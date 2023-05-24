Restaurant header imageView gallery

Gallo’s Tap Room - Powell

240 N Liberty St

Powell, OH 43065

Food

Daily Specials

$Spicy Chicken Sandwhich

$14.95

$The Dirty Pig

$15.99

$Gallo's Smashburger

$9.95

$Balsamic Chicken Salad

$12.99

$Mongolian Wings

$7.95+

Appetizers

Bangkok Shrimp

$9.95

Cheese Sticks

$8.95

Chicken Tenders

$9.95

Grilled Chicken Slenders

$9.95

Hummus

$9.95

Pierogies

$8.95

Pork Rinds

$5.95

The Works

$10.95

Wings

5 Wings

$7.95

10 Wings

$14.95

20 Wings

$26.95

Soup & Salads

House Salad

$5.95+

Caesar Salad

$5.95+

Mama G's Salad

$14.95

Santorini Salad

$14.95

Harvest Salad

$14.95

Cup Soup

$3.75

Bowl Soup

$6.00

Sandwiches & Wraps

Burger

$13.95

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$13.95

BLT

$11.95

Grilled Cheese

$10.95

Turkey Melt

$12.95

Sal the Butcher

$10.95+

Cuban Sandwich

$14.95

Pulled Pork Wrap

$12.95

Meatball Melt

$12.95

Veggie Wrap

$11.95

Kids Menu

Kid Chicken Tender

$7.99

Kids Cheeseburger

$7.99

Kids Corn Dogs

$7.99

Kids Grilled Cheese

$7.99

Kids Cheese Slice

$7.99

Kids Pepperoni Slice

$7.99

Sides

Side Fries

$4.00

Side Loaded Fries

$7.00

Side Apple Slaw

$2.50

Side Mandarin Oranges

$1.50

Side Chicken Breast

$5.00

Side Burger Patty

$6.00

$American

$1.00

$Cheddar

$1.00

$Fresh Mozzarella

$1.00

$Pepperjack

$1.00

$Provolone

$1.00

$Ricotta

$1.00

Fried Egg

$1.00

Side Anchovies

$1.75

Side Artichokes

$1.00

Side Bacon (02)

$2.50

Side Banana Peppers

$1.00

Side Carrots

$1.50

Side Celery

$1.50

Side Giardiniera Peppers

$1.00

Side Giardineira Slaw

$3.50

Side Hummus

$4.00

Side Hummus Veggies

$2.00

Side Jalapenos

$1.00

Side Naan

$2.50

Side Pickle Chips

$1.00

Side Roasted Red Peppers

$1.00

Side Sautéed Mushrooms

$1.00

Side Sautéed Shrimp

$7.00

Side Pulled Pork

$6.00

Pizza

!Separate Plate!

Pizza Slice

$4.25

Specialty Slice

$5.50

Whole Pie

$25.00

Whole Specialty Pie

$30.00

Gluten Free Pizza

$11.00

Broccoli Cheddar Crust

Daily Flatbread

$10.95

Dough Ball

$5.00

Dessert

Cheesecake Cinnamon Roll

$8.45

Cheesecake Key Lime

$8.45

Sauce/Salad Dressing

$$Ranch

$1.00

Side Ranch

$$Bleu Cheese

$1.00

Side Bleu Cheese

$$Mayo

$1.00

Side Mayo

$$Cockfight

$1.00

$$Buffalo

$1.00

$$BBQ

$1.00

$$ Spicy BBQ

$1.00

$$ Teriyaki

$1.00

$$Garlic and Herb

$1.00

$$Hot Garlic

$1.00

$$Thai Sweet Chili

$1.00

$$Nashville Hot

$1.00

Side Balsamic Dressing

Side Caesar Dressing

Side Cockfight Maple

$$Cockfight Maple

$1.00

Side Honey Mustard

$$Honey Mustard Dressing

$1.00

Side Italian

$$Italian Dressing

$1.00

1000 Island

$$Sour Cream

$1.00

$$Pizza Sauce

$1.00

$$Marinara

$1.00

$$Maple Syrup

$1.00

8oz Cockfight Sauce

$7.00

8oz Balsamic

$7.00

16oz Balsamic

$13.00

16oz Cockfight Sauce

$13.00

Draft Beer

(01) Miller Light

$4.00+

(02) Brewdog Bushwood Pilsner

$6.00+

(03) Rhinegeist Truth

$6.00+

(04) Rhinegeist Beer For Humans

$6.00+

(05) Maumee Bay Buckeye Beer

$5.00+

(06) Peroni

$6.00+

(07) Masthead Paradise IPA

$6.00+

(08) KY Bourbon Barrel Ale

$8.00+

(09) SIP Second Breakfast

$7.00+

(10) Yellow Springs Raspberry Springer

$6.00+

(11) Guinness

$5.00+

(12) Blueberry Lemon Shandy

$6.00+

(13) CBC Pineapple Creeper

$7.00+

(14) Tröegs Nugget Nectar

$7.00+

(15) Moeller Honeywagon

$6.00+

(16) Flying Dog Numero Uno

$6.00+

(17) Lost Coast Tangerine Wheat

$6.00+

(18) Leinenkugel's Summer Shandy

$6.00+

(19) Downeast Guava

$7.00+

(20) Nocterra Rio Swell

$7.00+

(21) Narragansett

$4.00+

(22) Jackie O's Ricky

$6.00+

Black And Blue

$7.00+

Black and Tan

$7.00+

Liquor

Whiskey/Bourbon

!Beam 8 Star

$4.00+

1792

$8.50+

Angel's Envy

$10.00+

Bardstown American Highway

$19.00+

Basil Hayden

$8.00+

Basil Hayden Dark Rye

$9.00+

Blanton's

$12.00+

Buffalo Trace

$9.00+

Bulleit

$6.00+

Bulleit Rye

$6.00+

Bushmill's

$6.00+

Bushmill's Red Bush

$5.00+

Calumet Farms

$10.00+

Canadian Club

$5.00+

Clyde Mays

$6.00+

Crown Apple

$6.00+

Crown Peach

$6.00+

Crown Royal

$6.00+

Crown Vanilla

$6.00+

Elijah Craig Single Barrel

$12.00+

Elijah Craig Small Batch

$6.00+

Fireball

$5.00+

Fistful Of Bourbon

$5.00+

Four Roses

$6.00+

Four Roses Private Select

$23.00+

Four Roses Small Batch

$7.00+

Gallo's Bulleit

$10.00+

Gallo's Jefferson's Reserve

$15.00+

Gallo's Woodford

$10.00+

Gallo's Woodford Double Oaked

$15.00+

Gentleman Jack

$6.00+

Green River

$8.00+

High Bank Midnight Cask

$9.00+

High Bank Whiskey War

$7.00+

High Bank Whiskey War Barrel Proof

$10.00+

High West American Prairie

$8.00+

Hotel Tango

$9.00+

Jack Daniel's

$6.00+

Jack Daniel's Triple Mash

$7.00+

Jack Fire

$5.00+

Jack Honey

$7.00+

Jameson

$6.00+

Jameson Black Barrel

$7.00+

Jameson Cold Brew

$5.00+

Jameson Orange

$7.00+

Jefferson's Reserve

$10.00+

Jim Beam

$5.00+

Kentucky Coffee

$5.00+

Knob Creek 100

$8.00+

Knob Creek Rye

$7.00+

Maker's 46

$8.00+

Maker's Mark

$6.00+

Michter's

$8.00+

Michter's Rye

$7.00+

Middle West Wheated Rye

$7.00+

New Holland Beer Barrel

$7.00+

Noble Oak Rye

$8.00+

Old Forester

