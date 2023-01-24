- Home
- /
- Birmingham
- /
- Galley and Garden
Galley and Garden
No reviews yet
2220 Highland Ave
Birmingham, AL 35205
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Welcome to our Online Ordering Page! You can purchase event tickets, gift cards, and seasonal specialties!
Order Again
By The Glass
GL Bailey LaPierre Cremant
$10.00
GL Chandon Garden Spritz
$14.00
GL Louis de Grenelle Brut Rose
$11.00
GL Tribaut Brut Champagne
$21.00
GL Val d'Oca Prosecco
$10.00
GL Unshackled Rose
$13.00
GL Chat. Gantonnet Bordeaux Blend
$13.00
GL La Crema Chardonnay
$17.00
GL Domaine Durand Sancerre
$15.00
GL Seckinger Dry Riesling
$13.00
GL Seckinger Pinot Gri
$13.00
GL Stoneleigh Sauvignon Blanc
$11.00
GL Wolfberger Alsace
$13.00
GL Vajra Moscato
$11.00
GL Vinada White
$12.00
GL Gouguenheim Reserve Malbec
$10.00
GL Dom. Dupeuble Beaujiolais
$12.00
GL Easton Zinfandel
$14.00
GL Occams Razor
$11.00
GL Simi Pinot Noir
$15.00
GL Stoller Pinot Noir
$15.00
GL Terra Rouge Syrah
$14.00
GL Trig Point Cabernet Sauvignon
$15.00
GL Chat. Laribotte Sauternes
$9.00
GL Easton Late Harvest Zinfandel
$9.00
GL Far Niente Dolce
$43.00
GL Grahams 20yr
$15.00
GL Manzanilla Sherry
$7.00
GL Nierpoort Ruby
$7.00
GL PX Sherry
$10.00
GL Quinta Dos Pesos Carcavelos
$11.00
GL Rare WIne Co Madeira
$13.00
GL Sandeman Port
$9.00
GL Taylor Fladgate 20yr
$15.00
GL Warre's 10yr Port
$10.00
Half Bottles
1/2 Cain Concepts
$70.00
1/2 Col D' Orcia
$63.00
1/2 Elk Cove
$43.00
1/2 Felsina Chianti
$37.00
1/2 Fiddletown Zinfandel
$47.00
1/2 Frank Family Cab
$63.00
1/2 King Estate PN
$33.00
1/2 Migration PN
$55.00
1/2 Paitin Barbaresco
$49.00
1/2 Pride Mtn Cab
$85.00
1/2 A. R. Lenoble Intense
$69.00
1/2 Adami Prosecco
$25.00
1/2 Chalk Hill Chardonnay
$55.00
1/2 Dr Loosen
$34.00
1/2 Frank Family Chard
$41.00Out of stock
1/2 Guy Larmandier
$69.00
1/2 Honig SB
$25.00
1/2 Jean-Marc Brocard Chablis
$51.00
1/2 Santa Margherita PG
$29.00
1/2 Taittinger
$62.00
1/2 Veuve Demi Sec
$72.00Out of stock
1/2 Whispering Angel Rosé
$27.00
Sparkling
AR Lenoble Intense
$70.00
Beau Joie Brut
$96.00
Charles Heidsieck Brut Reserve
$150.00
Delamotte Blanc de Blancs
$125.00
G.H. Mumm Grand Cordon
$88.00
Henri Dosnon Brut Selection
$83.00
Henriot Blanc De Blanc
$136.00
Henriot Brut Souverain
$150.00
Jean Laurent Blanc De Noir
$109.00
Jean Milan Blanc De Blanc
$105.00
Krug Grand Cuvee
$363.00
La Caravelle Blanc de Blancs
$99.00
Laurent-Perrier Brut
$113.00
Le Grand Courtage Grande Cuvee
$45.00
Louis Roederer Cristal
$520.00
Moet & Chandon Imperial
