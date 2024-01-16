- Home
1951 Indian lake rd
East Tawas, MI 48730
Breakfast Menu
Waffles
Sides
Farm Fresh Eggs
Fluffy Three Egg Omelets
Biscuits and Gravy
Lunch & Dinner
Lunch & Dinner - Pasta
- Three meat Ragu
Mostaccioli topped with our families own three meat ragu$10.99
- Alfredo
A bed of fettuccine topped with our garlic and Parmesan cream sauce$11.99
- Creamy Tomato Vodka Sauce
Rotini topped with house made chunky tomato cream sauce infused with top shelf vodka$11.99
- Creamy Mushroom Ravioli
Cheese ravioli topped with our decadent portabella and white wine cream sauce$12.99
- Chicken Parmesan
A hand breaded and pan fried chicken breast over a bed of mostaccioli and covered with our house ragu and mozzarella cheese$12.99
Lunch & Dinner - Burgers & Sandwiches
- 1/4 Lb Single All American
Cooked to your liking topped with lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles, your choice of cheese$9.99
- 1/2 Lb Double All American
Cooked to your liking topped with lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles, your choice of cheese$11.99
- Patty Melt
Perfect combination of Swiss cheese, portabella and grilled onions between marble rye bread then grilled$9.99
- Smoked Brisket Sandwich
Our perfectly trimmed and smoked brisket covered in our house made sauce of your choice, cheese and slaw stacked on a pretzel roll$11.99
- Hawaiian Sandwich
House smoked pulled pork with your choice of sauce, cheese, slaw and grilled pineapple on a pretzel roll$11.99
- Cuban Sandwich
House smoked pork, grilled turkey breast, cheese, mustard and pickle on a sub roll then grilled$11.99
Lunch & Dinner - Baskets
- Fish and Chips
Flaky cod, beer battered and deep fried to perfection. Tarter on the side$11.99
- Chicken Tenders
Breaded chicken breast, deep fried to a golden brown. Comes with your choice of BBQ sauce or ranch$10.99
- Jumbo Shrimp
Eight jumbo shrimp, batter dipped and deep fried with cocktail sauce on the side$11.99
- Kids Chicken Tenders$4.99
Lunch & Dinner - Side Dishes
Kids
Ice Cream Parlor
Ice Cream Parlor - Cones & Cups
Ice Cream Parlor - Novelties
Ice Cream Parlor - Drinks
Specials
Wed-Fri-Sat
Thursday
Friday
Dessert
Double Chocolate Brownie
Appetizer
Brie w/ crackers
Stuffed Mushrooms
Coconut Shrimp
Off the smoker
Lunch & Dinner - Off the Smoker (Deep Copy)
- Smoked Brisket Plate
Juicy, fork tender smoked brisket, rubbed and covered with your choice of sauce$16.99OUT OF STOCK
- Pork Spare Ribs
1/2 of slab, fall off the bone tender ribs covered in your choice of sauce$16.99OUT OF STOCK
- Burnt Ends
Rubbed and marinated smoked pork belly burnt ends covered in our cherry bourbon BBQ sauce. These are so good they are almost like candy$13.99OUT OF STOCK
- Pulled Pork
A mountain of house marinated and rubbed pork but served with your choice of sauce$10.99OUT OF STOCK
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
1951 Indian lake rd, East Tawas, MI 48730