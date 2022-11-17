Restaurant header imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

Galena Roasters Coffee Shop 118 N. Main Street, Galena IL 61036

4 Reviews

118 N. Main Street

Galena, IL 61036

Popular Items

Sausage Burrito
Lrg Caramel Macchiato
Lg Pumpkin Cold Brew

Brewed

Sm Light Brewed

$3.00

Med Light Brewed

$3.50

Lrg Light Brewed

$4.00

Sm Medium Brewed

$3.00

Med Medium Brewed

$3.50

Lrg Medium Brewed

$4.00

Sm Dark Brewed

$3.00

Med Dark Brewed

$3.50

Lrg Dark Brewed

$4.00

Sm Decaf Brewed

$3.00

Med Decaf Brewed

$3.50

Lrg Decaf Brewed

$4.00

Sm Misto

$3.50

Med Misto

$4.00

Lrg Misto

$4.50

Sm Hot Tea

$3.00

Med Hot Tea

$3.50

Lrg Hot Tea

$4.00

Coffee Refill

$1.25

Iced Tea Refill

$1.25

96oz Box O Joe

$24.99

96oz Joe To Go Cold Brew

$39.99

5 Gallon Cambro

$125.00

Espresso

Sm Americano

$3.75

Med Americano

$4.25

Lrg Americano

$4.75

Sm Cappuccino

$4.00

Med Cappuccino

$4.50

Lrg Cappuccino

$5.00

Dry

Wet

Solo Espresso

$2.75

Doppio Espresso

$3.25

Tripio Espresso

$3.75

Quad Espresso

$4.25

Sm Latte

$4.00

Med Latte

$4.50

Lrg Latte

$5.00

Sm Pumpkin Spice

$5.50

Md Pumpkin Spice

$5.75

Lg Pumpkin Spice

$6.25

Sm Caramel Macchiato

$4.50

Med Caramel Macchiato

$5.00

Lrg Caramel Macchiato

$5.50

Solo Macchiato

$3.25

Doppio Macchiato

$3.75

Tripio Macchiato

$4.25

Quad Macchiato

$4.75

Pecan Pie Macchiato

$5.00

Opt

$5.00

Opt

$5.50

Veterans Day -Thank You!

$1.00

Option 2

$1.00

Option 3

$1.00

Sm Mocha

$4.50

Med Mocha

$5.00

Lrg Mocha

$5.50

Sm White Mocha

$4.50

Med White Mocha

$5.00

Lrg White Mocha

$5.50

Option 1

$1.00

Option 2

$1.00

Option 3

$1.00

Cold Bev

Sm Frostbite

$4.00

Med FrostBite

$4.50

Lrg FrostBite

$5.00

Sm Green Iced Tea

$3.00

Med Green Iced Tea

$3.50

Lrg Green Iced Tea

$4.00

Sm Black Iced Tea

$3.00

Med Black Iced Tea

$3.50

Lrg Black Iced Tea

$4.00

Sm Herbal Iced Tea

$3.00

Med Herbal Iced Tea

$3.50

Lrg Herbal Iced Tea

$4.00

Sm Cold Brew

$4.00

Med Cold Brew

$4.50

Lrg Cold Brew

$5.00

Sm Nitro Cold Brew

$5.00

Med Nitro Cold Brew

$5.50

Lrg Nitro Cold Brew

$6.00

Sm Strawberry Mint Booster Juice

$4.50

Med Strawberry Mint Booster Juice

$5.00

Lrg Strawberry Mint Booster Juice

$5.50

Sm CranApple Booster

$4.50

Md CranApple Booster

$5.00

Lg CranApple Booster

$5.50

Sm Orange Mango Booster Juice

$4.50

Med Orange Mango Booster Juice

$5.00

Lrg Orange Mango Booster Juice

$5.50

Sm Blue/Pom Booster Juice

$4.50

Med Blue/Pom Booster Juice

$5.00

Lrg Blue/Pom Booster Juice

$5.50

Sm Lemonade

$3.00

Md Lemonade

$3.50

Lg Lemonade

$4.00

Sm Milk

$2.00

Med Milk

$2.50

Lrg Milk

$3.00

Ice Water

$1.00

Boba

$1.00

Apple Pie Cold Brew

$5.00

Candied Strawberry

$6.50

Sm Pumpkin Cold Brew

$5.25

Md Pumpkin Cold Brew

$5.75

Lg Pumpkin Cold Brew

$6.25

Bakery

Sausage Croissant Breakfast Sandwich

$5.25

Bacon Croissant Breakfast Sandwich

$5.25

Sausage English Muffin Sandwich

$5.25

Bacon English Muffin Breakfast Sandwich

$5.25

Blueberry Scone

$2.75

Cinnamon Scone

$2.75

Chocolate Chip Muffin

$2.75

Apple Muffin

$2.75

Berry Muffin

$2.75

Blueberry Muffin

$2.75

French Toast Muffin

$2.75

Cinnamon Waffle

$4.00

Sugar Waffle

$4.00

Chocolate Donut

$1.75

Glazed Donut

$1.75

Lemon Dessert Bar

$3.00

Choc Chip Brownie

$3.25

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$1.00

Bagel with Cream Cheese

$1.75

Maple Donut

$1.75

Sausage Burrito

$5.25

Bacon Burrito

$5.25

Steak Philly

$8.50

Oatmeal

$3.50

RTDE

Veggie Mini Tray

$5.00

Veggie Salad

$5.00

Steak Philly

$8.50

Tom/Pesto/Mozz

$8.00

Calzone

$6.00

Grilled Cheese

$3.50

Cold Sandwich

$6.00

Dasani Water

$1.50

Chips

$1.50

Yogurt Parfait

$4.00

Apple

$1.50

Banana

$0.75

AHA!

