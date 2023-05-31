Restaurant header imageView gallery

Gallo's Kitchen + Bar

review star

No reviews yet

2820 Nottingham Road

Upper Arlington, OH 43221

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Bar

Beer

Bell's

$7.00

CBC Bodhi

$7.50

Homestead IPA

$6.50

Kentucky Bourbon

$8.50

S.I.P. Blueberry Basil

$6.00

S.I.P. James Blonde

$6.50

Saucy

$7.50

Shandy

$6.00

SIP Wheat

$6.00

Troeggs Pils

$6.50

Abita Purple

$6.00

Blue Moon

$5.50

Bud Light

$4.00

Bud Select

$4.00

Budweiser

$4.00

Cask Avengers

$13.00

CBC IPA

$6.00

Coors Light

$4.00

Corona

$5.50

Corona Light

$5.50

Down East Seasonal

$6.00

DownEast

$6.00

Guiness

$6.00

High Noon Peach

$7.00

High Noon Pineapple

$7.00

Long Drink

$6.00

Michalob Ultra

$4.00

Miller Lite

$4.00

Rhineghiest Truth

$6.00

Sam Adams

$5.50

Scrimshaw

$6.00

St. Paulie's Girl

$4.00

Stella

$5.50

White Claw Grapefruit

$7.00

White Claw Watermelon

$7.00

White Claw Wild Cherrry

$7.00

Yuengling

$4.00

Cocktails

Aperol Spritz

$10.00

Appletini

$12.00

Appletini Shot

$8.00

B-52

$9.00

Barrel Aged Manhattan

$11.00

BFK

$9.00

Bourbon & Bubbles

$11.00

Buttery Nipple

$7.00

Cherry Mule

$11.00

Cherry Sazerac

$11.00

Chocolate Cake

$7.00

Chocolate Martini

$11.00

Duckfart

$8.00

Espresso Marini

$12.00

French 75

$11.00

French Martini

$12.00

Gallo's Barrel Manhattan

$16.00

Grapefruit Gimlet

$11.00

Grapefruit Mimosa

$9.00

Green Tea

$7.00

Hippie Margarita

$11.00

Hurricane

$10.00

Irish Car Bomb

$10.00

Irish Coffee

$9.00

Italian Manhattan

$12.00

Jager Bomb

$9.00

Key Lime Marini

$11.00

Kir Royale

$9.00

LIT Call

$10.00

LIT Top Shelf

$13.00

Love Letter

$10.00

Mimosa

$9.00

Mint Julep

$10.00

Mojito

$11.00

Mule Feature

$11.00

Negroni

$11.00

Paloma Feature

$13.00

Pear Elderflower

$13.00

Pimm's Cup

$11.00

Pom Collins

$7.00

Red Head

$8.00

Sazerac

$12.00

Sex On The Beach

$7.00

Side Car

$10.00

Skyy Bomb

$9.00

Stolen plan

$9.00

The One With Strawberries

Vieux Carre

$12.00

Vieux Carre

$10.00

Washington Apple

$12.00

Washington Apple Shot

$8.00

White Tea

$7.00

White Russian

$7.00

Liquor

135 East

$8.00+

Beefeater

$6.50+

Bombay Sapphire

$6.50+

Four Peel

$7.00+

Hendricks

$8.00+

Highgclere

$7.00+

Malfy

$9.00+

Tanqueray

$7.00+

Tanqueray Bramble

$7.00+

Tanqueray Orange

$7.00+

Vim & Petal

$7.00+

Aperol

$7.00+

Baileys

$6.50+

Campari

$7.00+

Chartreuse, Green

$7.00+

Cointreau

$7.00+

Disaronno Amaretto

$7.00+

Drambouie

$6.50+

Fernet

$6.50+

Frangelico

$7.00+

Grand Marnier

$8.00+

Jagermeister

$6.50+

Kalhua

$6.50+

Mozart Chocolate

$6.00+

Rumple

$6.50+

Sambuca

$6.50+

St Germain

$7.00+

Tuaca

$7.00+

Bacardi Gold

$6.50+

Bacardi

$6.50+

Bacardi Limon

$6.50+

Captain Morgan

$6.50+

Malibu

$6.50+

Myer's Dark

$7.00+

Don Martin

$7.50+

Dewars

$7.00+

Glenfiddich 12

$12.00+

Glenfiddich 15

$15.00+

Glenlivet 12

$12.00+

Glenlivet 15

$15.00+

Glenlivet Caribbean

$14.00+

Glenmoragie 10

$10.00+

Johnnie Walker Black

$11.00+

Johnnie Walker Red

$8.50+

Laphroig 10

$12.00+

Macallan 12

$12.00+

Oban 14

$14.00+

Oban 14 LNG

$22.50

Glenmoragie 10 LNG

