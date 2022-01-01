Galla Park Steak

A map showing the location of Galla Park SteakView gallery

DRINKS

COLA

$3.00

DIET COKE

$3.00

PINEAPPLE

$3.00

CRANBERRY

$3.00

7 UP

$3.00

LEMONADE

$3.00

GINGER ALE

$3.00

CREAM SODA

$3.00

TONIC

$3.00

CLUB SODA

$3.00

WATER

Red Bull

$5.50

SF Red Bull

$5.50

YLW Red Bull

$5.50

BLUE Red Bull

$5.50

Acqua Panna

$5.00

San Pellegrino

$8.00

ICE TEA

$3.00

Mexican Coke

$5.00

Espresso

$3.50

Coffee

$4.00

Cappucino

$5.00Out of stock

Latte

$5.00Out of stock

Milk

$3.00

Guava

$4.00

Orange Juice

$2.00

Budweiser Zero

$6.00Out of stock

Perrier

$5.00

Ginger Beer

$3.00

Bottle Water

$2.00

EMPLOYEE RED BULL

RED BULL

$2.00

SUGAR FREE RED BULL

$2.00

RED BULL TROPICAL

$2.00

RED BULL BLUEBERRY

$2.00

Red Wine BTL

Antoine Ogier, Chateauneuf du Pape BTL

$96.00

Francis Coppola, Pinot Noir BTL

$52.00

Campo al Mare, Bolgheri BTL

$59.00Out of stock

Chateau Bellevue la Randee Boureaux

$59.00

Chateau Paveil de Luze Bourdeaux BTL

$89.00

Dana estates vertical

$2,700.00Out of stock

Donati Claret BTL

$46.00Out of stock

EnRoute Pinot Noir BTL

$82.00Out of stock

Kuleto Native Son, Red Blend BTL

$44.00

Listra, Toscana BTL

$56.00

Louis Latour Valmoissine Pinot Noir BTL

$38.00

Mad Hatter BTL

$87.00

Magari, Gaja BTL

$162.00Out of stock

MT Veeder BTL

$92.00Out of stock

Nickel & Nickel Vaca Vista Cabernet Sauvignon

$179.00

Nickel& Nickel Sullenger Cabernet Sauvignon BTL

$179.00

Oberon, Cabernet Sauvignon BTL

$60.00

Old Sparky

$1,350.00Out of stock

Opus BTL

$600.00

Overture BTL

$260.00

Prisoner 1.5L BTL

$152.00

Prisoner BTL ,750 mL

$76.00

Promis, Gaja BTL

$132.00

Rose Regale

$42.00

Rowen Red Blend BTL

$96.00

Sasseo Primitivo Altemura BTL

$36.00

Schrader Vertical

$4,000.00

Sequoia Grove Cabernet Sauvignon BTL

$78.00

Shatter Granache BTL

$56.00

Sito, Gaja BTL

$142.00

Barbaresco. Ga ja BTL

$550.00

Tour de Tourtoeau Bourdeaux BTL

$42.00

Daou,Daou Vineyards,Paso Robles,Cabernet Sauviynon

$52.00

Austin Hope Paso Robles Cabernet Sauvignon

$158.00

Post & Beam, Nickel And Nickel Cab

$92.00

Justin, Justin Winery, Paso Robles

$68.00

Altesino, Tuscany Italy, Brunello Do Montalcino

$159.00

Chimney Rock, Chimney Rock, Stags Leap Dist, Napa Valley, Cabernet Sauvignon

$199.00

Sapaio, Lovers Sapaio, Tuscany Italy, Red Blend

$189.00

Red Wine GL

Francis Coppola, Pinot Noir GL

$14.00

Gaya, Promis GL

$33.00

Kuleto Native Son, Red Blend GL

$11.00

Oberon, Cabernet Sauvignon GL

$15.00

Prisoner GL

$19.00

Overture GL

$60.00

Nickel & Nickel Sullenger, Napa Valley, Cabernet

$42.00

Listra, Toscana GL

$14.00

White Wine BTL

Chalk Hill, Chardonany BTL

$44.00

Chatuea De Sancerre BTL

$77.00

Clarendelle Boureaux Blanc Rose BTL

$48.00

Craggy Range Sauvignon Blanc BTL

$42.00Out of stock

Far Niente BTL

$92.00Out of stock

Illumination BTL

$98.00

