Gallo Express Westport

review star

No reviews yet

793 Post Road East

unit 101b

Westport, CT 06880

Order Again

Appetizers

Caprese

Caprese

$14.00+

Tomatoes, Mozzarella, Basil, topped with Extra Virgin Olive Oil and Calabrian Oregano

Calamari

Calamari

$14.00+

Crispy fried Calamari served with Cherry Peppers and Aurora Sauce

Eggplant Parmesan

Eggplant Parmesan

$12.00+

Breaded and fried Eggplant, Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella and Parmigiano Cheese

Arancini

Arancini

$12.00+

Fried Risotto balls stuffed with Green Peas, Mozzarella, and Ground Beef, served with Tomato Sauce

Meatballs

$12.00+

Blend of Ground Beef and Ground Pork braised in Tomato Sauce

Salumi and Formaggi

$14.00+

Meat and Cheese Assortment, Olives, Marinated Artichokes

Sausage

$12.00+

Locally made sweet Italian Pork Sausage, served with Broccoli Rabe, Garlic, Olive Oil

Soup & Salad

Quinoa Salad

Quinoa Salad

$13.00+

Chickpeas, Scallions, Raisins, Cucumbers, Tomatoes, Lemon Dressing

Pepperoni Salad

Pepperoni Salad

$14.00+

Arugula, Roasted Peppers, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Basil, Aged Ricotta, Pesto Vinaigrette

Mela Salad

Mela Salad

$13.00+

Mesclun Greens, Apple, Goat Cheese, Roasted Almonds, Balsamic Vinaigrette

Mediterraneo Salad

Mediterraneo Salad

$13.00+

Plum Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Kalamata Olives, Red Onion, Goat Cheese Croutons, Lemon-Oregano Vinaigrette

Caesar Salad

$12.00+

Romaine, Croutons, Parmigiano, Caesar Dressing

Campo Salad

$12.00+

Mesclun, Tomatoes, Carrots, Red Onions, Balsamic Dressing

Rughetta Salad

$12.00+

Arugula, Apples, Cucumbers, Lemon Dressing

Lentil Soup

$10.00+

Vegan-based Lentil soup

Pasta Fagoli

$10.00+

Cannelini Bean soup with Dittalini Pasta and vegetables

Primi

Orecchiette

Orecchiette

$20.00+

Orecchiette pasta served with Sausage, Brussels sprouts, N’duja Sausage, and Stracciatella cheese

Paccheri

Paccheri

$24.00+

Paccheri pasta served with a slow cooked Short Ribs Ragu

Trofie

Trofie

$25.00+

Trofie Pasta, Shrimp, Pesto Sauce, Toasted Almonds

Tortellini

Tortellini

$18.00+

Cheese tortellini with creamy Alfredo Sauce

Rigatoni Bolognese Family Package

$18.00

Fettuccine Bolognese

$18.00+

Home made Fettuccine pasta served with a Meat Ragu Sauce

Baked Lasagna

$20.00+

Traditional Emiliana-Style Lasagna with a Grass-fed Bolognese and Bechemel sauces

Spaghetti & Meatballs

$18.00+

Spaghetti pasta served with Pork and Beef Meatballs and Tomato sauce

Penne alla Vodka

$16.00+

Penne Pasta served with traditional creamy Tomato Vodka Sauce

Spaghetti Puttanesca

$18.00+

Spaghetti pasta with a sauce of Cherry Tomato, Garlic, Capers, Black Olives (Vegan)

Rigatoni Amatriciana

$18.00+

Rigatoni pasta with a sauce of Guanciale, Onions, Tomato, Pecorino Cheese

Linguini Mixed Seafood

$25.00+

Gnocchi alla Norma

$18.00+

Potato Gnocchi with Eggplant, Tomato Sauce, Ricotta Salata

Gnocchi Sorrentina

$18.00+

Potato Gnocchi served with Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, and Basil

Beet Gnocchi

$20.00+

Beet Gnocchi with Spinach, Toasted Walnuts, Ricotta, Garlic, and Olive Oil

Asiago & Porcini Gnocchi

$20.00+

Potato Gnocchi stuffed with Porcini Mushrooms and Asiago Cheese, served with a Butter, Parmigiano, Truffle Sauce

Secondi

Salmon

Salmon

$28.00+

Alaskan King Salmon, pan-seared with Garlic, Capers, and Lemon sauce

Chicken Milanese

Chicken Milanese

$25.00+

Crispy breaded free-range Chicken, Arugula, Red Onions, Tomatoes, Lemon Dressing, Shaved Parmesan

Chicken Marsala

Chicken Marsala

$25.00+

Chicken Scallopini served with Mushrooms and Marsala Wine Sauce

Sausage & Pepper

Sausage & Pepper

$20.00+

Sweet Italian Sausage, simmered with Red Bell Peppers and Golden Onions

Pork Loin

$25.00+

Oven roasted Pork Loin, Cherry Peppers, Brown Sauce

New York Strip

$32.00+

Black Angus Hanger Steak pan-seared with Fresh Herbs and Extra Virgin Olive Oil

Meatloaf

$24.00+

Grass-fed Ground Beef Meatloaf stuffed with Prosciutto and Mozzarella, Brown Sauce

