Pizza
Italian

Gallagher's Pizza Suamico

120 Reviews

$$

2306 Lineville Rd

Suamico, WI 54313

Popular Items

Garlic Cheese Bread
16" Hand
14" Hand

10"

10" Thin

$9.49

10" Hand

$10.49

Gluten-Free

$12.49

10" Pan

$13.99

10" Deep Dish

$13.99

12"

12" Thin

$11.49

12" Hand

$12.49

14"

14" Thin

$14.49

14" Hand

$15.49

14" Pan

$18.49

14" Deep Dish

$18.49

16"

16" Thin

$18.49

16" Hand

$19.49

18"

18" Thin

$20.99

18" Hand

$21.99

Calzones

Personal Calzone

$8.99

Two Person Calzone

$13.99

Four Person Calzone

$17.99

Appetizers1

Inferno Buffalo Wings

$11.99

served w/blue cheese and celery

Honey Dipped Chicken Wings

$11.99

served w/honey mustard sauce

Boneless Chicken Wings

$9.99

served w/ranch or blue cheese

Buffet Wings

$11.99

Chicken Strips

$6.49

served w/ranch dressing

Breaded Mushrooms

$6.99

served w/ranch dressing

Stuffed Mushroom Caps

$6.99

served w/marinara

Cheese Curds

$7.99

served w/ranch dressing

Mozzarella Sticks

$8.99

served w/marinara

Jalapeno Poppers

$6.99

served w/ranch dressing

Onion Rings

$5.49

served w/Southwest sauce

Supreme Combo Appetizer Basket

$15.99

served w/ranch, marinara, and southwest dipping sauces

Bread Sticks

$3.99

served w/marinara

Garlic Bread

$3.49

served w/marinara

Garlic Cheese Bread

$4.99

served w/marinara

Spinach Tomato Garlic Bread w/Cheese

$5.49

served w/marinara

Gallagher's Bread

$5.99

with choice of one topping

Soups

$3.49+

French Fries

$1.99+

Specialties

Half Rack Baby Back Ribs

$13.99

served w/fries and cole slaw

Full Rack Baby Back Ribs

$21.99

served w/fries and cole slaw

Country Fried Chicken

$13.99

served w/fries and cole slaw

Chicken Strip Basket

$10.99

served w/fries and cole slaw

Cod Basket

$12.99

served w/fries ,cole slaw and rye

Lake Perch Dinner 4pc

$13.99

served w/fries, coleslaw and rye

Lake Perch Dinner 6pc

$16.99

served w/fries, coleslaw and rye

Shrimp Basket

$13.99

served w/fries and cole slaw

Pasta

Spaghetti

$8.99

served w/garlic bread

Mostaccioli

$8.99

served w/garlic bread

Baked Mostaccioli

$9.99

served w/garlic bread

Baked Lasagna

$10.99

served w/garlic bread

Beef Ravioli

$9.99

served w/garlic bread

Cheese Ravioli

$9.99

served w/garlic bread

Spinach Ravioli

$9.99

served w/garlic bread

Cheese Stuffed Shells

$10.99

served w/garlic bread

Chicken Parmigiana

$13.49

served w/garlic bread

Eggplant Parmigiana

$13.49

served w/garlic bread

Baked Chicken Tetrazzini

$13.99

served w/garlic bread

Chicken Fettuccini

$13.99

served w/garlic bread

Mac-N-Cheese

$10.99

served w/garlic bread

Sandwiches

Juicy Italian Beef

$10.49

Authentic Cheesesteak Sandwich

$10.99

Gallagher's Combo Sandwich

$11.99

Philly-Buster Sandwich

$10.49

BBQ Beef

$10.49

Italian Sausage

$10.49

Eggplant Parmesan Sandwich

$10.49

Homemade Meatball

$10.49

Italian Chicken Sandwich

$10.99

Gallagher's Grinder

$10.49

Sarasota Sub

$10.49

Italian Sub

$10.49

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$10.49

Southwest Chicken Sandwich

$10.49

Veggie Sandwich

