  • Conroe
  • Galindo's Coffee Company - 2330 Fm 1488 Rd Ste 700B
Galindo's Coffee Company 2330 Fm 1488 Rd Ste 700B

No reviews yet

2330 Fm 1488 Rd Ste 700b

Conroe, TX 77384

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Nitro Cold Brew
Ethiopian
Guatemalan

Drip

House Drip

$2.50+

Single origin bean from Jalapa, Guatemala.

Pour Over

Ethiopian

Ethiopian

$4.50

Single origin from Sidamo, Ethiopia with hints of Blueberry, Lemon, Plum & fruit Jam.

Guatemalan

$4.00

Single origin bean from Jalapa, Guatemala.

Organic Purity - Calm (Decaf)

$5.00

Organic Purity - Flow

$5.00

Medium Roast

Espresso Drinks

Double Shot Espresso

Double Shot Espresso

$3.00

Single origin, Colombian bean from Finca Palmichal.

Latte

$5.00

Whether you like to be creative or keep it classic, this drink features our Single Origin Espresso with steamed milk and any optional syrups you'd like to add. Milk options include whole, almond, pistachio, coconut and oat.

Galindo

$4.00

Our signature "Cortado", equal parts espresso and steamed milk.

Cappuccino

$5.00+

Less milk than a latte and with thicker foam. Milk options include whole, almond, pistachio, coconut and oat.

Flat White

$4.00

Similar to a cappuccino but with texture-less milk. Milk options include whole, almond, pistachio, coconut and oat.

Mocha

$5.00

Organic chocolate syrup, Single Origin Espresso and steamed milk.

Americano

$3.00

Double shot of espresso & water

La Duquesa

$4.75

Our Duchess' take on an americano with a twist of steamed pistachio milk & cinnamon

Machiatto

$4.50

A double espresso with a small amount of foamed milk. Italian's translate macchiato as "marked espresso"

Sugar Free Mocha

$6.00

Sugar Free, Vegan, and No Chemical/Sugar Alcohol Flavors. Just a delicious, lower calorie Chocolate sauce, steamed milk and single origin espresso.

Spicy Mocha

$5.00

Organic chocolate syrup with a spicy kick, Single Origin Espresso and steamed milk.

White Mocha

$5.00

House-made Organic White Chocolate Sauce, Steamed milk of choice & 2 shots of espresso. *Contains Dairy

Cold Brew

Cold Brew

$5.00

Served over ice, our 24-hour steeped coffee brings a unique taste to our beans. Feel free to add any of our syrups for additional taste.

Nitro Cold Brew

Nitro Cold Brew

$5.50

Cold brew coffee infused with Nitrous for a creamy texture. Definitely a must try!

Specialty

Blueberry Muffin Latte

$6.50

Blueberry Muffin in a cup. PRO TIP: combine with one of our gf muffins for a sensory overload

Maple Bourbon Latte

$7.50

Latte with House-Made Basil Hayden maple bourbon syrup

Queen of Spice

$6.00

turmeric, ginger, cardamom, vanilla & your choice of milk

Lavender Latte

$6.25

Organic Lavender, double espresso and your choice of milk.

White Chocolate Raspberry

$5.75

White Chocolate with a hint of organic Raspberry, double espresso and your choice of milk

Botanical

Organic Turmeric Ginger

Organic Turmeric Ginger

$4.00

(Caffeine-Free) An enlivening blend of golden turmeric with spicy ginger and zesty citrus

Organic Peppermint

Organic Peppermint

$4.00

(Caffeine-Free) Distinctive flavor and heady aroma, calms the body and soothes the digestive system

Organic Mushroom Hero

Organic Mushroom Hero

$4.00Out of stock

(Caffeine-Free) Reishi & Maitake Mushrooms, Cacao Nibs, Astragalus, and Dandelion root

Elderberry hibiscus

$4.00

Black Tea

Organic Earl Grey

Organic Earl Grey

$4.00

Smooth and lively with the unique citrusy, floral aroma of bergamot oranges

Organic English Breakfast

Organic English Breakfast

$4.00

Lively, robust red cup with a brisk flavor and notes of dates and raisins.

