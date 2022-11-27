  • Home
Gallo Nero Italian Bistro 4851 Legacy Dr #504

No reviews yet

4851 Legacy Dr #504

Frisco, TX 75034

Popular Items

Popular Items

18" Giant Pizza
12" Small Pizza
CHICKEN PARMIGANA

Appetizer

AHI TUNA

$15.00
BRUSCHETTA

$11.00

CHEESE STICKS

$10.00

6 Cheese Sticks

CHICKEN WINGS

$9.00+

6 Fried Chicken Wings with choice of sauces.

FRIED CALAMARI

$15.00

GARLIC CHEESE BREAD

$8.00

Garlic bread with sliced tomatoes and cheese.

MOZZARELLA CAPRESE

$13.00

Sliced fresh mozzarella cheese, tomatoes, fresh basil, capers, and bell peppers. Topped with balsamic glaze and extra virgin olive oil.

MUSSELS MARINARA

$15.00

New Zealand Green Shell Mussels topped with spicy marinara.

STUFFED MUSHROOMS

$14.00

SALADS/SOUPS

SIDE SALAD

$5.00

Green Leaf lettuce with tomatoes, pepperoncini, mozzarella cheese, and croutons

GREEK SALAD

$10.00

Green Leaf Lettuce with tomatoes, bell peppers, cucumbers, kalamata olives, red onions, and feta cheese.

GALLO NERO SALAD

$10.00

Green Leaf Lettuce, tomatoes, cucumber, kalamata olives, raisins, and almonds.

CAESAR SALAD

$9.00

Green Leaf Lettuce with croutons, and parmigiana cheese.

SMALL Minestrone

$6.00

LARGE Minestrone

$10.00

CHICKEN ENTREES

CHICKEN MARSALA

$18.00

Sautéed mushrooms in marsala wine sauce.

CHICKEN PICATTA

$18.00

Sautéed garlic, capers, in lemon white wine sauce.

CHICKEN PARMIGANA

$18.00

Breaded chicken topped with mozzarella cheese, served over spaghetti.

CHICKEN CARCIOFI

$18.00

Sautéed garlic, artichoke hearts, and mushrooms in our famous vodka sauce.

CHICKEN PRIMAVERA

$18.00

Red peppers, black olives, spinach, and mushrooms in Alfredo sauce

CHICKEN RIGATONI VODKA

$17.00

Sautéed spinach and rigatoni pasta in our famous vodka sauce.

CHICKEN FETTUCCINE ALFREDO

$17.00

Fettuccine pasta in Alfredo sauce.

CHICKEN MURPHY

$18.00

Sautéed mushrooms, onion, and jalapeños in our famous vodka sauce.

GRILLED CHICKEN VEGGIES

$18.00

Sautéed mushrooms, zucchini, broccoli, bell peppers, red onions, and garlic in extra virgin olive oil.

CHICKEN GENOVESE

$18.00

Sautéed mushrooms, jalapeños, in our brown gravy sauce. Served over penne pasta.

CHICKEN CACCITORE

$18.00

VEAL ENTREES

VEAL MARSALA

$19.00

Sautéed mushrooms in masala wine sauce.

VEAL PICATTA

$19.00

Sautéed garlic, capers, in lemon white wine sauce.

VEAL PARMIGANA

$19.00

Breaded veal topped with mozzarella cheese, served over spaghetti.

VEAL GENOVESE

$19.00

Sautéed mushrooms, jalapeños, in brown gravy served over penne pasta.

SEAFOOD ENTREES

SHRIMP ALFREDO

$19.00

5 Jumbo shrimp served over fettuccine in alfredo sauce.

SHRIMP SCAMPI

$19.00

Sautéed garlic in lemon butter white wine sauce. Served over linguine.

SHRIMP CREMOR

$20.00

5 Jumbo shrimp served with mushrooms, green onions, sun-dried tomatoes, in brandy cream sauce.

LOBSTER RAVIOLI

$21.00

4 Lobster stuffed raviolis with 5 shrimp in our famous vodka sauce.

HONEY GLAZED TILAPIA

$20.00

Tilapia glazed with honey served over sautéed veggies.

GRILLED SALMON

$22.00

Salmon with Sautéed mushrooms, zucchini, broccoli, bell peppers, red onions, and garlic.

FRUTTI DE MARE

$21.00

Mussels, shrimp, clams, scallops in spicy marinara sauce.

LINGUINE WHITE CLAM SAUCE

$20.00

Clams sautéed in garlic and basil in a white wine sauce.

LINGUINE RED CLAM SAUCE

$20.00

Clams sautéed in garlic, basil in a spicy marinara sauce served with linguini pasta.

