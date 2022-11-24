Restaurant header imageView gallery
Dessert & Ice Cream

Gallery on 16th 319 East 16th Street Ste 101

review star

No reviews yet

319 East 16th Street Ste 101

Indianapolis, IN 46202

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Starters

Brulée Trillium

$12.00

Burrata & Zataar

$12.00

Cinnamon Fried Pita

$10.00

Fork & Knife Roll

$8.00

Fruit Brulée

$12.00

seasonal fruit, passionfruit curd, tarragon

Hummus

$11.00

Oysters

$3.00

Weekday Oysters

$1.00

Main Plates

'Merica

$15.00

pressed and fried potato, smoking goose jowl bacon, poached egg

Traditional Benedict

$16.00

16th Benedict

$18.00

16th Hash

$12.00

Artichoke Monsieur Tartine

$15.00

Ciabatta, roasted artichoke spread, prosciutto, dressed greens, lemon bechamel

Artichoke Omelette

$14.00

Boursin Omelette

$14.00

Chicken Sammie

$15.00

Chicken Shawarma Salad

$16.00

Croissant Waffles

$6.00Out of stock

Lemon Souffle Pancakes

$15.00

Mediterranean Pizza

$15.00

Croissant + Gravy

$12.00

Pork Belly

$16.00

Sides

Side Applewood Bacon

$6.00

Side Jowl Bacon

$10.00

Side One Egg

$2.50

Side Two Eggs

$5.00

English Muffin

$3.00

Brioche Toast

$2.00

City Loaf Toast

$2.00

Side Naan

$5.00

Side Hash Browns

$5.00

Side Pressed Potatoes

$12.00

Side Fresh Fruit

$5.00

Side Honey Comb

$5.00Out of stock

Side Greens

$6.00

Side Burrata & Zataar

$8.00

Side Chicken Shawarma

$7.00

Side Falafel

$5.00

Butter & Compote

$2.00

Hot Honey

$2.00

Kids Menu

Kids Croissant Cereal

$8.00Out of stock

Kids Mini 'Merica

$10.00

Kids Bacon, Egg, & Cheese Sammie

$8.00

Kids Mini Omelette

$10.00

Kids Lemon Soufflé Pancake

$15.00

Kids Fresh Fruit

$8.00

Mimosa

Orange Mimosa

$6.00

Blood Orange Mimosa

$8.00

Grapefruit Mimosa

$8.00

Apple Cider Mimosa

$8.00

Pomegranate Plum Mimosa

$8.00

Pear Lavender Mimosa

$8.00

Ginger

$10.00

Packages/Sangria

Apple Cider Mimosa Pkg

$30.00

Blood Orange Mimosa Pkg

$30.00

Grapefruit Mimosa Pkg

$30.00

Orange Mimosa Pkg

$25.00

Seasonal Sangria

$30.00

Cocktails

Bitter Bliss

$12.00

Wednesday Wear Pink

$11.00

Cruel Summer

$12.00

Michelada

$12.00

Cran Sprits

$10.00

Beer

Pilsner

$6.00

Coffee Stout

$6.00

IPA

$6.00

Cider

$6.00

Modelo

$4.00

Daredevil Liftoff - Late Night

$4.00

Sparkling GLS

Predilection

$17.00

La Marca Prosecco

$10.00

Veuve Ambal Rose

$15.00

Mont Marcal Brut Rosado

$14.00

House Champagne

$7.00

I <3 Prosecco

$10.00

Mont Marcal Brut

$12.00

White GLS

Tiamo Pinot Grigio

$12.00

Nobilo Icon

$14.00

Giapoza Chardonnay

$12.00

The Furst Pinot Blanc

$17.00

Rosé GLS

La Jolie Fleur

$12.00

Sokol Blosser

$15.00

Le Charmel Rose

$15.00

Triennes Rose

$13.00

Red GLS

Exem Bordeaux

$13.00

Tercos Malbec

$12.00

Le Jamelles Pinot Noir

$10.00