Kim Crawford, Sauvignon Blanc BTL

$56.00

Kung Fu Girl, Riesling BTL

$44.00

Louis Latour Pouilly Fuisse BTL

$68.00

M. Chiarlo Moscato d' Asti BTL

$49.00

Mes Guinco Vermentino BTL

$38.00

Santa Margarita Pinot Grigio BTL

$59.00

Woodcutter's Torbreck, Torbreck, South Australia, Semillon

$42.00

Stoneleigh Sauvignon Blanc

$42.00

Centine Tosscana, Pinot Grigio BTL

$48.00

Clarendelle Rose BTL

$48.00

Whispering Angel Rose BTL

$56.00

Dolce

$97.00

Malgra, Cugnexio, Piedmont Italy, Moscato Diasti

$46.00

White Wine GL

Chalk Hill, Chardonany GL

$12.00

Kim Crawford, Sauvignon Blanc GL

$14.00

Kung Fu Girl, Riesling GL

$11.00

Cintine Tosscano,Pinot Grigio, GL

$12.00

Clarendelle Rose GL

$12.00

Whispering Angel Rose GL

$14.00

Bubbles GL

Chloe GL

$10.00

Mumm GL

$20.00

Bubbles BTL

Chloe BTL

$40.00

Mumm BTL

$80.00

Mumm Rose BTL

$100.00Out of stock

Cocktails

Bloody Mary

$12.00

Espresso Martini

$17.00

Hell or High Ketel

$16.00

Mimosas Bottomless

$35.00

Mimosas Glass

$9.00

Morning Radler

$17.00

Bottomless Mimosa Refill

Pride Sunrise

$12.00

Brunch

Bacon Scramble

$15.00

Blackened Shrimp Benedict

$21.00

Build Your Own Avo Toast

$16.00

Enfrijolada

$16.00

Everything Salmon Scramble

$18.00

French Toast Brulee

$15.00

Galla Breakfast

$14.00

GP Brunch Burger

$25.00

Green Eggs and Ham Sandwich

$14.00

Steak and Eggs

$29.00

Tiramisu Waffles

$16.00

BENEDICT BAR

$25.00

FILET AND EGGS

$46.00

Dinner

TUNA TARTAR

$14.00

SHRIMP COCKTAIL

$22.00

CRAB COCKTAIL

$21.00

CHARRED PEPPERS

$9.00

CHARBOILED OYSTERS

$18.00

FRITO MISTO

$15.00

LOBSTER ESCARGOT

$16.00

Extra Sourdough

$3.00

LITTLE GEM CAESAR

HOUSE

FRENCH ONION

$1.00

8 OZ FILET

$42.00

16 OZ DELMONICO

$54.00

24 OZ BONE IN RIBEYE

$74.00Out of stock

14 OZ SAKURA WAGYU STRIP

$78.00

20 OZ BONE IN VEAL CHOP

$62.00

14OZ TOMAHAWK PORK CHOP

$39.00

COLD WATER LOBSTER TAIL

$62.00

Sides

Thick Cut Bacon

$7.00

Ohio Saddleback Sausage

$7.00Out of stock

Home Fries

$9.00

English Muffin

$3.00

2 Eggs

$6.00

Vodka

BTL Ketel

$250.00

BTL Grey Goose

$275.00

BTL Belvedere

$275.00Out of stock

BTL Ciroc

$275.00Out of stock

BTL Ciroc Peach

$275.00

BTL MAG Belvedere

$500.00

BTL MAG Grey Goose

$500.00

Smirnoff Promo Bottles

Tequila

BTL Patron Blanco

$300.00

BTL Don Julio Blanco

$300.00

BTL Casa Migos Blanco

$300.00

BTL Patron Roca Blanco

$350.00

BTL Casa Migos Repo

$325.00

BTL Parton Roco Repo

$375.00Out of stock

BTL Don Julio Anjeo

$350.00

BTL Patron Roca Anjeo

$400.00Out of stock

BTL 1942

$850.00Out of stock

BTL MAG Patron

$600.00Out of stock

BTL MAG Don Julio Blanco

$600.00

BTL MAG Don Julio Anjeo

$700.00Out of stock

BTL MAG 1942

$1,600.00

Btl don repo

$325.00

Btl Casa Azul Repo

$600.00

BTL Don Julio 70

$350.00

BTL Aman Blanco

$275.00

BTL Aman Repo

$275.00Out of stock

BTL Don Julio Primavera

$600.00

BTL Rey Supremo Blanco

$300.00

BTL Rey Supremo Repo

$325.00

BTL Clase Azul Repo

$850.00