$1.50

Body Armor Water

$2.00

Bolt House Juice

$3.00

Coca Cola 20oz

$2.50

Coke Zero 20oz

$2.50

MM Lemonade 20oz

$2.50

Sprite 20oz

$2.50

Yup!

$2.00

Affogato

$4.00

Apple Juice

$2.75

Orange Juice

$2.75

Cliff Bar

$2.75

Steamers

Kids Hot Cocoa

$2.75

Sm Hot Cocoa

$3.25

Med Hot Cocoa

$3.75

Lrg Hot Cocoa

$4.25

Kids Steamer

$2.75

Sm Steamer

$3.25

Med Steamer

$3.75

Lrg Steamer

$4.25

Sm Cider

$3.75

Med Cider

$4.25

Lrg Cider

$4.75

Sm Chai Tea Latte

$4.00

Med Chai Tea Latte

$4.50

Lrg Chai Tea Latte

$5.00

Sm Matcha

$3.75

Med Matcha

$4.25

Lrg Matcha

$4.75

Hot Water

$1.00

Pumpkin Pie Chai

$5.50

Option 1

$5.25

Brewing Equipment

Barista Basics Steaming Pitcher 12oz

$15.00

Barista Basics Tamping Mat

$15.00

Chemex 10 Cup

$55.00

Chemex 6-Cup Coffee Maker

$45.00

Chemex Coffee Filters

$20.00

Dezcal Descaler Powder

$9.00

Hario V60 Insulated Server -black

$45.00

Hario V60 Pour Over Kit

$35.00

Hario V60 Scale/Timer

$50.00

Kalita Ceramic Pour Over

$20.00

Kalita Wave Pour Over

$20.00

OXO 8-Cup French Press

$25.00

Pallo Coffee Tool/Brush

$12.00

Pallo Grindmaster Espresso Brush

$17.00

Toddy Small Batch Cold Brewer

$50.00

Yama 6-Cup French Press

$30.00

Yama Glass 2 Cup French Press

$25.00

Silenzio Grinder

$599.00

Melita #4 Filter

$3.00

Hario Mini Slim Grinder

$45.00

Kalita Kwf 100

$12.00

Areo Press

$50.00

Areo Press Filters

$8.00

Shot Glass

$7.00

Chemex 8 Cup

$50.00

V60 Filter

$12.00

K-cup Reusable Pod

$2.50

OXO Grinder w\scale

$200.00

Take Home Coffee/ Tea

Keith's

$16.99

Light

$16.49

Medium

$16.49

Dark

$16.49

Decaf--ALL

$16.49

Espresso

$16.49

Roasters House Blend

$16.49

Black Label

$18.99

Rum\Bourbon Blk

$17.99

Hot Cocoa Mix Single Pack

$1.75

Adagio Tea

$7.99

Apparel/Retail

Knit Ribbed Beanie

$16.00

Knit Hat Beanie

$12.00

Knit Hat Camo

$19.00

Knit Hat Pom

$18.00

Short Sleeve T-Shirt

$15.00

Long Sleeve T-Shirt

$20.00

Sweat Shirt Sm/M/L/XL

$30.00

Sweat Shirt XXL

$35.00

Sticker

$3.00

Coaster

$7.00

Mini Stocking

$20.00

Med Stocking

$25.00

Lrg Stocking

$30.00

Cold Broo

$5.00

New Baseball Cap

$25.00

Burlap Coffee Bag

$15.00

Sauces/Mugs

Lrg Stocking

$30.00

25oz Syrups

$10.75

White Mug

$11.00

Gold Rim Mug

$13.00

Pump

$2.95

Cold Broo

$5.00

35oz Stainless Tumbler

$35.00

Skinny Tumbler

$28.00

Stainless Mug

$30.00

12oz Sauces

$9.50

Machines

OXO 9 Cup Coffee Maker

$199.99

OXO Adjustable Temperature Kettle

$99.99

OXO Adjustable Temperature Gooseneck Kettle

$105.00

OXO Conical Burr Grinder

$115.00

Rocket Apartamento Espresso Machine

$1,699.00

OXO Grinder w\scale

$200.00
All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

At Galena Roasters Coffee Shop we love coffee as much as we love our beautiful town. We ensure that each cup is handcrafted to supreme quality. We recognize that freshness and craftsmanship is paramount to each individual cup and we hope that you enjoy our coffee with every sip

Location

118 N. Main Street, Galena, IL 61036

Directions

Gallery
Galena Roasters Coffee Shop image
Banner pic
Galena Roasters Coffee Shop image
Galena Roasters Coffee Shop image

Map