$15.00

Laphroig 10 LNG

$18.00

Macallan 12 LNG

$18.00

Dewars LNG

$10.50

Glenfiddich 12 LNG

$18.00

Glenfiddich 15 LNG

$22.50

Johnnie Walker Black LNG

$15.00

Johnnie Walker Red LNG

$12.00

Glenlivet 12 LNG

$18.00

Glenlivet 15 LNG

$22.50

Glenlivet Caribbean LNG

$21.00

Dewars DBL

$14.00

Glenfiddich 12 DBL

$24.00

Glenfiddich 15 DBL

$30.00

Glenlivet 12 DBL

$24.00

Glenlivet 15 DBL

$30.00

Glenlivet Caribbean DBL

$28.00

Glenmoragie 10 DBL

$20.00

Johnnie Walker Black DBL

$20.00

Johnnie Walker Red DBL

$16.00

Laphroig 10 DBL

$20.00

Macallan 12 DBL

$24.00

Oban 14 DBL

$30.00

Casamigos Anejo

$12.00+

Casamigos Blanco

$9.00+

Casamigos Reposado

$10.00+

Don Julio Anejo

$14.00+

Don Julio Blanco

$10.00+

Don Julio Reposado

$12.00+

El Jimador

$6.50+

Espolon

$7.00+

Patron Anejo

$12.00+

Patron Extra Anejo

$14.00+

Patron Reposado

$10.00+

Patron Silver

$10.00+

Wahaka

$8.50+

21 Espresso

$6.50+

Absolut

$6.50+

Absolut Citron

$6.50+

Absolut Grapefruit

$6.50+

Absolut Vanilla

$6.50+

Belvedere

$7.50+

Buckeye

$6.50+

Grey Goose

$8.50+

Grey Goose La Poixe

$8.50+

Ketel One

$7.50+

Pinnacle Blueberry

$6.50+

Pinnacle Cherry

$6.50+

Pinnacle Raspberry

$6.50+

Pinnacle Whipped

$6.50+

Skyy Blood Orange

$7.00+

Tito's

$7.50+

Van Gogh Espresso

$6.50+

Amador

$10.00+

Angels Envy

$10.00+

Angels Envy Rye

$14.00+

Basil Hayden

$9.00+

Basil Hayden Cask

$10.00+

Basil Hayden Toast

$10.00+

Blade & Bow

$12.00+

Buffalo Trace

$10.00+

Bulleit Single Barrel

$11.00+

Bulliet

$8.00+

Bulliet 10

$11.00+

Bulliet Rye

$8.00+

Bushmills

$7.00+

Canadian Club

$6.50+

Crown

$7.00+

Crown Apple

$7.00+

Eagle Rare

$12.00

Elijah Craig Small

$9.00+

Elijah Craig Toasted

$12.00+

Fireball

$6.50+

Four Roses

$6.50+

Four Roses Barrel Pick

$15.00+

Gentleman Jack

$8.00+

George Dickel Rye

$8.00+

Hatozaki

$12.00+

Hatozaki Small Batch

$14.00+

I.W. Harper

$12.00+

Jack 10 Yr

$10.00+

Jack Daniels

$6.50+

Jack Fire

$6.50+

Jameson

$7.50+

Jameson's Barrel

$8.00+

Jameson's Orange

$7.50+

Jefferson's

$10.00+

Jim Beam

$6.50+

Kentucky Owl

$25.00

Kentucky Spirit

$14.00+

Knob Barrel Pick

$15.00+

Knob Creek

$11.00+

Makers 46

$10.00+

Makers Mark

$8.50+

McKenna

$10.00+

Michter's Small Batch

$10.00+

Michter's Sour Mash

$10.00+

Northwestern Bourbon

$10.00+

Old Forrester

$6.00+

Old Scout

$22.00+

Rabbithole Cavehill

$12.00+

Red Breast

$14.00+

Russell's

$10.00+

Seagram's 7

$6.50+

Skrewball

$6.50+

Templeton Rye

$9.00+

TX

$8.00+

Watershed 4 Yr

$9.00+

Weller Antique

$9.00+

Woodford DBL Oak

$15.00+

Woodford Reserve

$9.00+

Woodford Rye

$10.00+

Woodford Wheat

$10.00+

Wine

GL Pinot Noir, La Crema

$11.00

La Crema

GL Montepulciano, Marsciarelli

$9.00

Montepulciano

GL Malbec, Trapiche

$10.00

Ben Marco

GL Blend, Ghostrunner

$11.00

Ghost Runner

GL Cabernet, Charles & Charles

$9.00

C & C

GL Cabernet, Brady

$13.00

Brady

BTL Barbera D'Asti, Vietti

$46.00

Vietti

BTL Blend, Ghostrunner

$44.00

Ghost Runner

BTL Blend, Harvey & Harriet

$66.00

Campo

BTL Blend, Prisoner

$90.00

Prisoner

BTL Cabernet, Brady

$48.00

Brady

BTL Cabernet, Caymus

$140.00

Caymus

BTL Cabernet, Caymus Special Select

$250.00

Caymus, S.S.

