Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
American
Seafood

High Waters Sports Bar & Grill 910-541-0877

1,801 Reviews

$$

614 N New River Dr

Surf City, NC 28445

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Cranberry Apricot Salad
Reuben
Tender Platter (20)

Appetizers

APP Seafood Tower

$66.00
Chicken Wings (8)

Chicken Wings (8)

$12.99

8 Wings tossed in your choice of Homemade Hot Sauce, Mild Sauce, Honey BBQ Sauce, New Cotton Candy Sauce, or Sweet Chili Sauce.

Conch Fritters

Conch Fritters

$10.99

Visit the Bahamas, Key West or anywhere in Florida and you'll find these tasty conch fritters on the menu. You don't need a plane ticket to enjoy this authentic snack. Moderate spice with loads of tender conch meat.

DIP - Chilled Smoked Tuna

DIP - Chilled Smoked Tuna

$13.00Out of stock

A Classic Floridian appetizer and a must try while in Coastal North Carolina! Smokey Flavor is balanced with tuna and finished with Parmesan Cheese. Served with Fresh Grilled Pita Chips

DIP - Fajita Chicken Shrimp Queso

DIP - Fajita Chicken Shrimp Queso

$13.00

Queso Dip with Chicken, Shrimp, Onions and Peppers. Served Hot with freshly made Nacho Chips

DIP - Spinach Artichoke

DIP - Spinach Artichoke

$13.00Out of stock

A classic dip with lots of flavor! Artichoke Dips and Spinach mixed with our chef's seasoning make a great combination. Served with freshly fried corn chips.

Empanadas Chicken Buffalo

Empanadas Chicken Buffalo

$12.00

Get your fix of these tasty filling spicy chicken treats. Served with moderately spicy Queso Cheese for dipping.

Fisherman's Chowder

Fisherman's Chowder

$7.99

A Tradition here since we opened. Our signature chowder has a slight - ever so slight spiciness to it as it goes down. Rich and Creamy Seafood Chowder laced with Clams, Salmon, Potatoes and Local Catch.

Fried Olives & Scallops

Fried Olives & Scallops

$11.99

Who comes up with these combinations? We do and the sweet scallops are balanced with the salty olives - simple and amazing!

Fried Pickle Spears

Fried Pickle Spears

$6.99

Served with Ranch Dressing

High Waters Sampler

High Waters Sampler

$19.00

Two Colossal Shrimp (size 6/8) Two Conch Fritters Two Southern Touch Oysters Cocktail and Mango Peach Salsa

Irish Egg Rolls

Irish Egg Rolls

$7.99

Corned Beef, Sauerkraut and Swiss Cheese in a Crispy Wonton. Served with Thousand Island Dressing

Lobster Shrimp Nachos

Lobster Shrimp Nachos

$16.00

Corn Tortilla topped with Creamy Parmesan Cheese Sauce, Tomatoes, Scallions, Jalapenos and Black Olives. Shrimp & Lobster

Mozzarella Sticks

Mozzarella Sticks

$7.99

5 Breaded Mozzarella Sticks. Served with Marinara Sauce.

Nachos

Nachos

$12.99

Corn Tortillas topped with Chili, Melted Beer Cheese, Jalapenos, Black Olives and Green Onions. Served with Sour Cream and Salsa

Southern Touch Oysters

Southern Touch Oysters

$13.99

Leeks and Collards are sauteed with heavy cream and seasonings. This mixture is placed onto a freshly shucked half shell oyster. Next we top each oyster with shredded parmesan cheese and lightly brown under the broiler. *Note these are considered RAW oysters

Tender Platter (20)

Tender Platter (20)

$40.00

Classic Chicken Tenderloins fried to perfections. This is a crowd pleaser for any event.

Tenders (5)

Tenders (5)

$12.99

5 Chicken Tenderloins tossed in your choice of Homemade Hot Sauce, Mild Sauce, Honey BBQ Sauce, New Cotton Candy Sauce, or Sweet Chili Sauce.

Wing Platter (25)

Wing Platter (25)

$40.00

Perfect for Parties - 25 Fresh Chicken Wings tossed in your choice of Homemade Hot Sauce, Mild Sauce, Honey BBQ Sauce, New Cotton Candy Sauce, or Sweet Chili Sauce.