$9.99

Lake Perch Sandwich

$9.99

Gyro

$9.49

Chicago JUMBO Dog

$7.99

served w/fries

Gallagher's Burger

$9.99

served w/fries

Salads & Wraps

Chicken Caeser Wrap

$8.99

BLT Wrap

$8.99

Chicken Ceaser Salad

$6.99+

Greek Salad

$6.99+

Anti-Pasto Salad

$6.99+

Tossed Garden Salad

$4.99+

Veggie Salad

$6.49+

Desserts

Chocolate Beyond Reason

$5.99

NY Style Cheesecake

$3.99

NY Cheesecake w/Blueberries

$4.99

NY Cheesecake w/Cherries

$4.99

NY Cheesecake w/Raspberries

$4.99

NY Cheesecake w/Strawberries

$4.99

Turtle Cheesecake

$4.99

1 Cookie Assorted

$0.60

3 Cookies Assorted

$1.80

Dozen Cookies Assorted

$7.00

Kids Menu

Kid Strips

$4.99

served w/fries

Kids Fish Sticks

$4.99

served w/fries

Kids Spag

$4.99

served w/breadstick

Kids Mostaccioli

$4.99

served w/breadstick

Kids Mac N Chz

$4.99

served w/applesauce

Kids Grilled Cheese

$4.99

served w/fries

Kids Hot Dog

served w/fries

Kids Chz Pizza

$4.99

Kids Sausage Pizza

$4.99

Kids Pepperoni Pizza

$4.99

Party Menu

Full Chicken Parmesean

$66.00

Full Pan Spaghetti

$52.99

Full Pan Mostaccioli

$53.99

Full Pan Baked Mostaccolli

$63.99

Full Pan Baked Lasagna

$91.99

Full Chicken Fettuccini Alfredo

$99.99

Full Chicken Tetrazzini

$99.99

Full Ravioli

$80.99

Full Pan Mac and Cheese

$89.99

1/2 Pan Spaghetti

$26.99

1/2 Pan Mostaccioli

$26.99

1/2 Baked Mostaccolli

$32.99

1/2 Pan Baked Lasagna

$46.99

1/2 Chicken Fettuccini Alfredo

$51.99

1/2 Chicken Tetrazzini

$51.99

1/2 Ravioli

$42.99

1/2 Pan Mac and Cheese

$45.99

Full Garden Salad

$34.99Out of stock

Full Chicken Caeser

$39.99

Full Greek Salad

$39.99Out of stock

Full Veggie Salad

$39.99Out of stock

Full Anti-Pasta

$39.99Out of stock

1/2 Pan Garden Salad

$19.99Out of stock

1/2 Pan Chicken Caeser

$24.99

1/2 Pan Greek Salad

$24.99Out of stock

1/2 Pan Veggie Salad

$24.99Out of stock

1/2 Pan Anti-Pasta

$24.99Out of stock

Party Garlic Bread

$8.99

Whole Pie of Cheesecake

$49.99

Dozen Cookies

$6.00

Server for Pasta

$2.00

Plate, Fork, Napkin, and Cup

$0.10

Full Meatball

$18.00

Full Sausage

$18.00

Full Bacon

$18.00

1/2 Meatball

$9.00

1/2 Sausage

$9.00

1/2 Bacon

$9.00

Extras (Sides)

Sides

Tshirts

S-XL

$11.37

2XL and up

$13.27

2 Liter Sodas

2-Liter Pepsi

$3.99

2 Liter Diet Pepsi

$3.99

2 Liter Mountain Dew

$3.99

2 Liter Diet Mountain Dew

$3.99

2 Liter Sierra Mist

$3.99

2 Liter Diet Sierra Mist

$3.99

2 Liter Orange Soda

$3.99

2 Liter Root Beer

$3.99

2 Liter Dr Pepper

$3.99

Bottled Water

Pint Bottled Water

$1.00
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markContactless Delivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markBuffet
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come enjoy our beautiful restaurant with a family friendly casual dining experience. Full bar available as well as a party room and game room for the kids.

Website

Location

2306 Lineville Rd, Suamico, WI 54313

Directions

Gallagher's Pizza Suamico image
Gallagher's Pizza Suamico image
Gallagher's Pizza Suamico image