SEA SCALLOPS

$27.00

5 Jumbo pan seared fresh scallops served with a side of farfalle pasta in vodka sauce.

PASTA

SPAGHETTINI

$12.00

MANICOTTI

$12.00

Large pasta tubes stuffed with mozzarella, ricotta, and parmigiana cheese. Served in marinara sauce and topped with mozzarella cheese.

BEEF LASAGNA

$14.00

Layered pasta with ground beef, ricotta, and mozzarella baked in marinara sauce with mozzarella cheese on top.

EGGPLANT PARMIGIANA

$14.00

Thin layers of eggplant baked in marinara topped with mozzarella served with spaghetti.

EGGPLANT ROLATINI

$17.00

Thin slices of battered eggplant rolled in 3 cheese mix. Cooked in marinara sauce topped with mozzarella cheese.

CANNELLONI

$14.00

Pasta tubes stuffed with beef, spinach, ricotta, and mozzarella.

TORTELLINI ALLA PANNA

$14.00

Tri color cheese tortellini with our famous vodka sauce.

RIGATONI SPECIAL

$15.00

Rigatoni pasta with basil, mushrooms, meatballs, sausage in our spicy marinara sauce.

TOUR OF ITALY

$18.00

Small portions of lasagna in marinara, cheese ravioli in alfredo sauce, and cheese tortellini in our vodka sauce.

CHEESE RAVIOLI

$12.00

FETTUCHINI ALFREDO

$15.00

PIZZA

12" Small Pizza

18" Giant Pizza

HOT SUBS +MORE

MEATBALL SUB

$12.00

CHICKEN PARM SUB

$12.00

PHILLY CHEESE STEAK

$12.00

CHEESE CALZONE

$12.00

PEPPERONI CALZONE

$12.00

SAUSAGE CALZONE

$12.00

SPINACH CALZONE

$12.00

STROMBOLI

$14.00

KIDS MENU

KIDS SPAGHETTI

$7.00

KIDS FETTUCCINE ALFREDO

$7.00

KIDS CHEESE RAVIOLI

$7.00

KIDS PENNE ALLA VODKA

$7.00

KIDS PENNE BUTTER

$7.00

DESSERTS

CANNOLI

$6.00

CHOCOLATE MOUSSE CAKE

$8.00

TIRAMISU

$8.00

HUMMINGBIRD CAKE

$8.00

RAINBOW CAKE

$8.00

TURTLE CHEESECAKE

$7.00

STRAWBERRY CHEESECAKE

$7.00

PLAIN CHEESE CAKE

$7.00

SPUMONI

$8.00

CHOCOLATE BOMB

$8.00

SIDE ORDERS

ALFREDO SAUCE

$6.00

VODKA SAUCE

$6.00

MEATSAUCE

$6.00

SIDE MEATBALLS (3)

$6.00

ITALIAN SAUSAGE

$6.00

OLIVE OIL AND SPICES

$6.00

DOZEN ROLLS

$6.00

(6) ROLLS

$3.00

VEGGIES

$7.00

SMALL Marinara

$2.00

LARGE Marinara

$4.00

Side Grilled Chicken

$5.00

NA Beverages (Copy)

COCA COLA

$3.00

DIET COKE

$3.00

COKE ZERO

$3.00

LEMONADE

$3.00

ROOT BEER

$3.00

DR PEPPER

$3.00

DIET DR PEPPER

$3.00

SPRITE

$3.00

COFFEE

$3.00

PELEGRINO

$3.00

ESPRESSO

$5.00

CAPPUCCINO

$6.00

ICED TEA

$3.00

MILK

LIQUOR

Absolut

$8.00

Absolut Elyx

$12.00

Absolute Grapefruit

$10.00

Absolute Mandarin

$10.00

Belvedere

$12.00

Chopin

$10.00

Deep Eddy Ruby Red

$10.00

Grey Goose

$12.00

Ketel One

$10.00

Ketel One Cucumber

$10.00

Nue

$8.00

Tito's

$10.00

Western Son Blueberry

$10.00

Reyka

$10.00

Absolut Elyx (DBL)

$15.00

Absolut (DBL)

$11.00

Belvedere (DBL)

$15.00

Chopin (DBL)

$13.00

Deep Eddy Ruby Red (DBL)

$13.00

Absolute Mandarin (DBL)

$13.00

Grey Goose (DBL)

$15.00

Tito's (DBL)

$13.00

Nue (DBL)

$11.00

Ketel One (DBL)

$13.00

Absolute Grapefruit (DBL)

$13.00

Ketel One Cucumber (DBL)

