High Waters Sports Bar & Grill 910-541-0877
1,801 Reviews
$$
614 N New River Dr
Surf City, NC 28445
Order Again
Popular Items
Appetizers
APP Seafood Tower
Chicken Wings (8)
8 Wings tossed in your choice of Homemade Hot Sauce, Mild Sauce, Honey BBQ Sauce, New Cotton Candy Sauce, or Sweet Chili Sauce.
Conch Fritters
Visit the Bahamas, Key West or anywhere in Florida and you'll find these tasty conch fritters on the menu. You don't need a plane ticket to enjoy this authentic snack. Moderate spice with loads of tender conch meat.
DIP - Chilled Smoked Tuna
A Classic Floridian appetizer and a must try while in Coastal North Carolina! Smokey Flavor is balanced with tuna and finished with Parmesan Cheese. Served with Fresh Grilled Pita Chips
DIP - Fajita Chicken Shrimp Queso
Queso Dip with Chicken, Shrimp, Onions and Peppers. Served Hot with freshly made Nacho Chips
DIP - Spinach Artichoke
A classic dip with lots of flavor! Artichoke Dips and Spinach mixed with our chef's seasoning make a great combination. Served with freshly fried corn chips.
Empanadas Chicken Buffalo
Get your fix of these tasty filling spicy chicken treats. Served with moderately spicy Queso Cheese for dipping.
Fisherman's Chowder
A Tradition here since we opened. Our signature chowder has a slight - ever so slight spiciness to it as it goes down. Rich and Creamy Seafood Chowder laced with Clams, Salmon, Potatoes and Local Catch.
Fried Olives & Scallops
Who comes up with these combinations? We do and the sweet scallops are balanced with the salty olives - simple and amazing!
Fried Pickle Spears
Served with Ranch Dressing
High Waters Sampler
Two Colossal Shrimp (size 6/8) Two Conch Fritters Two Southern Touch Oysters Cocktail and Mango Peach Salsa
Irish Egg Rolls
Corned Beef, Sauerkraut and Swiss Cheese in a Crispy Wonton. Served with Thousand Island Dressing
Lobster Shrimp Nachos
Corn Tortilla topped with Creamy Parmesan Cheese Sauce, Tomatoes, Scallions, Jalapenos and Black Olives. Shrimp & Lobster
Mozzarella Sticks
5 Breaded Mozzarella Sticks. Served with Marinara Sauce.
Nachos
Corn Tortillas topped with Chili, Melted Beer Cheese, Jalapenos, Black Olives and Green Onions. Served with Sour Cream and Salsa
Southern Touch Oysters
Leeks and Collards are sauteed with heavy cream and seasonings. This mixture is placed onto a freshly shucked half shell oyster. Next we top each oyster with shredded parmesan cheese and lightly brown under the broiler. *Note these are considered RAW oysters
Tender Platter (20)
Classic Chicken Tenderloins fried to perfections. This is a crowd pleaser for any event.
Tenders (5)
5 Chicken Tenderloins tossed in your choice of Homemade Hot Sauce, Mild Sauce, Honey BBQ Sauce, New Cotton Candy Sauce, or Sweet Chili Sauce.
Wing Platter (25)
Perfect for Parties - 25 Fresh Chicken Wings tossed in your choice of Homemade Hot Sauce, Mild Sauce, Honey BBQ Sauce, New Cotton Candy Sauce, or Sweet Chili Sauce.
Salads
House Salad - Small
House Salad Large
Caesar Salad - Small
Caesar Salad - Large
Chicken Caesar Salad
Freshly grilled Chicken over crisp Romaine Lettuce, Parmesan Cheese, Croutons and Caesar Dressing.
Cranberry Apricot Salad
Mixed Lettuces with composed ingredients of Dried Apricots, Dried Cranberries, Feta Cheese and Candied Pecans. Served with a Fat Free Raspberry Vinaigrette on the side - Wow this salad is amazing! Feel free to add Shrimp, Chicken or other items to this salad for an additional charge.