BTL Cabernet, Charles & Charles

$36.00

C & C

BTL Cabernet, Doubleback

$180.00

Doubleback

BTL Cabernet, Mondavi Oakville

$180.00

BTL Cabernet, Nicel & Nickel

$180.00

Nickel & Nickel

BTL Cabernet, Niner

$80.00

Niner

BTL Cabernet, Oberon

$54.00

Oberon Cab

BTL Cabernet, Quilt

$72.00

Quilt

BTL Malbec, Ben Marco

$40.00

Ben Marco

BTL Merlot, Luke

$48.00

Luke

BTL Montepulciano, Marsciarelli

$32.00

Montepulciano

BTL Peitite Sirah, Zanon

$44.00

Zanon Petite Sirah

BTL Pinot Noir, Brewer-Clifton

$78.00

Brewer-Clifton

BTL Pinot Noir, Colene Clemens

$72.00

Colene Clemens

BTL Pinot Noir, Domaine Carneros

$78.00

Domaine Carneros

BTL Pinot Noir, En Route

$96.00

En Route

BTL Pinot Noir, La Crema

$44.00

La Crema

BTL Pinot Noir, Meiomi

$40.00

Meiomi

BTL Pinot Noir, Morgan

$59.00

Morgan

BTL Pinot Noir, Resonance

$92.00

Resonance

BTL Pinot Noir, Solena

$54.00

Solena Noir

BTL Rhone Blend, E. Guigal

$148.00

E. Guigal

BTL Tempranillo, Milcampos

$42.00

Milcampos

BTL Zinfandel, Zanon

$42.00

Zanon Zin

GL Chardonnay, Harken

$10.00

GL Chardonnay, Hess

$9.00

GL D'Asti, Moscato

$9.00

GL Pinot Blanc, Blindfold

$18.00

GL Pinot Grigio, Placido

$9.00

GL Reisling, Dr L

$9.00

GL Sauvignon Blanc, Stoneleigh

$11.00

BTL Albarino, O Fillo da Condesa

$42.00

BTL Chardonnay, Far Niente

$96.00

BTL Chardonnay, Harken

$40.00

BTL Chardonnay, Hess

$36.00

BTL Moscato, D'Asti

$36.00

BTL Pine Ridge, Chenin Blanc

$40.00

BTL Pinot Grigio, Placido

$36.00

BTL Pinot Gris, Solena

$42.00

BTL Reisling, Dr L

$36.00

BTL Sauvignon Blanc, Brancott

$25.00

BTL Sauvignon Blanc, Honig

$46.00

BTL Sauvignon Blanc, Kim Crawford

$44.00

BTL Sauvignon Blanc, The Infamous Goose

$40.00

BTL Vermentino

$55.00

BTL Viognier

$40.00

GL Brut Rose Prosecco, Terra Serena

$8.00

GL Brut Rose Spumante, Scarpetta

$10.00

GL Cava, Poema

$11.00

GL Cava, Temp

$8.00

GL Moscato, D' Asti

$9.00

GL Prosecco, Terra Serena

$8.00

GL Rose, Arca Nova

$12.00

GL Rose, Bieler

$9.00

GL Rose, E. Guigal

$12.00

GL Special Sangria

$10.00

BTL Brut Rose Prosecco, Terra Serena

$32.00

BTL Brut Rose Spumante, Scarpetta

$40.00

BTL Brut, Piper Heidsieck

$75.00

BTL Prosecco, Terra Serena

$32.00

BTL Rose, Arca Nova

$32.00

BTL Rose, Arca Nova

$48.00

BTL Rose, Bieler

$36.00

BTL Rose, E. Guigal

$48.00

BTL Rose, Revelery

$48.00

Barbera, San Martino

$4.00+

Cab Franc, Don Man.

$3.00+

Cabernet, Caymus

$12.00+

Cabernet, Optima

$8.50+

Chardonnay, Raeburn

$3.00+

Chianti, Pattini

$4.00+

Gigondas, Chat. Mont.

$5.00+

Pecorino, Trabbochetto, Pecorino

$5.50+

Pinot Noir, Benton Lane

$5.00+

Pinot Noir, Brooks

$8.00+

Red Blend, Harvey & Harriet

$5.50+

Rose, Chateau Sainte Rosaline

$5.00+

Rose, House of Brown

$4.00+

Syrah, High Slopes

$8.50+

White Blend, Harvey & Harriet

$4.50+

Zinfandel, Biale

$10.00+

Zinfandel, Saldo

$6.00+

NA Beverages

Coffee

$2.95

Cranberry Juice

$3.50

Decaf

$2.95

Diet

$2.95

Ginger Beer

$3.50

Ginger Beer SF

$3.50

Grapefruit

$5.50

Hot Tea

$2.95

Iced Tea

$2.95

Jaritos

$3.50

Lemonade

$2.95

Milk

$3.50

Mocktail

$5.00

Mt. Dew

$2.95

Orange Juice

$3.50

Pepsi

$2.95

Pineapple Juice

$3.50

Red Bull

$5.50

Red Bull SF

$5.50

Root Beer

$4.00

San Pellagrino

$4.00

Starry

$2.95

Tonic

$2.95

Food

Appetizers

Arancini

$9.00

Burrata

$12.00

Crab Cakes

$18.00

Fried Calamari

$16.00

Fried Oysters

$18.00

Half & Half

$12.00

Italian Greens

$10.00

Meatball App

$12.00

Mussels

$18.00

Polenta App

$8.00

Sausage App

$12.00

Wings

$12.00

Soup and Salad

Gumbo

$8.00+

Caesar

$8.00+

House Salad

$8.00+

Sandwiches

Burger

$16.00

Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Shrimp Po Boy

$15.00

Tommy G

$13.00

Pastas

Gallo's

$11.00+

Giantonio

$11.00+

Liberty Street

$18.00

Russo

$14.00+

Vodka Pasta

$25.00

Entree

Buerre Blanc Fish

$34.00

Chicken Etouffee

$19.00

Crab Stuffed Flounder

$32.00

Filet

$57.00

Jambalaya

$19.00

Sauted Fish

$34.00

Seafood Creole

$34.00

Kids Menu

Kids Chicken Fingers

$6.00

Kids Fried Shrimp

$6.00

Kids Pasta

$6.00

Desserts

BB Blueberry Lemon Cake

$8.00

BB Caramel Apple

$8.00Out of stock

BB Lemon Blackberry

$8.00Out of stock

BB Original

$8.00

BB Salted Caramel

$8.00

BB Strawberry

$8.00

Specials

Chicken Parmesan

$20.00

Fish Nuggets

$16.00

Grilled Swordfish

$37.00

Sides

Aioli - Nugg

$0.75

Aioli - Oyster

$0.75

Anchovies

$1.50

Asparagus

$5.00

BBQ

$0.75

Bleu Crumbles

$1.00

Bleu Dressing

$0.75

Chicken

$6.00

Cockfight

$0.75

Cocktail Sauce

$7.00+

Coleslaw

$4.00

Crawfish Suce

$8.50

Extra Arancini

$3.00

Fingerling Potatoes

$4.00

Fish

$18.00

Fries

$4.00

Giantonio Sauce

$2.00+

Marinara

$1.50+

Mayo

$7.00+

Meatball

$6.00

Portabella Mushrooms

$3.00

Ranch

$0.75

Rice

$1.50

Russo Sauce

$3.00+

Sausage

$6.00

Scallop

$4.00

Shrimp

$8.00

Steak

$12.00

To-Go Bread

$2.00

Tots

$4.00

Vodka Sauce

$4.00+

Wing Special Sauce

$0.75

Wocestershire

$1.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

The Gallo name has been synonymous with a family business in Central Ohio for generations. Brothers Tommy and Nick, along with their cousin Larry, continued this legacy, opening Gallo’s Tap Room on Bethel Road in 2004. With the success of the Tap Room, they looked to open another restaurant concept, Gallo’s Kitchen & Bar.

Website

Location

2820 Nottingham Road, Upper Arlington, OH 43221

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Daruma Japanese Steakhouse & Sushi - 3939 Ridge Mill Drive
orange starNo Reviews
3939 Ridge Mill Road Hilliard, OH 43026
View restaurantnext
Moretti's of Arlington
orange starNo Reviews
2124 Tremont Center Upper Arlington, OH 43221
View restaurantnext
Upper Arlington Pizza Club
orange starNo Reviews
2102 Tremont Center Columbus, OH 43221
View restaurantnext
Grandad's Pizza & Pub - Hilliard
orange star4.4 • 272
4093 Trueman Blvd Hilliard, OH 43026
View restaurantnext
Barra Tacos - Upper Arlington
orange starNo Reviews
3051 Northwest Blvd Upper Arlington, OH 43221
View restaurantnext
The Wine Bistro - 1750 W Lane Avenue
orange star4.5 • 1,264
1750 W Lane Avenue Upper Arlington, OH 43221
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Upper Arlington

FUSIAN - Grandview
orange star4.7 • 13,080
855 West 5th Ave. Columbus, OH 43212
View restaurantnext
Condado Tacos - Short North
orange star4.5 • 8,567
1227 N. High St Columbus, OH 43201
View restaurantnext
Matt and Tony's Kitchen x Tavern - 340 E Gay St
orange star4.5 • 8,008
340 E Gay St Columbus, OH 43215
View restaurantnext
Eddy's Chicken and Waffles - Eddy's Noe Bixby
orange star4.3 • 7,694
3252 Noe Bixby Rd Columbus, OH 43232
View restaurantnext
Condado Tacos - Clintonville
orange star4.7 • 7,001
2977 N. High St Columbus, OH 43202
View restaurantnext
101 Beer Kitchen - Gahanna
orange star4.6 • 5,779
397 Stoneridge Lane Gahanna, OH 43230
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Upper Arlington
Grove City
review star
Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)
Hilliard
review star
Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)
Reynoldsburg
review star
Avg 4 (9 restaurants)
Westerville
review star
Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)
Dublin
review star
Avg 4.6 (33 restaurants)
Canal Winchester
review star
Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)
Powell
review star
Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)
Pickerington
review star
Avg 4.2 (18 restaurants)
Plain City
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston