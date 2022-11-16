Restaurant header imageView gallery

Galleria Grub Columbus

review star

No reviews yet

7830 Veterans Pkwy

Side Entrance behind The Cool Place

Columbus, GA 31909

Popular Items

Pick a Po' Boy Sandwich
Lunch Plate 2 Item
Teriyaki Steak Sandwich

Limited Time

Fried Mushrooms

Fried Mushrooms

$6.50

Crimini mushroom slices, tossed in a flour coating, with a hint of herbs and spices for a distinctive flavor.

Teriyaki Steak Sandwich

Teriyaki Steak Sandwich

$10.50

Shaved ribeye, grilled onions and sauteed garlic covered in our teriyaki sauce and served on a rustic hoagie roll.

Appetizers

Fried Chicken Livers App

Fried Chicken Livers App

$5.00

You don't have to be a southerner to appreciate these deep-fried delicacies. Fresh chicken livers are coated with a light but crispy coating and fried until golden brown.

Chili Cheese Fries App

Chili Cheese Fries App

$7.50

Heaping order of golden Crinkle Cut fries topped with southern chili and cheese.

Fried Pickles App

Fried Pickles App

$6.50

A time-honored Summer tradition in the South. Dill pickle slices are coated with a perfectly seasoned breading and fried until crispy and golden. They're like slices of gold.

Handheld

Fried Chicken Sandwich

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$9.50

Three crispy fried chicken tenders on a beer pub bun. Get it traditional or tossed in buffalo or Nashville hot sauce.

Country Fried Steak Sandwich

Country Fried Steak Sandwich

$9.50

Pairing two all American favorites, steak and fried foods all on a soft beer pub bun with a side of either white or brown gravy.

Pick a Po' Boy Sandwich

Pick a Po' Boy Sandwich

$10.50

A Po'Boy sandwich is a creole Cajun country classic. Your choice of Cajun seasoned favorites and served on a hoagie bun with a zesty tartar sauce, lettuce and tomato.

Entrees

Fried Liver Dinner

Fried Liver Dinner

$8.50

A large helping of golden fried chicken livers.

Country Fried Steak

Country Fried Steak

$12.25

Two pieces of country fried steak, served with white or brown gravy, on the side of course and a piece of Texas toast.

Chicken & Waffles

Chicken & Waffles

$9.50

From Pennsylvania Dutch to Tillie's and Dickie Well's in Harlem, everyone agrees that Chicken and Waffles just go together.

Grilled Pork Chop Dinner

Grilled Pork Chop Dinner

$12.50

Two seasoned and grilled 4oz pork chops served with a slice of Texas toast.

Traditional Tender Dinner

Traditional Tender Dinner

$7.00+

Our signature chicken tenders, fried golden and crispy.

Buffalo Tenders Dinner

Buffalo Tenders Dinner

$7.25+

Golden fried chicken breast tenders, tossed in a Mild Buffalo Sauce.

Nashville Tenders Dinner

Nashville Tenders Dinner

$7.25+

Golden fried chicken breast tenders, tossed in a Nashville Hot Sauce and seasoning.

Appetizers

Soft Pretzel Bites App

Soft Pretzel Bites App

$6.50

Soft baked pretzel bites with your choice of queso or spicy mustard dipping sauce.

Battered Onion Rings

Battered Onion Rings

$7.50

Double order of thick cut onions, IPA beer battered and golden fried.

Garlic Parm Crinkle Cut Fries App

Garlic Parm Crinkle Cut Fries App

$5.50

Golden fried crinkle cut fries, tossed in a garlic parm sauce and topped with shredded parm.

Handhelds

Lamar Burger

Lamar Burger

$9.00

The name says it all, our house seasoned 1/4 pound burger on a beer pub bun. Build it with everything you like and nothing you don't.

Super Bacon Burger

Super Bacon Burger

$11.00

Smashed burger infused with bacon bits and two strip of applewood smoked bacon, topped with your choice of cheese and toppings, served on a toasted beer pub bun.

Paddy Melt

Paddy Melt

$9.50

Seasoned 1/4 pound burger with sautéed onions, melted American cheese on two pieces of buttered Texas toast.

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$9.75

Grilled chicken breast on a beer pub bun with lettuce and tomato. Dress it up with your own topping choices.

