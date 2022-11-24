Dessert & Ice Cream
Gallery on 16th 319 East 16th Street Ste 101
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Monday
|9:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Friday
|9:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info
European Inspired, Local Ingredients
Location
319 East 16th Street Ste 101, Indianapolis, IN 46202
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Public Greens - Public Greens Broad Ripple
4.6 • 408
900 E 64th Street Indianapolis, IN 46220
View restaurant
Bub's Burgers and Ice Cream - Zionsville
4.1 • 508
620 S Main Street Zionsville, IN 46077
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Indianapolis
The Melting Pot - Indianapolis IN
4.4 • 4,171
5650 E 86th Street Indianapolis, IN 46250
View restaurant
Blue Sushi Sake Grill - Blue Indy
4.7 • 2,730
2721 E 86TH STREET Indianapolis, IN 46240
View restaurant
More near Indianapolis