Insider Paso Robles

$17.00

Allegrini Valpolicella

$12.00

Sparkling BTL

Predilection

$70.00

La Marca Prosecco BTL

$38.00

Veuve Ambla Grand Rose BTL

$58.00

Mont Marcal Brut Rosado BTL

$55.00

Besserat Champagne BTL

$130.00

Les Allies BTL

$20.00

I <3 Prosecco

$35.00

Argyle Brut

$55.00

J Cali Cuvee

$60.00

Mont Marcal Brut

$40.00

Santa Margherita Prosec

$24.00

White BTL

Tiamo Pinot Grigio BTL

$46.00

Nobilo Icon Sauv Blanc BTL

$55.00

Giapozo Chardonnay BTL

$46.00

The Furst Pinot Blanc BTL

$66.00

Rosé BTL

La Jolie Fleur Rose BTL

$46.00

Sokol Blosser Pinot Noir BTL

$58.00

Le Charmel Rose BTL

$58.00

Triennes Rose

$36.00

Red BTL

Exem Bordeaux BTL

$50.00

Tercos Malbec BTL

$46.00

Les Jamelles

$38.00

Insider Cabernet Sauvignon

$70.00

Talbott Kali Hart Pinot Nior

$55.00

Allegrini Valpolicella

$34.00

Mini Les Allies

Single Mini Les Allies

$6.50

2 for $10 Mini Les Allies

$10.00

Sangria GLS

Sangria

$6.00

Coffee & Espresso

Bottomless Drip

$4.00

Cold Brew

$5.00

Cappuccino

$5.00

Espresso

$4.00

Latte

$5.00

Americano

$5.00

Matcha Latte

$7.00

Chai Latte

$5.00

Cortado

$4.00

Specialty Drinks

Beekeeper

$7.00

Caramel Latte

$7.00

Lemon Shakeup

$7.00

Basic Witch

$7.00

Spiced Pumpkin Chai

$7.00

Golden Milk

$7.00

Pear Lavender Latte

$7.00

Steamstress

$7.00

Juice

Orange

$4.00

Blood Orange

$4.00

Grapefruit Mimosa

$8.00

Soda

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Lemonade

Lemonade

$5.00

Passionfruit

$5.00

Mixed Berry

$5.00

Blood Orange Lemonade

$5.00

Pear Lavender

$5.00

Tea

Hot Tea

$5.00

Iced Tea

$4.00

Milk

Whole

$4.00

Oat

$6.00

Almond

$5.00

Case Pastry/Macs

Macaron 3 for 9

$9.00

Dozen Macs

$32.00

$1 Macaron

$1.00

Entremet (Lg Pillow)

$40.00

Creme Brulee

$10.00

Large Pastry Box Assortment

$36.00

Small Pastry Box Assortment

$18.00

Marie Antoinette

$6.00

Almond Cookie

$12.00

Macaron

$3.00

Lemon Tart

$10.00

Seasonal Tart

$10.00

Candy Bar Tart

$10.00

Passionfruit Tart

$10.00

Seasonal Tart 3/$25

$25.00

Coconut Cheesecake

$10.00

Chocolate Peanut Butter Cheesecake

$10.00

Lemon Souffle Cheesecake

$10.00

Strawberry Cheesecake

$10.00

Birthday Cheesecake

$10.00

Pumpkin Cheesecake

$10.00

Seasonal Cheesecake

$10.00

Chocolate Pillow

$10.00

Opera Torte

$10.00

Lavender Provence

$10.00

White Chocolate Mousse

$10.00

Marie Antoinette

$10.00

Pumpkin Spice Mousse

$10.00

Croissant

Plain Croissant

$4.00

Chocolate Croissant

$5.00

Almond Croissant

$6.00

Specialty Croissant

$6.00

Dessert Boards

Plated Pastry

$12.00

Small Board

$45.00

Half Board

$65.00

Full Board

$125.00

Donut

Donut Single

$3.00

Donut Bundle

$5.00

Apple Fritter Single

$4.00

Fritter Bundle

$6.00

Half Dozen

$15.00

Gelato

Gelato

$4.00

Dead Pastry

Pastry

Macaron

Croissant

Donut

Boozie Pastry

Verrine !!Check ID!!