Greek Twist Salad
A temping toss of Romaine Lettuce, Quinoa Rice Blend, Cucumbers, Feta Cheese, Kalamata Olives, Tomatoes, Shredded Carrots and Toasted Almonds laced with our Balsamic Vinaigrette.
Topsail Salad - NO MEAT
Mixed Greens, Sliced Mushrooms, Red Onions, Bacon and Blue Cheese Crumbles. We serve this salad with our house made Honey Citrus Vinaigrette.
Topsail Salad w/ Chicken
Freshly Grilled Chicken Tenderloins over mixed Greens, Sliced Mushrooms, Red Onions, Bacon and Blue Cheese Crumbles. We serve this salad with our house made Honey Citrus Vinaigrette.
Topsail Salad w/ Fried Scallops
Topsail Salad w/ Salmon
8 ounces of freshly grilled Salmon Filet topping our mixed Greens, Sliced Mushrooms, Red Onions, Bacon and Blue Cheese Crumbles. We serve this salad with our house made Honey Citrus Vinaigrette.
Topsail Salad w/ Scallops
Topsail Salad w/ Shrimp
Freshly Grilled Large Shrimp on top of our mixed Greens, Sliced Mushrooms, Red Onions, Bacon and Blue Cheese Crumbles. We serve this salad with our house made Honey Citrus Vinaigrette.
Burgers
Hamburger
Half Pound of our signature Ground Chuck grilled to perfection. Served with Lettuce, Tomato and Onion on a locally made Brioche Roll. Build it your way.
Carolina Burger
Half Pound of our signature Ground Chuck grilled to perfection and basted on Honey BBQ Sauce, topped with Applewood thick cut smoked bacon, Cheddar Cheese and Crispy Onion Strings. Served with Lettuce, Tomatoes and onion slice served on a Locally Baked Brioche Roll.
Carolina Chicken
Fresh Chicken Tenderloins grilled to perfection and basted on Honey BBQ Sauce, topped with Applewood thick cut smoked bacon, Cheddar Cheese and Crispy Onion Strings. Served with Lettuce, Tomatoes and onion slice served on a Locally Baked Brioche Roll.
Buffalo Shrimp Burger
Half Pound of our signature Ground Chuck grilled to perfection topped with Spicy Buffalo Shrimp (3) and Melted Blue Cheese. Served with Lettuce, Tomato and Onion Slice on a Locally Baked Brioche Roll
Buffalo Shrimp Chicken
Fresh Chicken Tenderloins grilled to perfection topped with Spicy Buffalo Shrimp (3) and Melted Blue Cheese. Served with Lettuce, Tomato and Onion Slice on a Locally Baked Brioche Roll
Royale w/ Cheese
Half Pound of our signature Ground Beef cooked to perfection. Topped with a Fried Eggs, Applewood Thick-Cut Bacon and American Cheese. Served with Lettuce, Tomato and Onion Slice, served on a locally baked Brioche Roll.
Royale Chicken
Fresh Chicken Tenderloins grilled to perfection. Topped with a Fried Eggs, Applewood Thick-Cut Bacon and American Cheese. Served with Lettuce, Tomato and Onion Slice, served on a locally baked Brioche Roll.
Gallagher Burger
Half Pound of our signature Ground Beef cooked to perfection. Grilled with a topping of Roasted Red Peppers, Fresh Spinach, Sauteed Onions, Apple-wood Smoked Thick-cut Bacon and Feta Cheese. Served on a Locally made Brioche Roll with our Balsamic Mayonnaise on the side.
Gallagher Chicken
Fresh grilled Chicken Tenderloins, grilled with a topping of Roasted Red Peppers, Fresh Spinach, Sauteed Onions, Apple-wood Smoked Thick-cut Bacon and Feta Cheese. Served on a Locally made Brioche Roll with our Balsamic Mayonnaise on the side.
Sharks Breath Burger
Half Pound of our signature Ground Beef cooked to perfection. Topped with Fried Jalapenos, Char Grilled Onions, Sriracha Sauce and Pepper Jack Cheese and served on a Pretzel Bun.
Sharks Breath Chicken
Freshly grilled Chicken Tenderloins, topped with Fried Jalapenos, Char Grilled Onions, Sriracha Sauce and Pepper Jack Cheese and served on a Pretzel Bun.