Philly Cheesesteak

Philly Cheesesteak

$10.75

Our take on the classic Philly cheesesteak. Steak and onions with melted cheese served on a beer pub roll.

Chicken Caesar Wrap

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$11.25

Grilled seasoned chicken, romaine mix, shaved Parmesan and Caesar dressing.

Sausage Dog

Sausage Dog

$7.00

Make it a little spicier by swapping a traditional all beef frank for a spicy Portuguese sausage.

Hotdogs

Traditional Hot Dog

Traditional Hot Dog

$5.00+

Classic grilled all-beef dog in a warm beer bun. Add whatever toppings you like to make it your own.

Chili Cheese Dog

Chili Cheese Dog

$5.50+

Classic all-beef dog grilled and topped with a heap of chili and shredded cheese and queso.

Queso Cheese Dogs

Queso Cheese Dogs

$5.25+

Grilled all-beef dog topped with our house queso and shredded cheese.

Other

Home made chili with black beans
Small Salad

Small Salad

$4.00

Appetizers

3 Garlic Breadsticks

3 Garlic Breadsticks

$4.00

Three soft garlic parm breadsticks with marinara sauce.

Fried Ravioli App

Fried Ravioli App

$6.00

Six sausage ravioli coated with breadcrumbs and deep fried. Served with marinara.

Meatballs App

Meatballs App

$6.00

6 pork and beef meatballs with marinara and Italian cheese blend.

Italian App Trio App

Italian App Trio App

$9.00

4 Fried Sausage Ravioli, 4 Pork and Beef Meatballs in marinara and 2 soft garlic breadsticks.

Handheld

Meatball Sub

Meatball Sub

$9.00

Our homemade meatballs covered in marinara and parmesan served on a toasted hoagie roll.

Entrees

12" Pizza

12" Pizza

$12.00

Enough for three or four. Comes with one topping, but add toppings to make it your own.

Build Your Own Pasta

Build Your Own Pasta

$7.00

Make it your way. Choose your pasta, your sauce, your meats and your veg. Exactly how you like it.

Personal Pan Pizza

Personal Pan Pizza

$6.50

Individual deep dish pan pizza with a buttery crust. Add up to four toppings.

Chicken Parmesan

Chicken Parmesan

$11.50

Two crispy fried chicken breasts covered in our marinara sauce and melted parmesan and italian cheese

Appetizers

Grilled Shrimp App

Grilled Shrimp App

$9.00

10 skewered grilled shrimp

Fresh Pork Rinds App

Fresh Pork Rinds App

$3.50
Fresh Popped Popcorn

Fresh Popped Popcorn

$2.00

Handhelds

Traditional BBQ Sandwich

Traditional BBQ Sandwich

$9.00

1/4 pound of your smokey bbq favorite topped with our sweet bbq sauce on a beer pub bun.

Carolina BBQ Sandwich

$9.00

1/4 pound of your smokey bbq favorite topped with our tangy vinegar Carolina sauce and on a beer pub bun.

Alabama BBQ Sandwich

$9.00

1/4 pound of your smokey bbq favorite topped with our sweet and tangy Alabama white bbq sauce on a beer pub bun.

Appetizers

Roy's Edamame

Roy's Edamame

$6.00

Succulent steamed edamame tossed in a special sweet garlic sauce.

Mauka Nachos

Mauka Nachos

$9.00

A heaping stack of our fried tortilla chips topped with pork, queso, and pineapple pico.

Makai Shrimp

Makai Shrimp

$9.00

Golden fried shrimp tossed in our homemade creamy sweet chili sauce.

Handheld

Oscar Sausage Dog

Oscar Sausage Dog

$8.00

Grilled smoked sausage in a beer pub bun with our homemage garlic aioli sauce and pineapple pico. A Lewer's Street favorite.

Hawaiian Sweet Teri Chicken Wrap

Hawaiian Sweet Teri Chicken Wrap

$8.50

Grilled chicken, pineapple pico and romaine lettuce with our teriyaki sauce, wrapped in a flour tortilla.

Entrees

Loco Moco

Loco Moco

$9.00

A Hawaiian staple. A flame grilled burger served over rice and topped with gravy and a fried egg.