$13.00

Western Son Blueberry (DBL)

$13.00

REYKA (DBL)

$13.00

Casa Noble

$10.00

Casamigos Blanco

$10.00

Casamigos Repo

$12.00

Codigo

$10.00

Don Julio Blanco

$12.00

Espolon Repo

$10.00

Manik Blanco

$10.00

Manik Extra Anejo

$12.00

Manik Jalapeno

$10.00

Mi Campo

$10.00

Morlaco

$8.00

Patron Silver

$12.00

Tequila 512

$8.00

Z Tequila

$8.00

Morlaco (DBL)

$11.00

Casamigos Repo (DBL)

$15.00

Casa Noble (DBL)

$13.00

Casamigos Blanco (DBL)

$13.00

Manik Extra Anejo (DBL)

$15.00

Manik Blanco (DBL)

$13.00

Manik Jalapeno (DBL)

$13.00

Espolon Repo (DBL)

$13.00

Mi Campo (DBL)

$13.00

Tequila 512 (DBL)

$11.00

Patron Silver (DBL)

$15.00

Z Tequila (DBL)

$11.00

Don Julio Blanco (DBL)

$15.00

Codigo (DBL)

$13.00

1792

$12.00

Angels Envy

$12.00

Basil Hayden

$15.00

Blanton's

$15.00

Buffalo Trace

$10.00

Bulleit Rye

$10.00

Crown Royal

$10.00

Eagle Rare

$12.00

Early Times

$8.00

Elijah Craig

$12.00

Garrison Brothers

$14.00

Henderson Whiskey

$8.00

Jack Daniels

$8.00

Jameson

$8.00

Jim Beam

$8.00

Johnny Walker Blue

$30.00

Knob Creek

$10.00

Knob Creek Rye

$10.00

Makers 46

$12.00

Makers Mark

$10.00

Proper Twelve

$8.00

Redemption

$8.00

Sazerac Rye

$10.00

Sheep Dog

$10.00

Templeton Rye

$10.00

Tullamore

$10.00

Tx Wiskey

$10.00

Wild Turkey

$10.00

Woodford Reserve

$12.00

Writers Tears

$13.00

Woodford Reserve

$15.00

Crown Royal

$13.00

Redemption

$11.00

Tx Wiskey

$13.00

Templeton Rye

$13.00

Garrison Brothers

$17.00

Buffalo Trace

$13.00

1792

$15.00

Elijah Craig

$15.00

Bulleit Rye

$13.00

Knob Creek Rye

$13.00

Eagle Rare

$15.00

Basil Hayden

$18.00

Angels Envy

$15.00

Early Times

$11.00

Blanton's

$18.00

Henderson Whiskey

$11.00

Sazerac Rye

$13.00

Sheep Dog

$13.00

Johnny Walker Blue

$45.00

Jameson

$11.00

Tullamore

$13.00

Proper Twelve

$11.00

Writers Tears

Bulleit Bourban

$10.00

Chivas Regal

$12.00

Dewars

$8.00

Glenfiddich

$12.00

Glenlevet

$12.00

Johnnie Walker Blue

$30.00

Macallan 12

$12.00

Tx Bourbon

$12.00

Aberfeldy

$15.00

Glenlevet DBL

$15.00

Glenfiddich DBL

$15.00

Chivas Regal DBL

$15.00

Macallan 12 DBL

$15.00

Dewars DBL

$11.00

Johnnie Walker Blue DBL

$45.00

Tx Bourbon DBL

$15.00

Bulleit Bourban DBL

$13.00

Amaretto Di Saronno

$10.00

Aperol

$10.00

Campari

$8.00

Cointreau

$6.00

Godiva Chocolate

$8.00

Grand Marnier

$10.00

Hennessey

$12.00

Mr Black

$8.00

Amaretto Di Saronno DBL

$13.00

Hennessey DBL

$15.00

Calamity

$8.00

Taqueray

$10.00

Bombay Sapphire

$10.00

Bombay Dry

$10.00

Hendricks

$10.00

Still

$8.00

Dipomatico

$10.00

MALIBU

$8.00

BACARDI

$8.00

DIPLOMATICO

$10.00

CRUZAN

$10.00

CAPTAIN MORGAN

$10.00

WINE

Josh Cellars CAB, North Coast

$10.00+

Robert Hall, Paso Robles

$15.00+

Iron & Sand, Paso Robles

$55.00

Faust, Rutherford

$130.00

Jordan, Alexander Valley

$120.00

Groth, Napa

$120.00

Silver Oak, Napa

$160.00

Far Niente, Oakville

$275.00

Bogle, California

$8.00+

Rodney Strong, Sonoma

$35.00

Charles Krug, Napa

$45.00

Meiomi, California

$12.00+

Imagery, Sonoma

$40.00

Etude, Carneros

$70.00

Four Graces, Willamette Valley

$45.00

Caparzo Sangiovese

