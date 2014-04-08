Southwick's Zoo Galliford's Restaurant and Tavern
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Established in February 2017, and conveniently located at Southwick's Zoo, Galliford's Restaurant & Tavern offers classic New England fare with a modern, upscale twist.
Location
2 Southwick Street, Mendon, MA 01756