Lunch Plate 1 Item

Lunch Plate 1 Item

$8.00

A Hawaiian tradition that's just not for lunch. Served with steamed rice and mac salad.

Lunch Plate 2 Item

Lunch Plate 2 Item

$10.00

A Hawaiian tradition that's just not for lunch. Served with steamed rice and mac salad.

Wok's Up Apps

2 Beef Eggrolls

2 Beef Eggrolls

$4.50

These homemade egg rolls are filled with beef and vegetables, all wrapped up and fried to crispy perfection

2 Chicken Eggrolls

2 Chicken Eggrolls

$4.00

These homemade egg rolls are filled with chicken and vegetables, all wrapped up and fried to crispy perfection

3 Pimento Cheese Eggrolls

3 Pimento Cheese Eggrolls

$4.25

Golden fried eggrolls filled with pimento cheese.

2 Philly Cheesesteak Eggrolls

$5.50
2 Strawberry Cream Cheese Wontons

2 Strawberry Cream Cheese Wontons

$3.50

Appetizers

Chips and Cheese App

$5.00

Our fresh, crispy and colorful tortilla chips with your choice of dip.

Chips and Pico App

$5.50

Fajita Nachos App

$8.00

Your choice of meat over fresh fried tortilla chips, mexican blended cheese, queso and pico.

Mexican Street Corn Dip App

$6.50

Grilled Mexican street corn dip with green and red peppers. Served with fresh corn chips.

Ala Carte

Crispy smoked bacon
Waffle

Waffle

$5.00

Golden brown and fluffy homemade waffle with syrup

2 French Toast

2 French Toast

$4.50

Thick slices of delicious french toast with syrup

2 Slices Bacon

2 Slices Bacon

$2.50

It's bacon. Need I say more?

2 Patty Sausage

2 Patty Sausage

$2.25
2 Eggs

2 Eggs

$2.25

Eggs cooked your way

2 Hashbrowns

2 Hashbrowns

$2.00

Grits

$2.00
Buttermilk Biscuit

Buttermilk Biscuit

$1.50

Soft and tender buttermilk biscuit

2 Slices Toast

2 Slices Toast

$1.50

Thick golden brown texas toast

Sweet Treats

Chocolate Covered Cannoli

Chocolate Covered Cannoli

$4.00
2 Cinnamon Churros

2 Cinnamon Churros

$3.00
Fried Cinnamon Apple Pie

Fried Cinnamon Apple Pie

$2.50
2 Strawberry Cream Cheese Wontons

2 Strawberry Cream Cheese Wontons

$3.50

Kid's Meals

Kid Mac & Cheese

Kid Mac & Cheese

$3.00

Generous portion of our homemade mac & cheese

Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$4.50

Golden gooey grilled cheese.

Kid Chicken Fingers

Kid Chicken Fingers

$5.50

2 jumbo hand-breaded chicken tenders

Kid's Burger

Kid's Burger

$5.50

No frills burger with or without cheese

Ala Carte Sides

Crinkle Cut Fries - Traditional

Crinkle Cut Fries - Traditional

$2.25
Crinkle Cut Fries - Seasoned

Crinkle Cut Fries - Seasoned

$2.50
Mac & Cheese

Mac & Cheese

$2.50
Baked Beans

Baked Beans

$2.50
Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$3.50
Sweet Potato Fries

Sweet Potato Fries

$2.50
Small Salad

Small Salad

$4.00
Pork Skins

Pork Skins

$3.00
Ridged Potato Chip

Ridged Potato Chip

$2.25
Ridged Potato Chip - Seasoned

Ridged Potato Chip - Seasoned

$2.50

Soft Drinks

Pepsi - 20oz Bottle

$2.00

Coke - 20oz Bottle

$2.00

Diet Coke - 20oz Bottle

$2.00

Coke Zero - 20oz Bottle

$2.00

Diet Pepsi - 20oz Bottle

$2.00

Sprite - 20oz Bottle

$2.00

Pibb Extra - 20oz Bottle

$2.00

Dr Wham - 20oz Bottle

$2.00

Mt Dew - 16oz Bottle

$1.50

Mt Dew Mango Baja Blast - 20oz Bottle

$2.00

Sunkist Orange - 20oz Bottle

$2.00

Lipton Sweet Tea - 20oz Bottle

$2.00