Salads

House Salad - Small

$2.99

House Salad Large

$5.99

Caesar Salad - Small

$4.99

Caesar Salad - Large

$6.99

Chicken Caesar Salad

$12.99

Freshly grilled Chicken over crisp Romaine Lettuce, Parmesan Cheese, Croutons and Caesar Dressing.

Cranberry Apricot Salad

$12.00

Mixed Lettuces with composed ingredients of Dried Apricots, Dried Cranberries, Feta Cheese and Candied Pecans. Served with a Fat Free Raspberry Vinaigrette on the side - Wow this salad is amazing! Feel free to add Shrimp, Chicken or other items to this salad for an additional charge.

Greek Twist Salad

$12.00

A temping toss of Romaine Lettuce, Quinoa Rice Blend, Cucumbers, Feta Cheese, Kalamata Olives, Tomatoes, Shredded Carrots and Toasted Almonds laced with our Balsamic Vinaigrette.

Topsail Salad - NO MEAT

$9.99

Mixed Greens, Sliced Mushrooms, Red Onions, Bacon and Blue Cheese Crumbles. We serve this salad with our house made Honey Citrus Vinaigrette.

Topsail Salad w/ Chicken

Topsail Salad w/ Chicken

$14.99

Freshly Grilled Chicken Tenderloins over mixed Greens, Sliced Mushrooms, Red Onions, Bacon and Blue Cheese Crumbles. We serve this salad with our house made Honey Citrus Vinaigrette.

Topsail Salad w/ Fried Scallops

$17.99

Topsail Salad w/ Salmon

$18.99

8 ounces of freshly grilled Salmon Filet topping our mixed Greens, Sliced Mushrooms, Red Onions, Bacon and Blue Cheese Crumbles. We serve this salad with our house made Honey Citrus Vinaigrette.

Topsail Salad w/ Scallops

$17.99

Topsail Salad w/ Shrimp

$16.99

Freshly Grilled Large Shrimp on top of our mixed Greens, Sliced Mushrooms, Red Onions, Bacon and Blue Cheese Crumbles. We serve this salad with our house made Honey Citrus Vinaigrette.

Burgers

Hamburger

$13.99

Half Pound of our signature Ground Chuck grilled to perfection. Served with Lettuce, Tomato and Onion on a locally made Brioche Roll. Build it your way.

Carolina Burger

$15.99

Half Pound of our signature Ground Chuck grilled to perfection and basted on Honey BBQ Sauce, topped with Applewood thick cut smoked bacon, Cheddar Cheese and Crispy Onion Strings. Served with Lettuce, Tomatoes and onion slice served on a Locally Baked Brioche Roll.

Carolina Chicken

$14.99

Fresh Chicken Tenderloins grilled to perfection and basted on Honey BBQ Sauce, topped with Applewood thick cut smoked bacon, Cheddar Cheese and Crispy Onion Strings. Served with Lettuce, Tomatoes and onion slice served on a Locally Baked Brioche Roll.

Buffalo Shrimp Burger

$17.99

Half Pound of our signature Ground Chuck grilled to perfection topped with Spicy Buffalo Shrimp (3) and Melted Blue Cheese. Served with Lettuce, Tomato and Onion Slice on a Locally Baked Brioche Roll

Buffalo Shrimp Chicken

$14.99

Fresh Chicken Tenderloins grilled to perfection topped with Spicy Buffalo Shrimp (3) and Melted Blue Cheese. Served with Lettuce, Tomato and Onion Slice on a Locally Baked Brioche Roll

Royale w/ Cheese

Royale w/ Cheese

$15.99

Half Pound of our signature Ground Beef cooked to perfection. Topped with a Fried Eggs, Applewood Thick-Cut Bacon and American Cheese. Served with Lettuce, Tomato and Onion Slice, served on a locally baked Brioche Roll.

Royale Chicken

$14.99

Fresh Chicken Tenderloins grilled to perfection. Topped with a Fried Eggs, Applewood Thick-Cut Bacon and American Cheese. Served with Lettuce, Tomato and Onion Slice, served on a locally baked Brioche Roll.

