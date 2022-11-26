Restaurant header imageView gallery

Galli 45 Mercer St

No reviews yet

45 Mercer St

New York, NY 10013

Salads

Arugula Salad

Arugula Salad

$17.00

Asian Pear, Cherry Tomatoes, Prosciutto, Shaved Parmigiano Cheese.

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$16.00

Romaine, Croutons, Shaved Parmigiano Cheese.

Greek Salad

Greek Salad

$15.00

Romaine, Cherry Tomatoes, Cucumber, Kalamata Olives, Onions, Feta Cheese, Lemon Vinaigrette.

Pastas

Beef Ragu

Beef Ragu

$21.00

Rigatoni, Beef Shoulder, Homestyle Tomato, Espresso, & Red Wine Sauce, Onions, Garlic, Burrata Cheese.

Bolognese Pasta

$20.00

Rigatoni, Meat Sauce, Parmesan Cheese.

Cacio E Pepe

Cacio E Pepe

$17.00

Spaghetti, Butter, Black Pepper, Parmesan Cheese.

Carbonara

Carbonara

$20.00

Spaghetti, Bacon, Egg, Pecorino Cheese, Cream, Peas, Parmesan Cheese.

Wild Mushroom

$19.00

Spaghetti, Wild Mushrooms, Sherry Cream, Marsala Wine, Truffle Oil, Parmesan Cheese.

Gamberi

$26.00

Rigatoni, Shrimp, Broccoli, Pink Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese.

The Fisherman

$27.00

Linguini, Shrimp, Mussels, Clams, Marinara or Garlic Olive Oil

Pesto Pasta

Pesto Pasta

$18.00

Fusilli, Basil, Parmigiano.

Garlic Chicken

$19.00

Fusilli, Grilled Chicken, Broccoli Rabe, Garlic Oil Brodino, Parmesan Cheese.

Italian Sausage

$20.00

Rigatoni, Sausage, Broccoli Rabe, Caramelized Onion, Pepperoncini, Parmesan Cheese.

Vodka Pasta

Vodka Pasta

$21.00

Penne, Prosciutto, Shallots, Pink Sauce, Parmesan Cheese.

Mains

Chicken Parmesan

Chicken Parmesan

$24.00

Lightly Breaded Chicken Breast, Marinara Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese & Penne Pasta.

Galli Burger

Galli Burger

$19.00

Grass Fed Beef, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Cheddar, Chipotle Mayo, Fries or Salad.

Sides

Broccoli Rabe

$8.00

French Fries

$8.00

Truffle Fries

$10.00

Grilled Asparagus

$8.00

Roasted Potatoes

$8.00

Desserts

Tiramisu

Tiramisu

$12.00

Lady Fingers, Mascarpone Cheese, Espresso.

NY Cheesecake

$12.00

Mixed Berries, Whipped Ricotta Cream.

Warm Brownie

$10.00

Chocolate Brownie, Chocolate Ganache, Almonds, Coffee Gelato.

All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Monday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Traditional Italian comfort food & craft cocktails offered under a giant skylight in the dining room, at the bar or on our patio.

Location

45 Mercer St, New York, NY 10013

Directions