Sandwiches
Burrito - Chicken
Burrito - Shrimp
Sauteed Jumbo Shrimp (12) with tomatoes, Jalapenos, Quinoa Rice and Queso. Served with our homemade Ranch Chips
Chicken Caesar Wrap
Flour Tortilla heated slightly on our grill. Stuffed with Romaine Lettuce, Freshly Grilled Chicken and tossed with Caesar Dressing.
Chicken Caesar Wrap
Fresh Fish Taco Wrap
Tender Beer Battered White Fish, Sauteed Sweet Peppers, Cabbage, Sauteed Onions and our slightly Spicy "Popp'n" Sauce in a Flour Tortilla. Served with Salsa
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Freshly Grilled Chicken Tenderloins finished with Apple-wood Smoked Bacon, your choice of Cheese. Served with Lettuce, Tomato, and Onion slice on a Locally Baked Brioche Roll. Honey Mustard on the side.
Hurricane Chicken
Crispy Beer Battered Chicken Tenderloins tossed in our House-made Hot or Mild Sauce. Topped with Pepper Jack Cheese, "Popp'n" Sauce and Guacamole. Served with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion Slice on a Locally Baked Brioche Bun.
Just Nipped - Vegetarian
Vegetarian Selection - Grilled Balsamic Marinated Mushroom, Sauteed Spinach, Grilled Sweet Peppers, Caramelized Onions, and Pepper Jack Cheese. Served with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion Slice on a Locally Baked Brioche Roll. Balsamic Mayonnaise on the side.
Philly Cheese Steak
Tender Rib Eye Beef, Sweet Peppers, and Sauteed Onions with Mozzarella Cheese. Served on a Locally made 8" Roll.
Po Boy Shrimp
Crispy Beer Battered Shrimp, Lettuce and Tomato laced with a Spicy Mayonnaise on a Locally Baked 8" Roll.
Reuben
One of our best selling sandwiches! Our Corned Beef is cooked to order with Sauerkraut, Swiss Cheese and Thousand Island Dressing. Served on Locally Baked Ryes Bread.
Seafood
Lunch Shrimp Fried
Fish N Chips
Classic Beer Battered White Fish combined with our House-made Ranch Potato Chips. This entree comes with your choice of one additional side item. Tartar Sauce served on the side.
Fried Flounder
This items is a favorite with our locals! We utilize local flounder when available. Beer Battered to perfection - one pound of Flounder!!! This entree comes with your choice of two side items and Tartar Sauce on the side.
Headwater Salmon
8 ounce Salmon Filet grilled and topped with Sauteed Baby Shrimp laced in a Lemon Creamy Parmesan Sauce. This entree comes with your choice of two side items.
Mixed Shrimp Platter
Poppn Beer Battered Shrimp
Beer Battered Huge Shrimp fried to a golden brown or grilled to perfection. Our "Popp'n" Sauce is served on the side. This entree comes with your choice of two side items.
Salmon Plain
Keep it simple with a Lightly Blackened 8 ounce Salmon Filet. This entree come with your choice of two side items.
Scallops - Fried
Scallops - Sauteed
Seafood Tower
3/4 pound boiled snow crab clusters, quarter pound crab claws, one pound mussels, half pound shrimp, half pound scallops and six oysters on the half shell. Melted butter and Cocktail sauce.
Southern Crab Boil
A FEAST ! Boiled Snow Crab Clusters, Boiled Shrimp, REd Potatoes, Corn on the Cob and Seasoned Sausage. Served with Melted Butter Make sure you have Crackers at home for the crab legs.
Off The Grill
8oz Angus Sirloin Steak
8 ounce Sirloin Steak cooked to perfection with our signature steak seasoning. This meal comes with two side items. You may also add Mushrooms, or Crab Legs to make yourself a Surf & Turf.
12 oz NY Strip
Our New York Strip steaks are hand cut in-house. This tender cut of meat is a flavorful and delicious selection.
Bone In Pork Chop
All natural and grilled to perfection. Finished with Fried Onions Straws and Mango Peach Salsa. Offered with your choice of two side items.