Gallagher Burger

$16.99

Half Pound of our signature Ground Beef cooked to perfection. Grilled with a topping of Roasted Red Peppers, Fresh Spinach, Sauteed Onions, Apple-wood Smoked Thick-cut Bacon and Feta Cheese. Served on a Locally made Brioche Roll with our Balsamic Mayonnaise on the side.

Gallagher Chicken

$14.99

Fresh grilled Chicken Tenderloins, grilled with a topping of Roasted Red Peppers, Fresh Spinach, Sauteed Onions, Apple-wood Smoked Thick-cut Bacon and Feta Cheese. Served on a Locally made Brioche Roll with our Balsamic Mayonnaise on the side.

Sharks Breath Burger

Sharks Breath Burger

$15.99

Half Pound of our signature Ground Beef cooked to perfection. Topped with Fried Jalapenos, Char Grilled Onions, Sriracha Sauce and Pepper Jack Cheese and served on a Pretzel Bun.

Sharks Breath Chicken

$14.99

Freshly grilled Chicken Tenderloins, topped with Fried Jalapenos, Char Grilled Onions, Sriracha Sauce and Pepper Jack Cheese and served on a Pretzel Bun.

Sandwiches

Burrito - Chicken

$14.99
Burrito - Shrimp

Burrito - Shrimp

$22.99

Sauteed Jumbo Shrimp (12) with tomatoes, Jalapenos, Quinoa Rice and Queso. Served with our homemade Ranch Chips

Chicken Caesar Wrap

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$13.99

Flour Tortilla heated slightly on our grill. Stuffed with Romaine Lettuce, Freshly Grilled Chicken and tossed with Caesar Dressing.

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$13.99
Fresh Fish Taco Wrap

Fresh Fish Taco Wrap

$14.99

Tender Beer Battered White Fish, Sauteed Sweet Peppers, Cabbage, Sauteed Onions and our slightly Spicy "Popp'n" Sauce in a Flour Tortilla. Served with Salsa

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$15.99

Freshly Grilled Chicken Tenderloins finished with Apple-wood Smoked Bacon, your choice of Cheese. Served with Lettuce, Tomato, and Onion slice on a Locally Baked Brioche Roll. Honey Mustard on the side.

Hurricane Chicken

$15.99

Crispy Beer Battered Chicken Tenderloins tossed in our House-made Hot or Mild Sauce. Topped with Pepper Jack Cheese, "Popp'n" Sauce and Guacamole. Served with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion Slice on a Locally Baked Brioche Bun.

Just Nipped - Vegetarian

$12.99

Vegetarian Selection - Grilled Balsamic Marinated Mushroom, Sauteed Spinach, Grilled Sweet Peppers, Caramelized Onions, and Pepper Jack Cheese. Served with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion Slice on a Locally Baked Brioche Roll. Balsamic Mayonnaise on the side.

Philly Cheese Steak

Philly Cheese Steak

$14.99

Tender Rib Eye Beef, Sweet Peppers, and Sauteed Onions with Mozzarella Cheese. Served on a Locally made 8" Roll.

Po Boy Shrimp

Po Boy Shrimp

$16.99

Crispy Beer Battered Shrimp, Lettuce and Tomato laced with a Spicy Mayonnaise on a Locally Baked 8" Roll.

Reuben

Reuben

$13.99

One of our best selling sandwiches! Our Corned Beef is cooked to order with Sauerkraut, Swiss Cheese and Thousand Island Dressing. Served on Locally Baked Ryes Bread.

Seafood

Lunch Shrimp Fried

$2,000.00
Fish N Chips

Fish N Chips

$19.99

Classic Beer Battered White Fish combined with our House-made Ranch Potato Chips. This entree comes with your choice of one additional side item. Tartar Sauce served on the side.

Fried Flounder

Fried Flounder

$19.99

This items is a favorite with our locals! We utilize local flounder when available. Beer Battered to perfection - one pound of Flounder!!! This entree comes with your choice of two side items and Tartar Sauce on the side.

Headwater Salmon

Headwater Salmon

$32.99

8 ounce Salmon Filet grilled and topped with Sauteed Baby Shrimp laced in a Lemon Creamy Parmesan Sauce. This entree comes with your choice of two side items.

