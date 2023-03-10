  • Home
Galena Steak House 1101 North Galena Avenue

No reviews yet

1101 North Galena Avenue

Dixon, IL 61021

Popular Items

Cheeseburger
Chicken Alfredo
Gourmet Onion Rings

Nightly Specials

Nightly Specials

20oz Bone In Ribeye

20oz Bone In Ribeye

$33.99

almost big enough to share! the same great cut of steak you love with the additional flavor from the bone, you just can't go wrong with this choice

Petite Filet & Sauce

Petite Filet & Sauce

$22.99

4 ounces of tender filet meat cooked to your desired temperature, topped with mushrooms in a our specialty mushroom sauce, and fresh microgreens

Stuffed Flounder

Stuffed Flounder

$23.99

tender flounder meat stuffed with a medley of langostino (lobster), spinach and mozzarella cheese, topped with a creamy florentine sauce

Coconut Shrimp

Coconut Shrimp

$18.99

ten pieces of deep-fried hand-breaded coconut shrimp, served with a side of coconut sauce for dipping

8oz Lamb Chops & Veggies

8oz Lamb Chops & Veggies

$24.99

Carry-out Specials

Carry Out 15 pc Chicken Strips

$20.99

a pound and a half of hand-breaded chicken strips available for carry out only, served with five of our Dan sauces, served a la carte

Carry Out Full Rack Ribs

$20.99

our house specialty! full rack of ribs to go served a la carte, no sides or salad, just plenty of delicious fall-off-the-bone meat

Family Order of Fries

$5.99

Family Order of Onion Rings

$9.99

Quart Of Soup

$9.99

DAILY SOUPS: W - Vegetable Beef TH - Cream of Potato F - Clam Chowder SA - Cream of Broccoli SU - Cream of Chicken & Rice

Extra Dan/Chicken Sauce

$0.50

Dinner

Appetizers

Gourmet Onion Rings

$8.99

hand battered onion rings

Fried Pickles

$8.99

hand battered pickle chips

Fried Mushrooms

$8.99

hand battered button mushrooms

Fried Portobello Mushrooms

$9.99

hand battered portobello strips

Chicken Bites

$10.99

hand battered cut up chicken strips served with sauce

Shrimp Cocktail

$11.99

six jumbo shrimp served chilled over bed of crushed iced with cocktail sauce

Fried Calamari

$12.99

served with marinara sauce or cocktail sauce

Saganaki

$12.99

Greek kasseri cheese flambeed with brandy

Appetizer Combo

$13.99

combo of fried pickles, onion rings, and button mushrooms

Seafood

Fried Shrimp

$21.99

seven jumbo shrimp hand battered and deep fried, served with cocktail sauce

Broiled Shrimp

$21.99

seven jumbo shrimp seasoned and broiled, served with drawn butter

Fried Cod

$21.99

Icelandic cod hand battered, served with tartar sauce

Broiled Cod

$21.99

Icelandic cod seasoned and broiled, served with drawn butter

Broiled Salmon

$24.99

served with creamy dill sauce

Mediterannean Salmon

$27.99

salmon fillet broiled to perfection served with sautéed spinach, tomatoes, black olives, artichoke hearts and sprinkled with feta cheese

Lobster Tail

$30.99

5oz cold water lobster tail seasoned and broiled, served with drawn butter

Twin Lobster Tail

$48.99

two 5oz cold water lobster tails seasoned and broiled, served with drawn butter

Fried Scallops

$30.99

six scallops hand battered and deep fried, served with cocktail sauce

Broiled Scallops

$30.99

six scallops seasoned and broiled, served with drawn butter

Fried Seafood Platter

$30.99

platter of shrimp, scallops and cod all hand battered and deep fried, served with both cocktail and tartar sauce

Broiled Seafood Platter

$30.99

platter of shrimp, scallops and cod all seasoned and broiled, served with drawn butter

Steaks & Chops

Ribeye

$30.99

12oz hand cut USDA choice steak, a restaurant best-seller

Mike's NY Steak

$28.99

12oz hand cut USDA choice steak marinated with Chef Mike's special seasoning

Filet Mignon

$32.99

8oz hand cut USDA choice steak, the most tender of all steaks

Twin Filet Mignon

$48.99

two 8oz hand cut USDA choice steaks

Galena Steak Special

$27.99

8oz medallions of filet mignon, sautéed with portobello mushrooms in a brandy sauce with roasted potatoes

Chopped Steak

$17.99

14oz of in house freshly ground beef

Pork Chop

$19.99

12oz hand cut bone-in pork chop

Twin Pork Chop

$26.99

two 12oz hand cut bone-in pork chops

Rack of Lamb

$37.99

16oz of lamb seasoned and grilled to perfection, served with mint jelly

Combo

Ribeye & Lobster

$47.99

12oz ribeye steak paired with a 5oz cold water lobster tail

Surf & Turf

$49.99

8oz filet mignon paired with a 5oz cold water lobster tail

Chicken & Ribs

$23.99

a half slab of ribs served with four chicken strips, served with dan sauce

House Specialties

Chicken Strips (6)

$17.99

six tender chicken strips, hand battered and deep fried, served with Dan sauce

House Chicken (10)

