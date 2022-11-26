Galli 45 Mercer St
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Traditional Italian comfort food & craft cocktails offered under a giant skylight in the dining room, at the bar or on our patio.
Location
45 Mercer St, New York, NY 10013
Gallery