$6.00+

Old Forester Rye

$16.00+

Old Forester 1870

$10.00+

Old Scout Smooth Ambler

$9.00+

Pendelton Midnight

$7.00+

Quiet Man

$5.00+

Rabbit Hole Cavehill

$10.00+

Rabbit Hole Rye

$10.00+

Redbreast

$12.00+

Redemption

$6.00+

Redemption Rye

$6.00+

Roe & Co

$6.00+

Rowan's Creek

$10.00+

Russell's Reserve

$7.00+

Seagram's 7

$5.00+

Skrewball

$5.00+

St. Elmo

$7.00+

Stranahan's

$10.00+

Tincup

$6.00+

Town Branch

$7.00+

Trail's End

$9.00+

Tullamore Dew

$6.00+

Tullamore Dew Cider Cask

$6.00+

Western Reserve 15

$20.00+

Whistle Pig Rye

$13.00+

Woodford Double Oaked

$10.00+

Woodford Malt

$7.00+

Woodford Reserve

$8.00+

Woodford Rye

$7.00+

Writer's Tears

$8.00+

Yellow Stone

$8.00+

Vodka

Titos Vodka

$6.50+

!Well Vodka

$4.00+

3 Olives Berry

$5.00+

3 Olives Cherry

$5.00+

3 Olives Grape

$5.00+

Absolut

$5.00+

Absolut Citron

$5.00+

Absolut Lime

$5.00+

Absolut Watermelon

$5.00+

American Vodka

$5.00+

Belvedere

$8.00+

Belvedere Blackberry & Lemongrass

$8.00+

Belvedere Pear & Ginger

$8.00+

Buckeye Vodka

$5.00+

Ciroc Peach

$6.00+

Effen Cucumber

$6.00+

Grey Goose

$7.00+

Grey Goose Citron

$7.00+

Grey Goose La Poire

$7.00+

Grey Goose Orange

$7.00+

Ketel One

$7.00+

Ketel Cucumber Mint

$7.00+

Ketel Grapefruit Rose

$7.00+

OYO Honey Vanilla

$6.00+

OYO Stonefruit

$6.00+

Pinnacle Whipped

$5.00+

Smirnoff Sours

$5.00+

Smirnoff Vanilla

$5.00+

Stoli Blueberry

$6.00+

Stoli Orange

$6.00+

Stoli Raspberry

$6.00+

Stoli Salted Karamel

$6.00+

Watershed Vodka

$6.00+

Tequila

!Well Tequila

$4.00+

Cantera Negra Extra Añejo

$18.00+

Espolon Silver

$6.00+

Gran Coramino Añejo

$19.00+

Gran Coramino Cristalino

$10.00+

Maestro Dobel

$9.00+

Patron Silver

$9.00+

Patron Reposado

$10.00+

Patron Anejo

$11.00+

Patron Extra Añejo

$14.00+

Teremana Blanco

$6.00+

Teremana Reposado

$7.00+

Gin

!Well Gin

$4.00+

Beefeater

$5.00+

Bombay Sapphire

$5.00+

Ha'Penny Rhubarb

$5.00+

Hendricks

$6.00+

Highclere Castle

$6.00+

Plymouth Gin

$6.00+

Tanqueray Gin

$5.00+

Vim & Petal

$6.00+

Watershed Guild Gin

$7.00+

Rum

!Well Rum

$4.00+

Bacardi Silver

$5.00+

Bacardi 8 Añejo

$6.00+

Bumbu XO

$8.00+

Captain Morgan

$5.00+

Kraken

$6.00+

Malibu Rum

$5.00+

Meyers Dark Rum

$5.00+

Scotch

Balvenie 14 Carribean

$13.00+

Balvenie Doublewood

$11.00+

Dewar's

$5.00+

Glenfiddich 12

$14.00+

Glenlivet 12

$10.00+

Glenmorangie

$8.00+

Highland Park 12

$11.00+

Johnny Black

$9.00+

Johnny Red

$6.00+

Laphroig

$8.00+

Macallan 12

$10.00+

Cordials

Amaretto

$3.50+

Apple Pucker

$3.50+

Baileys Irish

$5.00+

Black Haus

$5.50+

Blue Curaco

$5.50+

Butterscotch Schnapps

$3.50+

Campari

$3.50+

Chambord

$5.50+

Chartreuse

$12.00+

Cointreau

$6.00+

Disaronno

$4.25+

Drambuie

$5.00+

Frangelico

$4.00

Gran Marnier

$7.25+

Hazelnut

$3.50+

Hennessy

$5.25+

Jägermeister

$5.25+

Kahlua

$4.25+

Liquor 43

$3.50+

Peach Schnapps

$3.00+

Rumple minze

$4.25+

Sambuca

$4.00

St Germaine

$5.25

Sweet Vermouth

$3.75+

Triple Sec

$2.75

Tuaca

$3.75

Well

!Well Vodka

$4.00+

!Well Rum

$4.00+

!Well Gin

$4.00+

!Well Tequila

$4.00+

!Beam 8 Star

$4.00+

Wine

Red Wine by the Glass

Avalon Cabernet Glass

$8.00+

Franciscan Cabernet Glass

$10.00+

Angeline Pinot Noir Glass

$8.00+

Boen Pinot Noir Glass

$11.00+

Playtime Red Blend Glass

$8.00+

Joel Gott Palisades Glass

$10.00+

J. Lohr Merlot Glass

$8.00+

Gls La Espera Malbec

$8.00+

Gls Crusher PN

$9.00

Red Wine by the Bottle

Avalon Cabernet Bottle

$32.00

Franciscan Cabernet Bottle

$40.00

Angeline Pinot Noir Bottle

$32.00

Boen Pinot Noir

$44.00

Playtime Red Blend Bottle

$32.00

Joel Gott Palisades Bottle

$40.00

J. Lohr Merlot Bottle

$32.00

Oberon Cabernet Bottle

$48.00

Benton-Lane Pinot Noir

$48.00

Btl La Espera Malbec

$30.00

Btl Crusher PN

$34.00

White Wine by the Glass

Hess Chardonnay Glass

$8.00+

Chalk Hill Chardonnay Glass

$11.00+

Kim Crawford Sauvignon Blanc Glass

$9.00+

Mt. Fishtail Sauvignon Blanc Glass

$12.00+

Placido Pinot Grigio Glass

$8.00+

Risata Moscato Glass

$8.00+

Bieler Rosé Glass

$9.00+

J Vineyards Chardonnay Glass

$12.00+

Mason Sauvignon Blanc Glass

$10.00+

White Wine by the Bottle

Hess Chardonnay Bottle

$32.00

Chalk Hill Chardonnay Bottle

$44.00

Kim Crawford Sauvignon Blanc Bottle

$36.00Out of stock

Mt. Fishtail Sauvignon Blanc Bottle

$48.00

Placido Pinot Grigio Bottle

$32.00

Zonin Prosecco Split

$9.00

Risata Moscato Bottle

$32.00

Bieler Rosé Bottle

$36.00

The Prisoner Unshackled Chardonnay Bottle

$48.00

Santa Margherita Pinot Grigio Bottle

$48.00

J Vineyards Chardonnay Bottle

$46.00

Mason Sauvignon Blanc Bottle

$38.00

Serena Prosecco

$34.00

Cocktails

Amelia

$12.00

Blood Orange Margarita

$13.00

Pear Martini

$13.00

Strawberry Mule

$10.00

Four Roses Old Fashioned

$12.00

Watermelon Habenero Mojito

$9.00

Cucumber Jalapeño Margarita

$10.00

Grapefruit Rose Gimlet

$9.00

Orange Blossom Whiskey Sour

$8.00

Pomegranate Sparkler

$10.00

Today's Mule

$9.00

Gallo’s Old Fashioned

$13.00

Ace of Hearts

$12.00

The Dude

$7.00

Amaretto Sour

$6.00

Aperol Spritz

$7.00

Apple Martini

$8.00

Bellini

$11.00

Blackberry Lemonade

$8.00

Blackberry Margarita

$8.00

Bloody Mary

$8.00

Cherry Limeade

$8.00

Chocolate Martini

$8.00

Cosmo

$9.00

Cucumber Collins

$10.00

Espresso Martini

$12.00

Fuzzy Navel

$6.00

Hurricane

$8.50

Irish Coffee

$7.00

Kentucky Mule

$7.00

Key Lime Pie Martini

$8.00

Lemon Drop Martini

$8.00

LIT

$7.00

LIT Top Shelf

$9.00

Long Beach

$7.00

Mai Tai

$6.00

Mexican Mule

$7.00

Mimosa

$7.00

Moscow Mule

$7.00

Negroni

$7.00

Salty Dog

$6.00

Sazerac

$9.00

Screwdriver

$6.00

Seabreeze

$6.00

Sex on the Beach

$6.00

Strawberry Margarita

$10.00

Strawberry Martini

$12.00

Tequila Sunrise

$6.00

Tropical Lemonade

$7.00

Vieux Carre

$13.00

Virgin Bloody Mary

$3.00

Well Margarita

$7.00

Whiskey Sour

$6.00

White Russian

$6.00

Bottles & Cans

Craft/Import

Amstel Light

$4.00

Blue Moon

$5.00

Brooklyn N/A

$6.00

CBC IPA

$6.00

Corona

$5.00

Corona Premier

$5.00

Corona N/A

$5.00

Great Lakes Crushworthy

$5.00

Heineken Zero

$4.00

Jai Alai

$5.00

Juiced to Jupiter

$5.00

PBR

$3.00

Platform Haze Jude

$6.00

Rhinegeist Truth

$5.00

Stella Artois

$5.00

Thirsty Dog Lemon Shandy

$6.00

Seltzer's & Such

The Beast

$7.00

High Noon Grapefruit

$7.00

High Noon Passion Fruit

$7.00

Long Drink Blue

$7.00