$15.00

Shirts

Yellow Tee

$25.00

Blue Tee

$25.00

Hoodies

Buffalo Check

$60.00

Miscellaneous

Number Candles

$4.00

Char Boards

$50.00

Gallery Lollipops

$5.00

Penn & Beech Candles

$20.00

Bee Coffee

$15.00

Macaron Earrings

$35.00

Macswell Jars

$6.00

Cocoa nibs, feuillitine, crispy pearls

Croissant with honeycomb

Sub Almond Croissant

$3.00

Add berry compote

$3.00

Champagne week

Champagne week ticket

$60.00

Thanksgiving Pre-Orders

12 pack Baby Cakes

$195.00

6 pack Baby Cakes

$110.00

12 pack Fall Tarts

$120.00

6 pack Fall Tarts

$75.00

24 pack Macs

$70.00

12 pack Macs

$35.00

Pumpkin Cheesecake

$55.00

Pear Almond Tart

$55.00

Travel Cakes

$35.00

Donuts- 12

$100.00

Donuts- 6

$50.00

Pumpkin Pie DIY Kit

$50.00

Mac Kit

$75.00

Pumpkin Brioche Loaf

$20.00

Gallery Cereal

$24.00

Winter Pre-Orders

12 pack Baby Cakes

$195.00

6 pack Baby Cakes

$100.00

12 pack Macs

$35.00

24 pack Macs

$70.00

Christmas Entremet

$65.00

Opera Entremet

$55.00

Travel Cake

$35.00

Donuts- 12

$100.00

Donuts- 6

$50.00

Yule Log

$55.00

Galette de Rois

$35.00

NYE Ultimate Dessert Board

$150.00

Gallery Cereal

$24.00

Deposits

Lolo Gift

Late Night Menu

Hummus

$11.00

Frites

$6.00

Cinnamon Fried Pita

$10.00

Mediterranean Nachos

$14.00

Fried Chicken Strips

$12.00

Lemon Soufflé Pancakes

$15.00

Gelato Bowl

$10.00

Comedy Ticket

Comedy Ticket

$15.00
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info

European Inspired, Local Ingredients

Location

319 East 16th Street Ste 101, Indianapolis, IN 46202

Directions

Gallery
Gallery on 16th image
Gallery on 16th image
Gallery on 16th image

Similar restaurants in your area

Public Greens - Public Greens Broad Ripple
orange star4.6 • 408
900 E 64th Street Indianapolis, IN 46220
View restaurantnext
Prodigy Burger - Greenwood
orange star4.2 • 1,269
8923 S Meridian St Indianapoils, IN 46217
View restaurantnext
The Farm Store
orange starNo Reviews
9101 Moore Rd. Zionsville, IN 46077
View restaurantnext
Traders Point Creamery
orange starNo Reviews
9101 Moore Rd. Zionsville, IN 46077
View restaurantnext
Bub's Burgers and Ice Cream - Zionsville
orange star4.1 • 508
620 S Main Street Zionsville, IN 46077
View restaurantnext
Carl's Donuts and Bakery - Avon
orange starNo Reviews
7481 E. US Hwy 36, Suite B Avon, IN 46123
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Indianapolis

Union Jack Pub
orange star4.5 • 4,474
921 Broad Ripple Ave Indianapolis, IN 46220
View restaurantnext
The Melting Pot - Indianapolis IN
orange star4.4 • 4,171
5650 E 86th Street Indianapolis, IN 46250
View restaurantnext
Diavola - 1134 E 54 STE I
orange star4.7 • 3,122
1134 E 54 STE I Indianapolis, IN 46220
View restaurantnext
El Arado Mexican Grill
orange star4.1 • 2,957
1063 Virginia Ave Indianapolis, IN 46203
View restaurantnext
Blue Sushi Sake Grill - Blue Indy
orange star4.7 • 2,730
2721 E 86TH STREET Indianapolis, IN 46240
View restaurantnext
317 Burger
orange star4.5 • 2,675
915 E Westfield Blvd Indianapolis, IN 46220
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Indianapolis
Greenwood
review star
Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)
Avon
review star
No reviews yet
Carmel
review star
Avg 4.3 (37 restaurants)
Plainfield
review star
Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)
Brownsburg
review star
Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)
Zionsville
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
Fishers
review star
Avg 4.3 (26 restaurants)
Westfield
review star
Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)
Fortville
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston