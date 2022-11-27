Gallo Nero Italian Bistro 4851 Legacy Dr #504
4851 Legacy Dr #504
Frisco, TX 75034
Popular Items
Appetizer
AHI TUNA
BRUSCHETTA
CHEESE STICKS
6 Cheese Sticks
CHICKEN WINGS
6 Fried Chicken Wings with choice of sauces.
FRIED CALAMARI
GARLIC CHEESE BREAD
Garlic bread with sliced tomatoes and cheese.
MOZZARELLA CAPRESE
Sliced fresh mozzarella cheese, tomatoes, fresh basil, capers, and bell peppers. Topped with balsamic glaze and extra virgin olive oil.
MUSSELS MARINARA
New Zealand Green Shell Mussels topped with spicy marinara.
STUFFED MUSHROOMS
SALADS/SOUPS
SIDE SALAD
Green Leaf lettuce with tomatoes, pepperoncini, mozzarella cheese, and croutons
GREEK SALAD
Green Leaf Lettuce with tomatoes, bell peppers, cucumbers, kalamata olives, red onions, and feta cheese.
GALLO NERO SALAD
Green Leaf Lettuce, tomatoes, cucumber, kalamata olives, raisins, and almonds.
CAESAR SALAD
Green Leaf Lettuce with croutons, and parmigiana cheese.
SMALL Minestrone
LARGE Minestrone
CHICKEN ENTREES
CHICKEN MARSALA
Sautéed mushrooms in marsala wine sauce.
CHICKEN PICATTA
Sautéed garlic, capers, in lemon white wine sauce.
CHICKEN PARMIGANA
Breaded chicken topped with mozzarella cheese, served over spaghetti.
CHICKEN CARCIOFI
Sautéed garlic, artichoke hearts, and mushrooms in our famous vodka sauce.
CHICKEN PRIMAVERA
Red peppers, black olives, spinach, and mushrooms in Alfredo sauce
CHICKEN RIGATONI VODKA
Sautéed spinach and rigatoni pasta in our famous vodka sauce.
CHICKEN FETTUCCINE ALFREDO
Fettuccine pasta in Alfredo sauce.
CHICKEN MURPHY
Sautéed mushrooms, onion, and jalapeños in our famous vodka sauce.
GRILLED CHICKEN VEGGIES
Sautéed mushrooms, zucchini, broccoli, bell peppers, red onions, and garlic in extra virgin olive oil.
CHICKEN GENOVESE
Sautéed mushrooms, jalapeños, in our brown gravy sauce. Served over penne pasta.
CHICKEN CACCITORE
VEAL ENTREES
SEAFOOD ENTREES
SHRIMP ALFREDO
5 Jumbo shrimp served over fettuccine in alfredo sauce.
SHRIMP SCAMPI
Sautéed garlic in lemon butter white wine sauce. Served over linguine.
SHRIMP CREMOR
5 Jumbo shrimp served with mushrooms, green onions, sun-dried tomatoes, in brandy cream sauce.
LOBSTER RAVIOLI
4 Lobster stuffed raviolis with 5 shrimp in our famous vodka sauce.
HONEY GLAZED TILAPIA
Tilapia glazed with honey served over sautéed veggies.
GRILLED SALMON
Salmon with Sautéed mushrooms, zucchini, broccoli, bell peppers, red onions, and garlic.
FRUTTI DE MARE
Mussels, shrimp, clams, scallops in spicy marinara sauce.
LINGUINE WHITE CLAM SAUCE
Clams sautéed in garlic and basil in a white wine sauce.
LINGUINE RED CLAM SAUCE
Clams sautéed in garlic, basil in a spicy marinara sauce served with linguini pasta.
SEA SCALLOPS
5 Jumbo pan seared fresh scallops served with a side of farfalle pasta in vodka sauce.
PASTA
SPAGHETTINI
MANICOTTI
Large pasta tubes stuffed with mozzarella, ricotta, and parmigiana cheese. Served in marinara sauce and topped with mozzarella cheese.
BEEF LASAGNA
Layered pasta with ground beef, ricotta, and mozzarella baked in marinara sauce with mozzarella cheese on top.
EGGPLANT PARMIGIANA
Thin layers of eggplant baked in marinara topped with mozzarella served with spaghetti.
EGGPLANT ROLATINI
Thin slices of battered eggplant rolled in 3 cheese mix. Cooked in marinara sauce topped with mozzarella cheese.
CANNELLONI
Pasta tubes stuffed with beef, spinach, ricotta, and mozzarella.
TORTELLINI ALLA PANNA
Tri color cheese tortellini with our famous vodka sauce.
RIGATONI SPECIAL
Rigatoni pasta with basil, mushrooms, meatballs, sausage in our spicy marinara sauce.
TOUR OF ITALY
Small portions of lasagna in marinara, cheese ravioli in alfredo sauce, and cheese tortellini in our vodka sauce.
CHEESE RAVIOLI
FETTUCHINI ALFREDO
HOT SUBS +MORE
KIDS MENU
DESSERTS
SIDE ORDERS
LIQUOR
Absolut
Absolut Elyx
Absolute Grapefruit
Absolute Mandarin
Belvedere
Chopin
Deep Eddy Ruby Red
Grey Goose
Ketel One
Ketel One Cucumber
Nue
Tito's
Western Son Blueberry
Reyka
Absolut Elyx (DBL)
Absolut (DBL)
Belvedere (DBL)
Chopin (DBL)
Deep Eddy Ruby Red (DBL)
Absolute Mandarin (DBL)
Grey Goose (DBL)
Tito's (DBL)
Nue (DBL)
Ketel One (DBL)
Absolute Grapefruit (DBL)
Ketel One Cucumber (DBL)
Western Son Blueberry (DBL)
REYKA (DBL)
Casa Noble
Casamigos Blanco
Casamigos Repo
Codigo
Don Julio Blanco
Espolon Repo
Manik Blanco
Manik Extra Anejo
Manik Jalapeno
Mi Campo
Morlaco
Patron Silver
Tequila 512
Z Tequila
Morlaco (DBL)
Casamigos Repo (DBL)
Casa Noble (DBL)
Casamigos Blanco (DBL)
Manik Extra Anejo (DBL)
Manik Blanco (DBL)
Manik Jalapeno (DBL)
Espolon Repo (DBL)
Mi Campo (DBL)
Tequila 512 (DBL)
Patron Silver (DBL)
Z Tequila (DBL)
Don Julio Blanco (DBL)
Codigo (DBL)
1792
Angels Envy
Basil Hayden
Blanton's
Buffalo Trace
Bulleit Rye
Crown Royal
Eagle Rare
Early Times
Elijah Craig
Garrison Brothers
Henderson Whiskey
Jack Daniels
Jameson
Jim Beam
Johnny Walker Blue
Knob Creek
Knob Creek Rye
Makers 46
Makers Mark
Proper Twelve
Redemption
Sazerac Rye
Sheep Dog
Templeton Rye
Tullamore
Tx Wiskey
Wild Turkey
Woodford Reserve
Writers Tears
Wild Turkey
Woodford Reserve
Crown Royal
Redemption
Tx Wiskey
Templeton Rye
Garrison Brothers
Buffalo Trace
1792
Elijah Craig
Bulleit Rye
Knob Creek Rye
Eagle Rare
Basil Hayden
Angels Envy
Early Times
Blanton's
Henderson Whiskey
Sazerac Rye
Sheep Dog
Johnny Walker Blue
Jameson
Tullamore
Proper Twelve
Writers Tears
Bulleit Bourban
Chivas Regal
Dewars
Glenfiddich
Glenlevet
Johnnie Walker Blue
Macallan 12
Tx Bourbon
Aberfeldy
Glenlevet DBL
Glenfiddich DBL
Chivas Regal DBL
Macallan 12 DBL
Dewars DBL
Johnnie Walker Blue DBL
Tx Bourbon DBL
Bulleit Bourban DBL
Amaretto Di Saronno
Aperol
Campari
Cointreau
Godiva Chocolate
Grand Marnier
Hennessey
Mr Black
Amaretto Di Saronno DBL
Hennessey DBL
Calamity
Taqueray
Bombay Sapphire
Bombay Dry
Hendricks
Still
Dipomatico
MALIBU
BACARDI
DIPLOMATICO
CRUZAN
CAPTAIN MORGAN
WINE
Josh Cellars CAB, North Coast
Robert Hall, Paso Robles
Iron & Sand, Paso Robles
Faust, Rutherford
Jordan, Alexander Valley
Groth, Napa
Silver Oak, Napa
Far Niente, Oakville
Bogle, California
Rodney Strong, Sonoma
Charles Krug, Napa
Meiomi, California
Imagery, Sonoma
Etude, Carneros
Four Graces, Willamette Valley
Caparzo Sangiovese
Castlevecchi Chianti
Feudi di San Gregorgio Primitivo
Marchesi Antinori CCR
Castello Banfi Rosso di Montalcino
II Fauno, Arcanum - Super Tuscan
Banfi Cum Laude - Super Tuscan
Zenato Amarone
Tenuta di Nozzole Chianti Classico Riserva
Sassicaia
Romeo & Juliet Bianco, Verona
Pieropan Soave Classico
Voga Moscato, Delle Venezie
Josh Cellars Chardonnay, North Coast
Laguna, Russian River Valley
Mer Soleil, Santa Barbara
Franciscan, Napa
The Calling, Russian River Valley
Whitehaven, Marlborough New Zealand
Trinchero, Napa
Cakebread, Napa
Cloudy Bay, New Zealand
Ecco Domani, Delle Venezie
Santa Margherita, Alto Adige
Ava Grace, California
Banfi San Angelo, Italy
Stellina di Notte Prosecco, Italy
Mionetto Sparkling Rose, Italy (187ml)
Chandon Etoile Brut, Carneros
Dom Perignon Champagne, France
A by Acacia, California
Studio by Miraval, France
Fattoria Sardi, Tuscany
Michael David Sixth Sense Syrah, Lodi
Michael David Petit Petite, Lodi
Avv Sin Zin, Alexander Valley
Justin Isosceles, Paso Robles
Ava Grace, California
The Prisoner, Napa
Papillon by Orin Swift, Napa Valley
Gascon Malbec, Mendoza
House Chardonnay
House Sauvignon Blanc
House Pinot Grigio
House Moscato
House Cabernet Sauvignon
House Merlot
House Pinot Noir
BEER
Bud Light 16oz
Michelob Ultra 16oz
Deep Ellum IPA 16oz
Dallas Blonde 16oz
Peroni 16oz
Miller Lite 16oz
Shiner Bock 16oz
Blue Moon 16oz
Bud Light BTL
Michelob Ultra BTL
Miller Lite BTL
Budweiser BTL
Stella Artois BTL
Dos XX BTL
Coors Lite BTL
Corona BTL
Heineken BTL
Yuengling BTL
Besa BTL
High Noon Pineapple BTL
High Noon Grapefruit BTL
COCKTAILS
Aperol Spritz
Basil Gimlet
Bloody Mary
Blueberry Smash
Cosmopolitan
Cucumber Martini
Espresso Martini
French 75
Grapefruit Martini
Italian Margarita
Lemon Drop
Long Island Iced Tea
Manhattan
Margarita
Martini
Mimosa
Mint Julep
Mojito
Moscow Mule
Paloma
Screwdriver
Sheepdog Old Fashioned
Smoked Old Fashioned
Tequila Sunrise
Tom Collins
Whiskey Sour
White Russian
Ameretto Sour
Smores Martini
Key Lime Martini
The Dark Knight
Seasonal Sangria
Devils Margarita
The Butterfly
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
Full service Italian restaurant with full bar offering craft cocktails!
4851 Legacy Dr #504, Frisco, TX 75034