Pasta
Alfredo w/ GRILLED Chicken
A classic Linguine tossed generously with Parmesan Alfredo Sauce topped with Freshly Grilled Chicken Tenderloins. Served with two slices of French Bread and a House Salad
Alfredo w/ BLACKENED Chicken
A classic Linguine tossed generously with Parmesan Alfredo Sauce topped with Freshly Blackened Chicken Tenderloins. Served with two slices of French Bread and a House Salad
Alfredo w/ Salmon
A classic Linguine tossed generously with Parmesan Alfredo Sauce topped with Freshly Grilled 8 ounce Salmon Filet. Served with two slices of French Bread and a House Salad
Alfredo w/ Shrimp
A classic Linguine tossed generously with Parmesan Alfredo Sauce topped with Freshly Grilled Jumbo Shrimp. Served with two slices of French Bread and a House Salad
High Seas Linguini
Sweet Scallops, Shrimp, Mussels, flakey white fish sauteed and deglazed with Vodka. Linguine is added with the Vodka Rosa Sauce and topped with Parmesan cheese and parsley. Served with Frenh Bread
Kids Menu
Side Items
Celery
Chili Bowl
Chips & Salsa
Coleslaw
Extra Dressing
Extra Guacamole
Extra Patty
Extra Sauce
French Bread Basket
Fries French Fries
Fries Sweet Potato Fries
Fruit - Seasonal
Jalapenos Fried Basket
Onion Rings
Onion Strings
Quinoa Rice Blend
Ranch Chips
Roasted Rosemary Potatoes
Salad House Large
Salad House Small
Salad Lg. Caesar
Salad Sm Caesar
Seasonal Vegetable
Side Grilled Chicken (2 pcs.)
Side Grilled Salmon (8oz)
Side Grilled Shrimp (2 skewers)
Side Grilled Steak (8oz)
Side Scallops - Fried
Side Scallops - Sauteed
Snow Crab Cluster (10-12oz.)
Queso Cheese
Egg
Dessert
Warm Apple Caramel Rolls
Apple Pie is baked, then caramel is added before wrapping in a wonton wrapper. The wontons are deep fried, served warm with vanilla ice cream. Finished with Whipped Cream and MORE caramel sauce!
Ice Cream - Vanilla
We make our own "NO Churn" Ice Cream with real vanilla bean! Creamy and delicious. Picture is shown with Raspberry Sauce. You may also add Chocolate Sauce or Caramel Sauce. Served with Whipped Cream.
Ice Cream - Chocolate
Ice Cream - Seasonal
Raspberry Velvet Tart
House-made Raspberry Velvet Tart. Fresh Raspberries are placed into a delicate pastry shell. We then mix white chocolate with lots of love and pour over the fresh raspberries. This pastry explodes with Summer Flavor in every bite. Served with whipped cream and raspberry sauce.
Blueberry Surprise
Made fresh in our kitchen, our Blueberry Surprise Cheesecake will surprise you with a light and creamy finish in a traditional pie shell.
Chocolate Opulence Tart
We we make this Chocolate Opulence Pie in our kitchen! Rich, smooth, light and will have you looking for more! Served with Whipped Cream.
Chocolate Chip SLAM Cookie
We bake our signature "Slam Cookies" as Chocolate Chip. These cookies are sandwiched with a Cardamone Buttercream, served with our Homemade NO Churn Ice Cream and finished with Caramel Sauce and Rosemary Sprig.
Frozen Raspberry Souffle'
Our house-made Frozen Raspberry Souffle is the perfect refreshment for a dessert. Light Raspberry Meringue is laced with Chambord, sponge cake and light cream. Garnished with whipped cream and raspberry sauce.
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 2:00 am
|Monday
|7:00 am - 2:00 am
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 2:00 am
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 2:00 am
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 2:00 am
|Friday
|7:00 am - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 2:00 am
American Sports Bar Staples, such as Wings, Beer and Burgers. Our Seafood selection is unmatched in the area. We feature fresh local seafood and produce when available.
614 N New River Dr, Surf City, NC 28445