Galleria Grub Columbus
7830 Veterans Pkwy
Side Entrance behind The Cool Place
Columbus, GA 31909
Appetizers
Fried Chicken Livers App
You don't have to be a southerner to appreciate these deep-fried delicacies. Fresh chicken livers are coated with a light but crispy coating and fried until golden brown.
Chili Cheese Fries App
Heaping order of golden Crinkle Cut fries topped with southern chili and cheese.
Fried Pickles App
A time-honored Summer tradition in the South. Dill pickle slices are coated with a perfectly seasoned breading and fried until crispy and golden. They're like slices of gold.
Handheld
Fried Chicken Sandwich
Three crispy fried chicken tenders on a beer pub bun. Get it traditional or tossed in buffalo or Nashville hot sauce.
Country Fried Steak Sandwich
Pairing two all American favorites, steak and fried foods all on a soft beer pub bun with a side of either white or brown gravy.
Pick a Po' Boy Sandwich
A Po'Boy sandwich is a creole Cajun country classic. Your choice of Cajun seasoned favorites and served on a hoagie bun with a zesty tartar sauce, lettuce and tomato.
Entrees
Fried Liver Dinner
A large helping of golden fried chicken livers.
Country Fried Steak
Two pieces of country fried steak, served with white or brown gravy, on the side of course and a piece of Texas toast.
Chicken & Waffles
From Pennsylvania Dutch to Tillie's and Dickie Well's in Harlem, everyone agrees that Chicken and Waffles just go together.
Grilled Pork Chop Dinner
Two seasoned and grilled 4oz pork chops served with a slice of Texas toast.
Traditional Tender Dinner
Our signature chicken tenders, fried golden and crispy.
Buffalo Tenders Dinner
Golden fried chicken breast tenders, tossed in a Mild Buffalo Sauce.
Nashville Tenders Dinner
Golden fried chicken breast tenders, tossed in a Nashville Hot Sauce and seasoning.
Soft Pretzel Bites App
Soft baked pretzel bites with your choice of queso or spicy mustard dipping sauce.
Battered Onion Rings
Double order of thick cut onions, IPA beer battered and golden fried.
Garlic Parm Crinkle Cut Fries App
Golden fried crinkle cut fries, tossed in a garlic parm sauce and topped with shredded parm.
Handhelds
Lamar Burger
The name says it all, our house seasoned 1/4 pound burger on a beer pub bun. Build it with everything you like and nothing you don't.
Super Bacon Burger
Smashed burger infused with bacon bits and two strip of applewood smoked bacon, topped with your choice of cheese and toppings, served on a toasted beer pub bun.
Paddy Melt
Seasoned 1/4 pound burger with sautéed onions, melted American cheese on two pieces of buttered Texas toast.
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Grilled chicken breast on a beer pub bun with lettuce and tomato. Dress it up with your own topping choices.
Philly Cheesesteak
Our take on the classic Philly cheesesteak. Steak and onions with melted cheese served on a beer pub roll.
Chicken Caesar Wrap
Grilled seasoned chicken, romaine mix, shaved Parmesan and Caesar dressing.
Sausage Dog
Make it a little spicier by swapping a traditional all beef frank for a spicy Portuguese sausage.
Hotdogs
Traditional Hot Dog
Classic grilled all-beef dog in a warm beer bun. Add whatever toppings you like to make it your own.
Chili Cheese Dog
Classic all-beef dog grilled and topped with a heap of chili and shredded cheese and queso.
Queso Cheese Dogs
Grilled all-beef dog topped with our house queso and shredded cheese.
Other
3 Garlic Breadsticks
Three soft garlic parm breadsticks with marinara sauce.
Fried Ravioli App
Six sausage ravioli coated with breadcrumbs and deep fried. Served with marinara.
Meatballs App
6 pork and beef meatballs with marinara and Italian cheese blend.
Italian App Trio App
4 Fried Sausage Ravioli, 4 Pork and Beef Meatballs in marinara and 2 soft garlic breadsticks.
Handheld
Entrees
12" Pizza
Enough for three or four. Comes with one topping, but add toppings to make it your own.
Build Your Own Pasta
Make it your way. Choose your pasta, your sauce, your meats and your veg. Exactly how you like it.
Personal Pan Pizza
Individual deep dish pan pizza with a buttery crust. Add up to four toppings.
Chicken Parmesan
Two crispy fried chicken breasts covered in our marinara sauce and melted parmesan and italian cheese
Handhelds
Traditional BBQ Sandwich
1/4 pound of your smokey bbq favorite topped with our sweet bbq sauce on a beer pub bun.
Carolina BBQ Sandwich
1/4 pound of your smokey bbq favorite topped with our tangy vinegar Carolina sauce and on a beer pub bun.
Alabama BBQ Sandwich
1/4 pound of your smokey bbq favorite topped with our sweet and tangy Alabama white bbq sauce on a beer pub bun.
Handheld
Entrees
Loco Moco
A Hawaiian staple. A flame grilled burger served over rice and topped with gravy and a fried egg.
Lunch Plate 1 Item
A Hawaiian tradition that's just not for lunch. Served with steamed rice and mac salad.
Lunch Plate 2 Item
A Hawaiian tradition that's just not for lunch. Served with steamed rice and mac salad.
Wok's Up Apps
2 Beef Eggrolls
These homemade egg rolls are filled with beef and vegetables, all wrapped up and fried to crispy perfection
2 Chicken Eggrolls
These homemade egg rolls are filled with chicken and vegetables, all wrapped up and fried to crispy perfection
3 Pimento Cheese Eggrolls
Golden fried eggrolls filled with pimento cheese.
2 Philly Cheesesteak Eggrolls
2 Strawberry Cream Cheese Wontons
Chips and Cheese App
Our fresh, crispy and colorful tortilla chips with your choice of dip.
Chips and Pico App
Fajita Nachos App
Your choice of meat over fresh fried tortilla chips, mexican blended cheese, queso and pico.
Mexican Street Corn Dip App
Grilled Mexican street corn dip with green and red peppers. Served with fresh corn chips.
Ala Carte
Waffle
Golden brown and fluffy homemade waffle with syrup
2 French Toast
Thick slices of delicious french toast with syrup
2 Slices Bacon
It's bacon. Need I say more?
2 Patty Sausage
2 Eggs
Eggs cooked your way
2 Hashbrowns
Grits
Buttermilk Biscuit
Soft and tender buttermilk biscuit
2 Slices Toast
Thick golden brown texas toast
Ala Carte Sides
Crinkle Cut Fries - Traditional
Crinkle Cut Fries - Seasoned
Mac & Cheese
Baked Beans
Onion Rings