Mixed Shrimp Platter

$28.99
Poppn Beer Battered Shrimp

Poppn Beer Battered Shrimp

$28.99

Beer Battered Huge Shrimp fried to a golden brown or grilled to perfection. Our "Popp'n" Sauce is served on the side. This entree comes with your choice of two side items.

Salmon Plain

Salmon Plain

$24.99

Keep it simple with a Lightly Blackened 8 ounce Salmon Filet. This entree come with your choice of two side items.

Scallops - Fried

$22.99

Scallops - Sauteed

$22.99
Seafood Tower

Seafood Tower

$66.00

3/4 pound boiled snow crab clusters, quarter pound crab claws, one pound mussels, half pound shrimp, half pound scallops and six oysters on the half shell. Melted butter and Cocktail sauce.

Southern Crab Boil

Southern Crab Boil

$56.00

A FEAST ! Boiled Snow Crab Clusters, Boiled Shrimp, REd Potatoes, Corn on the Cob and Seasoned Sausage. Served with Melted Butter Make sure you have Crackers at home for the crab legs.

Off The Grill

8oz Angus Sirloin Steak

8oz Angus Sirloin Steak

$28.99Out of stock

8 ounce Sirloin Steak cooked to perfection with our signature steak seasoning. This meal comes with two side items. You may also add Mushrooms, or Crab Legs to make yourself a Surf & Turf.

12 oz NY Strip

12 oz NY Strip

$32.99

Our New York Strip steaks are hand cut in-house. This tender cut of meat is a flavorful and delicious selection.

Bone In Pork Chop

Bone In Pork Chop

$26.99

All natural and grilled to perfection. Finished with Fried Onions Straws and Mango Peach Salsa. Offered with your choice of two side items.

Pasta

Alfredo w/ GRILLED Chicken

Alfredo w/ GRILLED Chicken

$18.99

A classic Linguine tossed generously with Parmesan Alfredo Sauce topped with Freshly Grilled Chicken Tenderloins. Served with two slices of French Bread and a House Salad

Alfredo w/ BLACKENED Chicken

$18.99

A classic Linguine tossed generously with Parmesan Alfredo Sauce topped with Freshly Blackened Chicken Tenderloins. Served with two slices of French Bread and a House Salad

Alfredo w/ Salmon

$24.99

A classic Linguine tossed generously with Parmesan Alfredo Sauce topped with Freshly Grilled 8 ounce Salmon Filet. Served with two slices of French Bread and a House Salad

Alfredo w/ Shrimp

$24.99

A classic Linguine tossed generously with Parmesan Alfredo Sauce topped with Freshly Grilled Jumbo Shrimp. Served with two slices of French Bread and a House Salad

High Seas Linguini

High Seas Linguini

$24.99

Sweet Scallops, Shrimp, Mussels, flakey white fish sauteed and deglazed with Vodka. Linguine is added with the Vodka Rosa Sauce and topped with Parmesan cheese and parsley. Served with Frenh Bread

Kids Menu

Kids Pasta Marinara

$5.00

Kids Pasta Alfredo

$7.00

Kids Grilled Cheese & Fries

$6.00

Kids Hamburger & Fries

$6.00

Kids Cheeseburger & Fries

$8.00

Kids Chicken Fingers & Fries

$8.00

Side Items

Our side item list is extensive but worth a look.

Celery

$0.35

Chili Bowl

$4.99

Chips & Salsa

$2.49

Coleslaw

$2.00

Extra Dressing

Extra Guacamole

$0.75

Extra Patty

$7.00

Extra Sauce

French Bread Basket

$2.00

Fries French Fries

$4.00

Fries Sweet Potato Fries

$4.00

Fruit - Seasonal

$4.00

Jalapenos Fried Basket

$4.49

Onion Rings

$4.00

Onion Strings

$3.29

Quinoa Rice Blend

$4.00

Ranch Chips

$4.00

Roasted Rosemary Potatoes

$4.00

Salad House Large

$5.99

Salad House Small

$2.99

Salad Lg. Caesar

$6.99

Salad Sm Caesar

$4.99

Seasonal Vegetable

$4.00

Side Grilled Chicken (2 pcs.)

