining rooms and a large comfortable bar. Enjoy great food, professional service and true Chicago Hospitality. Burgers Ribs Steaks and Fresh Seafood

Website

Location

4914 N. Milwaukee, Chicago, IL 60630

Directions