$30.00

Castlevecchi Chianti

$10.00+

Feudi di San Gregorgio Primitivo

$13.00+

Marchesi Antinori CCR

$80.00

Castello Banfi Rosso di Montalcino

$50.00

II Fauno, Arcanum - Super Tuscan

$60.00

Banfi Cum Laude - Super Tuscan

$60.00

Zenato Amarone

$120.00

Tenuta di Nozzole Chianti Classico Riserva

$50.00

Sassicaia

$400.00

Romeo & Juliet Bianco, Verona

$10.00+

Pieropan Soave Classico

$45.00

Voga Moscato, Delle Venezie

$10.00+

Josh Cellars Chardonnay, North Coast

$10.00+

Laguna, Russian River Valley

$50.00

Mer Soleil, Santa Barbara

$45.00

Franciscan, Napa

$35.00

The Calling, Russian River Valley

$60.00

Whitehaven, Marlborough New Zealand

$12.00+

Trinchero, Napa

$50.00

Cakebread, Napa

$80.00

Cloudy Bay, New Zealand

$68.00

Ecco Domani, Delle Venezie

$9.00+

Santa Margherita, Alto Adige

$16.00+

Ava Grace, California

$30.00

Banfi San Angelo, Italy

$40.00

Stellina di Notte Prosecco, Italy

$8.00+

Mionetto Sparkling Rose, Italy (187ml)

$7.00

Chandon Etoile Brut, Carneros

$65.00

Dom Perignon Champagne, France

$350.00

A by Acacia, California

$10.00+

Studio by Miraval, France

$45.00

Fattoria Sardi, Tuscany

$50.00

Michael David Sixth Sense Syrah, Lodi

$35.00

Michael David Petit Petite, Lodi

$10.00+

Avv Sin Zin, Alexander Valley

$12.00+

Justin Isosceles, Paso Robles

$75.00

Ava Grace, California

$8.00+

The Prisoner, Napa

$75.00

Papillon by Orin Swift, Napa Valley

$150.00

Gascon Malbec, Mendoza

$10.00+

House Chardonnay

$6.00

House Sauvignon Blanc

$6.00

House Pinot Grigio

$6.00

House Moscato

$6.00

House Cabernet Sauvignon

$6.00

House Merlot

$6.00

House Pinot Noir

$6.00

BEER

Bud Light 16oz

$6.00

Michelob Ultra 16oz

$6.00

Deep Ellum IPA 16oz

$5.00

Dallas Blonde 16oz

$5.00

Peroni 16oz

$6.00

Miller Lite 16oz

$5.00

Shiner Bock 16oz

$5.00

Blue Moon 16oz

$6.00

Bud Light BTL

$6.00

Michelob Ultra BTL

$6.00

Miller Lite BTL

$5.00

Budweiser BTL

$5.00

Stella Artois BTL

$6.00

Dos XX BTL

$6.00

Coors Lite BTL

$5.00

Corona BTL

$6.00

Heineken BTL

$6.00

Yuengling BTL

$5.00

Besa BTL

$5.00

High Noon Pineapple BTL

$5.00

High Noon Grapefruit BTL

$5.00

COCKTAILS

Aperol Spritz

$10.00

Basil Gimlet

$10.00

Bloody Mary

$10.00

Blueberry Smash

$10.00

Cosmopolitan

$10.00

Cucumber Martini

$10.00

Espresso Martini

$12.00

French 75

$10.00

Grapefruit Martini

$10.00

Italian Margarita

$10.00

Lemon Drop

$12.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$12.00

Manhattan

$10.00

Margarita

$10.00

Martini

$12.00

Mimosa

$10.00

Mint Julep

$10.00

Mojito

$10.00

Moscow Mule

$10.00

Paloma

$10.00

Screwdriver

$10.00

Sheepdog Old Fashioned

$10.00

Smoked Old Fashioned

$10.00

Tequila Sunrise

$10.00

Tom Collins

$12.00

Whiskey Sour

$10.00

White Russian

$10.00

Ameretto Sour

$10.00

Smores Martini

$12.00

Key Lime Martini

$10.00

The Dark Knight

$10.00

Seasonal Sangria

$10.00

Devils Margarita

$10.00

The Butterfly

$10.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Full service Italian restaurant with full bar offering craft cocktails!

Website

Location

4851 Legacy Dr #504, Frisco, TX 75034

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

