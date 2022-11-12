Gallery Pastry Bar

Restaurant header imageView gallery

Brunch Entrees

Ribeye & Eggs

$26.00

10oz ribeye, chimichurri, sunny eggs*, hashbrowns

BBQ BURGER

$18.00

tulip tree trillium, crispy shallots, house pickle, truffle aioli, crossiant, frites

Truffle Muff Sammie

$16.00

Jowl Bacon, Cheddar, Truffl aioli, over easy egg, four birds english muffin, hashbrowns

Merica

$15.00

Crispy jowl bacon, hashbrowns, 2 eggs

Vegan Hash

$15.00

hashbrowns, red pepper pesto, assorted veggies

Crossiant & Gravy

$15.00

Crossiant, sausage gravy, over easy eggs

Frenchy Toasty

$15.00

French toast, housemade whipped creme, syrup

Chicken Sammie

$15.00

Siracha buterrmilk & house brioche breaded fried chicken, house pickle, greens, siracha aioli, frites

Salmon Toast

$12.00

Smoken salmon, brioche, dijonnaise, bruschetta, crispy capers, side salad

Jambon Omelette

$15.00

Chicken, feta, red pepper pesto, spinach, onion, tomato

Hoosier Omelete

$15.00

Tomato, onion, jowl bacon, cheddar, sausage & gravy

Patate Douce

$15.00

Chimichurry, zucchini, onion, tomato, white cheddar

Old School Benedict

$14.00

Ham, poached eggs, hollandaise, four birds english muffin

Bouji Benedict

$15.00

Jowl bacon, red pepper pesto, hollandaise, poached eggs, caviar, crossiant

Gallery Greens

$14.00

Mixed greens, pear, chickpeas, pickled shallots, feta, blood orange vinaigrette, focaccia

Burrata Salad

$12.00

Bruschette, pesto, burrata, heirloom tomato

Caesar Salad

$13.00

Lunch Box

$12.00

BYO Omelette

$15.00

Onion Brulee

$10.00

Brunch Shareables

Brulee Trillium

$12.00

Crossiant, tulip tree trillium, candied pecans, honey, mixed berry compote

Gallery Bread

$10.00

Toasted brioche, crossiant, four birds english muffin, honey butter

Brunch Frites

$12.00

Sausage gracy, sunny egg, frites

Oysters on half shell

$20.00

Lavendar mignonette

Sweet Fritters

$10.00

Vanilla creme, brown butter carmel

Savory Fritters

$10.00

Herd tossed fritters, spinach dip

Fruit Plate

$10.00

Croissant Trio

$14.00

Dinner Entrees

Oysters & Frites

$24.00

6 oyseters on half shell, frites, truffle aioli, house mingnonette

BBQ Burger

$18.00

Tulip tree trillium, crispy shallots, house pickle, truffle aioli, crossiant, frites

Crossiant Hot Chicken

$15.00

Siracha buttermilk & house brioche breaded fried chicken, house pickle, greens, siracha aioli, frites

Gallery Pasta

$12.00

Lemon, Riccotta, Herbs, Nichole Taylors Pasta

Ribeye & Frites

$26.00

10oz ribeye, chimichurri, frites

Gallery Greens

$14.00

Mixed Greens, pear, chickpeas, red onion, feta, blood orange vinaigrette, house focaccia

Gallery Ceaser

$13.00

Salmon & Orzo

$18.00

Seared salmon, orzo, bruschette, spinach, parmesan, balslmic ruduction, charred lemon

Salmon Toast

$12.00

Smoked salmon, bricohe, dijonnaise, brushetta, crisp capers, side greens

Mushroom Stir Fry VG/GF

$18.00

Ginger rosemarry jasmine rice, scallions, chard, roasted mushrooms, roasted red pepper pesto

Oyster Bundle

$25.00

Salmon Cakes

$17.00

Dinner Shareables

Oysters

$20.00

Lavendar mignonette,

Brulee Trillium

$12.00

Crossiant, tulip tree trillium, candied pecans, honey, mixed berry compote

Gallery Bread

$10.00

Crossiant, Focaccia, four birds english muffin, whipped tulip tree nettle

Loaded Frites

$15.00

Tulip tree trillium, scallions, jowl bacon bits, lemon zest

Sweet Fritters

$10.00

Vanilla creme, brown butter carmel

Savory Fritters

$10.00

Herb tossed fritters, spinach dip, lemon zest

CAFFEINE COLLECTION ☕️

Bottomless Drip

$4.00

Lattes

$5.00

Cappucino

$3.50

Cold Brew

$5.00

Americano

$5.00

Matcha

$6.00

Chai

$7.00

Hot Chocolate

$4.50

2 Shots Espresso

$3.00

Single Shot Espresso

$1.50

Caramel Apple

$7.00

To Go Drip

$3.50

N/A BEVS 🥛

Soda

$3.00

Juice

Lemonade

$4.00

Milk

$3.00

Kombucha

$6.00

Tea

$4.00

Pastries

Croissants

Seasonal Pastry

$10.00

Baby Cake

$18.00

Macaron

$3.00

$1 Mac

$1.00

Plated Patisserie

$12.00

Dessert Board

$65.00

Chefs selection of deserts with pastry accoutrement - Serves 5-7

Ultimate Dessert Board

$125.00

Chefs selection of deserts with pastry accoutrement - Serves 8-10

1\2 Dozen Mac Pack

$32.00

$1 Mac Day 6 Pack

$8.00

Mac Pop

$7.00

Brunch

Kids French Toast

$10.00

Toad in the Hole

$8.00

Lil Merica

$10.00

2 Egg Scramble

$12.00

Chicken Strips

$10.00

Mini Burger

$10.00

Grilled Cheese

$10.00

Fruit Plate

$8.00

Petite Pasta

$12.00

Gallery Greens

$8.00

Sides

Hashbrowns

$6.00

Fruit Cup

$4.50

Side salad

$4.50

Side Frites

$6.00

Add Farm Egg

$3.00

Add 2 Eggs

$5.00

Side Peppered Bacon

$5.00

Side Jowl Bacon

$7.00

Add Chicken

$5.00

Add Smoked Salmon

$7.00

Add Seared Salmon

$7.00

Add Steak

$10.00

Add Brioche

$5.00

Focaccia

$5.00

Side Truffle Aoli

$0.50

Side House Hot Sauce

$0.50

Add Crossiant With Entree

$4.50

Side Gravy

$4.00

Ranch

$0.50

Berry Compote

$0.50

House BBQ

$0.50

Side Honey Comb

$5.00

Side Honey Butter

$0.50

RETAIL

WINES

LIQUOR

Apps

Loaded Frites

Gallery Caesar

Couple Ticket

$55.00

Individual Ticket

$30.00

Main

Mushrom Stirfry

Chicken Sammie

Bougie BBQ Burger

Desert

Devour Desert

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