Organic Vanilla Bean

Organic Vanilla Bean

$6.00

Black tea & Vanilla Bean

Green Tea

Organic Matcha Super Green

Organic Matcha Super Green

$4.00Out of stock

An energizing blend of matcha and sencha with a deep sweetness and smooth, umami richness

Organic Green Tea Mint

Organic Green Tea Mint

$4.00
Jasmine Tea

Jasmine Tea

$4.00

Specialty

Red Espresso Latte

Red Espresso Latte

$5.00

A deep red latte consisting of Pure African Red Rooibos pulled as an espresso combined with steamed milk. A naturally sweet, nectar-like infusion.

Chai Latte

Chai Latte

$6.00

A robust, full-bodied black tea blended with aromatic ginger, cardamom, cinnamon, and ancho pepper for some extra heat, swirled together with panela, caramel and orange for a Galindo sweet & spicy twist. *Make it "Dirty" by adding an extra espresso shot.

Lavender Fog

Lavender Fog

$5.00

Earl grey tea, organic lavender syrup & honey with your choice of milk *Allow for extra time to create

English Cuppa

English Cuppa

$5.00

A traditional English cup of tea with PG Tips and your choice of milk

Sugar Free Chai Latte

Sugar Free Chai Latte

$6.00

Rose Fog

$5.50

Like a Lavender Fog but with a hint of rose flavor. Enjoy for Mother's Day weekend and while supply lasts.

White Tea

Organic Rose Melange

Organic Rose Melange

$4.00

Floral with a fresh minty finish

Coconut Oolong

$4.00

Muffins

Blueberry White Chocolate - Gluten Free

$5.25Out of stock

Chocolate Chip - GF & DF

$4.75

Lemon Meringue - Gluten Friendly

$5.00Out of stock

White Chocolate Macadamia - Gluten Friendly

$5.65Out of stock

Blueberry Cream Cheese - Gluten Free

$5.25Out of stock

Cinnamon Apple Butter Muffin - Gluten Friendly

$5.00Out of stock

Lemon Curd Crumble

$5.00Out of stock

Pumpkin Chai Cream Cheese - Gluten Friendly & DF

$5.00Out of stock

Blueberry Cream Cheese Muffin Loaf - Gluten Friendly

$4.50Out of stock

Apple Cinnamon Maple Cream Cheese - GF DF SF

$5.50Out of stock

Gluten- Friendly- Maple Cinnamon DF Cream Cheese, with chunks of Apple! *Sweetened with Monk Fruit

Protein Bars

Good Cravings - Walnut Brownie

$4.00

Vegan, Raw, Gluten Free Protein Bar made in Houston TX

Good Cravings - Raspberry Chocolate Truffle

$4.00

Vegan, Raw, Gluten Free Protein Bar made in Houston TX

Good Cravings - Blueberry Vanilla Cupcake

$4.00

Vegan, Raw, Gluten Free Protein Bar made in Houston TX

Good Cravings - Coffee Caramel

$4.00

Vegan, Raw, Gluten Free Protein Bar made in Houston TX

Good Cravings - Peanut Butter Chocolate

$4.00Out of stock

Oatmeal Cups

Granny Smith Apple & Sunflower Cinnamon

Granny Smith Apple & Sunflower Cinnamon

$4.00Out of stock
Blueberry & Vermont Maple

Blueberry & Vermont Maple

$4.00Out of stock
Sun Ripe Strawberry & Madagascar Vanilla

Sun Ripe Strawberry & Madagascar Vanilla

$4.00Out of stock
Toasted Coconut & Cassia Cinnamon

Toasted Coconut & Cassia Cinnamon

$4.00
Enjoy Oatmeal - Gingered Pecan

Enjoy Oatmeal - Gingered Pecan

$4.20Out of stock
Enjoy Oatmeal - Coconut Cream

Enjoy Oatmeal - Coconut Cream

$4.20Out of stock
Enjoy Oatmeal - Chia Cherry Berry

Enjoy Oatmeal - Chia Cherry Berry

$4.20Out of stock
Enjoy Oatmeal - Orange Cranberry Toasted Pecan

Enjoy Oatmeal - Orange Cranberry Toasted Pecan

$4.20Out of stock
Enjoy Oatmeal - Toasted Almond

Enjoy Oatmeal - Toasted Almond

$4.20Out of stock

Chips

Plantain Strips - BBQ

Plantain Strips - BBQ

$4.00Out of stock
Cassava Strips - Sea Salt

Cassava Strips - Sea Salt

$4.00Out of stock
Cassava Strips - Jalapeño

Cassava Strips - Jalapeño

$4.00Out of stock
Cassava Strips - BBQ

Cassava Strips - BBQ

$4.00
Mini Plaintain Strips

Mini Plaintain Strips

$2.25

Salsa

$1.75

Bbq

$1.75Out of stock

Sea Salt

$1.75

Bowls

Chana Masala

Chana Masala

$5.00

Gluten Free & Plant - Based. Chickpeas, Rice, Quinoa & Hemp Hearts with a twist of coconut and turmeric curry.