Sunday Sauce

$32.00+

Pork Sausage, Meatballs, Braised Short Ribs slow cooked in Tomato Sauce

Roasted Chicken

$25.00+

Free-range half roasted Chicken served with Natural Jus (antibiotic and hormone free, free range)

Chicken Parmesan

$24.00+

Breaded and Fried free-rance Chicken breast, Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella and Parmigiano cheese, served with a side of Pasta

Chicken Scarpariello

$26.00+

Chicken Scallopini served with Sausage, Bell Peppers, and Onions

Chicken Piccata

$25.00+

Chicken Scallopini, Capers and Lemon White Wine Sauce

Zuppa di Pesce

$30.00+

Cod Puttanesca

$28.00+

Panini

Italiano Panini

Italiano Panini

$14.00

Prosciutto di Parma, Sweet Coppa, Salame, Provolone served on a Ciabatta roll

Caprese Panini

Caprese Panini

$10.00

Mozzarella, Tomato, Basil served on a Ciabatta roll

Chicken Parmesan Panini

Chicken Parmesan Panini

$12.00

Breaded Free-range Chicken,Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, served on an Italian hero

Meatball Panini

Meatball Panini

$12.00

Grass-fed, slow cooked Meatballs, Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, served on an Italian hero

Sausage Panini

$14.00

Sweet Italian Sausage, Sauteed Peppers, Provolone Cheese, served on a Ciabatta roll

Eggplant Parmesan Panini

$10.00

Breaded and fried Eggplant, Cherry Peppers, Brown Sauce on an Italian Hero

Famiglia Panini (3)

$30.00

Famiglia Panini (6)

$55.00

Pizza

Diavola Pizza

Diavola Pizza

$15.00

Chef Castellano’s famous Italian-style Pizza Dough topped with Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella and Spicy Salami

Arugula Pizza

Arugula Pizza

$16.00

Chef Castellano’s famous Italian-style Pizza Dough topped with Tomato sauce, Fior Di Agerola, Prosciutto, Arugula, Parmigiano

Napoli Pizza

Napoli Pizza

$16.00

Chef Castellano’s famous Italian-style Pizza Dough topped with Broccoli Rabe, Sausage, Mozzarella

Capri Pizza

Capri Pizza

$18.00

Chef Castellano’s famous Italian-style Pizza Dough topped with Fior di Agerola, Shrimp, Pesto, Cherry Tomato, Spinach, Lemon

Margherita Pizza

$14.00

Chef Castellano’s famous Italian-style Pizza Dough topped with Tomato Sauce, Fior Di Agerola and Basil

Capricciosa Pizza

$16.00

Chef Castellano’s famous Italian-style Pizza Dough topped with Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Spicy Salami, Mushrooms, Ricotta

Old School Pizza

$16.00

Chef Castellano’s famous Italian-style Pizza Dough topped with Tomato Sauce, Smashed Meatballs, Mozzarella and Ricotta

4 Stagione Pizza

$16.00

Chef Castellano’s famous Italian-style Pizza Dough topped with Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Mushroom, Ham, Olives and Artichokes

Funghi Pizza

$15.00

Chef Castellano’s famous Italian-style Pizza Dough topped with Roasted Mushrooms, Mozzarella and Thyme

Marinara Pizza

$10.00

Chef Castellano’s famous Italian-style Pizza Dough topped with Tomato sauce, Garlic, Sicilian Oregano

Vegano Pizza

$15.00

Chef Castellano’s famous Italian-style Pizza Dough topped with Tomato sauce, Zucchini, Yellow Squash, Onions, Peppers

Spacca Napoli

$18.00

Chef Castellano’s famous Italian-style Pizza Dough topped with Fior di Agerola, Short Ribs Ragu

Calzone

$16.00

Chef Castellano’s famous Italian-style Pizza Dough stuffed with Tomato sauce, Ricotta Cheese and Salami

Kids

Kids Cheese Pizza

$10.00

Kids Chicken Fingers

$10.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Kids Spaghetti & Butter

$8.00

Kids Spaghetti & Meatballs

$10.00

Kids Penne Marinara

$8.00

Kids Ravioli

$10.00

Kida Gnocchi Sorrentina

$10.00

Sides

Side Garlic Bread

$5.00

Side Fries

$6.00

Side Roasted Potatoes

$6.00

Side Broccoli w/ Garlic & Oil

$6.00

Side Sreamed Broccoli

$6.00

Side Spinach w/ Garlic & OIl

$7.00

Side Steamed Spinach

$7.00

Side Pasta Marinara

$8.00

Side Pasta Vodka Sauce

$8.00

Side Pasta Pesto Sauce

$8.00

Side Pasta Butter

$8.00

Side Pasta Garlic and Oil

$8.00

Desserts

Anastasia

Arancia

Cappuccino

Cinque Sensi

Foresta Nera

Giggonese

Profiteroles

Ricotta e Pere

Ricotta Cheesecake

Mini Canolis

Tiramisu

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Get ready to Ciao Down

Website

Location

793 Post Road East, unit 101b, Westport, CT 06880

Directions

