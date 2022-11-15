Gallery Pastry Shop - 54th Steet
All hours
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Friday
|9:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info
european inspired. local ingredients. sobro staple.
Location
1101 East 54th Street Suite G, Indianapolis, IN 46220
Gallery