$125.00
Nicholas Feuillatte Reserve Exclusive
$73.00
Phillipe Gonet Signeture Blanc de Blancs
$138.00
Pierre Gimmonet & Fils Gastronome
$115.00
Pierre Peters Cuvee rsv Blanc de Blancs
$110.00
Pol Roger Winston Churchill
$525.00
Ruinart Blanc de Blancs
$153.00
Taittinger Brut la Francaise
$122.00
Tarlant Cuvee Louis Brut Nature
$198.00Out of stock
Veuve Cliquot Yellow Label
$115.00
Dom Perignon
$405.00
Bride Valley Bella
$150.00
Calvet Cremant de Bordeaux
$41.00
Dom. Chandon Etoile
$70.00
Holman Ranch Jarman Brut Rose 1.5L
$195.00
J. Lasalle 1er Brut Rose
$136.00
Laurent Perrier Rose
$206.00
Louis de Grenelle Grenelle Brut Rose
$44.00
Lucien Albrecht Brut Rose
$56.00
Moet & Chandon Rose
$140.00
Pomalo Wine Co. Anscestrale Rose
$44.00
Schramsberg Mirabelle
$92.00
Bailly-Lapierre Reserve
$54.00
Bertolani Lambrusco
$38.00
Bisol Jeio Prosecco
$38.00
Bisol Private Cartizze
$105.00
Bisson Glera Frizzante
$44.00
Borgoluce Lampo Prosecco
$35.00
Bride Valley Brut Reserve
$132.00
Col Vetoraz Prosecco
$48.00
Contratto Millesimato
$70.00
Dom. Carneros
$65.00
Dom. Chandon Garden Spritz
$43.00
Faustino Brut Reserva
$40.00
Gerard Bertrand An 825
$41.00
Gerard Bertrand Cuvee Thomas Jefferson
$47.00
Roco Winery RMS Brut
$99.00
Roederer Estate Brut
$78.00
Schramsberg Blanc de Blancs
$82.00
Seasmoke Sea Spray
$92.00
Val D'Oca Prosecco
$40.00
US Whites
Adelsheim Vineyards
$60.00Out of stock
Brewer Clifton
$83.00
Cakebread
$110.00
Chalk Hill Estate
$115.00
Dierberg
$59.00
Duckhorn Chard
$91.00
Dutton-Goldfield Dutton Ranch
$77.00
Far Niente
$138.00
Frank Family
$83.00
Frank Family 1.5L
$159.00
Hirsch Vineyards
$130.00
Holman Ranch Jarman
$58.00
Jason Pahlmeyer
$96.00
Jordan
$76.00
Kistler Les Noisetiers
$130.00
L'Ecole No. 41
$48.00
La Crema
$68.00
Laetitia
$43.00
Landmark Vineyards Overlook
$41.00
Lioco
$106.00Out of stock
Lioco Demuth
$106.00
Lioco Estero
$73.00
Melville
$35.00
Mer Soleil Reserve
$80.00
Paul Hobbs
$107.00
Peay
$40.00
Pierson Meyer Charles Heintz Vineyard
$114.00
Presqu'ile
$52.00
Pride Mountain
$87.00
Robert Talbott Sleepy Hollow
$83.00
Rombauer
$90.00
Sandhi
$47.00
Shafer Red Sholder Ranch
$105.00
Tantara Talley Rincon
$94.00
Wind Gap Gap's Crown Vineyard
$82.00
Amalie Robert Our Muse
$60.00
Anne Amie Vineyards
$37.00
Blindfold by Prisoner White Pinot Noir
$75.00
Breggo Gewürztraminer
$51.00
Cakebread SB
$63.00
Chalk Hill SB
$58.00
Charles Smith Kung Fu Girl
$31.00Out of stock
Chehalem Inox
$45.00
Coleman Vineyards Pinot Gris
$35.00
Dom Serene Coeur Blanc
$205.00
Duckhorn SB
$55.00
Emmolo SB
$40.00
Groth SB
$49.00
Hedges CMS White
$30.00
Honig Reserve SB
$72.00Out of stock
Honig SB
$42.00
Hyland Est Gewürztraminer
$40.00
J Vineyards Pinot Grigio
$32.00
Left Coast White Pinot
$44.00
Mason SB
$50.00
Penner Ash Viognier
$64.00
Pine Ridge Blend
$32.00
Rombauer SB
$70.00
Stag's Leap Aveta SB
$51.00Out of stock
Tablas Creek Esprit Blanc
$96.00
Terra Rouge Enigma
$60.00
European Whites
Andre Neveu Les Fricambault
$60.00
Bernard Fouquet "Cuvee De Silex"
$43.00
Caves de PSV St Veran
$45.00
Chat de la Greffiere Vieilles Vignes
$38.00
Chat Soucherie Anjou
$39.00
Chat. Roc Meynard
$33.00Out of stock
Chev. de la Cree Knights Templer Cuvee
$83.00Out of stock
Dom. Laureau Les Genet
$74.00
Dom. Specht Reisling
$44.00Out of stock
Domaine Riffault Sancerre
$62.00
Famille Perrin CDR Blanc
$31.00
Gentil Hugel
$40.00
Gerard Duplessis Montmain 1er Cru
$132.00
Jean Francois Merieau L'arpent des Vaudons
$37.00
Jean Marc Brocard Kimmeridgien
$32.00
Jean Marc Brocard Petit Chablis
$50.00
JJ Vincent Marie Antoinette
$89.00
JL Chave Circa
$63.00
Joseph Drouhin St Veran
$47.00
Keuntz Bas
$31.00
La Craie Vouvray
$35.00Out of stock
Louis Michel & Fils Petit Chablis
$63.00
Lucien Albrecht Riesling
$35.00
Mary Taylor Jean Marc Barthez
$33.00
Mason Champy Bourgogne
$78.00Out of stock
Patient Cottat Anciennes Vignes
$52.00
Trimbach Pinot Gris
$53.00Out of stock
Vincent Girardin Cuvee St. Vincent
$50.00Out of stock
Francis Blanchet Sancerre
$53.00
Domaine Guy Robin
$82.00
Alois Lageder Altto Adige
$37.00
Bodegas Frontonio Botijo Blanco
$35.00
Broglia La Meirana
$51.00
Carl Graff Spatlese
$48.00
Clos Pissarra El Sol Blanc
$68.00
Dom. Sigalas Assyrtiko
$47.00
Donhoff Oberhauser Leistenberg
$51.00
Donhoff Trocken Riesling
$48.00
Donnfugata Anthilia
$40.00
Dr. Loosen Reisling Uerziger Wurzgarten
$68.00
Due Torri Delle Venezie
$32.00
Feudi di San Gregorio Falanghina
$36.00Out of stock
Gotas del Mar Godello
$36.00
Hiedi Schrock Grauburgunder
$57.00
Joesph Leitz Dragonstone
$35.00
Kraemer Keuper & Kalk
$52.00
La Spinetta Vermentino
$41.00
Marco Felluga Mongris
$43.00
Neboa Albarino
$39.00
Nortico Alvarhino
$32.00
Paitin Elisa
$35.00Out of stock
Poderi Laila Verdicchio
$30.00
Santa Margherita Pinot Grigio
$58.00
Scarpetta PG
$31.00
Schloss Gobelsburg Kamptal Riesling
$28.00
Schloss Gobelsburg Steinsetz
$51.00Out of stock
Zulal Wines Voskehat
$43.00
Dr Loosen Dr L
$32.00
Southern Hemisphere Whites
Rose
Dom. de Fondreche Ventroux Rose
$38.00
Dom. de Fontsainte Gris de Gris
$40.00
Dom. Petroni Vin de Corse
$36.00
Hecht & Bannier Provence
$47.00
JNSQ Rose
$40.00Out of stock
Les Haut Plateaux
$28.00
Les Rocailles Savoie
$41.00
Lioco Indica
$44.00Out of stock
Miraval Cote de Provence
$56.00Out of stock
Robert Sinskey Vin Gris
$66.00
Starmont Rose of Pinot Noir
$42.00
Unshackled by Prisoner
$53.00
Zulal Wines Shofer
$43.00
US Reds
Barter & Trade
$43.00
Booker Oublie
$151.00
Charles Smith Chat Smith
$43.00
Dave Phiney Locations
$40.00
Division Winemaking Co. Les Petits Fers
$58.00
Halter Ranch Cotes de Paso
$61.00Out of stock
Hedges Estate DLD
$66.00
Hedges Estate Red Blend
$66.00
Hendry RED
$76.00Out of stock
K Vinters Powerline Vineyards
$128.00
Lioco Indica
$53.00
Lioco Sativa
$53.00
Mullan Road Cellars
$85.00
Neyers Sage Canyon Red
$70.00
Once & Future Oakley Road Mataro
$100.00
Orin Swift 8 Years Desert
$85.00
Owen Roe Sinster Hand
$68.00
Paraduxx Red
$70.00
Tablas Creek Patelin Red
$47.00
Alexander Valley Cab
$68.00
Cain Cuvee
$75.00Out of stock
Cain Five '08
$276.00
Cain Five '16
$247.00
Cakebread Cabernet Sauvignon
$175.00Out of stock
Cakebread Merlot
$120.00
Chalk Hill Estate Red
$185.00
Chappellet Signature
$225.00Out of stock
Cliff Lede '01 1.5L
$540.00
Cliff Lede Poetry '05 1.5L
$1,800.00
Cliff Lede Poetry '09 1.5L
$1,200.00
Clos Pegase Merlot
$60.00
Continuum Sage Mountain Vineyard
$450.00
Dominus '10
$415.00
Duckhorn Merlot
$99.00
Duckhorn Three Palms Vineyard
$220.00
Emmolo Merlot
$124.00
Ferrari Carano Merlot
$39.00
Fisher Mountain Estate Vineyard
$169.00
Frogs Leap Estate
$155.00
Gandona Estate
$378.00
Grace Family Cab 1.5L
$2,400.00
Groth Reserve
$135.00Out of stock
Harlan Estate '91
$1,375.00
Harlan Estate '92
$1,200.00
Harlan Estate '93
$1,150.00
Harlan Estate '94
$2,500.00
Harlan Estate '95
$1,650.00
Harlan Estate '98
$1,075.00
Honig Bartolucci Vineyard
$195.00
Honig Cabernet
$92.00Out of stock
Hunt & Harvest Cab
$63.00
Inglenook Rubicon '10
$525.00
Inglenook Rubicon 17
$440.00
Joesph Phelps Insignia Cab
$495.00
Jordan Cabernet
$150.00
Justin Isosceles
$180.00
Kuleto Estate
$110.00
La Jota Vineyard
$288.00
Leviathan Red
$95.00
Matthiasson Village
$87.00
Miner Family Emily's Cuvee
$112.00Out of stock
My Favorite Neighbor
$115.00
Nickel & Nickel Quarry Vineyard
$224.00
Nickel and Nickel Dogleg Vineyard
$224.00
Obsidian Ridge Cabernet
$88.00
Opus One '12
$485.00
Opus One '13
$500.00
Opus One '15
$575.00
Opus One '18
$575.00
Opus One '19
$586.00
Opus One Overture
$295.00
Orin Swift Papillon
$135.00
Pierson Meyer Cabernet
$169.00
Plumpjack Merlot
$154.00
Revelry
$126.00
Ridge Montebello '15
$395.00
Ridge Montebello '15 1.5L
$775.00
Robert Sinskey POV
$113.00Out of stock
Rombauer Cabernet
$109.00
Round Pond Kith N Kin
$82.00
Rutherford Ranch Cab
$55.00
Schrader "RBS"
$650.00
Shafer One Point Five
$198.00
Slingshot Cab
$41.00
St Supery Elu
$189.00
Stag's Leap Artemis
$170.00
Stag's Leap Cask 23
$423.00
Stag's Leap Fay
$310.00
The Mascot
$250.00
Treana Red
$86.00
Amalie Robert Pommard Clone
$132.00Out of stock
Amalie Robert Satisfaction
$85.00
Argyle
$50.00
Au Bon Climat
$80.00
Belle Glos Clark & Telephone
$96.00
Belle Glos Las Alturas
$88.00
Bravium
$55.00
Brooks
$60.00
Chehalem
$66.00
Coleman Vineyards Deer Run 115
$82.00
Coleman Vineyards Estate Reserve
$86.00
Copain Les Voisins
$85.00
Cristom Mt. Jefferson Cuvee
$70.00
Dierberg
$90.00
Diora La Grande Majeste
$97.00
Diora La Petite Grace
$57.00
Dom Serene Yamhill PN
$135.00
Duckhorn Decoy
$40.00
Dutton Goldfield Dutton Ranch
$105.00
En Route Les Pommiers
$143.00
Goldeneye
$140.00
Hirsch Vineyards
$136.00
Ken Wright Morning Dew Ranch
$115.00
Landmark "Overlook"
$64.00
Left Coast Pinot Meunier
$61.00
Lola
$56.00
Miura Morning Dew Ranch
$162.00
Paul Hobbs Russian River
$151.00
Rainstorm
$40.00
Robert Sinskey
$82.00Out of stock
Roco Winery The Stalker
$74.00
Saintsbury Stanly Ranch
$115.00Out of stock
Sea Smoke Southing
$195.00
Sea Smoke TEN
$195.00
Starmont
$53.00Out of stock
Tantara Tondre Grapefield
$114.00
The Four Graces
$62.00
The Prisoner
$96.00
Unshackled by Prisoner
$55.00Out of stock
Varner Spring Ridge
$114.00
Copain Baker Ranch Syrah
$80.00
Diora Three Crowns
$72.00
DuMol Syrah
$136.00
Jeff Cohn Rockpile Vineyard
$195.00
Jeff Cohn Sweetwater Springs
$135.00
Once & Future Palisades Petite Sirah
$140.00
Orin Swift Abstract
$68.00
Orin Swift Machete
$105.00
Peay La Bruma Syrah
$96.00
Terra Rouge Les Côtes de L'Ouest Syrah
$56.00
Wind Gap Griffins Lair Syrah
$96.00
Bear Flag
$50.00
Coppola Diamong Collection
$45.00
Easton WInes
$56.00
Frank Family Vineyards
$90.00
Jeff Cohn Rinaldi Vieyard
$120.00
Mount Peak Winery Rattlesnake
$88.00
Once & Future Oakley Road
$115.00
Ridge Three Valleys
$60.00
Turley Dusi
$85.00Out of stock
Turley Juveniles
$58.00
Turley Old Vines
$83.00
Turley Ueberoth
$124.00
European Reds
Zulal Wines Areni
$52.00
Zulal Wines Areni Reserve
$67.00
Chat. Bernadotte Haut-Medoc
$74.00
Chat. Cos d'Estournel '05
$450.00
Chat. De Braude
$68.00
Chat. De Callac Graves
$49.00
Chat. Ducru Beaucaillou '05
$490.00
Chat. Fort Lignac Haut-Medoc
$45.00
Chat. La Mission Haut Brion '94
$750.00
Chat. Lafite Rothschild '83
$1,000.00
Chat. Lafite Rothschild '94
$985.00
Chat. Larose-Trintaudon Haut-Medoc
$59.00
Chat. Latour '88
$1,125.00
Chat. Latour '95
$875.00
Chat. Leoville-las Cases '03
$560.00
Chat. Les Ormes de Pez '03
$125.00Out of stock
Chat. Lynch Bages '05
$450.00
Chat. Lynch Bages '06
$495.00
Chat. Margaux '81
$1,125.00Out of stock