BTL Class Azul Plata

$700.00

1LT Casa Repo

$375.00

Rum

BTL Bacardi

$250.00

BTL Captain

$250.00

Gin

BTL Tanqueray

$250.00

BTL Nolet

$250.00

BTL Hendricks

$250.00

Whiskeys

BTL Jack

$250.00

BTL Jameson

$250.00

BTL Crown

$250.00

Captain

$250.00

Crown Apple

$250.00

Bourbon

BTL Bulliet Bourbon

$250.00

BTL Woodford

$300.00

BTL Angles Envy

$300.00

Elijah Craig

$275.00

Makers Mark

$250.00

Rye

BTL Bulliet Rye

$250.00

BTL Whistle Pig

$300.00

BTL Whistle Pig Boss Hog

$1,900.00

Scotch

BTL Jonnie Black

$275.00

BTL Jonnie Blue

$650.00

BTL Oban

$325.00

BTL McCallan 12

$300.00Out of stock

BTL Johnnie Gold

$350.00

Congac

BTL Henny VS

$250.00

BTL Henny VSOP

$300.00Out of stock

BTL Henny XO

$650.00

BTL Henny Paridi

$2,100.00

BTL Ciroc VS

$250.00Out of stock

BTL 1.75 MAG Henny VS

$450.00

Party Pack

#1 Liquor

$1,600.00

#2 Liquor

$800.00

#3 Liquor

$2,900.00

#4 Liquor

$5,000.00

Champagne

BTL Veuve

$185.00Out of stock

BTL Veuve Rose

$210.00

BTL Dom

$465.00Out of stock

BTL Dom Rose

$600.00Out of stock

BTL PJ BELLE EPOQUE

$325.00

BTL PJ BELLE EPOQUE ROSE

$600.00

BTL Crystal

$600.00Out of stock

BTL Ace

$600.00Out of stock

PJ Brut

$185.00

PJ Brut Rose

$210.00

BTL MAG Veuve

$375.00

BTL MAG Veuve Rose

$425.00

BTL MAG Moet Nectar Rose

$400.00

Tatinger 3L

$1,000.00Out of stock

PJ 3L

$1,600.00

Mumm 6L

$2,000.00

Tattinger 3L

$600.00

Tattinger 12L

$5,000.00

Mumm 3L

$1,000.00

PJ Rose 3L

$2,500.00

Veuve Rose 3L

Veuve Rose 3L

$1,800.00

#1 10 Vueve

$1,700.00

#2 10 Dom

$3,500.00

#3 10 Dom Rose

$5,500.00

#4 24 Procecco

$2,400.00

Champangne 750

BTL Veuve

$185.00

BTL Veuve Rose

$210.00Out of stock

BTL Dom

$465.00Out of stock

BTL Dom Rose

$600.00Out of stock

BTL PJ

$325.00

BTL PJ Rose

$600.00Out of stock

BTL Crystal

$600.00Out of stock

BTL PJ Brut

$185.00Out of stock

BTL PJ Brut Rose

$210.00Out of stock

BTL Laurent Perrier Brut

$185.00

Moet Rose

$185.00

Ace of Spades

$600.00Out of stock

Mags

BTL MAG Veuve

$375.00

BTL MAG Veuve Rose

$425.00

BTL MAG Moet Nectar Rose

$400.00

Large Format

PJ 3L

$1,600.00

Mumm 6L

$2,000.00Out of stock

Mumm 3L

$1,000.00

Veuve Rose 3L

Veuve 3L

$1,400.00

Tatinger 3L

$1,000.00Out of stock

Tattinger 12L

$4,000.00

Champangne Party Pack

#1 10 Vueve

$1,700.00

#2 10 Dom

$3,500.00

#3 10 Dom Rose

$5,500.00

#4 24 Procecco

$2,400.00

Late night

$10

$10.00

$20

$20.00

$25

$25.00

$30

$30.00

$40

$40.00

$15

$15.00

$130 Open Bar

$130.00

$160 Open Bar

$160.00

$190 Open Bar

$190.00

First

RW TUNA TARTARE

$50.00

RW CAESAR

$50.00

RW Charbroiled Oysters

$50.00

RW Beef Carpaccio

$50.00

Second

RW 6oz Filet

RW Brick Chicken

RW Braised BONE-IN SHORT RIB

RW Crab & Avocado Sushi Bowl

Third

FRUIT RAPINOE

CARROT CAKE

ROTATING SELECTION

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

900 N High Street, Columbus, OH 43215

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