Chili Lime

Chili Lime

$5.00Out of stock

Gluten Free & Plan t - Based. Pinto Beans, Rice, Quinoa & Hemp Hearts with a twist of chili lime spice.

Chipotle

Chipotle

$5.00Out of stock

Gluten Free & Plant - Based. Black Beans, Rice, Quinoa & Hemp Hearts with a twist of smoked chili peppers

Cuban

Cuban

$5.00

Gluten Free & Plant - Based. Black Beans, Rice, Quinoa & Hemp Hearts with a twist of banana spice

Kathmandu

$5.00

Creole

$5.00

Biscotti

Almond Vanilla

$3.50
Chocolate Toffee Chunk

Chocolate Toffee Chunk

$3.50Out of stock
Toasted Oatmeal Chipper Dippers

Toasted Oatmeal Chipper Dippers

$3.50

Espresso Chocolate Chip

$3.50Out of stock

Dark Chocolate Almond Anise

$3.50Out of stock

Triple Chocolate

$3.50

Empanadas

Beef

$5.00Out of stock

Chicken

$5.00Out of stock

Veggie & Bean

$5.00

Dip Cups

Black Bean

$2.00

Original Hummus

$2.00

Cookies

Cinnamon Pumpkin White Choc Cookie- Gluten Friendly

$5.00Out of stock

Apple Cinnamon Cookie - Gluten Friendly

$4.00Out of stock

Blueberry White Chocolate Muffin Cookie - Gluten Friendly

$4.00Out of stock

Pumpkin White Chocolate Cookie

$4.00Out of stock

White Choc Macadamia Cookie - Gluten Friendly

$4.00Out of stock

Apple Cinnamon Roll Cookie - Gluten Friendly

$5.00Out of stock

Cake Pops

Salted Caramel - Gluten Friendly

$4.00Out of stock

Ghost pops

$4.00Out of stock

Lemon Bars

Lemon Bars - Gluten Friendly & Dairy Free

$4.50Out of stock

Water

Mountain Valley Sparkling - 333ml

$2.50

Mountain Valley - 750 ml

$3.50

Milk

Pistachio Milk

Pistachio Milk

$9.00

Minor Figures Oat Milk

$5.50Out of stock

Lemonade

Regular

$3.00Out of stock

Galindo Lemonade

$5.25Out of stock

Limes & sweetened condensed milk blended into a creamy Galindo Lemonade, a spin off of the traditional Brazilian Lemonade in a 20oz cup.

Iced Tea

Organic Black Peach (Unsweet)

$3.00

Chocolate Milk

Chocolate Milk

$3.50

Energy Drinks

GOAT Gummy Bears

$3.75Out of stock

Body Q

Pomegranate+Mixed Berries

$4.85Out of stock

Pear+Ginger

$4.85

Grapefruit+Mint Basil

$4.85

CURED

Crisp Apple

$4.99

Lime Ginger

$4.99

Spicy Mango

$4.99

Galindo's Coffee Company

La Duquesa

$25.00Out of stock
La Familia

La Familia

$20.00

Comunidad

$20.00

Dad Hats

White Hat

$25.00

Black Hat

$25.00

Organic Purity Calm

“Calm” Decaf Whole Bean

$24.00

“Flow” Medium Roast Whole Bean

$24.00

“Calm” Decaf - Single Satchet (5)

$15.00

“Flow” Medium Roast - Single Satchet (5)

$15.00

"Protect" Medium Roast Whole Bean

$24.00

"Ease" Dark Roast Whole Bean

$24.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Modern coffeeshop with great vibes adjacent to a barbershop and private studios.

2330 Fm 1488 Rd Ste 700b, Conroe, TX 77384