$20.99

ten tender chicken strips, hand battered and fried, served with Dan sauce

Grilled Strips (6)

$17.99

six tender chicken strips, seasoned and grilled, served with Dan sauce

Grilled House Chicken (10)

$20.99

ten tender chicken strips, seasoned and grilled, served with Dan sauce

1/4 Fried Chicken

$15.99

served either white or dark, takes 25 minutes to prepare

1/2 Fried Chicken

$18.99

served either white or dark, takes 25 minutes to prepare

Smothered Chicken Breast

$19.99

tender chicken breast layered with mushroom, onion and mozzarella cheese

Mediterranean Chicken

$20.99

tender chicken strips grilled and served over a bed of sautéed spinach, tomatoes, black olives, artichoke hearts and sprinkled with feta cheese

1/2 Rack BBQ Ribs

$17.99

a half slab of pork ribs, smothered with BBQ sauce

Full Rack BBQ Ribs

$23.99

a full slab of pork ribs, smothered with BBQ sauce

Cheeseburger

$13.99

third pounder burger, served with lettuce, tomato and pickle

Soup & Salad Bar

$12.99

unlimited all you can eat soup and salad bar, with Danny's homemade soup made fresh daily

Pasta

Spaghetti Marinara

$14.99

spaghetti noodles tossed with our specialty marinara sauce and fresh basil

Fettucine Alfredo

$14.99

our specialty homemade Alfredo sauce with fettuccine noodles

Chicken Alfredo

$18.99

our specialty homemade Alfredo sauce with fettuccine noodles and grilled chicken

Shrimp Alfredo

$21.99

our specialty homemade Alfredo sauce with fettuccine noodles and grilled shrimp

Chicken Parmesan

$18.99

battered chicken breast topped with melted mozzarella cheese, tossed in marinara and fresh basil with spaghetti noodles

Tuscan Garlic Chicken

$18.99

grilled chicken, fresh spinach, and red peppers sautéed in garlic cream sauce with penne pasta

Chicken Asiago

$19.99

grilled chicken, smoked proscuitto, red and green onions tossed in as asiago cream sauce with bowtie noodles

Pasta Milano

$19.99

grilled chicken, sun-dried tomatoes and mushroom in a garlic cream sauce with bowtie noodles

Jamaican Shrimp Pasta

$22.99

Jamaican spiced shrimp tossed with fresh asparagus and mushrooms in a white wine cream sauce with bowtie noodles

Penne Rustica

$23.99

shrimp, grilled chicken and smoked prosciutto tossed with red onion and baked in a roasted garlic cream sauce with penne noodles

Cajun Pasta

$23.99

shrimp and grilled chicken with red and green peppers, onions and penne pasta tossed in a Cajun cream sauce with penne noodles

Seafood Imperial

$27.99

scallops, shrimp, and langostino with red and green peppers and onion, tossed in a white wine cream sauce with fettuccine noodles

Gluten-Free Menu

Gl-free Broiled Shrimp

$21.99

Gl-free Broiled Cod

$21.99

Gl-free Broiled Salmon

$24.99

Gl-free Mediterranean Salmon

$27.99

Gl-free Lobster Tail

$30.99

Gl-free Twin Lobster Tail

$48.99

Gl-free Broiled Scallops

$30.99

Gl-free Broiled Seafood Platter

$30.99

Gl-free Ribeye

$30.99

Gl-free Filet Mignon

$32.99

Gl-free Twin Filet

$48.99

Gl-free Chopped Steak

$17.99

Gl-free Pork Chop

$19.99

Gl-free Ribeye & Lobster

$47.99

Gl-free Surf & Turf

$49.99

Gl-free Chicken & Ribs

$23.99

Gl-free Grilled Chicken Strips (6)

$17.99

Gl-free Grilled House Chicken (10)

$20.99

Gl-free Smothered Chicken

$19.99

Gl-free Mediterranean Chicken

$20.99

Gl-free Cheeseburger

$13.99

Gl-free Bun

$2.00

Kid's Corner

Kid's Soup & Salad Bar

$6.99

Kid's Alfredo

$8.99

please note: not served with garlic bread

Kid's Chicken Alfredo

$9.99

please note: not served with garlic bread

Kid's Chicken Bites & Fries

$8.99

Kid's Spaghetti

$8.99

Kid's Mac & Cheese

$8.99

Kid's Cheeseburger & Fries

$8.99

Sides

Baked Potato

$2.99

Garlic Mashed

$2.99

Seasoned Fries

$2.99

Mixed Vegetables

$2.99

Side Onion Rings

$3.99

Side Spaghetti

$4.99

Asparagus

$5.99

Brussels Sprouts

$6.99

served in Galena served

Side Mac & Cheese

$6.99

Side Garlic Bread

$2.99

Cup of Soup

$3.99

Tossed Salad

$3.99

Sauteed Onion

$2.00

Sauteed Mushroom

$4.00

Sauteed Mushroom & Onion

$5.00

Cajun Sauce

$2.00

Galena Sauce

$2.00

Peppercorn Sauce

$2.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Since 2001, we have been serving Dixon everything from chicken and pasta to seafood and steaks. When dining with us, you're sure to find something you'll love!

1101 North Galena Avenue, Dixon, IL 61021

