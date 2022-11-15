Restaurant header imageView gallery

Gallery Pastry Shop - 54th Steet

review star

No reviews yet

1101 East 54th Street Suite G

Indianapolis, IN 46220

Order Again

Popular Items

Chocolate Croissant
Croissant & Gravy
Breakfast Sammie

Share Plates

Brûlée Trillium

Brûlée Trillium

$13.00

croissant, tulip tree trillium, candied pecans, hones, mixed berry compote

Fruit Brûlée

Fruit Brûlée

$12.00

caramelized seasonal fruit, lemon curd

Autumn Sobro Salad

$14.00

spinach, mixed greens, roasted carrots, apples, candied pecans, brioche croutons, house vinaigrette, crumbled tulip tree nettle

Brussels

$13.00

shaved brussel sprouts, jowl bacon bits, corn, whipped tulip tree nettle, toasted almonds, lemon zest

Half Brussels

$7.00

shaved brussel sprouts, jowl bacon bits, corn, whipped tulip tree nettle, toasted almonds, lemon zest

Grits

$12.00

cheddar grits, corn salsa, pickled fresno peppers

Half Grits

$7.00

Plain Croissant

$4.00

baked fresh daily

Chocolate Croissant

$5.00

baked fresh daily

Almond Croissant

$6.00Out of stock

baked fresh daily

Feta Za'atar Croissant

$6.00

Entrees

Croissant & Gravy

Croissant & Gravy

$14.00

croissant, house sausage gravy, two eggs your way

2 Egg Hash

2 Egg Hash

$15.00

chef's choice veggies, hash browns, gouda, eggs your way

Vegan Hash

Vegan Hash

$13.00

chef's choice veggies, hash browns, extra shrooms, pesto

French Toast

French Toast

$15.00

house brioche, maple syrup, candied pecans, whipped cream, local apple butter

Half French Toast

Half French Toast

$8.00

maple syrup, berries, candied pecans, whipped cream

Breakfast Sammie

Breakfast Sammie

$14.00

toasted croissant, gouda, egg your way, served with tossed greens and broad ripple co. chips

'Merica

'Merica

$15.00

two eggs your way, smoking goose jowl bacon, hash browns

Omelettes & Crepes

Breakfast With Tiffany Omelette

$15.00

whipped tulip tree nettle, sausage, poblanos, onion, spinach, corn, mushroom

JSTP Omelette

$15.00

smoking goose jowl bacon, spinach, tomato, pesto

Greenie Omelette

$15.00

mozzarella, tulip tree trillium, spinach, asparagus, mushroom, pesto

Chicken Florentine Omelette

$15.00

spinach, tomato, mushroom, whipped tulip tree nettle, chicken, lemon zest

Sobro Cowboy Omelette

$15.00

chorizo, peppers, corn, red onion, mozzarella, cheddar, chimichurri

Breakfast With Tiffany Crepe

$8.00

whipped tulip tree nettle, sausage, poblanos, onion, spinach, corn, mushroom

JSTP Crepe

$8.00

smoking goose jowl bacon, spinach, tomato, pesto

Greenie Crepe

$8.00

mozzarella, tulip tree trillium, spinach, asparagus, mushroom, pesto

Chicken Florentine Crepe

$8.00

spinach, tomato, mushroom, whipped tulip tree nettle, chicken, lemon zest

Sobro Cowboy Crepe

$8.00

chorizo, peppers, corn, red onion, mozzarella, cheddar, chimichurri

West Fork Whiskey Apple Pie Foster Crepe

West Fork Whiskey Apple Pie Foster Crepe

$8.00

flambe apples, whipped cream, house oat streusel

Creme Brulee Crepe

Creme Brulee Crepe

$8.00

vanilla creme brulee, orange marmalade, whipped cream, orange slices

Lemon Poppy Crepe

Lemon Poppy Crepe

$8.00

lemon curd, house granola, poppy seed, whipped cream

Chocolate Mousse Crepe

Chocolate Mousse Crepe

$8.00

chocolate mousse, candied pecans, whipped cream

Sides

Hash Browns

$6.00

Brioche Toast With Orange Marmalade

$5.00

Side Salad With House Vinaigrette

$5.00

Fresh Fruit

$5.00

Two Eggs Your Way

$5.00

Local Jowl Bacon

$8.00

Classic Bacon

$6.00

Half Order Bacon

$3.00

Side of Gravy

$4.00

Vegan Sausage

$3.00

Kid's Menu

Mini 'Merica

$10.00

neuske's bacon, hash browns, one egg any style

Kid's Sweet Crepe

$8.00

mixed berry, lemon curd & whipped cream OR chocolate mousse, peanut butter, & whipped cream

Mini Omelette

$10.00

pick one cheese: feta, cheddar, gouda, mozzarella; pick one meat: chorizo, breakfast sausage, bacon, vegan sausage

Lil' Sammie

$10.00

house brioche, egg your way, cheddar cheese, hash browns

Kids French Toast

$10.00

Coffee & Tea

Lavazza Drip

$4.00

bottomless

Americano

$5.00

Cappuccino

$6.00

Latte

$6.00

Custom Latte

$6.00

Tea Latte

$6.00

chai, london fog, or matcha

Hot Tea

$4.00

hubbard & cravens seasonal blends

Espresso Shot

$3.00

Hubbard and Craven Cold Brew

$5.00

Hot Chocolate

$5.00

Specialty Drinks

French Toast Latte

$7.00Out of stock

Pear Lavender Latte

$7.00

pear lavender syrup, espresso, choice of milk

Salted Caramel Sage Latte

$7.00

salted caramel, sage simple syrup, espresso, choice of milk

Dirty Chai

$7.00

local ahaa chai, espresso, choice of milk

Mocha

$7.00

house chocolate ganache, espresso, choice of milk

Cold Drinks

Natalie's Juice

$4.00+

oj, grapefruit, blood orange

Sparkling Lemonade

$5.00

lemon, pear lavender, blood orange

Iced Tea

$4.00

bottomless

Circle Kombucha

$6.00

rotating local flavors

Soda

$3.00

coke, diet coke, sprite

Sparkling Water

$2.00+

Milk

$3.00

Patio Drinks

Rotating Ciders/Seltzers/Beers

$6.00

local Bier Brewery selection

Cherie Sparkling Rose

$40.00

bottle option only

Bourrasque Brut

$40.00

bottle option only

Pastries

Seasonal Pastry

$10.00

rotating

Marie Antionette

$10.00

Macarons

Macaron

$3.00

rotating flavors

Dozen Macarons

$35.00

rotating flavors

Croissants

Plain Croissant

$4.00

baked fresh daily

Chocolate Croissant

$5.00

baked fresh daily

Almond Croissant

$6.00Out of stock

baked fresh daily

Specialty Croissant

$8.00

Feta Za'atar Croissant

$6.00
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 4:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday9:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info

european inspired. local ingredients. sobro staple.

Website

Location

1101 East 54th Street Suite G, Indianapolis, IN 46220

Directions

