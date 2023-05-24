Gallo’s Tap Room - Powell
240 N Liberty St
Powell, OH 43065
Online Ordering Coming Soon! In the mean time, feel free to browse our menu!
Food
Daily Specials
Appetizers
Soup & Salads
Sandwiches & Wraps
Kids Menu
Sides
Side Fries
$4.00
Side Loaded Fries
$7.00
Side Apple Slaw
$2.50
Side Mandarin Oranges
$1.50
Side Chicken Breast
$5.00
Side Burger Patty
$6.00
$American
$1.00
$Cheddar
$1.00
$Fresh Mozzarella
$1.00
$Pepperjack
$1.00
$Provolone
$1.00
$Ricotta
$1.00
Fried Egg
$1.00
Side Anchovies
$1.75
Side Artichokes
$1.00
Side Bacon (02)
$2.50
Side Banana Peppers
$1.00
Side Carrots
$1.50
Side Celery
$1.50
Side Giardiniera Peppers
$1.00
Side Giardineira Slaw
$3.50
Side Hummus
$4.00
Side Hummus Veggies
$2.00
Side Jalapenos
$1.00
Side Naan
$2.50
Side Pickle Chips
$1.00
Side Roasted Red Peppers
$1.00
Side Sautéed Mushrooms
$1.00
Side Sautéed Shrimp
$7.00
Side Pulled Pork
$6.00
Pizza
Sauce/Salad Dressing
$$Ranch
$1.00
Side Ranch
$$Bleu Cheese
$1.00
Side Bleu Cheese
$$Mayo
$1.00
Side Mayo
$$Cockfight
$1.00
$$Buffalo
$1.00
$$BBQ
$1.00
$$ Spicy BBQ
$1.00
$$ Teriyaki
$1.00
$$Garlic and Herb
$1.00
$$Hot Garlic
$1.00
$$Thai Sweet Chili
$1.00
$$Nashville Hot
$1.00
Side Balsamic Dressing
Side Caesar Dressing
Side Cockfight Maple
$$Cockfight Maple
$1.00
Side Honey Mustard
$$Honey Mustard Dressing
$1.00
Side Italian
$$Italian Dressing
$1.00
1000 Island
$$Sour Cream
$1.00
$$Pizza Sauce
$1.00
$$Marinara
$1.00
$$Maple Syrup
$1.00
8oz Cockfight Sauce
$7.00
8oz Balsamic
$7.00
16oz Balsamic
$13.00
16oz Cockfight Sauce
$13.00
With Food/With Pizza
Draft Beer
(01) Miller Light
$4.00+
(02) Brewdog Bushwood Pilsner
$6.00+
(03) Rhinegeist Truth
$6.00+
(04) Rhinegeist Beer For Humans
$6.00+
(05) Maumee Bay Buckeye Beer
$5.00+
(06) Peroni
$6.00+
(07) Masthead Paradise IPA
$6.00+
(08) KY Bourbon Barrel Ale
$8.00+
(09) SIP Second Breakfast
$7.00+
(10) Yellow Springs Raspberry Springer
$6.00+
(11) Guinness
$5.00+
(12) Blueberry Lemon Shandy
$6.00+
(13) CBC Pineapple Creeper
$7.00+
(14) Tröegs Nugget Nectar
$7.00+
(15) Moeller Honeywagon
$6.00+
(16) Flying Dog Numero Uno
$6.00+
(17) Lost Coast Tangerine Wheat
$6.00+
(18) Leinenkugel's Summer Shandy
$6.00+
(19) Downeast Guava
$7.00+
(20) Nocterra Rio Swell
$7.00+
(21) Narragansett
$4.00+
(22) Jackie O's Ricky
$6.00+
Black And Blue
$7.00+
Black and Tan
$7.00+
Liquor
Whiskey/Bourbon
!Beam 8 Star
$4.00+
1792
$8.50+
Angel's Envy
$10.00+
Bardstown American Highway
$19.00+
Basil Hayden
$8.00+
Basil Hayden Dark Rye
$9.00+
Blanton's
$12.00+
Buffalo Trace
$9.00+
Bulleit
$6.00+
Bulleit Rye
$6.00+
Bushmill's
$6.00+
Bushmill's Red Bush
$5.00+
Calumet Farms
$10.00+
Canadian Club
$5.00+
Clyde Mays
$6.00+
Crown Apple
$6.00+
Crown Peach
$6.00+
Crown Royal
$6.00+
Crown Vanilla
$6.00+
Elijah Craig Single Barrel
$12.00+
Elijah Craig Small Batch
$6.00+
Fireball
$5.00+
Fistful Of Bourbon
$5.00+
Four Roses
$6.00+
Four Roses Private Select
$23.00+
Four Roses Small Batch
$7.00+
Gallo's Bulleit
$10.00+
Gallo's Jefferson's Reserve
$15.00+
Gallo's Woodford
$10.00+
Gallo's Woodford Double Oaked
$15.00+
Gentleman Jack
$6.00+
Green River
$8.00+
High Bank Midnight Cask
$9.00+
High Bank Whiskey War
$7.00+
High Bank Whiskey War Barrel Proof
$10.00+
High West American Prairie
$8.00+
Hotel Tango
$9.00+
Jack Daniel's
$6.00+
Jack Daniel's Triple Mash
$7.00+
Jack Fire
$5.00+
Jack Honey
$7.00+
Jameson
$6.00+
Jameson Black Barrel
$7.00+
Jameson Cold Brew
$5.00+
Jameson Orange
$7.00+
Jefferson's Reserve
$10.00+
Jim Beam
$5.00+
Kentucky Coffee
$5.00+
Knob Creek 100
$8.00+
Knob Creek Rye
$7.00+
Maker's 46
$8.00+
Maker's Mark
$6.00+
Michter's
$8.00+
Michter's Rye
$7.00+
Middle West Wheated Rye
$7.00+
New Holland Beer Barrel
$7.00+
Noble Oak Rye
$8.00+
Old Forester
$6.00+
Old Forester Rye
$16.00+
Old Forester 1870
$10.00+
Old Scout Smooth Ambler
$9.00+
Pendelton Midnight
$7.00+
Quiet Man
$5.00+
Rabbit Hole Cavehill
$10.00+
Rabbit Hole Rye
$10.00+
Redbreast
$12.00+
Redemption
$6.00+
Redemption Rye
$6.00+
Roe & Co
$6.00+
Rowan's Creek
$10.00+
Russell's Reserve
$7.00+
Seagram's 7
$5.00+
Skrewball
$5.00+
St. Elmo
$7.00+
Stranahan's
$10.00+
Tincup
$6.00+
Town Branch
$7.00+
Trail's End
$9.00+
Tullamore Dew
$6.00+
Tullamore Dew Cider Cask
$6.00+
Western Reserve 15
$20.00+
Whistle Pig Rye
$13.00+
Woodford Double Oaked
$10.00+
Woodford Malt
$7.00+
Woodford Reserve
$8.00+
Woodford Rye
$7.00+
Writer's Tears
$8.00+
Yellow Stone
$8.00+
Vodka
Titos Vodka
$6.50+
!Well Vodka
$4.00+
3 Olives Berry
$5.00+
3 Olives Cherry
$5.00+
3 Olives Grape
$5.00+
Absolut
$5.00+
Absolut Citron
$5.00+
Absolut Lime
$5.00+
Absolut Watermelon
$5.00+
American Vodka
$5.00+
Belvedere
$8.00+
Belvedere Blackberry & Lemongrass
$8.00+
Belvedere Pear & Ginger
$8.00+
Buckeye Vodka
$5.00+
Ciroc Peach
$6.00+
Effen Cucumber
$6.00+
Grey Goose
$7.00+
Grey Goose Citron
$7.00+
Grey Goose La Poire
$7.00+
Grey Goose Orange
$7.00+
Ketel One
$7.00+
Ketel Cucumber Mint
$7.00+
Ketel Grapefruit Rose
$7.00+
OYO Honey Vanilla
$6.00+
OYO Stonefruit
$6.00+
Pinnacle Whipped
$5.00+
Smirnoff Sours
$5.00+
Smirnoff Vanilla
$5.00+
Stoli Blueberry
$6.00+
Stoli Orange
$6.00+
Stoli Raspberry
$6.00+
Stoli Salted Karamel
$6.00+
Watershed Vodka
$6.00+
Tequila
Gin
Rum
Scotch
Cordials
Amaretto
$3.50+
Apple Pucker
$3.50+
Baileys Irish
$5.00+
Black Haus
$5.50+
Blue Curaco
$5.50+
Butterscotch Schnapps
$3.50+
Campari
$3.50+
Chambord
$5.50+
Chartreuse
$12.00+
Cointreau
$6.00+
Disaronno
$4.25+
Drambuie
$5.00+
Frangelico
$4.00
Gran Marnier
$7.25+
Hazelnut
$3.50+
Hennessy
$5.25+
Jägermeister
$5.25+
Kahlua
$4.25+
Liquor 43
$3.50+
Peach Schnapps
$3.00+
Rumple minze
$4.25+
Sambuca
$4.00
St Germaine
$5.25
Sweet Vermouth
$3.75+
Triple Sec
$2.75
Tuaca
$3.75
Wine
Red Wine by the Glass
Red Wine by the Bottle
Avalon Cabernet Bottle
$32.00
Franciscan Cabernet Bottle
$40.00
Angeline Pinot Noir Bottle
$32.00
Boen Pinot Noir
$44.00
Playtime Red Blend Bottle
$32.00
Joel Gott Palisades Bottle
$40.00
J. Lohr Merlot Bottle
$32.00
Oberon Cabernet Bottle
$48.00
Benton-Lane Pinot Noir
$48.00
Btl La Espera Malbec
$30.00
Btl Crusher PN
$34.00
White Wine by the Glass
White Wine by the Bottle
Hess Chardonnay Bottle
$32.00
Chalk Hill Chardonnay Bottle
$44.00
Kim Crawford Sauvignon Blanc Bottle
$36.00Out of stock
Mt. Fishtail Sauvignon Blanc Bottle
$48.00
Placido Pinot Grigio Bottle
$32.00
Zonin Prosecco Split
$9.00
Risata Moscato Bottle
$32.00
Bieler Rosé Bottle
$36.00
The Prisoner Unshackled Chardonnay Bottle
$48.00
Santa Margherita Pinot Grigio Bottle
$48.00
J Vineyards Chardonnay Bottle
$46.00
Mason Sauvignon Blanc Bottle
$38.00
Serena Prosecco
$34.00
Cocktails
Amelia
$12.00
Blood Orange Margarita
$13.00
Pear Martini
$13.00
Strawberry Mule
$10.00
Four Roses Old Fashioned
$12.00
Watermelon Habenero Mojito
$9.00
Cucumber Jalapeño Margarita
$10.00
Grapefruit Rose Gimlet
$9.00
Orange Blossom Whiskey Sour
$8.00
Pomegranate Sparkler
$10.00
Today's Mule
$9.00
Gallo’s Old Fashioned
$13.00
Ace of Hearts
$12.00
The Dude
$7.00
Amaretto Sour
$6.00
Aperol Spritz
$7.00
Apple Martini
$8.00
Bellini
$11.00
Blackberry Lemonade
$8.00
Blackberry Margarita
$8.00
Bloody Mary
$8.00
Cherry Limeade
$8.00
Chocolate Martini
$8.00
Cosmo
$9.00
Cucumber Collins
$10.00
Espresso Martini
$12.00
Fuzzy Navel
$6.00
Hurricane
$8.50
Irish Coffee
$7.00
Kentucky Mule
$7.00
Key Lime Pie Martini
$8.00
Lemon Drop Martini
$8.00
LIT
$7.00
LIT Top Shelf
$9.00
Long Beach
$7.00
Mai Tai
$6.00
Mexican Mule
$7.00
Mimosa
$7.00
Moscow Mule
$7.00
Negroni
$7.00
Salty Dog
$6.00
Sazerac
$9.00
Screwdriver
$6.00
Seabreeze
$6.00
Sex on the Beach
$6.00
Strawberry Margarita
$10.00
Strawberry Martini
$12.00
Tequila Sunrise
$6.00
Tropical Lemonade
$7.00
Vieux Carre
$13.00
Virgin Bloody Mary
$3.00
Well Margarita
$7.00
Whiskey Sour
$6.00
White Russian
$6.00
Bottles & Cans
Craft/Import
!Chilled Glass
Pint Glass
Amstel Light
$4.00
Blue Moon
$5.00
Brooklyn N/A
$6.00
CBC IPA
$6.00
Corona
$5.00
Corona Premier
$5.00
Corona N/A
$5.00
Great Lakes Crushworthy
$5.00
Heineken Zero
$4.00
Jai Alai
$5.00
Juiced to Jupiter
$5.00
PBR
$3.00
Platform Haze Jude
$6.00
Rhinegeist Truth
$5.00
Stella Artois
$5.00
Thirsty Dog Lemon Shandy
$6.00