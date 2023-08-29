Galley Grill Summerland Key
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info
We are a family run establishment serving breakfast and lunch to locals and guests since 1985. We offer a large breakfast menu six days/week and an incredibly fresh lunch menu during the week days (weekends are breakfast only)
Location
24862 Overseas Highway, Summerland Key, FL 33042
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Mangrove Mama's - Summerland Key - 19991 Overseas Highway
No Reviews
19991 Overseas Highway Sugarloaf Key, FL 33196
View restaurant
Lighthouse Grill - Faro Blanco - Lighthouse Grill - Faro Blanco
No Reviews
1996 Overseas Highway Marathon, FL 33050
View restaurant
More near Summerland Key