$8.99

Side Grilled Salmon (8oz)

$12.99

Side Grilled Shrimp (2 skewers)

$15.99

Side Grilled Steak (8oz)

$14.99

Side Scallops - Fried

$14.99

Side Scallops - Sauteed

$14.99

Snow Crab Cluster (10-12oz.)

$36.00

Queso Cheese

$1.00

Egg

$1.25

Dessert

Warm Apple Caramel Rolls

Warm Apple Caramel Rolls

$10.00

Apple Pie is baked, then caramel is added before wrapping in a wonton wrapper. The wontons are deep fried, served warm with vanilla ice cream. Finished with Whipped Cream and MORE caramel sauce!

Ice Cream - Vanilla

Ice Cream - Vanilla

$10.00

We make our own "NO Churn" Ice Cream with real vanilla bean! Creamy and delicious. Picture is shown with Raspberry Sauce. You may also add Chocolate Sauce or Caramel Sauce. Served with Whipped Cream.

Ice Cream - Chocolate

$10.00

Ice Cream - Seasonal

$6.00
Raspberry Velvet Tart

Raspberry Velvet Tart

$10.00

House-made Raspberry Velvet Tart. Fresh Raspberries are placed into a delicate pastry shell. We then mix white chocolate with lots of love and pour over the fresh raspberries. This pastry explodes with Summer Flavor in every bite. Served with whipped cream and raspberry sauce.

Blueberry Surprise

Blueberry Surprise

$10.00

Made fresh in our kitchen, our Blueberry Surprise Cheesecake will surprise you with a light and creamy finish in a traditional pie shell.

Chocolate Opulence Tart

Chocolate Opulence Tart

$10.00

We we make this Chocolate Opulence Pie in our kitchen! Rich, smooth, light and will have you looking for more! Served with Whipped Cream.

Chocolate Chip SLAM Cookie

Chocolate Chip SLAM Cookie

$10.00

We bake our signature "Slam Cookies" as Chocolate Chip. These cookies are sandwiched with a Cardamone Buttercream, served with our Homemade NO Churn Ice Cream and finished with Caramel Sauce and Rosemary Sprig.

Frozen Raspberry Souffle'

Frozen Raspberry Souffle'

$10.00

Our house-made Frozen Raspberry Souffle is the perfect refreshment for a dessert. Light Raspberry Meringue is laced with Chambord, sponge cake and light cream. Garnished with whipped cream and raspberry sauce.

Attributes and Amenities
check markSports
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday7:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday7:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday7:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday7:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday7:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday7:00 am - 2:00 am
Restaurant info

American Sports Bar Staples, such as Wings, Beer and Burgers. Our Seafood selection is unmatched in the area. We feature fresh local seafood and produce when available.

Website

Location

614 N New River Dr, Surf City, NC 28445

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
High Waters / Gallagher’s Sports Bar & Grill image
High Waters / Gallagher’s Sports Bar & Grill image

Similar restaurants in your area

Tidewater Oyster Bar
orange star4.9 • 63
8211 Market Street Wilmington, NC 28411
View restaurantnext
Cape Fear Seafood Company, Porters Neck
orange starNo Reviews
140 Hays Lane Unit 140 Wilmington, NC 28411
View restaurantnext
True Blue Butcher and Table
orange star4.5 • 718
1125 Military Cutoff Road Wilmington, NC 28405
View restaurantnext
Poe's Tavern
orange starNo Reviews
212 Causeway Drive Wrightsville Beach, NC 28480
View restaurantnext
Brent's Bistro
orange star4.7 • 358
7110 Wrightsville Ave Wilmington, NC 28403
View restaurantnext
Soif de Vin
orange starNo Reviews
5226 S College Rd 9B Wilmington, NC 28412
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants
Map
More near Surf City
Hampstead
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Jacksonville
review star
Avg 3.7 (5 restaurants)
Wilmington
review star
Avg 4.5 (99 restaurants)
Leland
review star
Avg 5 (5 restaurants)
Carolina Beach
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Southport
review star
Avg 4 (4 restaurants)
Morehead City
review star
Avg 4.8 (9 restaurants)
New Bern
review star
No reviews yet
Supply
review star
Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston